U.K. Manufacturing PMI - It's Definitely Brexit Depressing It

My view is that it is the uncertainty, not Brexit itself - therefore recovery will happen.

The Basic Brexit Problem

Actually, there are two Brexit problems. One is the political one of should we go or should we not? I'm very biased upon this - Go! - but my own prejudices aren't a useful guide to investment. The second is the more important for us here. What is the effect of both Brexit and the threat of it upon the economy?

My view, and it is a view but one well backed up with both empirical data and good economic theory, is that it's the uncertainty which is currently the damaging factor, not the event itself.

The Possible Effects Of Brexit

Sure, there could be severe and significant effects from the act of Brexit itself. An adamant no deal on both sides would see 40% or more of British exports facing significant tariff barriers. That's certainly going to cause some dislocation whatever anyone's views of the long term.

A deal with a trade agreement akin to the current Single Market membership won't cause much dislocation as, obviously enough, it will not be leaving at all.

It's The Uncertainty

We've got it on good advice - JM Keynes no less - that uncertainty about the future is the killer in the longer term. The section of GDP that varies the most over the business cycle is business investment. Uncertainty - not risk, but actual lack of knowledge about the future - is what kills this. So much so that a significant rise in uncertainty can cause a recession all on its own through that reduction in business investment.

So, what is it that we've got? Terrible uncertainty about Brexit. We don't even know whether it's going to happen at all, let alone what the trade situation will be if it does happen. Business investment is thus rather weak, to say the least.

However, Trade Also Matters

We have something more specific here going on. Those who buy our exports - if they're in the EU at least, where some 40 to 45% go - don't know what the tariff structure is going to be post-Oct 31. Just as they didn't before that last posted leaving date, 29 March. So, logically enough, with a complete absence of price certainty they're looking elsewhere.

This is not just a theoretical construct. We have the empirical evidence of British Steel. The actual explanation for its insolvency was exactly that European customers simply wouldn't order because they didn't know whether they would have an EU price or a non-EU supplier price - the difference being substantial tariffs.

Uncertainty kills economies.

UK Manufacturing PMI

I claim that this is the cause of the UK's manufacturing purchasing managers' index looking so poorly:

UK Manufacturing PMI at 47.4 in August (85-month low). New orders contract at the fastest pace in over seven years. Business confidence falls to series-record low.

Or in graphic form:

(UK Manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

My View

OK, so, possibly influenced by my political views on the whole situation. And yet, we do indeed know that uncertainty is bad for an economy. We have that evidence of British Steel. So, it's necessary to call it one way or the other. Is the British economy entering a manufacturing recession? Could well be, yes. But that's not the right question, which is, well, how are we going to come out of it?

My assertion is that it's Brexit uncertainty causing this. Both as a result of the basic business investment problem within the economy, and also as a result of uncertainty over tariffs among potential export buyers.

I thus expect - assuming we leave on Halloween - the sector to rebound as the uncertainty is lifted.

I'm actually at the point that I'd insist that the uncertainty is a greater problem, doing more damage, than whatever the exit terms might actually be.

The Investor View

Thus, my view is that the UK is not entering a "proper" recession at all. Rather, waiting for the effects of Brexit uncertainty to lift. I would therefore suggest that there will be a significant recovery in export orders - and thus manufacturing itself - once Brexit is resolved one way or the other. Currently that looks like early November before we actually know...

