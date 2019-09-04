Colgate Palmolive (CL) CEO Noel Wallace Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference September 4, 2019 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Noel Wallace - President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC

[Abrupt Start] Noel Wallace, making his first time up on stage with us.

Colgate has posted a solid first half with better than expected gross margins, improvement in Latin America and better numbers in North America following the Total relaunch. There are also interesting developments from the company's new more growth oriented strategy, particularly from a channel standpoint and with M&A, particularly the prestige skincare category. We're excited to hear and see more as to how the company will look to drive faster growth differently.

Noel, thanks so much for joining us.

Noel Wallace

Thanks, Lauren. Well, good morning, everyone. It's always great to be up here in Boston. As we often do, I'm going to start off talking about our focused strategy as it's a strategy that's anchored against our four core categories and how we're thinking about focusing on growth moving forward.

2019, off to a good start, as you see it in the numbers, where we continue to build solid organic sales momentum. You see that sequentially up from the fourth quarter into the second quarter of this year.

Importantly and pleasingly, that growth is broad-based across all our key geographies, and importantly, across all of our categories both in emerging and developed markets around the world and importantly, on price and volume through the income statement, which is certainly helping to drive the gross margin improvement.

We're pleased but not satisfied with that. A lot to do, and here are the priorities to continue to accelerate momentum moving forward. As Lauren mentioned, we're very focused on growth, maximizing productivity across the entire income statement, looking at how we deploy our cash effectively across the business and importantly, the Leading to Win initiatives. I'll take you through these each in turn.

Beginning with growth. Our five key focus areas that I outlined at CAGNY as well, accelerating growth through the core of our business, which is a very important part of our portfolio and improving the brand building through some new initiatives, looking to innovate in fast-growing adjacencies, which is an important innovation stream for us as we move forward, expanding into new growth channels and new markets very selectively around the world, expanding our business in online and looking at innovation very differently in that retail environment, and importantly, given our strength across the world in developing markets, looking at per capita consumption as a way to generate top line growth.

Let's start with the core. Two big initiatives for us in 2019, advancing our toothpaste portfolio and relaunching our Science Diet business. I'll talk to each of these individually. As you know, a major relaunch for us in 2019 behind Colgate Total, this is our second largest brand within the toothpaste portfolio, the number one brand in the multi-benefit segment worldwide, and a brand that we launched over 20 years ago that we haven't had a significant innovation behind since the relaunch in terms of the formulation.

Took us a long time to get to where we needed to get to given the superiority of that formula, but we're pleased with the progress. It's now in over 100 countries around the world, importantly accelerating organic sales growth in our Oral Care business through the first half of this year, allowed us an important opportunity to take pricing in that category and put value back into the multi-benefit segment. We're up about 10% through the second quarter on that specific variant, which is terrific. And as you'll see in just a moment, it's improving our global value share in the category.

There, you see it, up from 5.9% prelaunch to 6.5% in the most recent periods, and this is a global share. A little softness in the U.S., so obviously, given the weighting of that starting, we're happy to submit. But we're very pleased with the fact that we're seeing good growth around the world.

Let me take you through some of the launch advertising that we put behind this brand.

[Advertisement]

Noel Wallace

So obviously, our Latin American advertising, we rolled out the new Colgate Total in the end of the second quarter of this year, and you've seen great results in some of our core markets. Here's the Colgate Total variant brand share in Brazil up to 17.5%, a record high share for us, and likewise, in Mexico, up over a share point in that marketplace. This is obviously an important market for us in Latin America. So off to a terrific start in that area.

Let move on to Science Diet. We don't spend a lot of time talking about our Hill's business, but an important growth opportunity for us moving forward. The Science Diet business, in terms of the way it's separated, we have our basic wellness brand, which is the Science Diet equity; and our Prescription Diet, which is what we sell through veterinarians.

On the Science Diet business, that's a big part of the business, it's about half of the Hill's business globally. We sell it in about 80 countries around the world and an important product relative to our endorsement in gaining the number one brand recommended by veterinarians around the U.S.

A big launch end-to-end, quite frankly, we took a very bold approach to the initiative. We've changed the ingredient profile of the product; changed the kibble size, which is a significant undertaking; allowed us, likewise, to take pricing and drive value back into the wellness segment around the world.

Importantly, we look to be a lot more innovative in the online business where this business does extremely well to look at new pack sizes and opportunities in that space.

We likewise improved the portfolio relative to some of the emerging segments in the category. As you'll hear about later, small paws or small dogs is a growing trend in the market. We didn't have a significant play in that part of the market. We needed to be sure we have the right variants.

