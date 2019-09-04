Bonds, Part 2 Of 3: Cyclical Factors Pointing Toward Lower Rates

The world may have gone into recession, and the Fed (and therefore many investors) may be behind the curve.

This article explores commodity trends, political and other ongoing matters that may allow inflation and interest rates to drop further.

In addition to my belief that there is an ongoing secular trend toward lower interest rates in developed countries, I think cyclical factors may push rates even lower.

Background

This is Part 2 of a planned 3-part series. Part 1 reviewed the secular bull market in bonds, i.e., toward lower rates, as I have described it since 2013. It also proposed a new target range for the 30-year Treasury bond (TLT) a few years from now of 1-2.5%, and a target yield on the 2-year T-note of 0% or lower.

Part of my ongoing thesis to stay the course with a heavy concentration in fixed income is not only the secular trends, but the cyclical forces I look at.

Here are a few of them.

Copper: the smart money is very bearish

The positioning of speculators in "Dr. Copper" has been eerily accurate before and after the Great Recession. This is a traditional pattern in commodities, where commercial hedgers expect to lose some money on balance, but accept that likelihood in order to in effect insure themselves against a disastrous break in prices in a time period that could bankrupt them. On the FINVIZ chart on copper beginning in 1995 below, focus on the red line showing the net position of large traders:

The speculators, or specs, have been consistently right on copper's price trend.

Beginning in about 2003 is the specs correctly getting long copper (red curve above the zero line), then neutral in 2005-6 as it began to go into a bubble. Then they got bullish again in 2009-11, and were again correct. Then they correctly switched to a multi-year net bearish posture all the way through 2016, then got bullish and caught the relatively brief bull market. This is a spectacular track record.

Now this group of traders is bearish, and decidedly so. While this is not a precise timing tool, I take it as a bearish point for the global economy, and therefore bullish for bonds.

Also, much has been written over the years about inventory accumulation in China. As China deleverages and deals with its now-weakened currency, I wonder if it is soon to dump large amounts of copper onto a glutted market. Could copper crash? If so, high quality bonds would likely benefit.

Crude oil remains in backwardation

While the Brent curve is slightly different, it is also in backwardation. Focusing on West Texas Intermediate, these are prices per barrel as of Tuesday afternoon on the CME:

Oct. 2019: $53.93

Dec. 2021: $49.89

Dec. 2023: $50.68

Feb. 2030: $53.15.

Gasoline is also in backwardation.

It's impressive that one can arrange for a barrel of oil to be delivered in 2030 for only $53.

Lower energy and perhaps plastic (etc.) prices appear to be in the offing.

Crude oil prices suggest no inflation, even though the world's supply is depleting.

This phenomenon is consistent with very low long-term interest rates.

So, crude oil and copper are acting bullishly for bonds.

Moving on...

How negative interest rates can go even lower

First, remember that government bonds of economically strong countries are not traditional investment; they are liquid safe havens. Take Germany. The 10-year bund is around -0.71%, a seeming crazy yield. But, the yoy inflation rate has peaked around 2%, was measured last week at 1.4%, and Germany may be entering a recession. I saw a note that in the average recession, German inflation drops 3 percentage points. If so, then its inflation rate might go to or even below -1%, and the 10-year bund might drop further in yield.

Similarly, Switzerland has a 10-year govvie trading below -1%. But, its July yoy inflation rate was only 0.3%, and could go quite negative. As a traditional very safe haven currency, why could the Swissie not trade to -2%, or even below that?

In inflationary times, government bonds can confiscate wealth while trading at 4% yields. In non-inflationary times, they may need to do that by trading at negative yields.

All of this sort of thinking could make US Treasuries, with the 10-year closing Tuesday around 1.46%, appear too cheap to resist to much of the global investment community.

Then there is China...

The trade war mostly looks friendly for Treasuries

As of Tuesday, China has allowed the USD to appreciate 14% from the 6.30 yuan:USD level extant before last year's opening of the tariff rounds was unveiled. This weakened currency now makes up for at least 65% of the cost of the tariffs, and exporters from China may absorb some of the remaining 35% through government subsidies or via price reductions. So, the US government may bring in $120B per year from tariffs while US importers and consumers might pay $30B of that in higher prices. This deficit reduction would be good for bonds. As far as costs to the US system, stemming from the need to find or set up new suppliers and from countervailing the smaller Chinese tariffs on US exporters, to the extent these slow the pace of business, they are also potentially friendly to Treasuries.

