Canacol Energy: On Track For Success Following Q2 Earnings

Canacol Energy finally achieves record 217 MMcfpd in natural gas sales: Much higher cash flow from now on.

Investment Thesis Summary

Canacol has done a good job. On the back of the completion of the Promigas pipeline, they announced that it has already reached sales of 217Mcfpd, well above the 113Mcfpd in 2018.

The company has become an industry leading natural gas supplier to the Caribbean Coast. Its position there is protected by long-term gas sales contracts, and its financials are secured by high-quality, low F&D cost gas reserves.

I have been positive on Canacol's investment case on the back of a strong long-term production outlook, increased pipeline gas flow capacity and a successful drilling campaign.

Please see my previous article for reference how Canacol is focused on executing its solid plan expansion and where and when are the projects and catalysts.

Let´s review the Q2 results.

Q2 Earnings Update

Canacol energy reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The main variables to review are:

Production: ~121MMcfpd, slightly lower than Q1 123MMcfpd. No surprises here. Revenue: ~$50MM, in line with Q1. FFO: ~$25.6MM, lower than Q1. Reasons are: higher tax, b) pre-license cost, c) lower production. Total capex for Q2 was ~$11MM. It was significantly lower than Q1 due to its sale of its working interest in the Sabanas flowline for net proceeds of $12 million. Interests paid are ~$7.3MM. I think debt should be reduced in order to reduce ~$30MM of annual interest payments.

Here we have a detailed cash flow statement for Q2:

Canacol Energy Achieves Record 217 MMcfpd

Just one week ago, the company reported they finally achieved their completion of the pipeline expansion between the Corporation´s gas processing facilities located at Jobo and the city of Cartagena.

Average gas sales for the first 15 days of August 2019 were approximately 151 MMscfpd as the new pipeline expansion was gradually brought online to the gas sales level of 217 MMscfpd. Canacol anticipates that it will maintain an average gas sales level of approximately 215 MMscfpd for the remainder of 2019.

However, in their last presentation Canacol shows that their average 2019 production would be 179MMcfpd. I have always thought some delays could happen.

For Q1 and Q2 production averaged 120MMcfpd or slightly above. I assume that July production was similar to Q1 and Q2, but in mid August Canacol ramped up production and sales to 215MMcfpd until the end of the year. So this is a weighted average production of 157MMcfpd, which is well below their guidance of 179MMcfpd. Here we have a global picture quarter by quarter:

And year by year:

On the other hand, we should see a significant ramp up in cash flow generation:

Since last year the stock price is no longer correlated with its production:

Drilling program

The 2019 drilling program has been successful to date, with two discoveries, Acordeon-1 and Ocarina-1, and two successful development wells, Palmer-2 and Nelson-7. The success at Acordeon-1 and Ocarina-1 lifts Canacol’s commercial chance of exploration success to 85%, an industry leading metric for a conventional onshore gas play. The remainder of the drilling program includes the Pandereta-5 appraisal well which is currently being drilled, to be followed by the Clarinete-4 appraisal well, and the Porro Norte-1 and Arándala-1 exploration wells through to year end.

Significant reserves could be added this year, up to 100 Bcf of unrisked recoverable gas resources.

Medellin pipeline project remains on track.

As they stated in the their last press release:

"With this in mind we will now focus on the construction of a new gas pipeline designed to transport 100 MMscfpd of gas to Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city located approximately 300 kilometers to the south of Jobo, by late 2022. Towards this end we are still negotiating with Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. for a 10 year take or pay gas sales contract that will use this new pipeline to deliver gas to them in Medellin.”

In the last conference call:

"The first question is basically the price, if you can share the price with respect of netbacks that are being negotiated and actually with the Medellin pipeline?"

Charle Gamba

"Okay. Thank you. I understand. Okay, with respect to the pricing of the contracts we’re negotiating in Medellin, we expect very similar well head pricing to what we currently enjoy, which I would say ranges from $4.80 per MMBtu to $5.20 per MMBtu."

Source: 2019 Q2 conference call

Valuation

I think this company remains heavy undervalued. Despite the fact it is up 17% since I wrote my first article three months ago, it is far away from my target price.

With the following assumptions, a DCF valuation shows again massive upside:

Price per MCF at $4.26 every year until 2025. It should be higher as Canacol uses higher forecast (page 24). CFO to Revenue ratio at ~57%. Lower production than their forecasts. They expect an average production at 315mmcfpd in late 2022 (page 7). I believe we won´t see that until 2023, at earliest. Total capex at $100MM every year until 2025. 2P reserves CAGR at ~4% to 2025.

Conclusion

I do not know how long does it take to Mr. Market to realize how undervalued this company is. As I said, Canacol is a company with a clear competitive advantage, management who owns ~25% , limited competition, fixed revenues, a solid drilling program and strong and predictable free cash flow generation.

With sales at 215MMcfpd, we should see a strong cash stream coming for the next quarters. The market is in "show me the money" mode. It will take only a few months to see how high is the cash flow generation. Let´s be patient.

