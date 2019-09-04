Assessing Plains All American Pipeline's Coming S&L Demise

Evaluating the negative effect on Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA) expected financial loss for its supply & logistics (S&L) business is critically important for existing and future investors. Willie Chiang, Plains' CEO, commented during the last conference concerning S&L's future, "Let me see if I can give some color on this. S&L this year is playing its position exactly as we expected... And exactly what we've said, we think will happen is happening in that as the long haul pipes starting up late later part of this year, the arbitrage opportunities go away... We've always said meaningfully less S&L in 2020 going forward because of the pipes that have been built." A significant builder of those lines is itself, Plains. The company hesitates at this point to estimate how and when this significant revenue loss will occur. We will do our best in putting bounds around the issue.

Plains' Business Model

The pipeline company generates its revenue through two businesses, fee-based, transportation and storage, and supply & logistics (S&L). The fee-based business generates revenue from transporting NG, crude oil and other products plus provides storage systems for varying lengths of time.

The S&L business generates revenue primarily through several merchant-related activities: bulk purchase at wellheads, rail facilities and of crude oil, NG and terminals of crude oil, NG and other products; storage during contango market conditions; and seasonal storage of NG. Plains benefits when the purchase price plus transportation is significantly lower than the downstream value. This generally occurs when supply exceeds viable transportation means.

Contango is a situation where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price. Contango usually occurs when an asset price is expected to rise over time.

Economics For Plains' S&L

The company clearly stated during the last conference that "[t]he large majority of it was from the crude oil spreads both in the Permian and in Canada, [with a] much smaller degree from NGL."

The following slide provides a historical summary for S&L and the fee-based segment.

Since 2006, its S&L segment varied, but never zero. With new pipelines coming, viable transportation means are expected to close the price spreads. But, with Canada many expect a sizable differential near $20 to continue indefinitely. From one of Calumet Specialty Chemicals' (CLMT) conferences, "And as most people in the industry have commented, we believe and agree that WCS will trade at rail economics, long-term, which probably takes you into that $17 to $20 dip spread." This spread has been hovering at $13. The other major spread, Permian, is expected to close with the completion of the Wink to Webster, the Cactus II and other pipelines.

From the latest 10-Q, "Crude Oil Operations. Net revenues from our crude oil supply and logistics operations increased for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 largely due to favorable differentials, primarily in the Permian Basin and Canada." Yet, in the same 10-Q, the company reports that the Permian basin delivers 4.5 million barrels a day versus Canada at 0.3 million barrels a day. With the order of magnitude volume differences between the two while both meaningful, hints that the price spreads are opposite.

For example, recent price spreads on Canada crude are $13. If we subtract a guess of $10 for costs leaving $3 left for S&L profit, the 0.3 million barrels per day delivers 0.3 * 90 days * $3 = $100 million a quarter. Do the same for the Permian beginning with 4.5 million per day * $0.25 spread * 90 days = $100 a quarter. Significant spread differences can create equal cash contributors even with the significant volume differences.

We are reasonably certain that with Canada spreads (WCS) expected to remain wide or widen significantly, Plains' S&L profits won't disappear. They might drop to half or a third, but won't fall to zero. During the same conference, the company promised: "I think we'll be able to give a little better color on 2020 and beyond over the next three months." Until then, we are guessing, but not within complete darkness.

Plains' profit vision for S&Ls isn't long term, rather is planned to be used to pay debt and fund capital when it appears.

Fee-Based Growth

Next, looking at the fee-based business helps define negative S&L effects on the company's total performance. In the above slide, Plains captures the long-term yearly growth rate for its fee-based business at 20%. With 2019's fee-based business guided at $2.4 billion EBITDA, next year's might be guesstimated at $2.4 billion * 1.2 = $2.9 billion.

Plains' isn't guiding next year's fee-based EBITDA, either. But with new pipelines coming on-line in the next two years, it is crystal clear that it expects growth. The table shown below summarizes the status for new pipelines or expansions.

New Pipeline Capacity (mb/d % Owned On-stream Date Wink to Webster JV 1500 20 1st Q 21 Cactus II 670 65 1st Q 20 Calpine Rev Diamond 200 50 4th 2020 Red River JV 100 70 ? Red Oak ? 50 1st 21 Saddlehorn Expansion 100 ? 4th Q 20

During 2020, the transportation business plan adds 450 mb/d from Cactus II in the early part of the year and 200 mb/d in the last part of the year. A time-weighted average equals 500 mb/d which is approximately an 8% increase year over year. Growth from fee-based might add $2.4 billion in EBITDA next year.

The company also offered a clear vision for its debt metrics, "Excluding the S&L over performance, we remain focused on continuing to migrate leverage down within our targeted long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA range and achieving mid-triple B credit ratings over time." Fee-based business revenue is expected to be the long-term vision. It is its focus.

Continuing, the Plains' approach to maintain control on capital expenses is entering into several joint-ventures (JVs) for optimizing capital costs.

The Total Business Picture And Possible Results

The first slide, taken from the company's last conference call, depicts the company's long-term business vision to gather crude from Canada throughout all the oil-rich areas of the Rocky Mountains, Midwest and Southwest.

The hard work and progress in finances is conveyed in the next slide.

With some major capital needed in 2020 and 2021, management expects the leverage ratio to uptick a little during 2020 followed by a gentle decrease in the later periods of time. The Distribution Coverage is at 200%.

Assembling the finances for both businesses in 2020, fee-based EBITDA might be measured at $2.64 billion with S&L ranging in the $200-$400 million range. Adding the two, total estimated EBITDA for 2020 could be slightly less than $3 billion or flat to slightly less than in 2019.

The Stock Chart

We included a self-generated 30-minute bar chart from TradeStation. The stock chart is telling of its belief about Plains. On the 29th of July, the day before ex-dividend, the price closed at $24. From its open on ex-day, the price has consistently fallen to near $20.5, a 15% drop. The market picked up Plains' coming likely soft EBITDA growth year. Management seemed un-concerned, speaking with clarity and honesty for upcoming changes. Clearly, it isn't managing the business based on stock price, but rather on financial health and long-term growth.

The Future

Plains isn't without promise. Notice the 5-year growth estimated for three key oil fields, Western Canada, Rockies and Permian: Permian doubles, Canada up 20% and the Rockies doubles.

On Future Capital

Plains commented on its sources for capital, "Additionally, while the large majority of the capital associated with these newly sanctioned projects is expected to be incurred in 2020 and 2021, we do not expect to issue common equity to fund our capital program in those years and will continue to explore and utilize potential asset sales, strategic JV’s, and alternative financing opportunities to add funding flexibility."

Finding Meaning In The 2020 Picture

For 2020, Plains might experience a slight reduction in EBITDA; its leverage ratio might up-tick a little from the low value of 2.8; its S&L EBITDA will likely fall significantly while growth in other businesses will likely offset most of the loss. Assessing a fair stock isn't one of our purposes, but we do believe a 15% drop in price for a 6% yielding MLP is overdone. We think that the market is overreacting to a negative it can't fully define or understand. Plains to us seems like a buy. The business is in order and functioning with abundant growth opportunities. Management will be able to convey a lot more in coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own a significant number of shares.