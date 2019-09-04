Atlassian Is Repositioning For The Future

There will be headwinds in FY 2020, making an investment less desirable.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a company that has pretty much owned the team collaboration market. The company has an astounding Rule of 40 score of 72%, consisting of twelve-month revenue growth of 37% and a free cash flow margin of 35%. As you can imagine, the stock price is substantially overvalued, given the company's financial performance.

Atlassian's success is due to an astounding 98% customer retention rate and a large number of products that leads to a fair amount of cross-selling.

The landscape is changing, however, as Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and even Alibaba (BABA) are moving into cloud-based team collaboration products. In response, Atlassian is shifting its business model in several ways. First, it has divested itself of Stride and HipChat, its real-time communications capability.

This removes Atlassian from direct competition with Microsoft and Facebook which are heavy on instant messaging and video calls.

Second, Atlassian is now offering freemium cloud-based tools and free trials for on-premise enterprise customers in an attempt to convert them over to the cloud. These efforts are meant to reduce friction for cloud signup and of course to compete with Facebook's free offering and Microsoft's Office 365.

These marketing efforts imply that Atlassian will be taking a hit to FY 2020 revenue. And FY 2020 free cash flow will also be taking a hit of approximately $30 million due to new lease arrangements. And finally, revenue and profits had a bit of a tailwind the last year due to the falling Australian dollar. There is no guarantee the Aussie dollar will continue to fall during the next year.

Given that Atlassian stock is already overvalued, and considering these financial concerns that I have identified, I suggest staying out of Atlassian for the time being. I am giving Atlassian a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 89 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Atlassian is significantly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Atlassian is substantially overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Atlassian's revenue grew by 37.4% for the most recent 12 months, down from 49% in 2016.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Atlassian had a free cash flow margin of 34.9% for the most recent 12-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Atlassian

Atlassian's revenue growth was 37.4%, while free cash flow margin was 34.9%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37.4% + 34.9% = 72.3%

The Rule of 40 calculation comes out much higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, I can tell that Atlassian 's cash burn is elevated but not severe.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of Atlassian, the SG&A expense is 85% of the total revenues, which is not too outrageous, considering that some high-growth stocks have an SG&A expense margin greater than 100%, meaning that SG&A expenses are higher than revenue intake.

Despite the high SG&A, Atlassian claims the lowest sales and marketing spend as a percent of revenue among the big names in SaaS due to its business model.

The low sales and marketing spend allows Atlassian to enjoy the highest R&D margin among the big names in SaaS companies.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

Atlassian is situated above the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is lower than its peers based on estimated forward revenue growth.

Headwinds for FY 2020

Atlassian is making changes to its business model better positioning against new group collaboration tools from Microsoft (Microsoft Teams), Facebook (Workplace by Facebook) and Alibaba (Teambition).

Microsoft Teams appears to be the most significant threat to Atlassian as the company announced that it would "start onboarding new Office 365 subscribers to Microsoft Teams as the default for chats, meetings, and calls". On a side note, LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and is also one of Atlassian's biggest customers.

Like Microsoft Teams, Workplace by Facebook is also heavy on communication features such as instant messaging and video calls and is offered for free or $4 for advanced users.

To better position itself, Atlassian has divested itself of its real-time communications product, Stride and HipChat, selling it to competitor Slack (WORK). Instead of Slack being a competitor, now Slack is a partner. Interestingly enough, Atlassian provides Trello as an integration for Microsoft Teams and also for Workplace by Facebook.

Headwinds for FY 2020

To better position itself for the cloud and the coming onslaught from Microsoft and Facebook, Atlassian is now giving away entry-level cloud products and offering free cloud trials for on-premise enterprise customers. In the Q4 2019 shareholder letter, management indicated that there were three revenue headwinds for FY 2020:

In fiscal 2020, we anticipate the following three factors in aggregate will result in an approximately one-point headwind to our annual revenue growth rate in fiscal 2020. 1. Free entry-level editions: We will be introducing free editions at the entry-level user tiers for some Cloud products. This will reduce our revenue from both new and existing smaller Cloud customers. … 2. Free Cloud trials for on-premises customers: We plan to offer a free matching Cloud trial to on-premises customers with an active license ... This will reduce some near-term Cloud license sales from existing on-premises customers. 3. Increased proportion of ratable revenue: We expect to experience a revenue headwind from an increase in the proportion of subscription revenue, relative to our overall revenue mix… This translates into an increasing proportion of revenue that is recognized ratably, rather than immediately.

In addition to the revenue headwinds, Atlassian is expecting a hit to free cash flow in FY 2020 of approximately $30 million due to investments in newly leased facilities, also detailed in the Q4 2019 shareholder letter.

Foreign Exchange

Atlassian experienced a tailwind this last year due to the falling Australian dollar. This is explained in the IPO letter from the founders:

While we sell our products exclusively in U.S. dollars, we incur expenses in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which exposes us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Because a large percentage of our expenses are denominated in the Australian dollar and due to the Australian dollar's recent weakening position relative to the U.S. dollar, our results of operations were positively impacted by foreign currency rate fluctuations in recent periods. However, this may not continue, and future fluctuations could negatively impact our results of operations.

2018 was a bad year for the Australian dollar as shown below.

This would have the effect of artificially pumping up the financial results. We don't know what the exchange rate will look like next year, but this is a risk item that could affect stock performance.

Summary

Atlassian is an Australian SaaS company with head office in London England. The company offers subscriptions in the area of workplace collaboration tools and has recently surpassed $1 billion in revenues.

Recently, the landscape has shifted with large players such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alibaba getting into the cloud-based workplace collaboration business. Atlassian has responded by selling its chat and video call service to Slack, and also to more aggressively pursue its move to the cloud by offering free cloud subscriptions and free trials to enterprise customers.

All of these moves will mean that revenue takes a hit in FY 2020. Free cash flow will also be lower by about $30 million due to new lease arrangements. Despite the great company fundamentals, I view the stock price to be substantially overvalued and therefore I give Atlassian a neutral rating.