And importantly, looking at the positioning of the brand and giving consumers a reason to buy in to Science Diet, we really elevated the importance of the brand purpose.

Let me talk a little bit about the brand purpose because it really underpins the brand and the equity in terms of where we're taking the brand. The issue with Science Diet is we have this incredibly therapeutic business built on science, built on nutrition, built on a lot of clinical work that we do. We wanted to make it more relatable to consumers and pet owners so they could buy into the brand.

So what we've done is taken science, it's at the heart of the biology - biology-based nutrition. You're going to see a sense for how we're taking that to market with some of the advertising I'm about to show you.

[Advertisement]

Noel Wallace

Very true to the brand. That's what we stand for. We've never decided that we're going to go into the natural space and reposition the brand in that space, but we did try some variant extensions. We want to get true to what we stand for and what's built the business over the last 30 years.

So in terms of our brand purpose, we have a significant undertaking with shelters historically. That's been our sweet spot in terms of what we go after in terms of helping to get customers to connect with the brand. This was a big year for us in terms of our shelter program. I'll take you through a video now to explain how we initiate that program around the U.S.

[Advertisement]

Noel Wallace

So a great program for us, and you saw 150,000 pets found new homes and all walked out with a Science Diet and a connection with the brand. That's up from about 115,000 adoptions that we initiated through that program last year, so the program continues to build year-on-year and a wonderful initiative for the company.

Lastly is bringing our brand purpose to life on packaging. As you've seen, we took a very bold approach to the packaging. This was a historical pack that we had. We really wanted to bring the pet to the forefront and make it far more relatable to the consumer, so a pretty dramatic change in terms of the packaging.

And when you take a brand as big as Science Diet and make changes of this nature, it can be quite risky. And as you'll see in just a moment, we had wonderful, wonderful playback from the consumers, and it's certainly leading to some tremendous growth that we're seeing behind that business as we speak.

Likewise, on the back of the packaging, we wanted to elevate the importance of the brand purpose and what we stand for. You see it in the little call-out with our #1 brand recommended by vets, our connection to the pet shelters and importantly, nutritional information that consumers are looking for when they decide the type of nutrition they're going to provide their pets.

Launch is about halfway out. We started in North America in the first half of this year, and we're rolling it out to Europe in the fourth quarter and then we'll initiate the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2020, so long way to go still but off to a great start. So in essence, really, end-to-end relaunch, as I mentioned earlier.

We've invested behind it quite significantly, as you've seen in our numbers. We've improved the product offering to drive the premiumization, that new pricing is stickying and driving value back into the category and certainly helping the value shares. And we've likewise, as I mentioned, initiated some new offerings to get into the fast-growing adjacencies that we see in the marketplace.

And the results have been terrific, up obviously nicely in the fourth quarter when we started to roll it out in the U.S., and sequential growth in Q1 and Q2 versus the year ago numbers. So great initiatives so far and a little ways to go relative to the rollout, so good news there.

Adjacencies and how we approach adjacencies differently is important for our growth momentum moving forward. We need to go after the real growth segments that we see, anticipate those better, and that's exactly what we're doing. Naturals is a big play in the category right now not only in Oral Care, but quite frankly, across most of the categories in which we compete.

You see us growing at 3x. About 10.6% of the category today are larger than the freshness segment, which was the second largest part of the business historically. And we're growing share in that segment as you'll see from this chart here, which is good, pleasing, but we've go a ways to go, a lot of opportunities to continue to accelerate growth in the Naturals, and that'll be a key focus area as we look at our innovation pipeline over the next 18 months.

Some of the offerings that we put into the market this year, a little bit different that we've done historically where we've taken 1 bundle and we said let's put it into all of the markets around the world. We really tried to understand locally and culturally what was relevant in those markets, and this is quite different for Colgate.

We want to make sure that we tap into the local insights. We get close to the consumer around the world and we provide the offerings that are most suitable for that marketplace.

And today, we're in over 75 markets. The launch in North America happened this year with obviously some great digital work that we're doing in that market and obviously, using the expanding influencer model that you see across many markets around the world, particularly in U.S. and in China.

Latin America is rolling out as we speak. The new charcoal variant, that is the hot ingredient in the natural space right now. We're in the midst of rolling that out across that important geography.

Thailand, here's your Panjaved - easy for me to say - variant, that again was customized for that specific marketplace with local ingredients that are very relevant to the culture there. Let me take you through that advertising now.

