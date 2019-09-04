By The Book V: Dividend Power Stocks For September

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the Dividend Power screen. The list has one caveat: "what worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Dividend Power dogs showed 30.59% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced dogs ruled this Dividend Power pack.

Top 30 of 35 Dividend Power stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >5% as of 8/30/19. Top-ten ranged 13.19-38% by yield and ranged 11.62-129.33% by broker price-target-upsides.

The Dividend Power Ranking is based on earnings yield, the higher the better to signify a low valuation. This is the perfect complement to the dog strategy chasing highest yields.

Foreword

A previous series of articles looked at (1,2, & 3) billionaire and hedge fund holdings beginning with 50 Kiplinger stocks selected from individual holdings of high net worth notables as penned by James Brumley, an author for Kiplinger.

Then (4) we surveyed Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway collection of dividend dogs, followed by (5) a survey of 61 Solid Goldman Sachs dividend holdings, and then (6) looked at the dogs of BlackRock, the world's biggest manager of fund holdings, went on to (7) survey Soros Fund holdings, and finished with a look at (8) Neuberger Berman equities, and (9) Renaissance-Medallion dividend stocks.

This new series, submitted over several late summer weeks, looked at five essential published investment strategies named for Ben Graham, Growth at a Reasonable Price, Peter Lynch, Large Cap Value, and now Dividend Power.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 43.36% To 142.77% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend Power Dogs By September 2020

Three of ten top Dividend Power stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Dividend Power selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 30, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) was projected to net $1,477.73, based on the median target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) was projected to net $836.70, based on the median target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AM.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was projected to net $766.47, based on the median target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 95% more than the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) was projected to net $727.54, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $552.35 based on dividends, plus the median target estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 82% over the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $480.43, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% more than the market as a whole.

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) netted $477.33 based on the median estimates from six analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) was projected to net $472.55, based on the median target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $441.82, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $433.58, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 66.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Power Dog To Lose 19.37% By September 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for September 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Buckle Inc. (BKE) projected a $193.69 loss based on dividend plus the median target price estimates from three analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

.

Source: buzzfeed.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Dividend Power Selections For September 2019

How did this collection of 35 Dividend Power dogs come to be?

The ranking was created by YCharts which found that one of the simplest strategies has also proven to be one of the most effective. This strategy defines a universe of stocks based on earnings yield, with higher earnings yield considered better because it signifies a low valuation.

Then, YCharts sorts the universe of stocks by their dividend yield, picking the top 35. The result is a portfolio that does a relatively good job weathering downturns, while still catching much upward motion during bull markets.

Put simply, this is a YChart strategy for bottom picking. (Bottom feeding?)

35 Dividend Power Selections By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

35 Dividend Power Selections By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Dividend Power Stocks By Yield

Top ten Dividend Power stocks selected as of 8/30/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was one of six energy sector representatives - BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) [1]. The other five energy dogs placed second, third, fifth, sixth, and seventh - Antero Midstream Corp. [2]; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) [3]; Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) [5]; Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) [6]; Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA [7].

Basic Materials dividend power stocks placed fourth and eighth by yield, they were CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) [4] and Alliance Resource Partners LP [8].

One consumer cyclical firm placed ninth - Tailored Brands Inc. [9], and finally, a real estate representative was ninth - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) [9] - to complete the dividend power selected top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten September Dividend Power Dogs Showed 32.9-129.33% Upsides And (32) Two Downsiders Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 30.59% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Power Stocks To 2020

Ten top Dividend Power dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dividend Power dogs as of 8/30/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Power Dogs (32) Delivering 63.91% Vs. (33) 48.94% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the Dividend Power kennel dogs by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 30.59% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 142.27%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Dividend Powerdogs as of August 30 were: Tailored Brands Inc., Antero Midstream Corp., Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA; BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), with prices ranging from $5.42 to $9.40.

Five higher-priced Dividend Power dogs as of August 30 were: Green Plains Partners LP, CONSOL Coal Resources LP, Vermilion Energy Inc., Alliance Resource Partners LP, and Sprague Resources LP, with prices ranging from $12.93 to $16.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your By The Investment Style Book Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: buzzfeed.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.