Bloomin' Brands Stands Out From The Crowd

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) has been a favorite of mine in the restaurant sector for some time. The company, like many of its competitors, has seen stops and starts over the years in terms of revenue and earnings generation. This has led to subpar stock returns. But given where the share price is today, I think there's a lot to like when it comes to Bloomin’ Brands.

It’s all about Outback

While Bloomin’ has struggled somewhat with its sales and margins in the recent past, it's taking on the task of growing by focusing particularly on its Outback brand.

This is prudent given the steak-focused chain makes up about half of the company’s total sales. The other brands are all quite small by comparison, and even the company’s international segment is heavily focused on Outback. In short, the company is betting its future on Outback.

One way that it's doing this is by relocating Outback restaurants as well as by revamping them with facelifts that improve curb appeal. Bloomin’ is in the process of relocating more than 100 Outback restaurants from “B” and “C” locations to “A” locations. That is, the company is moving its stores from low traffic or otherwise undesirable locations to stronger ones to drive traffic. This comes with relocation expenses, as well as generally higher leasing costs, but the thought is that the extra traffic is well worth it. Indeed, the company’s early results with these relocated stores is encouraging, seeing large lifts in traffic and sales.

A history of growth

Bloomin’, for all its struggles, has managed to grow nicely over time.

Average unit volumes, or AUV, have grown at a ~2% rate annually since 2010. While that certainly isn’t a blockbuster growth rate, considering how mature Bloomin’s concepts are, and the rather choppy environment we’ve seen for restaurants in the time since 2010, I count this as a solid result.

We can see that Bonefish and Outback, respectively, have been responsible for most of the company’s AUV growth. Bonefish is much smaller than Outback, so its overall contribution to growth is somewhat less important than Outback’s. However, it's clear that the company is backing the right horse when it comes to powering the future, as its Fleming’s and Carrabba’s brands, respectively, have underperformed for some time.

Bloomin’ is pushing the next leg of growth in a variety of ways. It continues to try and optimize costs wherever possible, which should help with its margins. However, there's a lot more it's doing to elevate the customer experience and hopefully drive long-term traffic gains via repeat business.

Bloomin’ is focusing on its menus, driving simplification and optimized portion sizes. It's also focusing on improving the service customers experience at its restaurants in little ways that add up to meaningful changes. Critically, it's reducing its reliance upon promotions to drive traffic. This is an easy trap for restaurants to fall into, and while it helps drive traffic, that traffic is generally lower margin than it otherwise would be. The company is instead driving its Dine Rewards program, which seems to be working well.

None of these changes constitute a wholesale shift in the way the company is operating. However, Bloomin’ knows it has some little ways it can position itself for future growth, and it is doing so.

Way too cheap

Today, shares trade at just 11.4 times this year’s earnings estimate of $1.58, and that's after a rather sizable rally in the past several trading days. When we look at next year’s estimate of $1.71, the stock is even cheaper. While this makes the stock attractive on an absolute basis, the company’s trading history since it came public in late 2012 suggests it's cheap on a relative basis as well.

In fact, this is nearly the cheapest the stock has ever been, and while its valuations have been declining steadily, I think there's upside to ~14 times earnings. The yield also is higher than it has ever been as Bloomin’ produces more and more cash it cannot profitably reinvest in the business, adding another dimension to owning this stock.

At ~11 times earnings, I think the stock is meaningfully undervalued. The company should grow earnings at 8% next year and 14% the year after that, according to estimates, which it will achieve via a combination of higher revenue, margin improvements, and a lower share count from repurchases. That sort of growth certainly warrants a multiple in the mid-teens or better in my view, which opens up the possibility for significant returns in the coming years.

I see Bloomin’ producing very strong returns from the combination of the ~2% yield, 8%-plus earnings growth, and multiple reflation back to ~14, which is ~25% higher from here. That should help Bloomin’ produce very strong, double-digit returns for shareholders annually for the foreseeable future. Given the company’s strategic initiatives to drive profitable traffic, there's a lot to like, and I think Bloomin’ is a buy.