[Advertisement]

Noel Wallace

Again, I think you get a sense for real flavor -- of the local flavor that we're trying to bring into that launch, and that's consistent with a lot of the Naturals launches around the world that we're really just spending the time to get closer to the consumer.

On the Personal Care side, here's some of the new Palmolive initiatives that we're taking across Europe. Likewise, the Sanex brand, putting the natural, the natural tones into that with some real unique science behind bamboo powder, which we think is going to do very, very well in the market.

Moving on to channels and markets. Obviously, the retail landscape has changed quite dramatically over the last couple of years. We want to ensure that we are thinking very differently about the channel, trends that we're seeing in the marketplace, how we innovate specifically against some of the growing trends and the growing channels around the world.

One of the biggest opportunities that we have is around pharmacy. This is a brand, elmex and meridol, that came through our GABA acquisition back in 2004, a very, very strong presence in the pharmacy channel, built its business, in fact, in Europe across the pharmacy channel. We're seeing pharmacies grow all over the world, important for us to now take this brand and look for opportunities specifically where pharmacies are strong and growing around the world.

This chart gives you a sense for our selective approach to how we're expanding the brand around the world and some of the unique pharmacy markets that we see real opportunities to close the share in that RE, that retail environment, moving forward, so good stuff there.

This is an example of our launch in Turkey, a big pharmacy channel and in a market where we did not have brand leadership. One of the principal reasons is we weren't competing aggressively in the premium therapeutic side of the business. We didn't have our significant share in the pharmacy channel, which was the growing piece of the market.

We drove that through the endorsements that we're getting behind the dental profession behind this range. We sold it exclusively in pharmacies specifically. The regimen approach is allowing us to drive real category value across Oral Care, and obviously, the premium position that comes with it is helping to drive the value share which you see on this market.

We're pleased that we have now taken over brand leadership in Turkey to -- helped by the launch of elmex and some of the great work that we're doing to drive the premium segment in that marketplace, so great results there.

Moving on to expanding into skincare. You saw the recent acquisitions that we made in 2018 behind PCA and Elta, 2 businesses that continue to perform exceptionally well for us. Terrific opportunities in terms of channels, very uniquely positioned, Elta in the derm channel; PCA in the aesthetician channel, that have unique go-to-market places where we feel we can truly bring value to and we can continue to drive real growth.

And the Filorga acquisition that we just finished that will close in the third quarter of this year, another opportunity to go into the channel where this specific brand is very, very strong, and that's in pharmacies around the world.

A little bit more about Filorga. Very premium, highly profitable business in terms of what it's delivering through the income statement. This will allow us to continue to round out our skincare portfolio, which is very high growth in a market that we find very attractive in terms of the areas that we have selectively decided to go into. Provides high exposure to high growth markets, which this business has a great business in Europe and likewise, in Asia, specifically in China, and importantly, really strong business in pharmacies with a great therapeutic underpinning in that retail environment. As I mentioned earlier, we anticipate that, that acquisition will close in the third quarter of this year.

Moving on to the online business, obviously, a growth opportunity for the company moving forward. A little bit about how we're thinking about it, bringing unique offerings to the online channel. Here's one I introduced at CAGNY, I wanted to give you a little bit more information how the magic toothbrush, which is we're doing direct-to-consumer in terms of how we've gone to market on it.

This is the first manual toothbrush with augmented reality. The basic brush is intended to help parents teach their children in a very creative and novel way on how to brush their teeth properly.

We're selling that specifically in a direct-to-consumer, which allows us to be highly targeted in terms of getting to mothers with children of the age where they're learning to brush their teeth and establish proper oral health habits for the rest of their lives.

Our landing page in terms of the direct to consumer, but let me give you a sense for how consumers are talking about the brand with the video that I'm about to show you.

[Advertisement]

Noel Wallace

So some good stuff there, and importantly, allows us to create a direct connection with mothers and their children relative to how we go-to-market; create a - an enduring relationship for the long-term with the brand; and obviously, instill proper oral health habits and the connection to Colgate at an early age.

Moving on to our last key focus area, which is investing to drive brand penetration around the world given the strength of our emerging market presence, a real opportunity to continue to drive per capita consumption around the world.

You're quite familiar with our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which is our world health initiative behind oral health, provides children with the opportunity to learn proper brushing and proper oral health habits that will last them the rest of their lives. We have an expensive program, as you know.

