Genomic Medicine: Fall 2019 Tracking Update

The key to unlocking future investment returns appears to be phase III assets. Getting to phase III reduces safety and efficacy risks and increases the likelihood of M&A.

These data have been found in company presentations, SEC filings, and websites. However, there may be errors or omissions. Users are urged to do their own due diligence.

Genomic medicine tracking companies provide a range of metrics which can be useful when compared to individual companies.

Gene regulation is progressing in development or pre-clinical stages but is not in the clinic in any of these tracking companies.

Cell and gene therapy programs are continuing to progress. In vivo gene editing is currently stalled while ex vivo gene edited cell therapies are pushing allogeneic CAR-T to the forefront.

Pixabay

Data is the foundation of investing. Most investment focuses on data in the form of earnings per share, PE multiple, revenue growth, PEG ratio, etc. Biotech clinical results are based upon data. This article is a vehicle to present alternative data used to help understand clinical genomic medicine companies while we wait for them to mature and provide data relevant to a commercial-stage company.

Cell and gene therapy companies continue to show clinical progress but have yet to reach the point where approved or commercially launched products provide any valuation support. The autologous cell therapy products approved such as Novartis (NVS) Kymriah and Gilead (GILD) Yescarta have produced modest early results which have yet to move the revenue needle. Spark (ONCE) Luxturna adds a similar story with slow reimbursement and treatment ramp.

Read more about Gene Therapy at Genomic Medicine: Catch The Gene Therapy Wave

Manufacturing capabilities have become increasingly important for these companies. Novartis has disclosed challenges for Kymriah. bluebird bio (BLUE) has delayed the EU launch of their beta thalassemia program because of issues. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently announced a $500 million investment to expand their gene therapy manufacturing. And last year, Novartis mentioned the state of the art AAV9 gene therapy manufacturing at AveXis as a valued component of their $8.7 billion acquisition cost. I hope to publish a future article on gene therapy manufacturing soon.

The next twelve months are shaping up to be an informative period to compare multiple data sets on common indications. Data will have matured enough to accurately assess safety, efficacy, and durability across gene therapy programs in late-stage clinical trials. ASH 2019 in December is increasingly the likely venue for significant program updates.

Hemophilia A is looking very competitive and informative for the sector. BioMarin (BMRN) is expected to apply for Valrox accelerated approval by the end of 2019. Spark will, hopefully, provide long-delayed data from their phase III trial. Sangamo (SGMO) phase II updates from their Alta Study will extend beyond 52 weeks providing better durability visibility.

uniQure (QURE) and Spark data for hemophilia B. ASH 2019 in December is likely to be a showcase for multiple updates.

Sickle cell and beta thalassemia cell therapy data sets are expected from CRISPR (CRSP) and Sangamo around the end of 2019. Further updates in 2020 are expected to be more informative comparisons to bluebird bio data. Editas (EDIT) is also likely to submit an Investigational New Drug or IND application to begin their clinical trial.

Importantly, lead programs that use a modular platform and have additional pipeline assets that leverage this platform are viewed as the most valuable M&A candidates. These head-to-head data sets will both validate and differentiate the platforms used.

Read more about genetic medicine platforms at Is the Platform the FDA Product?

While waiting for commercial launches with corresponding pricing, reimbursement, market size, and market share to drive the investment themes in the future, it can be useful to compare alternative measures tied to operating metrics for a tracking group when considering an investment in this space. The remainder of this article will provide reference data for my tracking group which currently includes:

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

bluebird bio

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)

CRISPR Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Editas Medicine

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

uniQure N.V.

Regenxbio (RGNX)

Sangamo Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

The following table represents a condensed data set. Expanded data is included in the remainder of this article for reference purposes. Some valuation data for acquired companies (AveXis, Juno, Kite, Nitestar, and Spark) is also included for comparison purposes.

Financial Update

Financial details through the June 2019 calendar quarter are shown in the table below. Please note that modified runway is a personal calculation that divides the net cash (cash less debt) by an annualized cash burn calculation. This is done for comparison purposes and may not be representative of when a company will need to raise capital. For example, the new accounting standards for lease obligations are included in the debt which superficially reduces the runway calculation. You should review company SEC filings and management guidance about the period they expect current liquidity to fund operations. See also the history of equity funding included below.

Earnings releases can be a sign of efficient financial process and systems. Consistency and early reporting are generally found in better run companies. The following table provides the most recent release dates for the tracking companies.

Equity funding over the past several years can be found in the following table. At the market or ATM availability includes activity disclosed subsequent to 2Q19. The group operating spend has surpassed equity issuance for the past three quarters.

Pipeline

The primary collaboration partners and pipeline programs are summarized below. The recap of programs by phase is based upon company statements, filings, and presentations. Undisclosed programs in discovery stage are not included even though some are included in pipeline reports as undisclosed.

Employee trend

The following table shows the relative employee base for the tracking group along with hiring activity. Note that most companies do not update total employees outside their annual 10-K. Interim information is estimated using open requisition information found on company websites. Regulatory and technical operations job requisitions are routinely found when reviewing the careers section of company websites.

Valuation Metrics

This group continues to exhibit extreme price volatility. Some of this can be attributed to:

Disappointing data (Sangamo gene editing in February 2019)

Manufacturing issues (bluebird beta thalassemia launch, Novartis Kymriah)

Waning factor durability (BioMarin and Spark)

Low cash levels leading to anticipated equity raises (Atara)

But the pattern of significant selloffs cannot all be linked to news or anticipated events. Investors in this sector should expect this volatility to continue.

Valuation metrics for early-stage biotechnology companies are challenged by low program likelihood of approval, but the following metrics may be useful. As programs move past phase I (safety) and phase II (efficacy), the probability of approval or PoA rises significantly which is why most M&A activity is focused on companies with a Phase III or later-stage asset.

The following table compares analyst activity as reported by Yahoo Finance. Most of the revenues being forecast are recognition of deferrals or anticipated milestone achievement, but minimal milestone disclosures have led to inconsistent revenue forecasting accuracy.

Social media is also being tracked to see if some useful metrics evolve to compare awareness or potential interest. Seeking Alpha followers may provide a gauge of retail investor interest. LinkedIn followers may indicate professional interest in a company.

Ownership

The following table compares relative ownership by investor type. Companies with higher insider ownership including partner equity investments have shown less volatility.

The institutional tracking group is further detailed by firm below. Note also that exchange-traded funds or ETF holdings are correlated to capital flows which contribute to macro volatility.

Short interest for the group has been trending up as can be seen in the following tables. Note that the total percentage of outstanding shares short has steadily increased from 8.7% to 11.7% over the past 1.5 years. This is contributing to group volatility and consistent with high clinical failure rates for Phase I/II programs.

Summary

The emerging wave of cell and gene therapies is considered Biotech 4.0 by Evercore ISI. The FDA has worked hard to streamline the regulatory pathway for these therapies. Now, we are quickly coming to the point where lead programs from a number of companies will move into phase III or see approvals. This will remain a volatile sector for the foreseeable future, but the future is likely to become more clear in 2020 and that clarity is likely to be favorable to investors and hopefully result in new actionable data which should translate to hope for those who have found little relief to date.

I believe gene therapy will become a mainstay in treating, and maybe curing, many of our most devastating and intractable illnesses. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRA,GILD, SGMO, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.