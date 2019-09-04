Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry

Value Play

In a continuously changing industry environment, Synnex Corporation (SNX) has seen an increase in its competitive landscape through consolidation efforts and increased price-based competition. A rise in product costs for their Technology Solutions segment has affected SNX’s operating margins. Additionally, late 2018 and 2019 has further pressured SNX’s stock price due to interest-rate uncertainty, China/U.S trade-war fears, and the overall global economic slowdown, causing market pull-backs. Since January 2018, the stock has fallen 65.90%.

Investment Thesis

A Discounted Free Cash Flow to Firm analysis is indicating an undervaluation for SNX. A price target of $121.86, presents an upside of 45.40%. Driving factor to the analysis: Operating margin expansion through, a.) integration synergy progressions b.) strong cost containment efforts and c.) continuous improvement to the profit profile of offerings, footprints and clients.

Catalysts

Technology Solutions

SNX has taken a conservative approach for reducing costs, allowing them to improve margins and maximize profit. Due to the nature of the business, the Technology Solutions segment deals with razor thin margins as product costs are much higher. However, management has taken the initiative to offset this by focusing on higher service content offerings as well as taking advantage of negotiated terms with OEMs to substantially reduce product costs. The impact of these proactive cost control efforts were shown in (Q1) with gross margin massively improving by 373 bps prior-year period (p-y-p) operating margin increasing 150 bps p-y-p and in (Q2) with gross margin improving 346 bps p-y-p and operating margin 116 bps p-y-p, respectively. The business also sees and uptick in demand towards the end of the year (Q4) due to seasonality patterns consisting of: increased capital budgeting, federal government spending and purchases cycle of end-users. I expect SNX to continue their efforts in focusing on the right profitability mix which will in return, drive both gross and operating margins.

Concentrix

Since the acquisition of Convergys in (Q4) 2018, the Concentrix business segment became the second largest customer engagement services company in the world. SNX has recently entered its last major phase of integration. This phase, as management stated, will be to “migrate most of the back office functions on to a common set of tools, which will allow the company to achieve additional synergies.” SNX has ended (Q2) at an annual run-rate for synergies of approximately $85M, well ahead of management's year 1 target of $75M. Additionally, management firmly believes they can overachieve a year 3 $150M synergy target. Revenue growth, coupled with SNX improving the profit profile of their clients, by identifying lower-margin services & replacing them with higher-value added opportunities will help increase operational growth.

Business Description

Synnex Corporation is a leader in the business process services industry. They provide a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and provide outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. The company has two business segments:

Technology Solutions (88% of total revenue in 2018): Engages in the distribution of peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications, security equipment, consumer electronics, or CE, and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions. SNX acquired the Westcon-Comstor Americas business, of Datatec Limited ("Datatec") in 2017. This was related to the Technology Solutions segment which strengthened the company’s position within the security, UCC and networking markets; enhanced it’s North American position by adding complementary OEM vendors and reseller customers as well as expanded its footprint in Latin America.



Concentrix (12% of total revenue in 2018): Offers a portfolio of technology-enabled strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focusing on these key business components: customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals.

Ownership Structure

79.21% of SNX’s O/S are held by institutions, while the remaining shares are non-institutional. (Figure 1) shows the top five institutional holdings.

Figure 1: Top Five Institutional Holders

Source: Nasdaq

Figure 2: SNX’s Business Segments

Source: SNX's 10K Statement

Figure 3: Revenue Trajectory (in USD Millions)

Source: Author

Industry Overview and Competitive Positioning:

Demand Drivers:

According to a report conducted by Grand View Research, the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to reach $658B by 2025, representing a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Additionally, 55% of the top 50 technology distribution companies in the world (generating $150B in market revenue) expected double digit revenue growth in 2017, followed by a 70% expectation in 2018 per a survey administered by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). This type of confidence is expected to remain in the long-term stretch with a.) increases in end-market demand and b.) reliance on unique distribution/supply chain solutions by OEM’s. Cloud, security, IoT and data centers are key growth channels within operations and as demand for these types of products increase, industry growth will follow. PC’s, servers and tablets grew 15% in the first seven months of 2018 year-over year (yoy). Categories like data centers and cybersecurity solutions grew 5% and 7% last year and lastly, commercial software and platform as a service offerings saw a 6% increase in the first seven months of 2018 yoy, outpacing the industry aggregate for hardware sales in that respective period.

