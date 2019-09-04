BridgeBio Pharma: Diversified Pipeline Makes It A Long-Term Buy

The opportunity in tumors with KRAS mutations is quite intriguing, yet efforts are very early stage. The stock is a Buy for investors with a long-term time frame.

BridgeBio has 15+ drug programs going after 20+ genetic diseases, including a number of late stage assets that could create substantial value over the next few years.

Shares are up 75% from IPO pricing at $17 per share, but have finished flat from levels they opened at on the open market.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) are currently up 75% from IPO pricing of $17 per share in late June (a bullish sign). To be fair, shares actually opened for trading at roughly $30 and so have relatively flat performance for investors who bought on the open market.

I was originally attracted to the company due to its unique model of drug development (seeding early stage programs which are headed up by experts in respective fields or indications being pursued, less of the bureaucracy typically found in larger pharmaceutical firms). As the stock is trading relatively near 52-week highs with key catalysts approaching, I'm inclined to believe that further upside lies ahead.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see that shares have essentially traded in a range since the IPO was priced. In August, a nice rebound from prior support came after BridgeBio made a bid to acquire the rest of shares of Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) that it doesn't already own. As a recent IPO, readers should be warned that price action continues to be quite volatile (be sure to use Limit Orders when buying or selling shares).

Overview

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Palo Alto, BridgeBio states that its mission is to "find, develop, and deliver breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases to patients as quickly and safely as possible." The company utilizes cutting edge research in the areas of genome sequencing and molecular biology to go after diseases where underlying mechanism or biology is well understood, seeking to treat these diseases at their source. With a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion, the company has a diverse pipeline of over 15 drug programs targeting 20+ genetic diseases.

Figure 2: Pipeline with addressable patient population (Source: S-1 filing)

Figure 3: Key portfolio drivers (Source: corporate presentation)

Impressively, this striking portfolio has come together in just three years (breakneck speed as compared to the traditional biopharma process). The company's decentralized model allows for experts and key opinion leaders to be in charge of each corresponding asset, progressing programs as efficiently as possible while killing those that don't pass muster.

Current investor base includes primary backers KKR (29.9% stake), Viking Global Investors (22.1% stake), Perceptive Advisors (5.5% stake) and others (Aisling Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, etc). History of advantageous prior financings with institutional clustering is a green flag in my book, including January's $299 million round led by KKR and Viking Global Investors with participation from above names plus new blue chip investors such as Sequoia Capital.

Leadership lineup and Board of Directors appears quite experienced, led by Founder and CEO Dr. Neil Kumar (served prior as CEO of Eidos Therapeutics, Principal at Third Rock Ventures and Interim VP of Business Development at MyoKardia). Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Charles Homey also hails from Third Rock Ventures, served prior as President of R&D at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and is co-founder of Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA). Chairman of Research Richard H. Scheller, Ph.D., is also Chief Science Officer and Head of Therapeutics at privately held personal genomics company 23andMe.

At first glance, the company's TTR Amyloidosis program BBP-265/AG10 is a big draw to me due to potential advantages over treatments from big pharmaceutical companies rushing into this area (Alnylam's (NASDAQ:ALNY) Onpattro and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Vyndaqel with peak sales estimates of $1 billion to $2 billion each). In a prior article I introduced Eidos Therapeutics as a Buy in the mid-teens due to cheap valuation at the time ($500 million market capitalization versus $1.5 billion currently). BridgeBio's bid for the remaining shares of Eidos shows they believe the company continues to be undervalued (open label extension data from the Phase 2 study of AG10 in ATTR-CM is coming up in Q4).

Select Recent Developments And Other Information

In November of last year I published an update piece on Eidos Therapeutics, after the stock was unfairly punished following presentation of results for Pfizer's Phase 3 AATR-CM study at the ESC Congress Meeting. Pfizer's TTR stabilizer tafamidis didn't show a dose response between 20 mg and 80 mg doses in terms of survival and cardiovascular hospitaliations, which bears interpreted as lower chances of success for Eidos's AG-10. I provided a recap of our thesis for Eidos, noting that lead product candidate AG10 appeared to be a best-in-class TTR stabilizer treatment for ATTR patients based on enhanced levels of TTR stabilization observed in the previous Phase 1 study and prior trials showing that higher levels lead to increased clinical benefit.

Specifically, pharmacokinetic data showed AG10 to have a half-life of 25 hours and ex vivo assays demonstrated 100% TTR stabilization at peak plasma concentrations and >95% stabilization on average in the final MAD cohort (in my mind added an element of derisking to the Phase 2 study). In terms of market opportunity, I noted that prevalence for each of three diseases for the ATTR family (wild-type cardiomyopathy, mutant AATR cardiomyopathy, ATTR polyneuropathy) is 200,000, 40,000, and 10,000 worldwide, respectively.

On November 10th, Eidos reported positive results for the Phase 2 trial evaluating AG10 in patients with symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and presented them at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. Patients enrolled (n=49) had confirmed ATTR-CM (both wild-type and mutant) and NYHA Class II or III symptoms, and at least one prior heart failure hospitalization or active treatment for chronic heart failure.

Patients were randomized to receive placebo, the 400mg twice daily dose of AG10 or the 800mg twice daily dose of AG10 for a period of 28 days. The drug candidate continued to be well tolerated, with no safety signals and one serious adverse event which was observed to not be related to AG10. It's actually rather impressive that the rate of adverse events was higher for the placebo arm (88%) versus 63% to 69% for the low dose and high dose arms, respectively.

