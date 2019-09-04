Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood

Market participants assume Washington Prime is a struggling low quality enclosed mall company. The reality is quite different. The company is more diversified and of higher quality than most think.

My previous article was a case study on Scottsdale Quarter, an award-winning Tier 1 property.This article provides an overall portfolio review and sheds light on two more Tier 1 assets.

~33% of core-NOI is derived from Open Air assets (think strip centers), ~17% from A-quality assets (O'Connor portfolio), the balance ~50% from remaining Tier 1 assets (many are high quality).

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a retail REIT that owns Open Air Properties and Enclosed Retail Properties. The Open Air Properties (think strip centers) have proven resilient, withstanding the so-called 'retail apocalypse' (for example, Open Air Properties ended Q2 2019 with occupancy of 94.9%). On the other hand, several Enclosed Retail Properties (think more traditional malls) got hit by anchor tenant vacancies, driven by department store turmoil (e.g. Sears), and are now in transition mode. The strategy is to transform traditional malls into dynamic, mixed-use, lifestyle-oriented town centers (with open-air elements where possible). Lifestyle tenancy accounted for 55% of WPG's new leasing volume.

I will begin with the key findings of my portfolio review and end with two more case studies on WPG's Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties assets, namely Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center. Interestingly, both are open air assets despite WPG labelling them as "Enclosed". My initial intention was to provide a 42-article series reviewing all of WPG's Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties, one by one, but I felt this might exhaust reader interest. So I decided to fast forward things.

WPG portfolio review: much stronger than what most think...

WPG has 92 core properties, comprised of 50 Open Air and 42 Tier 1 properties, generating ~93% of company-wide NOI (herein referred to as "Core NOI"). The remaining ~7% of NOI is generated from 15 properties (10 Tier 2 and 5 Non-Core), assets that WPG is not keen to focus on and invest capital. In fact, many of these assets will eventually exit WPG's portfolio. It is a matter of time. Since they come with non-recourse mortgages attached, they can be simply passed on to lenders, thus eliminating debt. Given that the Tier 2 and Non-Core properties produce such a small percentage of company-wide NOI, and are not part of the company's future plans, it is reasonable to exclude them from future analysis.

Core NOI is broken down into 3 parts:

1) The high quality Open Air portfolio generates ~33% of Core NOI. This means that around 1/3 of Core NOI is generated from Open Air Properties (strip malls etc) i.e. non-traditional mall assets. I'm not sure the market knows this.

Let me repeat this: ~33% of Core NOI is derived from non-traditional mall retail assets. Yet the company is simply treated as a low-quality mall REIT. That's significant and deserves attention amongst the investor community.

2) The O'Connor JV Portfolio generates ~17% of Core NOI. The O'Connor JV Portfolio consists of high quality properties (arguably A-Malls and hybrid centers), like Scottsdale Quarter. In fact, the cap rate at the time of the O'Connor JV Portfolio formation was ~5.25%. In other words, a couple of years ago WPG sold a 49% stake in several properties to O'Connor with the pricing reflecting a capitalization rate of ~5.25% on in-place net operating income.

Let me repeat this: ~17% of Core NOI is derived from A-quality assets, many of which are hybrid and mixed-use. Just two years ago these assets were valued based on ~5.25% cap rate. Yet the company is simply treated as a low-quality mall REIT. That's significant and deserves attention amongst the investor community.

3) The remaining ~50% of Core NOI is derived from the remaining Tier 1 Enclosed properties, many of which are quality, hybrid assets with a dominant status in their respective catchments. In this article, I will provide a couple of examples (Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center) to demonstrate this.

In addition, I recently wrote an article about the importance of dominant secondary retail assets and the conclusions are of great interest, some of which I list below, and support the viability of WPG's portfolio gong forward. Some conclusions include:

It is not just about the Class A malls and large cities. Assets located in smaller markets such as Johnson City can also do quite well.

WPG's assets are an average 36-minute drive time to the nearest competitor and around an 85-minute drive time to the nearest Class A asset.

Looking at sales PSF to determine whether a mall is A, B, C or D, is not always the best indicator. Other metrics need to be considered, such as tenancy occupancy cost.

Not all malls can have Apple, Tesla and Louis Vuitton stores. Note these stores tend to inflate sales PSF and are predominantly located in A-malls.

Class A malls, which are usually located in large cities, do not serve the majority of the US population. Around 30% of the population situated within the largest 12 MSAs is served by 118 Class A assets, while the other 70% of the population is served by just 105 Class A assets.

The 12 largest MSAs exhibit more than 2 times the retail GLA per capita compared to the rest of the US. Don't disregard secondary MSAs. Many people live there and have needs that are served by their local malls, etc.

No doubt, sales psf is an important factor, however other determinants need to be factored in, such as catchment radius competition proximity, cost of living index (COLI) and occupancy efficacy. For example, whilst income matters, the cost of living also matters. On a COLI basis, many secondary MSAs are more appealing than primary MSAs.