We were proud to achieve 1 billion kids reached last year with the intention to get to 1.3 billion children by 2020, with a real strategic focus in the emerging markets as you can imagine, given the upside opportunity that we see around per capita consumption.

A great example of the expansiveness of this program, a picture of our program in Africa. I think this is specifically Kenya, but a terrific program that drives a real connection with the brand and obviously instills a great habit, a practice for consumers for the rest of their lives.

So there you have it, the five key focus areas around growth: the core, it's adjacencies, it's channels, it's online, it's per capita consumption, the various focuses around those initiatives with significant growth opportunities as we think about how to execute that consistently around the 200 markets around the world where we compete.

Let's move on to maximizing productivity across the P&L. You're familiar with our Global Growth and Efficiency Program. That program will come to an end in 2019, generating between $550 million and $575 million in after-tax savings once we've approved. We're obviously in the end of that.

Looking to maximize the number of programs and projects that we initiate through the balance of 2019. Terrific rate of return on those projects at over 30% and a payback averaging around 3 to 4 years.

Funding the Growth. Hopefully, you're familiar with that, a big part of who Colgate is and how we operate the business. It's a key component of our financial strategy and something that's truly ingrained across the organization culturally and how people think about saving money and driving efficiency and productivity.

It generates funds to invest back behind the business, people understand that and we're resolutely focused on finding opportunities to generate more cash and more operating profit so we can invest back behind the business and driving growth, and off to a great start in the first half of 2019.

A great example of the creativity and ingenuity that goes into some of the Funding the Growth initiatives, here's an example out of India, wherein in India, the law requires you to print the maximum retail price allowed in the marketplace on all your packaging.

So you can imagine every time there's a change in the environment where we have to take pricing or we're launching a new initiative and need to take pricing that can be tremendously complex to make all those changes on the packaging. So our people identified the opportunity to look at 3D printing, specifically in this case, digital printing and they figured out a way to get that into the market far faster than we ever have done before at a much lower cost. You see some of the initiatives that took the - reduced the lead time down to about 24 hours from the 6 day lead time that we had before, so a terrific initiative.

So some of the benefits of that, you see obviously we get the package printed very, very quickly and get that into market, but allows us to get the cost savings to the P&L and more importantly, to drive value into the category for both ourselves and the retailers as quickly as possible.

Significantly more efficient for us to do as we look across the business, and we think it's going to drive a real step change; we're the first ones in the market to actually initiate that technology. So a great example of how the FTG finds its way into the local culture in terms of initiatives.

Likewise, working differently. The big initiatives that we have going around the company right now is getting people to think differently about the business and to utilize technology in a much more efficient way.

It's going to change the way we work, but more importantly, it's going to allow us to think about how we change the way we work to put more focus into driving growth across the business.

SAP. You're familiar we were at the forefront of SAP some 20 years ago when we adopted that software across the entire company to drive efficiencies. Today, we have 5 SAP systems. That's a function of how we've rolled it out over the last 20 years, how we've upgraded it.

We're now going through a significant change on the business to go to 1 SAP system called S/4HANA that will allow us to consolidate all of the instances and systems that we have all over the world to one system and one system that's far superior to the system that we have operating today, allowing us to drive simplification, efficiency and standardization in everything that we do, but most importantly, the speed, the transparency and agility that comes with that implementation.

Let me share an example with you in terms of what we're already seeing from the Latin America rollout that happened earlier this year. Job response time, basically what's going on behind the scenes. People run reports, they go home at night, and they have to come back and see if the report is where they need it to be.

We're reducing that by 35%. The user wait time in terms of instantaneously what they're looking for is down by 30%, and you can start to think about the efficiencies that, that brings into enhancing productivity across the company.

To give you a sense for that, so if you take the chart on the left, that's the time being spent today with the current SAP system that we have people focused on transactions and operations spending a significant amount of their time on the administrative piece associated with running the business.

We need to reduce that, take that time and put it into things that are truly going to drive growth and productivity across the business. That's things like realtime analysis, where we can make faster decisions and maximize opportunities; likewise, getting into predictive analytics or anticipating the issues that we're going to have on the business; and more importantly, allocating that -- those resources into real growth opportunities for the company.

Changing the way we innovate. Obviously, the market, moving very fast. We need to move along with it. We need to get more visual in terms of our innovation. We need to be thinking more locally in terms of what's going on around the world in terms of the changing habits and practices and the uniqueness you see and what comes with operating in the vast amount of geographies that we operate in and the process needs to get much more iterative. We can't be looking at taking 6 to 9 months to generate a concept. We've got to find things and using digital technology to do that much, much faster.

