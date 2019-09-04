Coupa: Bound To Fall

At the same time, however, Coupa sacrificed margins in order to chase growth. Operating margins and cash flows are both down this quarter.

Coupa Software (COUP) is hands down one of the biggest IPO winners of the past few years in the software sector. The company - which is best known for the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform, promising to transform the enterprise procurement process into an Amazon-like experience - has consistently defied the limits of normal valuation and continued to rise aggressively despite a turbulent market; year to date, shares of Coupa are up nearly 150%. The stock rose another ~15% after reporting strong Q2 earnings that featured an acceleration in both billings and revenue.

Let's cut to the chase: I've been a longtime bear on Coupa, due primarily to its valuation. And though I acknowledge the fundamental strength that the company has proven over the past several quarters, I continue to believe Coupa is positioned for a correction, especially with its stock at sky-high valuation multiples.

What's impressive is the fact that Coupa has managed to continue growing at a rapid clip even when many of its peers in the high-growth software sector have reported softness. There's a broad and growing list of software companies (all previously investor darlings) which have complained of both macroeconomic headwinds and "sales execution issues" that are clamping down growth. Over the past two quarters, these stocks have been brutally punished, in some cases losing over half of their value. The most prominent examples here are New Relic (NEWR), Pluralsight (PS), Docusign (DOCU), and Zendesk (ZEN).

Coupa, on the other hand, hasn't breathed a word yet about sales execution issues. But is this a reflection of Coupa's own fundamental immunity to a global slowdown, or is it because Coupa has not felt the impact just yet? I'd argue that it's the latter. Coupa's business depends on companies buying goods from each other. When a global slowdown occurs, purchasing naturally slows down as well.

There are plenty of signals to suggest the long global expansion phase is over. Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone, just flashed a negative GDP number. U.S. manufacturing PMI hit a ten-year low. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to have impacts beyond just these two countries and disrupt global supply chains. Though it's appeared immune so far, Coupa may feel the effects of this global slowdown in the coming quarters.

Ahead of possibly turbulent macro conditions, Coupa's stock looks incredibly risky at its current valuation. At 24x forward revenues, Coupa is one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector, even against other high-flyers like Anaplan (PLAN) and Zscaler (ZS):

There are software companies like Oracle (ORCL) and VMware (VMW) that trade at lower multiples of earnings than Coupa against revenues. While this type of valuation may be permissible in the early stages of a bull market, it presents a shaky foundation in the late cycle.

If you've been lucky enough to hold onto Coupa thus far, it would be wise to lock in gains and invest elsewhere in stocks that also offer growth, but at a reasonable price.

Q2 download: growth acceleration tempered by margin compression

Let's now dive into the details of Coupa's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. Coupa 2Q19 results Source: Coupa 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 54% y/y to $95.1 million, representing a breathtaking ten-point acceleration relative to 44% y/y growth in Q1. It's also a huge beat relative to Wall Street's expectations of $85.4 million (+38% y/y) - though analysts should be used to the reality that Coupa typically guides conservative to set the bar low each quarter.

Coupa's revenue acceleration wasn't merely due to revenue recognition timing - underlying billings growth also saw a powerful acceleration to $107.7 million, up 57% y/y. That's a seven-point acceleration compared to 50% y/y billings growth in Q1.

Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's CEO, also noted strong traction for Coupa Pay (the company's integrated, built-in solution for managing accounts payable and paying invoices) as it begins to roll out the module to more customers. Per his remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Unlike other payment solutions in the market, Coupa Pay has the distinct advantage of sitting on top of the supplier master record and the supplier invoice transaction in the Coupa AP automation cycle, some of our strongest areas of expertise [...] Though still in the early stages of execution for Coupa Pay, our vision is clear, and we'll continue to keep you posted on progress."

Unfortunately, however, Coupa's growth came slightly at the expense of margins. We typically expect companies to capture efficiencies of scale as they grow larger; but in Coupa's case, the opposite is true. Pro forma gross margins fell to 72.6% this quarter, down 190bps from 74.7% in the year-ago quarter.

An explosion in R&D as well as sales and marketing costs in order to chase growth also contributed to a decline in operating margins. On a pro forma basis (stripping out stock comp and other non-cash charges), R&D expenses rose 75% y/y to $18.3 million in order to support the continued rollout of Coupa Pay and the Coupa BSI index, while sales and marketing costs jumped 43% y/y to $32.1 million. As a result, pro forma operating margins fell 140bps to 5.1% in the quarter, down from 6.5% in 2Q18.

Similarly, Coupa lost out on cash flows. In Q2, Coupa generated a cash flow loss of -$2.3 million (a -2.4% FCF margin), down sharply from a gain of $9.0 million (a 14.6% FCF margin) in the year-ago quarter. Year-to-date, Coupa's FCF is down -32% y/y to just $13.9 million.

Figure 2. Coupa FCF trends Source: Coupa 2Q19 earnings releaseThough Coupa certainly has ample cash to absorb these cash flow reductions (its latest balance sheet has $808 million of cash, though that's also offset by $725 million of convertible debt), its contractions in both margins and free cash flow illustrate that Coupa may not have the best unit economics as it grows rapidly.

Key takeaways

Trading at 24x forward revenues, Coupa's stock is essentially priced for perfection. Even the smallest stumble may leave the stock susceptible to massive losses, like what happened with New Relic or Pluralsight. Right now, investors are only focusing on Coupa's massive revenue and billings growth rates (which, this quarter, were slightly boosted by the company's acquisition of Exari, which added a ~$2 million revenue bump worth ~3 points of growth). But in the future, if growth rates slip due to continued macroeconomic pressures, or if investors begin to laser in more on the company's compressed margins and FCF declines, the stock could be at risk. Stay on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

