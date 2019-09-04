Lannett's Posaconazole Deal With A Highly Credible Partner Definitively Averts Bankruptcy Concerns

Updated Company Thesis

Lannett Company's (LCI) previous sell rating was issued on the basis of its debt and potential price fixing lawsuit settlements overwhelming the company's assets. In addition, drug price erosion due to Medicare reform were projected to be en route to wiping out the company's revenue CAGR from 2020 to 2022. The recent generic Noxafil deal with Sinotherapeutics, however, definitively tips the scale in favor of growth for LCI. Moreover, residual sales of Levothyroxine from a new distribution agreement commencing no later than 2022 certainly shines a light on the company's cash flow situation. In all, the author is now confident in management's guidance of 15% net revenue CAGR. Furthermore, growth from the company's surprisingly profitable R&D program now places refinancing on the table. With bankruptcy now several leagues away from its pre-Q2 2019 earnings call, the stock's distress discount should now dissipate to make way for a successful turnaround.

Recent Catalysts:

Posaconazole Agreement (+)

LCI secured an agreement with Sinotherapeutics to be the exclusive distributor of a generic version of Merck's (MRK) Noxafil for the treatment of anti-fungal infections. Since Sinotherapeutics' Posaconazole ANDA is the only competitor approved, this gives LCI a significant first-to-market advantage as its distributor and to warrant a pricing discount in the 33-50% range. Furthermore, Sinotherapeutics is a pure-play manufacturer with little sales and marketing experience in Western countries. This gives LCI significant leverage during royalty negotiations as the company has decades of expertise in pharmaceutical commercialization. In all, it is a great partnership considering Noxafil had U.S. sales of more than $325 million on a TTM basis.

The author is predicting a royalties agreement with 1/3 of all revenues going to LCI. Combined with pricing discounts equal to 66% of its original brand value, this yield an estimated $72 million (1/3 x 66% x $325 million) in first year sales for Posaconazole, which accounts for ~15.7% of the company's net revenues. This is definitely an exciting development for a company distressed in debt and litigation.

Surprise in Organic R&D (+)

Currently, the company guides for roughly $75 million each year in revenues from its R&D developments and has roughly 60 products in its pipeline versus 110 products marketed. While the company spends less than 6% of its revenues on R&D (or ~ $37 million), the implied return on R&D spending of nearly 100% has surpassed all expectations. As a result, management's new guidance on the company's pipeline growth has the potential to at least offset the $75 to $100 million in impairments from Medicare reform mentioned in the author's previous article. After coupled with a $72 million estimate from the Posaconazole Agreement, LCI's net revenue growth will likely be in the +13% to +17% Y/Y range from 2019 to 2021. After 2021, drug pricing controversies heading into the U.S. 2020 Presidential Elections will settle down. From there, the author is expecting a full return to growth for generic sector players as drug pricing returns to inflation (albeit in the single-digit percentages due to the likelihood of government price controls). LCI's revenues growth from 2021 onward are then estimated to be 18% to 25% CAGR after weighing in the above factors.

Key Research:

Credibility of Sinotherapeutics Partnership (+)

Sinotherapeutics is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of complex generics with its facilities routinely inspected by the FDA from 2016 to present. The last inspection took place on August 16, 2019, with no Form 483 issued on conclusion. No defects in the company's drug manufacturing have ever been discovered since inspections began in 2016. This company also had ANDAs approved in the past, partnering with Sandoz (NVS) as its manufacturer of Bupropion Hydrochloride (generic Wellbutrin) for marketing in the U.S. Hence, the author considers the distribution agreement with LCI highly credible as to warrant a forecast of $72 million in first-year sales. Previously, there have been issues with manufacturing defects of generic drugs with certain cross-border distribution agreements, and the lack of any potential risks with this one should be a breath of relief for LCI shareholders.

Refinancing (+)

With a backwards looking EBITDA/Interest ratio of 1.7x, there existed little hope for a turnaround until the company's Q22019 earnings call. Due to new information, investors now know that the company's debt situation has now improved dramatically. With EBITDA now likelier than ever to return to growth, LCI's adj Net Debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at 3.3x to 4x going forward and is really not that different from other sector players such as Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL). At the very least, the company should be able to issue debt to push its obligations back to 2028. Until then, the company has over 8-9 years to generate cash flows to meet its obligations. Keep in mind, this is a company with an EBITDA of more than 9 figures, and recent developments should allow for growth to ramp up post-2021.

Summary

The company's Q22019 guidance of $145-160 million in adj.EBITDA is in-line with the author's prediction of $150 million in the previous article. However, a stunning return on R&D and a new Posaconazole distribution opportunity will likely boost this metric to $180 million by 2021. This is more than enough as to warrant refinancing of LCI's critical debt obligations due by 2025 and to ensure its survival in case of price fixing lawsuit settlements. A sudden, hopeful return to growth revealed during its Q22019 earnings ultimately negated the core thesis of bankruptcy by 2021 in the author's previous report. In the light of new information, the author now believes LCI should well deserve a 180-degree turn on its bear thesis as to deserve a buy rating. Investors should find this stock to be incredibly enticing at just 5 times EV/EBITDA going forward with a net revenue growth estimate of 8-10% Y/Y.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.