Despite all the negativity, WPG reported increased sales PSF and decreased occupancy cost. Both metrics are heading in the right direction. In other words, many retailers are profitable in WPG's assets. Sales don't lie, and they have been quite resilient the past few years. It's another indication that we live in an increasingly omnichannel world where both online and brick-and-mortar can, and will, coexist. Note, click-and-collect is amongst the fastest online growth segments, and it requires brick-and-mortar locations. Also note that when a click-and-collect sales is registered, the retailer's website tends to take the credit, not the physical store - but the transaction actually requires both the website and brick-and-mortar store.

In short: ~50% of Core NOI is derived from high quality non-traditional mall assets (Open Air centers) and A-quality centers (O'Connor JV assets). In other words, ~50% of Core NOI is high-quality NOI. The remaining ~50% is 'promising' NOI. This is significant, especially for a company that is perceived as a low quality traditional mall company with no future.

Alternative Interpretations

Brad Thomas recently published an article on the mall space entitled Musical Mall REIT Chairs: Survival Of The Fittest, which also contained some analysis on WPG's mall portfolio (i.e. the Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties). Brad Thomas based his article on the premise that "there should be 225 malls in the US" and "1,000 of them could be going the way of the dinosaur", meaning the majority of US malls need to be demolished. I personally find this to be an extreme doom and gloom scenario.

Still, let's assume that only 225 malls in the US will actually make the cut. Brad Thomas himself concludes, based on his strict analysis, that WPG will effectively retain 32 out of its 42 Tier 1 malls. In other words, only 10 of WPG's core assets are 'at risk'. In other words, in the new era of 225 malls, WPG will own 32 out of the 225 'cherry picked' malls that will survive in the US. I think Brad Thomas unintentionally made a good bull case for WPG. How do we interpret these findings? WPG's 'pro-forma' portfolio will consist of 50 Open Air and 32 Tier 1 properties. Remember, WPG currently owns 50 Open Air and 42 Tier 1 properties. In other words, this means that 82 WPG assets will remain 'relevant' in the future, versus 92 today. In other words, this means that around 90% of WPG's portfolio will remain relevant even in a doom and gloom scenario. Note, Brad's conclusion is over "10 years or more...with the time frame for each property being based on its department store mix and exposure". So even if this bad scenario plays out, it will be over a 10-year period, not immediately, which gives time to WPG to plan out the years ahead .

In addition, in the comments section of Brad's article he responds to one of the comments: "I was surprised to see that quality score" (referring to the quality of WPG's mall portfolio). I am also convinced that WPG's portfolio is of much higher quality than most think, especially now that I have reviewed WPG's assets one-by-one. Hence my motivation to write this article as well as the case study on Scottsdale Quarter.

In another comment, Brad mentions: "Here's an idea for you...why doesn't Tanger purchase WPG's lifestyle centers and hire Lou as SKT's CEO replacement". I believe this is important as a respected analyst like Brad appreciates the efforts of Lou Conforti, WPG's CEO, even suggesting a succession plan regarding a company he is fond of (SKT) . It is also important to note that his comment acknowledges the existence of WGP's lifestyle center business, meaning WPG is not just a mall company. This is something that the market fails to see. What the market sees is something along the following lines: WPG = CBL = C malls = low quality malls = junk = collapse. This is wrong and just one of the many generalizations in the space. I will not bring up the recent event of the activist buying a 5%+ stake in CBL, because WPG is a different company.

Case Studies: Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center

As mentioned above ~50% of Core NOI is derived from high quality non-traditional mall assets (Open Air centers) and A-quality centers (O'Connor JV assets). The remaining ~50% is derived from the remaining Tier 1 Enclosed assets, which include Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center.

Case Study 1: Clay Terrace, Carmel, Indiana

Clay Terrace is a high-quality asset located in Carmel, Indiana, in one of the Midwest’s most affluent areas. It is one of the many unencumbered properties within WPG's portfolio. Even though it is part of the 42 Enclosed Retail Properties, Clay Terrace is an open-air lifestyle center. It is Indiana’s first lifestyle center, home to locally owned boutiques as well as nationally known shopping destinations. Clay Terrace offers its affluent customer base more than 80 retailers, and features one of the area’s highest concentrations of fast casual options, sit-down restaurants, upscale retailers as well as office space.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Whole Foods Market are both anchor tenants at Clay Terrace (photos below).

Key tenants include:

Anchors - Whole Foods Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW, St. Vincent Sports Performance

Key Retailers - Altar’d State, Chico's, Eddie Bauer, Express, Soma, Men's Wearhouse, Evereve, Orvis, Sur La Table, White House | Black Market, Z Gallerie, Francesca’s, JoS. A. Bank, Steinway Piano Gallery.

Dining/Restaurants - Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, Kona Grill, Mitchell's Fish Market, Prime 47, Red Robin, Pies & Pints, and Ted's Montana Grill, or grab-and-go choices like Starbucks, Cafe Patachou, Corner Bakery, Qdoba

WPG classifies Clay Terrace as an "enclosed" asset, whereas in reality it is a hybrid lifestyle center with an open-air component.

