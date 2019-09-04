Cherry Hill - 8.3% Is More Than 16.4%

The wise course of action is often to accept less yield, buying greater certainty.

Sometimes, bigger yield can lead to bigger losses - even by the same issuer.

Many readers/followers have seen my articles over the years showing that preferred stocks have a place in income-focused portfolios. Many have also seen that I have been an advocate for the preferred stocks of mortgage REITs instead of owning the common shares. The rationale has always been quite simple - a decent yield with less volatility.

Recently, we have seen yet another example of this rationale proving itself.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) manages a portfolio of residential mortgage assets in the United States. They actively manage a portfolio of Servicing Related Assets and residential mortgage-backed securities.

The mortgage REIT sector, essentially, boils down to net interest margin, which is then levered and hedged. The following table shows CHMI's NIM:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following chart shows their NIM graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Changes in the NIM, especially when levered, can create volatility in mortgage REITs, as this dictates the amount they can apply towards dividends - which is the primary reason people invest in these companies. Changes in the NIM, and in CHMI's case, the value of MSRs (which drop when rates drop as the mortgages being serviced refinance), can lead to reductions in the dividend. We have been seeing the reduction in dividends in various mortgage REITs lately such as Annaly Capital (NLY), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and most recently, CHMI. The results of a cut can be swift and severe.

The following shows the results of CHMI's guiding the dividend lower:

Data by YCharts

This type of volatility is something that most (well, all) investors want to avoid, which is why we recommend preferred stock instead. The following chart shows the price action of the equity and the Series A preferred (CHMI.PA) of Cherry Hill Mortgage:

Source: author spreadsheet

The results are very different. A better way to understand the difference is through the use of a "normalized" comparison, where both are indexed to 100 and the percent change is then applied.

Source: author spreadsheet

Why is it that preferred stock holds its value better than common stock? It boils down to coverage. Preferred stock dividends have a greater coverage ratio than common stock (by their very nature as their dividends are senior) which helps support the consistency of the dividend.

The following table shows Cherry Hill's coverage rates for both the common and preferred stock:

Source: author spreadsheet

Cherry Hill's preferred stock has 4 times the coverage rate of the common, meaning when things get skinny (dropping NIM as evidenced earlier), the preferred has a cushion.

Bringing home the bacon.

Over the last year, the yield of the Cherry Hill common shares has been approximately 3 percent higher than the preferred shares, and it is currently much higher (as the dividend will be cut and the shares fell, the yield reflects the current dividend by the lower share price). The chart below shows the relationship:

Source: author spreadsheet

Many income investors might have seen the additional 3 percent and passed by the preferred shares for the common in order to maximize their cash flow. The problem is, it didn't work out.

The following table shows the net effect on an investor had she invested $1,000 in either the common or the preferred:

Source: author spreadsheet

While the investor realized over $100 in additional cash flow, she lost money on her invested principal. Many people say that if you haven't sold, you haven't lost money. This is wrong. The reason portfolios are marked to market is that if you have to sell, how much is it worth? What is the value of your portfolio? In this case, holding the common has reduced the value of your portfolio relative to holding the preferred shares.

Having said (and shown) this, let's take a look at the preferred. The following table lists Cherry Hill's outstanding preferred stock:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table shows the market data on Cherry Hill's outstanding preferred:

Source: author spreadsheet

If we had to choose among the two issues, we would choose the Cherry Hill 8.25% Series B (CHMI.PB), as you pick up stripped yield and call protection for the cost of two basis points on the yield-to-call versus the 8.20% Series A (CHMI.PA). In addition, you have a lower stripped price going into the trade. If you own the Series A, a swap into the Series B doesn't currently make sense unless you are worried about an extended period of low rates and want to pick up two more years of redemption lock-out.

As the following chart shows, the stripped yield spread between the two issues favors the Series B, but is only marginally higher than the average (but still cheap).

Source: author spreadsheet

Cherry Hill stacks up quite nicely against its peer group, as is shown in the following table:

Source: author spreadsheet

Stripped price, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Stripped yield, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Yield-to-call, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

One thing that has to be understood, is that there is a reason it is higher yielding than these peers - it is smaller and newer:

Source: author spreadsheet

As a result, I would not recommend weighting this mREIT as much as one might weight Annaly Capital, AGNC Investments or any of the larger peers. The position should be sized accordingly. As well, their equity returns versus the group have not measured up:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table shows the price you pay (in yield) to buy preferred rather than equity (the cost of stability):

Source: author spreadsheet

The cost of stability graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Bottom Line: I like Cherry Hill Mortgage's preferred stock (I had better, I own it) and recommend that income investors BUY the preferred shares - in moderation. I have not heavily weighted CHMI as that is not my strategy for an income portfolio. As I said recently in my note on AGNC and NLY preferred:

As the table and charts above show, the big dogs trade tight to the peer group - and they should. AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital are core mREIT preferred positions and can be considered bellwether. In my opinion, when building a preferred portfolio - or portfolio generally - an investor should have some bellwether positions to anchor the portfolio and then create the risk profile of the portfolio with various additions. A position in either of the big dogs, complemented with some of the higher yielding (higher risk) names will help create a portfolio that is consistent and sustainable.

Cherry Hill is one of the additions to the core portfolio that is designed to tweak the portfolio while keeping it safe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings makes it easy to know the best safe dividend stocks to buy at any given time via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes

Access to our four model portfolios (Fortress, Deep Value Blue-Chip, High-Yield Blue-Chip, $1 Million Retiree Portfolio)

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

an exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

exclusive weekly updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

If you are looking for research from some of the leading contributors on Seeking Alpha, the Dividend Kings provides a one stop shop with exclusive research, portfolios and advice on constructing all weather portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PB, CIM.PD, NLY, NLY.PI, AGNCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.