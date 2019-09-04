Marvell Technology: Uncertainty Is High, Investors May Want To Wait On The Sidelines

The company should benefit from the deployment of global 5G infrastructures in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) delivered an inline Q2 F2020 with slight decline in its revenue. Looking forward, the macro environment remains challenging due to weak enterprise demand for its storage products. In addition, its HDD controllers continue to face structural decline as its customers gradually shift from HDD to SSD. Looking forward to the long term, the company’s acquisition of Cavium should help it to strengthen its position in the networking space and deliver operating synergies. The company should also benefit from the deployment of 5G infrastructure in the next few years. However, Marvell’s shares appear to be trading at a slight premium to its historical average. Given the fact that the company continues to face some headwinds, we believe investors should remain cautious and wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q2 F2020 Highlights

Marvell delivered an inline Q2 F2020 with slight revenue decline of about 1% year over year. Its business continued to face a challenging macro environment such as the uncertainty of the trade war and the restriction of shipment to Huawei. Its storage business declined by 1% year over year and quarter over quarter due to a slowdown in business spending. Looking forward, management expects its revenue to grow by 1% quarter over quarter, but down 22% year over year due to the challenging macro environment.

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Acquisition of Cavium should result in significant synergies

Back in 2018, Marvell acquired Cavium. This acquisition increased Marvell’s exposure to areas such as networking and security processors. Management expects about $50 million of gross margin synergy and $35 million of operating expense synergy per quarter (see chart below). While this acquisition should allow significant synergies, the networking space is competitive with several high-profile players such as Broadcom (AVG) and Intel (INTC) occupying the space.

Source: Investor Day 2018

5G presents lots of opportunities

Marvell is preparing to launch several new 5G products (fusion baseband, processors, and ethernet switches). According to Gartner, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion. This represented a growth rate of 89% from 2019. This sales growth will rise to $6.8 billion in 2021 (see table below). We believe Marvell’s 5G products should benefit from this deployment trend. In fact, management expects its design win with a key customer should result in over $600 million of revenue in 5G infrastructure several years from now.

Source: Gartner

HDD controller business continues to decline

Marvell’s HDD controller business is still in a structural decline as the usage of HDD continues to decline. Despite Marvell’s efforts to grow other areas such as SSD controllers, its storage business still declined to $274.9 million in Q2 F2020. This was much lower than Q2 F2019’s $335.8 million. We still think it will be challenging to reverse this trend. Fortunately, its networking business is still growing thanks to the acquisition of Cavium. As can be seen from the table below, the storage segment now represents only 42% of its total revenue (it was 50% back in Q2 F2019). On the other hand, the networking segment now represents about 50% of the total revenue.

Source: Q2 F2020 Supplemental

Valuation Analysis

Marvell is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21.21x. This is about 1.4 multiples higher than its 5-year average of 19.84x. Its P/E ratio is slightly higher than the 20.18x average of its 3 peers we listed in our table below. Therefore, we do not think its shares are trading at a discount.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Marvell Technology 21.21 19.84 1.00% Xilinx (XLNX) 28.09 23.53 1.40% STMicroelectronics (STM) 17.51 18.13 1.33% Microchip (MCHP) 14.95 15.92 1.63%

Source: Created by author, SA Website, Morningstar

Marvell currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1%.

Risks And Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

The semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. Global trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. If a global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further.

Integration risks

Besides its acquisition of Cavium, Marvell also announced to acquire Aquantia and Avera (pending). These acquisitions may strengthen and help Marvell enter markets such as the field of automotive. While these are likely good strategic acquisitions, integration may present some challenges as management needs to focus on integrating several companies at the same time.

Competition

Competitions can be fierce in Marvell’s businesses. Marvell faces competition from other larger companies such as Broadcom and Intel. These two companies have more resources (e.g. R&D expenses, better balance sheets) to compete with Marvell. Any missteps can quickly result in declining market shares.

Investor Takeaway

Marvell is operating in a challenging macro environment. In addition, it is also facing some headwinds in its storage business due to structural decline in the demand for its HDD controllers. Given its slightly above-average valuation and the challenging macro environment, we think it may be better for investors to wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.