Clay Terrace is not the typical "enclosed" mall. In the 10-K and quarterly supplemental, WPG classifies Clay Terrace as a "Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Property." As mentioned above, this is noteworthy, since many investors (incorrectly and naively) assume that all of WPG's "enclosed" assets are by definition low-quality, dying malls. As evidenced from the photos below, this is not a traditional enclosed mall and it is certainly not dying. On the contrary, it is prospering - new stores are opening, traffic is robust and a potential 40,000+ square foot expansion of the center is currently in the planning stages. Recent additions include 18|8 Fine Men’s Salon and Solidcore, which have opened their first Indiana locations at the center. Closet Candy Boutique, Artful Living, The Shop Indy, Prodigy Burger & Bar, Pandora, Hollywood Feed, and Anthony Vince Nails also opened their doors at Clay Terrace recently.

Aerial view of Clay Terrace and surrounding area:

Clay Terrace East Aerial View:

As illustrated by the pictures, Clay Terrace is an outdoor community lifestyle center. Yet WPG lists it as 'Enclosed'.

Case Study 2: Waterford Lakes Town Center, Orlando, FL

Waterford Lakes Town Center is Orlando’s premier outdoor mall - lifestyle center (with lakes, fountains, and park-like settings) featuring more than 100 specialty shops and a variety of restaurants. The center is located a few miles south of the University of Central Florida.

Occupancy is ~100%. Tenants include:

Anchors - Ross Dress For Less, PetSmart, Target, Best Buy, Jo-Ann Fabrics, LA Fitness, Office Max, Old Navy, Ashley Furniture, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Key Retailers - T.J. Maxx, Sephora, ULTA Beauty, Five Below, Banana Republic Factory Store, American Eagle, Skechers, Old Navy, Regal Cinemas, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Sephora, Yankee Candle, Lizard Thicket

Dining / Restaurants - Coopers Hawk Winery, California Pizza Kitchen, Wahlburgers, Panera Bread, Five Guys Burger & Fries, Toojay’s Deli, Marlow’s Tavern, Fresh Kitchen, Zoës Kitchen, Slapfish, The Brass Tap

As shown in the pictures below, similarly to Clay Terrace, Waterford Lakes Town Center is an outdoor lifestyle center. Yet WPG again lists it as 'Enclosed'.

Aerial view of Waterford Lakes Town Center and surrounding area:

The following activity on Waterford Lakes Town Center highlights that the market is greatly undervaluing WPG's assets. Earlier this year, WPG executed a$180M non-recourse mortgage note, payable with a 10-year term and fixed rate of 4.86%. The Note was secured by Waterford Lakes Town Center. In other words, WPG raised a substantial amount ($180M) by borrowing against (encumbering) Waterford Lakes Town Center, which has a carrying value on the balance sheet of ~$50M (~$109.5M in land, buildings and improvements less ~59.5M in accumulated depreciation). Note: WPG has around 70 properties that are unencumbered, which provides great financial flexibility going forward.

Conclusion

~50% of Core NOI is derived from high quality non-traditional mall assets (Open Air centers) as well as A-quality centers/malls (O'Connor JV assets). In other words, ~50% of Core NOI is high-quality NOI. Interestingly, just two years ago, many of the O'Connor assets were valued based on ~5.25% cap rate, and this value was in fact realized since the transactions were successfully concluded. These points are of great importance, especially for a company that is perceived as a low quality traditional mall REIT, trading at a fraction of NAV.

The remaining ~50% of Core NOI is derived from the remaining Tier 1 properties, many of which are quality, hybrid/open-air assets with dominant market positions. Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center are two examples of this - both are popular quality outdoor centers, far from traditional enclosed malls, yet WPG classifies them as "enclosed." The same holds for Scottsdale Quarter and many other assets in WPG's portfolio. I personally don't mind the word 'enclosed', but the market seems to. Hopefully this article was able to shed some additional light on WPG's misunderstood portfolio and unappreciated assets. I believe WPG could do a better job in reclassifying Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties like Scottsdale Quarter, Clay Terrace and Waterford Lakes Town Center to something more relevant, especially since the word 'Enclosed', in my opinion, causes confusion and leads to generalizations.

On a final note, there are lots of generalizations in the mall retail space, many of which are reaching paranoia levels. Even top rated Class A mall operators like Taubman Centers (TCO), Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich Company (MAC) are experiencing massive drops in their share prices, whilst REITs in general are doing quite well, even in these turbulent markets. As time passes by, mall REITs are increasingly becoming mixed-use given their strategy of converting traditional malls into lifestyle-oriented town centers. Therefore, as time passes by, the correlation (at least in in theory) between traditional retail (apparel) and mall REITs should fall. In fact, never have the breadth of uses and categories been so great in the mall space. Now it’s all about restaurants, fitness, theaters & entertainment, value, grocers, experiential, digital, sports, coworking, combined within densification initiatives (apartments, hotels, self-storage, etc.).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SPG, TCO, MAC, SKT, BPR, PEI, CBL-E/CBL-D, WPG-I, WPG-H

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.