Distributor’s Business Model:

Industry dynamics have changed as technology distributors no longer provide only pick, pack and ship services. In order to be a lucrative business and a competitive player in the market, distributors need to have a diverse set of product offerings and services to reach that “one-stop-shop” status. From system design and integration solutions to logistical support and cloud-based solutions, these value added features allow for reseller customers and OEM vendors to have full ownership of their complete customer lifecycle. Industry players rely on building strong distributor to vendor partnerships and create distinct channels. However, reliance occurs on both ends. Distributors offer the ability to tap into large parts of the market, and or, for specialist distributors, large parts of target market segments. These players have well established trading relationships with numerous amounts of partners in the market. As digital technologies continue to change the way business is conducted and IT is sold, flexible business models addressing industry/vendor needs is deemed critical.

Snapshot of International and Domestic Spending:

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, North America (NA) capital spending on equipment has had a rising trend within the past year (~$75B increase from 17’-18’) to a total of ~$1.4T. Spending has increased slightly (~25B 17’-18’) for information processing equipment, totaling to ~$550B. Subsequently, worldwide spending on information and communication technology equipment is expected to rise slightly above the $6T mark by 2022 and as of 2018, NA contributed to ~14.5% of global demand. Traditional spending on hardware, software, services and telecom is expected to narrow as companies from mature economies begin to shift demand towards categories like: cloud, mobile, social and big data/analytics.

Out with the old, in with the new

Healthy signs of end-user market demand

Per a Spiceworks market survey, within 700 business technology buyers from North America and Europe, 58% are expecting to see an increase in their IT budget/purchases for this year. This is a 20% increase, up from the 19% in 2018. I believe this trend will continue as the majority of demand stems from a) The need to upgrade outdated IT infrastructure b) the prioritization of technological implementation c) cybersecurity concerns and d) Employee growth. 82% of government organizations as well as large enterprises (5,000+ employees) seek to improve and or expand their cybersecurity infrastructure due to growing concern of security threats. As company size increases, priority shifts primarily towards software/cloud-based services as this reduces expenditures and total cost of operations. Smaller sized (100-499 employees) companies in less saturated markets are usually associated with higher growth and thus, invest in more hardware equipment (i.e. desktops and laptops) with those still being primary computing devices amongst organizations of all sizes. Medium sized (500-999 employees) companies tend to invest in tablets or mobile devices, while the majority of hardware bought from large sized companies are for security purposes. Although concerns over a global slowdown linger, especially with U.S and China trade tensions rising, the need for technological improvement remains steady as companies need to adapt to the change in technological infrastructure, positioning themselves in a path of growth.

Porter's 5 Forces

Figure 4: Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis Threat of New Entrants (Low):

SNX is located in an extremely fragmented market. Industry-wide consolidation efforts to increase market share creates a barrier to entry. Additionally, the geographical presence of current players would force new players to make capital-intensive investments to achieve somewhat of a sturdy position in the market.

Threat of Substitute Products or Services (High):

SNX faces pressures in the front-end (OEMs) and back-end (consumers) of their business. Contracts with OEMs are non binding, OEMs can change the terms and conditions of distribution agreements as well as terminate them at any point in time. Consumers can also bypass SNX by purchasing directly from the OEM. Sales of HP’s products and services contributed to 12% of the company’s revenue and therefore, market forces are high if industry settings change, causing multiple OEMs and consumers to opt out of using SNX’s distribution services.

