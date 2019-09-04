A Simpler Way To Play The Uranium Bull Market

Another option is to invest directly in the commodity via holding companies such as Uranium Participation Corp, and Yellow Cake PLC. Both provide direct exposure to physical uranium. Yellow Cake also trades at a discount.

Mining investments require specialized due diligence. Investments in the right miners will likely be highly lucrative, although many miners will still go bankrupt before the market turns around.

There are several near term catalysts which could cause the uranium market to take off sooner rather than later.

Uranium has been in a long bear market, but this has a high probability of reversing in the next few years due to constrained supply, and rising demand.

Uranium has been in a bear market for over a decade. Yet, a look at supply demand fundamentals reveals this has a high probability of reversing. Indeed, an impending supply crunch could ignite the entire sector.

This chart of the uranium price since 2000 should pique the interest of any contrarian investor.

Source: Kazatomprom prospectus

Supply

Over a decade of declining uranium prices has made exploration and new mine development uneconomical. The uranium industry has practically been in liquidation. The current cost of production for most companies is nearly twice the uranium spot price. Major producers have been shutting down mines Kazatomprom (KAP) has slowed down production and Cameco (CCJ) closed down major mines.

This chart shows the magnitude of production curtailments in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Uranium Participation Corporation

This chart shows the growing supply gap.

Source: Yellow Cake PLC

Cameco, one of the largest uranium producers in the world is even meeting some of its long term supply agreements by buying on the spot market, because it is cheaper than mining it. This seems to indicate the current situation is unsustainable.

Demand

Unlike many other commodities, with Uranium, it is possible to get a decent grasp of demand a few years out. Uranium is used to power nuclear power plants. According to the WNA, there are 450 nuclear power reactors operating, and another 50 under construction. Many of these reactors under construction will come online between 2020 and 2024. Additionally, there are over 100 nuclear power plants planned, and another 300 proposed. I’ve seen estimates of proposed nuclear power plants that are even higher.

The demand for uranium in the next decade is primarily driven by emerging markets. While the western press has included extensive coverage of closing nuclear power plants, they have ignored the dramatic story taking shape in the eastern hemisphere. China in particular is in process or ramping up nuclear power.

This map shows how much is under construction and planned in China:

Source: Kazatomprom

Although emerging markets are the key demand drivers, the standard narrative of most investors also appears to be underestimating the potential for a nuclear revival in the west. For example, Bill Gates has been publicly advocating more nuclear power. Even if there isn’t a real revival of the US and European nuclear industry, the existing players are going to need to buy more uranium in the near future.

Utilities as a group have a lot of long term contracts rolling over the next few years. and seek longer term supply agreements, rather than buying from the spot market. Only around 67% of European and 28% of US utilities’ 2024 uranium requirements are contracted, indicating a near-term requirement for utilities to begin negotiating new long term contracts They won’t be able to meet their needs without buying more, in a market where the supply side has been in liquidation the past few years. When the need to buy, they are price insensitive because Uranium is a low single digit percentage portion of their overall costs.

This chart shows the coverage rates of US and European utilities:

Source: Kazatomprom

Back in 2007 there was a mad rush of panic purchases that caused the price to overshoot. It will likely do the same again this time around. Utilities have a history of buying as the price goes up.

Source: Sachem Cove Partners

Near Term Catalysts

Commodity recoveries generally take longer to play out than expected. There are analysts who believe the market is already in supply deficit, but there are still extra supplies to run down, and a supply crunch only appears nearly inevitable by the early 2020s. Any uranium investment should be analyzed in terms of 5-10 years, not months. However, there are several near term catalysts that could ignite the market sooner rather than later. This coming week is the World Nuclear Association Symposium. Last week the WNA released a report on the nuclear fuel market to its members only, and uranium stocks traded up dramatically late in the week. Next week they release this report to the public. Kazatomprom is holding an investor day for the first time in its life as a public company at the end of September. This will likely lead to some bullish sellside commentary. There is at least one new uranium ETF pending SEC approval, potentially bringing more investors and attention to the sector. Additionally, October 12, the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group due to release a report which will include recommendations for revitalizing the US nuclear power industry. This report is the epilogue to the prior Section 232 Investigation. The release of this report should reduce uncertainty around tariffs/quotas and other policy factors and allow utilities to reenter the market and start buying. The spot market is so thin that this might be difficult to access supply without driving prices higher. Also, Uranium shares tend to be seasonal; they do best in the fourth quarter of the year. With all these other catalysts, the seasonality could end up being more dramatic this year.

