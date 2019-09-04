Daimler: Dividend Cut Ahead

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) looks to be headed for a torrid FY2019. Inventory backlog, weakening margins and high leverage all point to liquidity issues at present. With its financial troubles mounting, a dividend cut seems almost inevitable in the near term.

Even though a fair bit of negative news flow is already priced in, I think investors could be set for much more, thus, I would not be bottom fishing in Daimler shares anytime soon. I would, however, be monitoring the upcoming dividend announcement very closely.

For now, I do not have sufficient conviction to go either long or short on Daimler, but a major selloff in a (likely) dividend cut scenario, could be the catalyst to finally go long Daimler.

Multiple factors pointing to an impending dividend cut by Daimler

Daimler's latest Q2 2019 results turned out to be more than a little disappointing for investors.

The company suffered a reduction in unit sales on a YoY basis coupled with outgoes related to diesel vehicle court proceedings, Takata airbags and vehicle recalls. This led to the company posting negative cash flows in excess of €3B.

Source: Daimler Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

With the company experiencing a major dip in net liquidity following rising inventory at levels last seen in the 2008-09 period (reflected in the graph below in working capital impact), coupled with the need to invest in emerging technologies such as mobility, I expect a liquidity crunch sooner rather than later. The lofty dividend that the company is currently paying out seems unsustainable at the current run rate.

Source: Daimler Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

A dividend cut scenario would have a major impact - the dividend payout has risen over the past few years. From €1.85/share in FY2010, the dividend has almost doubled to €3.65/share in FY2017 with recurring dividend over the last few years at €3.25/share.

Source: Dividendmax

Even at current prices, I do not think the market is sufficiently accounting for the company's investment needs with regard to electric and autonomous vehicles. Given the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have already taken initial leadership positions in the respective areas, Daimler will need to invest significantly to stay relevant and this will further weigh on its already deteriorating net liquidity position.

Daimler's Project Future plans highlights the company's intent and willingness to bite the bullet in an effort to reorganize and become more cost competitive going forward. One of the major levers that the company is targeting, for instance, is employee cost reduction, with almost 10,000 jobs set to be cut. When the company does initiate an employee separation scheme, it would entail a major upfront cash outflow in terms of severance. Assuming ~€200k/employee, this would entail a ~€2bn one-off charge, i.e., almost one-third of its current net liquidity position.

China could, however, be a mitigating factor. With Daimler’s rival, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), recently increasing its stake in its Chinese JV, it makes strategic sense for Daimler to do the same given the growth potential in the region. Moreover, its Financial Services arm could suffer in a cyclical trough, resulting in reduced income contribution going forward. By owning a bigger piece of the China JV, the increased dividends from China may provide some buffer from a cash flow perspective.

An Inevitable Cash Crunch In FY2019

Modeling out the latest numbers, I see a cash crunch in FY2019 as an almost inevitable scenario. The most telling indicator, I think, was the company's latest group EBIT guidance, which is set to be "significantly below" the prior year's level. In the various EBIT reduction scenarios I've modeled below, I see a DPS range of €1.19–€2.38. Thus, I see management's latest EBIT guidance as "soft" guidance for an FY2019 dividend cut as well, possibly sometime this year.

Source: Historical data, own estimates

One way to keep continue paying the dividend would be to finance other investments through debt, rather than internal cash flows. However, looking at the company’s above-average leverage levels, this seems unlikely.

Source: Gurufocus

Furthermore, the inventory build-up will strain working capital in FY2019 - even if inventory build slows in the second half, it would be difficult to offload existing inventory levels of close to 300,000 vehicles in the current operating environment. Hence, with a large chunk of capital stuck in inventories, I expect the company may have to commit leverage toward financing working capital and capex requirements.

The company can also salvage some cash by bringing forward an IPO of its well-performing trucks division, but the probability of that happening soon seems low. Given the depressed multiples being awarded to auto stocks, it would seem counter-intuitive to divest a well-performing asset at a below-par valuation. Hence, I expect the liquidity problems to continue for the short to medium term.

The table below illustrates a relative comparison of Daimler to some of its global peers:

Source: www.gurufocus.com, share price as on Aug 30 EOD

In an environment where the average auto stock trades at a single-digit PE, Daimler's 11x PE is a bit rich. On an EV/EBITDA basis, Daimler commands an 8.5x multiple, below its closest peer, BMW, but above the industry average (ex-Tesla).

Conclusion

The automotive industry, in general, is coming under stress as we enter the back half of the auto cycle, with weakening demand and inventory build-ups becoming a common theme across the industry. Daimler's liquidity troubles are reflective of current industry dynamics. With major cash outflows (legal, Takata, etc.) and weakening demand weighing on EBIT in FY2019, a near-term dividend cut is imminent.

Furthermore, the company’s balance sheet is already stretched compared to its peers, and there is little room for further leverage. With the company trading in line with peers, I do not think investors should be bottom fishing here. However, I do expect the stock to weaken if a dividend cut is announced. The extent of the cut is key - a major cut could create an opportunity to grab some Daimler shares at depressed valuations. Until we get confirmation on the dividend, I'd keep Daimler on the watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.