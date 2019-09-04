Great Bear Resources: Exceptional Discovery, But Wrong Price

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) is a much less known name among the junior space and has flown under the radar for most of the past year. The company has had a market cap of under $100 million and has been quietly making minor discoveries at their Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario. This area is home to the famous Campbell Red Lake Mine, Pure Gold Mining's Madsen Mine (OTCPK:LRTNF), and Newmont Goldcorp's (NEM) Cochenour Mine. While the company enjoyed a reasonable amount of success in 2018, 2019 has certainly been transformative for the company. Great Bear's Dixie Project covers a 20-kilometer plus gold system, with the current area of focus, the LP Fault, covering an 18-kilometer strike length. Thus far, the company has made five early-stage but significant discoveries on the LP Fault. The most recent two are the Auro Zone and the Yuma Zone, both significant step-outs from their high-grade Bear-Rimini Discovery. The company certainly looks like it's onto something impressive at their Dixie Project, but I believe the current share price is getting ahead of itself after yesterday's 30% plus move. Every time Great Bear Resources has reached extended levels as it has currently, the stock has corrected a minimum of 20%, and up to a maximum of above 80%. While I believe based on their exploration success that an 80% or 50% correction is out of the question, a 15% - 25% correction is certainly possible after this run. I see this as an opportune time for investors to book some profits while holding the core of their position for a bigger move.

It's been a while since we've had a junior make a major new discovery in Canada, with the most recent name being Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Marathon deposit in 2015, and Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) success at Windfall Lake in 2016 through 2017. While there have been a few other names that had quite a bit of success since then, I would argue that there have been no significant discoveries in Canada since 2018. This has changed in a big way with Great Bear Resources' recent drill results, and the company continues to see mineralization in nearly every hole it drills. No matter the size of the step-out, nor the fact that these are mostly scout drill holes, the company continues to hit very nice intercepts. This is extremely impressive as most companies are happy to hit any mineralization whatsoever when it comes to scout drilling and step-outs, but Great Bear is managing to drill intercepts that most juniors would fawn over. The Dixie Project is still in its very early stages with no stated resource yet, but it's likely that this project can prove up a 1 million-ounce resource minimum, and likely closer to 1.5 million-ounces as an initial estimate if drilling results continue as they have been. Thus far, the company delineated discoveries along a 3.2-kilometer strike length at their LP Fault Target.

Looking at the most recent map the company has provided, we can see that Great Bear has delineated four significant targets (circled in blue). These four zones are Dixie Limb, Hinge Zone, Yuma Zone, and the Bear-Rimini Zone. The Bear-Rimini Zone is the most northwest target, with Dixie Limb and Hinge adjacent to each other, as the first two discoveries. As of yesterday's news, the company has stumbled upon a new discovery: the Auro Zone with a highlight intercept of 1.50 meters of 101.70 grams per tonne gold. This intercept was within a broader intersection of 42 meters of 5.28 grams per tonne gold. If we take out the high-grade 1.5 meters of 101.70 grams per tonne gold, we're left with a residual grade on the hole of 40.5 meters of 1.71 grams per tonne gold. While nowhere near as impressive as the 42 meters of 5.28 grams per tonne gold, this is still a lovely intercept for a scout drilling hole.

The new Auro Zone was drilled as a 2.5-kilometer step-out to the Bear-Rimini Zone in the northwest of their current target drilling area, and southeast of the Yuma Discovery. As we can see, the company continues to drill along the strike of their LP Fault, and for now, there doesn't seem to be an extent to this mineralization. The discoveries remain open in all directions and at depth, and drilling has targeted only a 3-kilometer strike length of their 18+ kilometer LP Fault. Given that every single wide step-out has hit mineralization from Bear-Rimini in the northwest down to Yuma and Auro as we head southeast, there is certainly blue sky potential here. There are no guarantees that further step-outs will yield discoveries, but the company's drilling success is remarkable thus far. As mentioned prior, most companies are not hitting grades like these on scout drilling holes. Instead, they're lucky to come up with 0.2 - 0.3 grams per tonne gold intercepts and then head back to the drawing board to refine their drill map. Great Bear has managed to hit 4 ounces per tonne over 1.5 meters in their scout hole at the new Auro Zone Discovery, and 1.7 grams per tonne gold over a respectable 40-plus meter intercept.