In addition, AG10 demonstrated greater than 90% TTR average stabilization at day 28 and increased serum TTR concentrations (latter known to correlate with increased survival, high statistical significance p<0.0001). Importantly, a dose-dependent effect was observed with mean changes in TTR concentration from baseline of +50%, +36% and -7%, respectively, at day 28 (high dose, low dose, placebo). Again, this is a known prognostic indicator of survival in ATTR-CM. All patients receiving AG10 had serum TTR concentrations in the normal range at day 28 versus 31% below normal range for placebo

Eidos President and Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Fox, MD, PhD had the following remarks to add:

These data demonstrate that AG10 is well tolerated in symptomatic patients with ATTR-CM with clear evidence of drug activity in all actively treated subjects. The consistently high levels of TTR stabilization, in all actively treated subjects and across the entire dosing interval, were correlated with statistically significant and dose-dependent increases in serum TTR concentrations. We observed normalized serum TTR levels in 100% of patients treated with AG10. We believe these data provide clinical proof-of-concept for AG10 in ATTR-CM patients. As reflected in these data, AG10’s TTR-stabilizing properties continue to hold great promise that it could become a best-in-class treatment for ATTR-CM.

Figure 4: Treatment with AG10 restored serum TTR concentrations to normal range in all subjects (Source: corporate presentation)

On February 22nd, subsidiary company Phoenix Tissue Repair announced that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 1/2, first-in-human trial of PTR-01 (BBP-589), a protein replacement therapy for recessive DEB (RDEB). DEB and RDEB are rare genetic multisystem disorders associated with severe skin blistering where current treatment is management of symptoms. As with other shots on goal, here management is optimistic that their unique approach targeting the root cause of the disease could produce promising results in the clinic.

On February 27th, it was announced that Eidos Therapeutics initiated its pivotal Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study evaluating AG10 in ATTR-CM patients. The design of the trial was unveiled as well, incorporating feedback from the FDA which led to two registrational endpoints (benefit in change from baseline in 6-minute walk distance at 12 months in Part A, reduction in all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations at 30 months in Part B). This news sparked the runup in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, as time to getting the drug to market was reduced significantly from what was originally anticipated.

As for other details of the trial, 510 patients with symptomatic ATTR-CM (wild-type or mutant TTR) with New York Heart Association Class I-III symptoms will be enrolled and randomized 2 to 1 between treatment (AG10 800mg) and placebo twice daily. Secondary endpoints include quality of life as assessed by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, safety parameters, serum TTR levels, and TTR stabilization. In Part B, concomitant use of approved, indicated therapies may be allowed.

On August 12th, Eidos Therapeutics confirmed it received a non-binding proposal from BridgeBio to purchase all outstanding common stock that the parent company didn't already own (at the time held 66.6% stake). Interestingly enough, BridgeBio would not be using up valuable cash resources but instead use its own equity (do the acquisition via fixed exchange ratio of 1:30 shares of BridgeBio common stock for each share of Eidos Therapeutics common stock). I see this decision as a green flag, indicating that the parent company knows the true value of AG10 and the potential impact of upcoming open label extension data in Q4.

For the second quarter of 2019, BridgeBio reported cash and equivalents of $293 million, term loans of nearly $75 million and quarterly net loss more than doubling to $74.2 million. Research and development expenses soared to $52.3 million, while G&A rose to $16.9 million. Keep in mind that Eidos Therapeutics last reported a cash position of $131 million with manageable net loss ($14.1 million, expected to increase as pivotal study of AG10 progresses).

As for future catalysts of note, they can be observed below. Of note, for TTR stabilizer BBP-265/AG10, Phase 2 open label extension data is expected in Q4 with Phase 3 results in 2021. The company's KRAS efforts still have a long way to go (drug candidate nomination in 2020), as does their CAH gene therapy (IND filing in 2020).

Figure 5: 3-year catalyst roadmap (Source: corporate presentation)

One last point to make in this section, I recently published an update piece on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and the opportunity in tumors with KRAS mutations. Mirati and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are developing KRAS G12C inhibitors, which equates to only 15% of these mutations. All together, there are over 500,000 patients in the US and EU diagnosed with KRAS+ cancer (30% of non-small cell lung cancer, 45% of colorectal cancer, a whopping 98% of pancreatic cancer cases). BridgeBio has two shots on goal here with its pan-mutant KRAS inhibitors, with the first utilizing C185 binders to block membrane tethering and activation and the second employing H95 binders to trigger KRAS degradation. As can be seen below with advances they continue to make in this area, the final product candidates could be well worth the wait.

Figure 6: C185 screening cascade has enabled major advances as reflected in increasing selectivity (Source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, BridgeBio Pharma represents an attractive investment candidate for long-term investors due to its diversified pipeline which should continue to advance and grow at a solid clip (management believes it's feasible to add 2 to 3 more programs per year). Assets are being progressed in the most efficient manner possible with decisions made by experts most qualified to make the tough calls, unlike the traditionally bureaucratic processes used by big pharmaceutical firms. Several programs, such as TTR stabilizer BBP-265/AG10 and KRAS efforts, have the potential to result in outsized value creation and a premium valuation is also merited due to programs going after the root causes of diseases they are targeting (higher probability of success from the outset).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and patiently accumulating dips. As many of the company's assets are early-stage or preclinical, I consider this one most appropriate for investors with a long term, multi-year time frame.

Risks include disappointing data for lead programs, delays with getting preclinical assets into human studies, setbacks with key programs such as KRAS efforts, further dilution in the medium term and significant competition for certain indications they are going after.

For our purposes in ROTY, I will be keeping this one on my radar in case it dips ahead of open label extension data for AG10. As this story fascinates me, I will be periodically revisiting.