Note, while tariff income would go on year after year if there is no deal and China remains a massive exporter to the US, the price increases to the US would be mostly a 1-2 year affair. It's also possible that a greater diversity of producers exporting to the US could eventually lead to price efficiencies.

Also, the weakened yuan takes China's buying power drastically lower on world markets, thus lowering the price the US has to pay for its imported commodities and other goods and services.

Thus, for both good and bad reasons, I see the unresolved China trade talks as moderately friendly to Treasury bonds.

Brexit a chronic depressant to economic activity

At least with tariffs on Chinese imports and China's retaliation, we know where things stand if there is no deal. With Brexit, which is a very big deal to more than the British economy, the situation is even more confusing. The BBC is reporting near-chaos in the UK government and the House of Commons. The longer the Brits take to decide if they are in or out of the EU, the more various investment and trading decisions are likely to be deferred or simply canceled.

I view the Brexit fiasco as a chronic and ongoing negative for the global economy, and therefore as an ongoing bullish factor for Treasuries.

European banks could be a black swan risk to economies

If there is going to a Lehman moment as there was in September 2008 in the US, after which T-bond yields were temporarily vaporized, my candidate is Deutsche Bank (DB) or some other German or weak EU bank that could set off, or be part and parcel of, a financial implosion.

I'm sure that the German government and other governments are "all over" their weak banks and would not allow a surprise Lehman moment.

US economic trends are not so hot, and the USD is strong

The Federal Reserve's manufacturing data has been soft for some time, and Tuesday saw the first contractionary print for manufacturing from ISM, with weak internals. Since manufacturers use a lot of capital relative to their sales, this is bond-bullish. Both the ISM survey and the slightly more buoyant Markit PMI pointed toward disinflation or even some deflation.

Even though the US economy has begun to stutter, it is widely viewed as the best house in a shabby neighborhood, which has kept the trade-weighted dollar at multi-decade highs. This phenomenon, which restrains inflation, gives US interest rates lots of runway to decline further before the dollar gets weak enough to really ignite inflation.

The Fed has probably begun a rate-cutting cycle, but apparently does not know it yet

The Treasury yield curve has inverted through at least 5 years, which always means that the Fed is behind the curve. The Fed funds rate is above the 30-year T-bond rate, which is a warning that the Fed has been much too tight for too long. I was surprised, even shocked, that two voting members of the FOMC voted at the July meeting to keep rates unchanged. Maybe the Fed is just obtuse, but some may be wondering if it is already taking former NY Fed head's Bill Dudley's advice and deliberately not assisting the economy adequately in order to help see President Trump not gain a second term.

As I have said previously, it is no big deal for the Fed to go with the flow, reverse some of its rate hikes, and simply see what happens. With inflation well below its target, and with the latest downward revision to employment numbers, there are real recession worries.

The NY Fed maintains a recession probability model based on the yield spread between the 3-month T-bill and the 10-year T-note. As of August 2, the risk of recession by July 2020 was 31%. With the yield curve more negative now, I expect the updated number, perhaps out by Wednesday or Thursday, will show a higher risk.

All this argues for lower short-term rates, and if the US goes into a recession by 2020 (or has already entered one), I think much lower long-term rates would be a reasonable expectation.

Concluding remarks - very strange times when a 1.5% Treasury is a "high" interest rate

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, released Tuesday, noted that prices charged by manufacturers on a global basis fell in August for the first time since March 2016. This was ascribed as mostly due to Chinese price cuts. The PMI was 49.5, in contraction for the 4th consecutive month, the first time this has been seen since 2012. I think it is consistent with a global recession.

My investing posture is clear at this point. It is that the Fed, plus a prior tightening bias from the European Central Bank, plus all sorts of events, have provided a cyclical disinflationary or overtly deflationary bias to a secular tendency toward disinflation. Given that, for now I'll take the approach that since it's a bond bull market, the trend is the bond investor's friend. There is no need to outguess Mr. Market in my view. So I'm staying overweight in bonds.

In Part 3, I will discuss specific types of bonds and bond funds based on current trading prices.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Tuesday after the close. 10-year T-note 1.46%, 30-year T-bond 1.95%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.