So a little depiction of how that worked historically, quite an arduous system where we had a lot of work being done around the world at the top of the funnel, and ultimately, at the end of the road, we got a new product. And that was taking us around 18 months to do.

We're now getting far more agile with our innovation in our consumer innovation centers around the world to be more predictive of what things are going to become, more sensing going on to what's happening in the marketplace and an agile way of working through our innovation in our cross-functional teams to bring new products to market faster, and the early results that we're seeing, particularly coming out of the testing that we're doing in Latin America, moving from about 18 months or greater to 6 to 12 months and in some cases, even faster than that.

A great example of that is Sanxiao, and this is a local brand that we own in China in the toothbrush category, a brand that, quite frankly, was taking second seat to Colgate in terms of some of the initiatives. We decided we wanted to deploy some of the agile techniques into relaunching this brand and to getting a better connection with consumers, pretty significant change in concept and appeal.

You see the before on the left and where we are today, which we think is far more relevant to the trends that we're seeing in the marketplace. We needed new products and packaging that obviously underscored that new positioning, that we could use novel materials and processes to get there that were unique to that marketplace. And there you have it, a completely redesigned portfolio of brushes that were done in 6 weeks from start to finish.

So taking existing molds and ideas, looking at new ways to get approvals, looking at new ways to move things through the system, we've generated a new product launch in less than two months, which is a terrific initiative for that.

Most importantly, it really has allowed the organization to unleash this great sense of creativity that they have and giving them the empowerment to do things a little bit differently based on what they're seeing on the ground. A passionate cross-functional team, it doesn't start with marketing that get handed off to the manufacturing.

It's a full cross-functional team that's sitting around the table making decisions in an iterative way so they can improve the speed to execution. We had committed external partners, which we're starting to establish external partners that are totally tied into our way of working and how we want to make decisions, and obviously, letting people make the local decisions that are necessary to continue to address the local trends.

Fourth priority for us is how we're deploying our cash. Nothing new there. I've got a great capital expenditure program that's very focused on growth and saving projects. As we deploy that money, you see our capital expenditures as a percent of sales down to the historical numbers of about 3% coming off the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, which started back in 2012 and peaked in 2014, just starting to normalize now at about 3% to sales.

A big initiative for us this year, I was down in Topeka a month ago to kick off an expansion of our pet nutrition center. This is our pet nutrition center for the Hill's business located in Topeka. We have decided to make a big strategic investment towards the clinical understanding of nutrition required for small dogs and small pets, which is the fastest-growing trend around the world.

We've made an investment in that facility because we know we need to understand the science for small pets, which is truly distinctive to large animals. We estimate that 50% of small dogs today aren't eating the proper food, and we need to capture our fair share, as I mentioned earlier, of that emerging trend in small paws.

But to do that, we need to do it consistent with the brand, have the right science-based nutrition to do that, so we've made an investment in that facility to ensure that we expand our understanding of that important part of the pet population.

Likewise, on acquisitions, you see we are extraordinarily selective. We don't make a lot of acquisitions. We're very diligent in terms of how we approach using our cash to go after assets in the market. We spent a lot of time strategically thinking about the fit and the growth aspects associated with those, and you can see we've been quite selective, obviously, ever since 2004 where we started with the GABA acquisition and most recently, with the Filorga acquisition.

Dividends and share repurchases. We're proud of this chart. We've increased our dividend for over 56 consecutive years, an impressive track record, and we have no intention of stopping that, so a great track record relative to giving back to shareholders.

Finishing off with Leading to Win. Obviously, a lot goes into this. We career plan, the succession planning, developing the cadre of leaders that we have around the world, organizational structures and talent strategies.

But I want to talk a little bit about what underpins all of that or our core values at Colgate. These have been the same core values ever since I've started with the company and certainly resonate across the organization in terms of how we build our culture.

One of the aspects that's become increasingly important in terms of the world that we live in today is our sustainability strategy, and this has been the sustainability strategy that we've had actually going back before 2015 that's built on how we give back to the people who work for us in the communities in which we serve, the performance responsibility that we have to our shareholders, and most importantly, recently, has continued to ensure that we're at the forefront of our sustainability, specifically protecting the environment and leaving the world in a better place. So I wanted to spend a little bit of time talking about the planet and reducing our impact on the climate and the environment moving forward.

2025 commitments. We're just about to embark on those, it's a function of us getting involved with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is a new plastic initiative globally, which has very ambitious goals around plastics.

