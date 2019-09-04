Altria: Q2 Cigarette Volumes Didn't Make Up For A Terrible Q1

Introduction

Following their terrible cigarette volume decline of 14.27% year on year in the first quarter, many shareholders were likely awaiting Altria’s (MO) second quarter results with baited breath, fearful that this steep volume decline was set to continue. Whilst it may appear as though that this fear was temporarily relieved after they actually posted a year on year increase of 0.33%, it has done little to remove these concerns given it was largely due to favorable inventory movements.

Whilst their financial performance will ultimately determine their shareholder returns, achieving further strong financial performance will require cigarette volume declines to maintain a safe and steady trajectory. Although they have various other investments, such as Juul (JUUL), their cigarette business will remain at the core of their earnings for the foreseeable future. This article provides the latest installment in my mini-series and contains my updated analysis and considerations regarding their cigarette volumes.

Background

Before presenting my latest updated analysis, I will briefly restate my original conclusion that there was currently “no reason to be concerned about Altria’s cigarette volumes as thus far they are still in line with what I expect based on their historical secular decline trend”. Following their large year on year volume decline in the first quarter this changed slightly to stating “there is still no cause for alarm, however, the weakness in their cigarette volumes is concerning and the next few quarters will be very important to monitor”. If interested, my previous three articles on this topic can be found in the following links (1) (2) and (3).

Methodology

If you’ve already read any of my previous articles on Philip Morris (PM) or Altria, you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained largely unchanged despite the scope of my analysis expanding slightly over time. The core process was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and thankfully still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which represents the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. Theoretically if their future volumes begin consistently deviating beneath this expected trend line it would be a cause for concern and vice a versa. Using this same data I was also able to graph their historical year on year volume changes to assess whether their new results are historically significant. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data and thus other factors may influence the results.

The R-squared value of a trend line indicates the percentage of observations that it explains, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future cigarette volumes. A steady and predictable trend from their historic cigarette volumes will return a high R-squared value with a value of one being technically the maximum, however, this would be practically impossible to obtain with real world data.

Results & Discussion – Cigarettes

Image Source: Author.

This graph was primarily included to provide historical context for anyone who hasn’t read either of my three previous articles on their cigarette volume trends. Since the model has quite a high R-squared value of 0.9133, it indicates that the majority of the observations can be explained by the trend line that is derived from their historical volumes. Whilst this is adequate, when graphing their volumes on an annual basis it provides a slightly more accurate model.

Image Source: Author.

Once graphing their historical quarterly year on year change it provides insights into their latest cigarette volumes. During the second quarter their volumes actually increased by 0.33% year on year, which is quite a strong result regardless of whether it’s the first, second, third or fourth quarter. Although once the impacts of inventory movements are removed their volume decline was considerably worse at 7.00% year on year, which paints a significantly worse underlying picture and is unfortunately in line with the equivalent result from the first quarter. This is rather concerning and subsequent quarters will be critical to review, as continuous volume declines of this magnitude will definitely break below the trend line and call into question their ability to maintain earnings with price increases.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Presentation.

It’s also concerning that during the first half of this year their cigarette volumes declined by a larger amount than the industry average of 5.5%, especially given this was a stark increase from the previous average of 3.0%. If this trend continues much further into the future it will raise more concerns regarding my initial bullish conclusion.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Presentation.

Image Source: Trading Economics.

It’s clear after reviewing the graph from trading economics that gasoline prices in the United States were trending down during the second quarter and overall lower year on year. Given their cigarette volumes still declined the same year on year in the second quarter as the first, excluding inventory movements, this further cast doubt on the extent that gasoline prices have been impacting their volumes.

Image Source: Author.

The graph above provides a visual representation of their year on year cigarette volume changes in the four quarters before and after bottoming during their current and previous plunges in 1999, 2002 and 2009. When initially publishing this graph two articles ago it was done under the assumption that the 10.81% year on year decline in the second quarter of last year marked the bottom of the current downturn. This clearly has proven premature and although their volumes are now technically above my original bullish scenario, it’s not particularly enthusing since it was preceded by the massive plunge in the previous quarter and significantly propped up by favorable inventory movements.

Image Source: Author.

Graphing their volumes on an annual basis provides a slightly more accurate model, as previously mentioned, with an R-squared value of 0.9774 indicating that the majority of the observations can be explained by the trend line that is derived from their historical volumes. Following their weak performance during the first half of this year, their forecast 2019 cigarette volumes have fallen beneath the trend line. Although this has occurred in the past it’s normally accompanied by an economic crisis, such as in 2009. Whilst these results don’t support my initial bullish conclusion, it’s still insufficient data to formally change this stance. If Altria’s future cigarette volumes continuously fall beneath this trend line it would indicate a fundamental change has occurred.

Image Source: Author.

The relative weakness of this forecast annual cigarette volume year on year decline is clearly evident when compared to their historical annual declines. If their actual results are in line with this forecast it will be approximately tied for the third worst year on year volume decline during my sample time period. Naturally this further raises more concerns regarding my initial bullish conclusion, as this was based on the assumption their volume declines weren’t worsening.

Image Source: Author.

If there is one positive takeaway, it’s that their Marlboro market share hasn’t been negatively impacted despite the plunge in cigarette volumes during the first half of this year. The market share for their flagship Marlboro brand cigarettes remained the same as last year, edging up ever so slightly to 43.2%. When assessing their market share since 1994 their performance is considerably more impressive, as they have grown it from a respectable 30% to its current level. Even though they have occasionally taken a hit in the past, such as in the early 2000’s, they’ve always rebounded and for this to continue they’ll need to ensure they don’t lose control of their current volume declines.

Results & Discussion – Heated Tobacco

Naturally the analysis in this section will expand after their IQOS heated tobacco products are rolled out and sales data begins flowing into their quarterly results. Whilst they were approved for sale earlier this year, their first store isn’t expected to open until this month and thus there isn’t currently any direct data to analyse.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst the data isn’t directly comparable due to the differing cultural characteristics between the United States market and the various international markets of Philip Morris (PM), their heated tobacco volumes have seemingly recovered their growth trajectory. This infers positively for Altria’s future sales in the United States market, although admittedly the current trend line is still forecasting volumes to fall slightly below management’s lofty forecast.

Conclusion

There is always the overarching concern that this time will be different, however, until there is further evidence it’s simply too early to alter my bullish stance that is based on their historical precedence. I expect the next twelve months will provide clarity and I may be alarmed if their volumes continue declining in the high single digits or above, depending on the background environment. I must admit that since publishing my first analysis their results have tested the resolve of my initial bullish stance and although I’m not currently prepared to change this stance due to insufficient time elapsing, I’m now much more cautious.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s SEC filings contained in the following four links (1)(2) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