It is far too early to put any valuation on the project without resources, but there is a lot to like about this company. Management has continuously under-promised and over-delivered in terms of their expectations for Dixie, and the company has an incredibly tight share structure. It is rare to find any juniors with a potential 1-million ounce resource on their hands with under 50 million shares outstanding, and Great Bear has a minuscule 40 million share float currently. This is very impressive as it shows that they manage their treasury well and avoid dilution. To add to the attractiveness of the project, Dixie is located along the main highway into town, with a 15-minute drive, and rests just beside Highway 105 in Red Lake. Both natural gas and power lines also run right through the company's Dixie Claims. I have drawn a rough idea of where the Dixie Project lies to give some context from a satellite perspective on Google Maps.

So why would an investor even consider taking profits in one of the more impressive Canadian discoveries in the junior space of 2019? Let's take a look at the current valuation and the technicals below:

Based on the company's 42 million shares outstanding, and a share price of $6.60 US, the company has a market capitalization of $290 million. If we back out the company's $12 million US in cash, this leaves us with an enterprise value of $278 million. If we assume a reasonable case scenario and that Great Bear Resources has 1.5 million ounces on their Dixie Project, those ounces are currently valued at $185.33/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis. This is well above the average for juniors currently of roughly $70/oz, especially considering that these ounces are not yet in a NI-43-101 resource. For this reason, I believe this is a rich valuation here short-term.

However, if we move to an upside case where Great Bear makes another discovery, we can infer that maybe the company can prove up 2.5 million ounces by the end of 2020. Under this scenario, the company's ounces are currently valued at $111.20/oz, still well above the industry average for the more attractive juniors of about $70/oz. Finally, while the company has suggested they don't need to raise any cash, I would be surprised if they did not ramp up exploration based on their recent discoveries. I expect them to do a financing to raise capital for this before the end of the year. This will likely increase the share float to 45 million shares outstanding or more, and I highly doubt that the financing will be subscribed to above C$9.50.

To summarize, while Great Bear Resources is onto a very exciting discovery here that is by far the most impressive of 2019, I believe the company is close to fairly valued here. If they have a stamped NI-43-101 resource of 2 million ounces or make another discovery, the current valuation is undervalued. However, that is all speculation for the time being. With wide drilling spacing currently at most deposits at Dixie, a NI-43-101 resource is at least 9-12 months away. For this reason, at the current market capitalization of $290 million US, I see this as an opportune time for investors to take 1/3 of their position off the table. If the stock goes higher, they will still have a good-sized position. However, if the company does finance at lower prices or the froth comes off the stock temporarily, some profits have been booked. A look at the technicals will display why I think things are getting a little frothy here:

Currently, Great Bear Resources is 160% above its 200-day moving average and 80% above its 50-day moving average. Outside of the most significant discoveries of the past decade like Ventana Gold, Aurelian Resources, and Mariana Resources, stocks typically come under some pressure when they get this extended short-term. While dips will likely get bought as they have in the past, we have a significant gap below, and we have two moving averages that need to play some catch-up.

From an acceleration band standpoint, Great Bear Resources has always sold off hard when it came within 5% of its upper acceleration band. As I've displayed in the below chart, the stock has undergone corrections of 20% to 88%, with the average correction being closer to 40%. I'm sure some speculators will say 'this time is different' given the recent discovery, but this time is never different. Stocks do not go up in straight lines, and the stock is likely to run into selling pressure if it does continue higher from these levels. I would be using any strength above C$8.70 to take profits. Ultimately, a 15% - 20% correction from the current (as of this writing) C$9.25 high is likely to occur.

In terms of the bigger picture, investors are sitting on the potential for a massive winner with the best junior discovery of the year, and a chart that could certainly go higher long-term (9-18 months). For this reason, I believe holding onto the core of one's position makes sense, but booking at least 1/3 profits into this strength seems prudent. As long as the C$6.50 level is defended, the bulls will remain in control, and 20% or larger dips should get bought up.

Great Bear Resources has what I believe to the 2019 discovery of the year, but I feel that both the valuation and the stock have gotten ahead of themselves short-term. At a current enterprise value per ounce of $185~/oz based on an estimated resource of 1.5 million ounces that's yet to be proven up, things are getting a little frothy here short-term. I believe investors should stay the course but would be silly not to book some profits above C$8.70. Long-term, this could develop into a fascinating story, but short-term, I see the potential for a 15-20% correction minimum. It's always wise to sell a little when things get their most exciting. Just think back to Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF); selling when things got crazy was the best thing an investor could have done. The stock is down 70% from its highs, and the stock is not guaranteed to ever return to the C$8.50 level it was trading at 18 months ago.