Our commitment by 2025 is to be in 100% recyclable plastic, either reusable or compostable in all of the categories in which we compete. We will also be committing to use 25% recycled content from all the plastic packaging that we put into the market moving forward.

One big initiative for us as the world's largest toothpaste manufacturer, we wanted to be the first in the market to have a recyclable toothpaste tube, and indeed, we have delivered against that ambitious goal.

As you saw recently, that we will be launching that in the back half of this year and moving it around the world over the next couple of years. So a really, really proud accomplishment for our R&D and our packaging groups and something that we will initiate with great pride as we roll that out around the world over the next couple of years.

Zero Waste. Another big initiative in terms of the manufacturing footprint that we have around the world. The Zero Waste is an industry association that is highly recognized in the manufacturing space in terms of the credibility they bring to making sure that plants around the world are indeed Zero Waste.

We have partnered with them to understand what is required, and we're leading, in fact, in the industry in that specific area. We have true Zero Waste certification in 30% of our manufacturing facilities already, with a plan to get to 50% projected by 2021.

We have more projects in that space than any other company, and importantly, we've just received a true -- first true Zero Waste plants in Latin America, Continental Europe, India, China and Vietnam. So a great initiative for the company and I think underscores our commitment to ensuring that we advance all of our sustainability initiatives.

This is really important not only to the company, but obviously to the world that we live in and how consumers see the companies and the brands that they're choosing to use themselves.

A depiction of that in terms of where we are today. The green is where we have true Zero Waste-certified facilities, as I mentioned earlier, and the ones that are currently in process with a plan to get to at least 50% of our plants by 2021. So great stuff there.

So there you have it, our priorities: focused on driving growth, maximizing productivity across all areas of the income statement, using our cash very effectively and the initiatives that we have to continue to build the next cadre of leaders and the importance of protecting the environment and building our brand purpose for the long term of the company.

So with that, those are my prepared remarks. I'd be happy to open it up to any Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Noel Wallace

Lauren?

Lauren Lieberman

Great. Thanks. First, I just wanted to sneak in a slightly boring but important housekeeping question, was just around FX. Lots of moves in exchange rates since you guys reported so I was wondering if you could give us any update on how you're thinking about currency?

Noel Wallace

Sure. Obviously, the dollar strengthened quite significantly since we reported earnings. Translational impact, you guys can do the math. It's pretty straightforward relative to what's happening in the global currencies particularly in the markets where we compete.

The transactional element, it's obviously a little bit more complicated. We don't release any of those numbers until we close in the quarter. But suffice it to say that, obviously, the currencies have -- the dollar has appreciated.

Lauren Lieberman

I'm going to now ask a little bit more a strategic question. With the conversation around getting more local, particularly using Naturals as the example, I wonder if you could talk about what that means for your supply chain, all right. Because over the last, call it, 15 years, you've really gone to this completely global supply chain, shipping toothpaste long distances, highly efficient facilities and so on.

So how do you adapt your supply chain for a business model that is bound to be looking to get more local?

Noel Wallace

A couple of ways. First of all, the R&D organization now is charged with looking at the manufacturing complexities associated with the formulas they're developing. So a great initiative will be on Naturals, how do we create a common base on Naturals that we can use all over the world and then customize that base based on local needs and ingredients around the world.

That's far more efficient for us to do than to develop a completely new formulation in Thailand versus the formulation that we would have in Latin America. And that requires upfront thinking from the R&D organization, don't give -- just give us a formula that delivers on Naturals, give us one that has the agility to use all around the world.

Second, on the manufacturing side, we've strategically decided to think about how we use our manufacturing facilities in a much more responsive way around the world. So we look at our partners externally to say, okay, not only do we want highly efficient equipment, we want equipment that will drive significant efficiency around changeovers as an example.

Changeovers is the main reason you insert cost into manufacturing facilities and to do customized, you obviously have to change over. We need equipment that allows us to do that far more efficiently, and that's the work in some of the equipment that we're putting into our facilities around the world.

And likewise, we're trying to be very selective and strategic in how we use contract manufacturing around the world. Historically, that had not been the case. To your point, we've built these big global centers that were highly efficient.

We want to keep the efficiencies in those centers, big volumes, long runs, but we want to use contractors in a way that's far more strategic in terms of how we think about dealing with local needs and specificity that those markets might require.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay. Perfect timing. So we're going to go to breakout, but Noel, thanks so much for being here.

Noel Wallace

You're very welcome. Thanks, everyone. Have a good day.