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate):

Retailers/Resellers (consumers) can purchase directly from OEMs or choose to work with different distributors; thus, price-based competition is noticeable. Secondly, depending on the nature of the agreement, SNX can at times receive no price-protection from OEMs placing them in an unfavorable position. However, SNX’s business model helps dilute this pressure with their unique distribution/value-added services. Customers get complete control, flexibility and oversight of orders, while also receiving productive market information through SNX’s value-added features like insight on demand generation, supply chain management and design and integration solutions that help customers achieve: a.) greater efficiencies in time to market b.) cost minimization c.) real-time linkages in the supply chain and d.) after-market product support.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (High):

SNX does face the risk that the value of inventory on hand will be adversely affected by suppliers’ price reductions or by any technological changes affecting the usefulness or desirability of the products. A substantial portion of OEM suppliers offer limited to no price protection. In the majority of agreements, SNX is given a limited period of time to return or exchange products or claim price protection credits. However, SNX attempts to mitigate this with product managers who: a.) monitor inventory levels on a product to product basis b.) track customer purchase patterns to understand the right volume and mix of IT products that should be purchased c.) secure pricing with early payment discounts and d.) time purchases to maximize protection under supplier programs.

Competitive Positioning

Differentiator

The company’s balanced portfolio, geographic reach and sizable market enables them to remain a top player in the industry. SNX offsets comparative scale differences by focusing on a limited number of leading OEM’s for their Technology Solutions business and by offering a high level of value-added features and customer services for both segments. SNX claims their comparative advantage by focusing on international operations. As an end-market strategy for the Technology Solutions segment, SNX expands internationally on a selective basis, allowing them to provide distribution capabilities to OEMs, in locations that meet their regional requirements. This essentially creates quick, reliable and efficient distribution channels for their end-users.

Figure 5: SNX’s Value Added Approach

Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

Corporate Strategy/Market Tactics

Noticeable player

SNX is top 3 in the Americas for IT distribution, with over 25,000+ resellers and retail customers along with 400+ OEMs/partners. The Concentrix business is a top 2 global CRM business services company, serving 80+ fortune 500 companies, operating in 275 locations, positioned in 40+ countries and in 6 continents. SNX strategizes their global footprint by locating themselves near their customers, allowing for low shipping costs/shorter-delivery lead time.

Figure 6: Broad Portfolio and Wide Array of Vendor Relationships Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

Opportunities for market expansion

The total addressable market for the Concentrix segment has expanded beyond just the core CRM business process outsourcing line. SNX continues to stay on the forefront of industry trends by pursuing acquisition opportunities in relevant high-growth markets that contain: a.) strong barriers to entry b.) deeper engagement and c.) high investment and compliance. For example, since scaling into the digital services market, SNX has found success in their digital and robotic process automation offerings due to their rich margin profile.

Figure 7: Addressable Market Beyond CRM BPO

Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

Valuation

My primary method of valuation was a discounted cash flow to firm model, deriving a price target of $121.86, an upside of 45.40% based on SNX’s closing price of $83.81/sh on August 30th, 2019.

Figure 8: SNX Target Price Ranges

Source: Author

Revenues

I forecasted SNX’s revenues for each segment, using industry growth rates as my benchmark for estimates. The Technology Solutions industry CAGR is expected to be 8% (2017-2020). Extended to a six-year horizon, I forecasted a CAGR of 9.55% (19’E-25’E) as a.) SNX focuses on higher profit profiles of their clients b.) absorb positive seasonal trends of (Q4) end-user demand and c.) continue their success in cross-selling efforts as well as larger volume project wins in the Westcon-Comstor business.