Mining and Management

Investing in uranium miners requires heightened due diligence. Specialist investors will analyze on a mine buy mine basis, and work with geologists to understand which miners have the best resources. Mark Twain supposedly once said that a mine is a hole in the ground with a liar standing on top of it. Even if management is good, they will still likely need to dilute investors several times by raising more equity to exploit resources, and survive until the bear market ends. The best mining stocks will likely go up several hundred percent during the next bull market, but many will go bankrupt before then. Therefore, mining is an area where a hedge fund manager can really earn their fees. Alternatively, an investor can just buy a basket of miners, and/or an ETF, such as the Toronto listed Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF, or the soon to be listed in the US North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. There is also Global X Uranium ETF (URA), but that has a lot of its portfolio in nuclear power in addition to miners.

Another option is to buy just buy physical uranium. Of course one can’t just buy uranium and stick it in their home safe. Fortunately there are two specialty companies that buy physical uranium, eschewing development and mining risk: Canada listed Uranium Participation Corp (OTCPK:URPTF) and UK listed Jersey based Yellow Cake PLC (OTCPK:YLLXF). Buying one or both of these companies is another, potentially simpler way to get uranium exposure.

Uranium Participation Corp

Uranium Participation corp exists for the sole purpose of holding physical uranium. About 80% of what they own is in the uranium oxide in concentrates (‘U3O8’) and the rest is in uranium hexafluoride (‘UF6’) . It doesn’t invest in mines or royalty streams. It is storing the uranium at various locations in Europe, US and Canada. It has total assets of around CAD$576 million

Uranium Participation has had a rough decade, along with the rest of the uranium market:

Source: Thomson Reuters

The company is externally managed by affiliates of Denison Mining (DNN) Fees include a flat base fee of CAD$400,000 per year and a sliding scale based on total assets ranging from 0.3% of AUM, to 0.2% of AUM. U also pays a 1.0% commission on new purchases or sales. Overall, the operating costs are reasonably low. Also notable, overall operating expenses will grow slower than the increase in NAV. Since operating costs are relatively low, an investor can afford to wait a few years for uranium to turnaround if necessary(in contrast with junior miners, which will likely need to conduct several dilutive capital raises if prices remain low for a long time).

Source

The NAV is driven almost entirely by the price of uranium.. As of the most recent report NAV is around CAD$4.41/ a share, and its stock price was CAD$4.25, a slight discount. The stock price has mostly traded around NAV lately, although it sometimes does get a large discount or premium.If we get another uranium bubble, it would likely trade at a massive premium. It might make sense to add to the position when it gets discounted, and trim when it gets expensive. However in the long run its a simple bet on higher uranium prices.

Source

Yellow Cake PLC

Yellow Cake PLC went public on the LSE in July 2018. US Investors can purchase can also purchase it over the counter under the ticker YLLXF. Its stock price has languished:

Source: Thomson Reuters

Yellow Cake is a little less than half the size of Uranium Participation, and has a similar business model. Like Uranium Participation, Yellow Cake avoids mining risk, and instead buys physical uranium. However, Yellow Cake might also do royalty agreements which could lead to greater potential upside, although also risk. Uranium Royalty Corp, which was founded by US listed miner Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) owns just under 10% of Yellow Cake’s stock. Uranium Royalty Corp and Yellow Cake have an agreement to share royalty opportunities. Yellow Cake is primarily relying on Kazatomprom for its supply. They have an agreement with Kazatomprom that allows it to purchase up to $100 million in uranium per year at the pre announcement price. Since Yellow Cake announcing plans to buy $100 million in Uranium would likely disturb the price, this option has some value. Kazatomprom also has the option to buy back up to 25% of the uranium at a slight discount if the price of uranium spikes dramatically. Like U they are externally managed, in this case by a Uranium investment firm, rather than a listed miner. The fee structure is similar to U.

Yellow Cake’s most recent reported NAV was GBP2.18(based on Uranium spot price of $24.70), but its stock price was GBP1.98. So it represents around a 10% discount on direct exposure to a depressed commodity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URPTF, YLLXF, CCJ, DNN, KAP, UEC, AND URA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Uranium Participation Corp. via its Canadian Shares, and Yellow Cake PLC via its UK shares, rather than the US OTC traded shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.