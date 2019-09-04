Splunk: Time To Dive In

In spite of a transition to cloud subscriptions and deferring billings over a longer stretch of time, Splunk continues on a solid >30% y/y growth trajectory.

Investors may be punishing Splunk for its plan to acquire cloud monitoring company SignalFX for $1.05 billion. 60% of this purchase price will be paid in cash.

Shares of Splunk have shed more than 15% ever since reporting Q2 results, despite strong Q2 beats and an upbeat Q3 guidance update.

Machine data company Splunk (SPLK) has always been an outlier in the software sector. Its technology - which analyzes the data generated by a company's internal systems, then translates it into actionable insights (many pertaining to security) - has virtually no equal in the market. Recently, the company also announced a $1.05 billion acquisition of SignalFX - which will add application performance monitoring (NASDAQ:APM) capabilities to Splunk's portfolio and allow it to compete against fast-growing companies like New Relic (NEWR) and Datadog.

Naturally, when such a strong company drops by ~15% after an earnings report - despite a "beat and raise" to Wall Street's expectations in both the current quarter and the upcoming quarter - investor interest should be piqued. In my view, Splunk's recent slump puts it at attractive buying levels:

With shares being unfairly pummeled over the last few weeks, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish case for this stock.

Cloud migration drives plenty of upside

One of the first bullish headwinds we should consider in Splunk is its transition to cloud. As most software investors are aware, the initial stages of a "legacy" company's shift to cloud-base billings is painful. Large chunks of revenue that used to be recognized upfront are now spread over longer periods of time. Splunk, however, isn't seeing much of a headwind from this cloud shift.

Splunk has made significant progress in beefing up its cloud business. As of the end of the second quarter, Splunk reported total ARR of $300 million, and its cloud revenue growth rate is clocking in at a mind-blowing 80% y/y.

Helped by the contribution from greater cloud revenues, Splunk's percentage of renewable software (which includes both cloud and recurring term licenses) jumped to 95% in Q2, up seventeen points from the year-ago quarter:

Figure 1. Spunk renewable revenues Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings deck

In effect, Splunk has greatly expanded its revenue visibility, with so much of any given quarter's revenues already locked into multi-quarter contracts. In spite of this increased revenue stability, however, Splunk's growth rates haven't materially contracted from last year. As a reference point, Splunk grew FY19 total revenues at 38% y/y; this quarter, Splunk's total revenues grew at 33% y/y. Despite the headwind from the cloud shift, Splunk seems to be experiencing a normal deceleration pattern - whereas other companies that have embarked on the same shift, such as Autodesk (ADSK), have seen revenue growth decline into negative territory.

It's worth noting as well that Splunk's greater cloud mix has come accompanied by a lengthening of average contract durations, further improving revenue stability. Average contract durations hit a two-year high of 33.5 months in Q2, driven by lengthening of both term and cloud license durations.

Figure 2. Splunk average contract durations Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings deck

Robust beat-and-raise in Q2

Splunk's careening share price in August would suggest that the company revealed a bad hand in its Q2 earnings report, when in fact Splunk delivered a solid beat-and-raise. Here's a look at the company's results below:

Figure 3. Splunk 2Q20 earnings results

Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 33% y/y to $622.1 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $489.0 million (+26% y/y) by a wide seven-point margin. This represents just there points of deceleration versus last quarter's 36% y/y growth rate, despite Splunk reporting that its cloud transition is ramping up faster than expected.

Splunk also landed a huge number of big deals in the quarter, which management defines as orders with a total contract value in excess of $1 million. The company closed 93 such deals in Q2, up 52% y/y:

Figure 4. Splunk big deal trends

Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings deck

Splunk's >30% y/y growth rate in relation to its ~$2.5 billion annual revenue run rate is another element that makes the company an outlier in the software sector. CEO Doug Merritt breaks this down in his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

For a little data-driven context, only a handful of enterprise software companies in history have hit $2 billion in revenue, while obtaining greater than 25% revenue growth, the likes of Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, VMware, and Workday. Splunk is on track to join the shortlist by the end of this fiscal year."

Merritt also noted that the company's recent push toward cloud-based subscriptions is well-received by customers, especially in an IT market that has gotten used to flexible consumption models. Splunk has also updated its pricing tiers to make subscription costs more predictable on the customer front, and the initial customer feedback is highly positive.

Splunk's top-line strength cascaded into profitability improvements as well. Driven both by greater scale and a healthier mix of recurring software, Splunk pushed up its already-high pro forma gross margins to 84.2%, a 200bps improvement from the year-ago quarter. Efficiencies in operating spend (especially on sales and marketing expenses) have driven a further improvement in pro forma operating margins to 9.0%, representing a 610bps gain versus 2Q19:

Figure 5. Splunk operating margin trends Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings deck

All in all, Splunk's pro forma EPS of $0.30 in the quarter more than doubled Wall Street's expectations of $0.12.

But the Q2 beats don't just end there: the company also released upbeat guidance for Q3. Splunk issued a Q3 revenue outlook of $600 million, representing 25% y/y growth (though history suggests that Splunk will still massively outperform this outlook) versus Wall Street's expectations of $591.2 million, or +23% y/y:

Figure 6. Splunk guidance update Source: Splunk 2Q20 earnings release

For the full fiscal year, Splunk also edged up its revenue forecast to $2.30 billion, a $50 million bump from the year-ago quarter. It's worth noting that when Splunk first issued FY20 guidance, it expected only $2.0 billion in revenues. Now halfway through FY20, the company's full-year target has stretched by 15% in spite of a faster-than-expected cloud shift.

Valuation and key takeaways

Despite the obvious momentum we've seen in Splunk's fundamentals, the company still remains modestly valued. At present share prices near $108, Splunk trades at a market cap of $16.25 billion. After netting out the company's $2.67 billion of cash and $1.67 billion of convertible debt on its balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $15.25 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Splunk has generated $2.04 billion in revenues. If we assume the company can keep up a 30% y/y growth rate over the next four quarters, we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. This puts Splunk's valuation at a fairly modest 5.75x EV/forward revenue multiple. Compare that against other mid/large-cap software companies in the ~30% y/y growth range, most of which trade at double-digit forward revenue multiples:

The bottom line for Splunk: investors have a well-timed opportunity to buy a fast-growing, cloud-oriented business with minimal competitive pressures that is also about to enter the cloud application monitoring business. Splunk is trading at bargain-basement values, and investors should jump on the opportunity before Splunk climbs back to the $130s, where Splunk traded prior to the August correction.

