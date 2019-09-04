Apple's iPhone 11 Could Reveal A Stunning Trend

A fall in iPhone revenue and overall EPS will make Apple’s valuation multiple more pricey, which should increase the bearish sentiment towards the stock.

Rollout of new 5G models by other manufacturers and heavy marketing can reduce the desire to upgrade by existing Apple customers in this cycle.

Apple (AAPL) is going to launch its new iPhone models in a few days, but it faces a wide range of issues which can lead to a significant slowdown in iPhone sales. The new tariffs are already reducing the sales estimate in the next iPhone cycle.

Apple will be launching its 5G compatible iPhones in 2020 with all the models having this feature. This can reduce the incentive to upgrade from current iPhone users in the 2019 iPhone cycle. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has already released its 5G smartphone and is heavily marketing this feature. This will make it difficult to justify a purchase of pricey 2019 iPhone model without 5G.

The next few quarters will also see an increase in trade tensions as both US and Chinese negotiators try to figure out their next possible move. Delaying of a full trade deal beyond the next US presidential election in 2020 is also a high probability case. This can lead to a global slowdown, which should lead to another year of declining iPhone sales. The smartphone unit shipments have already entered a declining phase. A fall in EPS would increase the valuation multiple of Apple stock, which is already trading at a P/E multiple above its historical average.

All eyes on 2019 or 2020?

While Apple launches its 2019 iPhone models, most of the analysts are already looking ahead at the 2020 iPhone cycle. The 2019 cycle will be another incremental year with few major upgrades. Apple has started following a three-year upgrade cycle for its iPhones. We saw a big upgrade in 2014 with iPhone 6 and another major upgrade in 2017 with iPhone X. Hence, Apple’s management would be looking ahead to make the next big upgrade in 2020 when it will launch 5G compatible smartphones.

Recent reports have forecasted that Apple would be launching 5G compatible iPhones in all the models of 2020, even the cheaper successor to iPhone XR. There will also be a host of upgrades in other features in 2020. It is likely that a large section of customers would be willing to skip the 2019 cycle and wait for the next major cycle of 2020.

Other competitors like Samsung have already launched their 5G smartphones and have started marketing this feature aggressively. The impact of these marketing campaigns is greater in the international markets outside the US where Apple’s market share is much lower. Availability of 5G smartphones at a price point lower than 2019 non-5G iPhones will reduce the upgrade ratio for Apple in this cycle.

Apple is already dealing with a major decline in iPhone unit shipments. IDC reported that Apple saw close to an 18% decline in global unit shipments in the last quarter.

Fig: Apple was the only major smartphone maker with a big YoY decline in unit shipments. Source: IDC

Squeeze on profits and EPS

A big decline in upgrades in 2019 could force Apple to offer greater discounts and exchange offers to lure customers. This will have a negative impact on the overall margins. In the latest quarter, Apple reported a 2.4 percentage point decline in the gross margin of Products business. The massive discounts offered on iPhone in international regions has been a major reason behind this decline in margins.

Source: Apple filings

Apple’s operating margin has also been falling for the past few quarters. In the latest quarter, the operating margin declined by 233 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter. This decline leads to lower EPS and pushes the valuation multiple of Apple stock higher, making the stock more pricey.

Trade war and valuation

The 2019 iPhone launch would be a smack in the middle of an escalation in trade tensions. White House has recently announced additional tariffs on the remaining exports from China. If it was not for the delay of tariffs on iPhones to mid-December, Apple could have seen a big decline in initial sales in the 2019 launch. Even now, there is a good probability that tariffs will lead to a big decline in iPhone revenue for the entire 2019 cycle.

Over three-fifths of Apple's revenue comes from international regions. A global slowdown has started with central banks from New Zealand, Indonesia, India, and EU hinting at substantial rate cuts. This can cause further decline in iPhone segment.

While Apple faces these challenges, Apple stock is trading at a valuation close to its all-time highs.

The P/E ratio is close to 18, which is much higher than the average for the past few years. The challenges mentioned above could lead to a double-digit decline in iPhone revenue in the next few quarters. This should reduce the overall margins as well as EPS for Apple, pushing the valuation multiple higher or leading to a big correction in the stock price. Given these dynamics, it would be difficult for Apple stock to show a bullish momentum in the next few quarters from the current price.

Investor takeaway

Apple’s 2019 iPhone cycle can produce lower enthusiasm among the customers as the company prepares to launch its 5G smartphones in 2020. Customers are already holding their smartphones for longer periods. Few must-have features in 2019 iPhone cycle can lead to further delay in the upgrades by Apple’s user base.

A global economic slowdown and trade tensions will be another big challenge for iPhone sales, especially in international regions. It is likely that we will see a double-digit decline in iPhone revenue in the 2019 cycle which should reduce the margins and lower the EPS. At the same time, Apple is trading at close to its peak valuation multiple. A fall in EPS will make the stock more pricey, which increases the chances of a correction in stock price.