The Concentrix segment is expected to grow at a 3%-5% CAGR for the next 5 years in the CRM BPO business. SNX have already begun to see growth outpace the industry with revenue growth increasing 25.7% and 23.8% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Additionally, management strongly believe they can continue to perform at a more premium rate than the industry by 2020. Due to Concentrix being a high-growth business, I have forecasted a CAGR of 10.44% (19’E-25’E) led primarily by synergies from the Convergys acquisition, SNX’s capabilities to enter new markets (i.e Digital Services $100B market), further expand in current ones and healthy demand from industry verticals.

Figure 9: Segment Revenue Growth vs Industry Revenue Growth

Source: Author

Figure 10: Areas of Investment That Will Drive Additional Margin Expansion

Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

Figure 11: Revenue and EBITDA Growth (in Millions)

Source: Author

Margins

SNX’s initiative to reduce costs through strong cost containment efforts for both segments drives my forecast of a cost of revenue sold (CORS) decreasement of 90 bps by the end of this year and then another 50 bps as SNX sustains high-margin portfolio levels of their clients. I then scale CORS up 110 bps to 90.10% in (2021E) and have years 23’E-25’E at SNX’s 3 yr historical levels. In the first two quarters of this year, management has seen their CORS decrease to 87.44%. I do not suspect to see any market forces threatening the consistency of these cost containment efforts in the near term and thus, believe SNX can maintain CORS in that general area.

Figure 12: Margin Expansion

Source: Author

Taxes

SNX faces federal, state and foreign corporate taxes. I have kept taxes consistent at 34.49%, a three year average (16’A-18’).

Capital Expenditures

Management has stated that on a long-term basis, capital spending will remain at 3% of revenue.

WACC

I arrived at a WACC of 7.64%, utilizing a levered beta for cost of equity. A detailed breakdown of my assumptions are found in (Figure 13)

Figure 13: WACC Assumptions

Source: Author

Terminal Growth Rate

My terminal growth rate is based on the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of U.S GDP (2.3%).

Relative Valuation

I used a SOTP comparable valuation using the EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue multiples. I reverse engineered SNX’s multiples by applying the industry averages for both segments.

Figure 14: Sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) Comparable Analysis

Companies displayed in Figure 13: (SCSC) (TECD) (ARW) (G) (SYKE) (TTEC)

Source: Market Data, Author

EV/Revenue

I highlighted SNX’s performance in comparison to its industry peers (Figure 13). In the Technology Solutions (TS) segment, SNX’s EV/Revenue multiple lags slightly behind industry levels (14x vs 13x) as well as in the Concentrix segment (1.87x vs 1.37). However, I expect those ratios to strengthen with the TS segment reaching a (.12x) EV/Revenue ratio (19’E) and (1.55x) for the Concentrix segment once the following materialize: a.) increased profit mix within SNX’s diversified portfolio of products and b.) Convergys synergies continuing to flow through, fueling top-line growth.

EV/EBITDA

SNX is a laggard in both segments: (9.03x vs 7.0x) for the TS segment and (14.22x vs 11.5x) for the Concentrix segment. Nonetheless, as SNX continues their price control efforts and disciplined cost management, I forecast these multiples to decrease to (6.71x) for the TS segment and (11.39x) for Concentrix.

Based on (Figure 14), using 2019 industry mean and median estimates, SNX’s share price would trade at a premium, reflecting top-line growth and an efficient operational performance from management.

Figure 15: SOTP Valuation

Source: Author

P/E Ratio

A P/E ratio analysis was also conducted. Per (Figure 15), SNX currently trades at a P/E multiple of (7.80x). This is a multiple below industry lows. However, based on SNX’s 2019 EPS estimates of $11.88 per Zacks Consensus Estimate, this would infer that SNX should trade at $92.71, a premium of 10.62% from its current price. Given SNX’s earnings growth and operational performance, I suspect the stock to trade at or near (10x), resulting in a share price of ~$110.37.

Figure 16: P/E Analysis Overview

Companies displayed in Figure 15: (SCSC) (TECD) (ARW) (G) (SYKE) (TTEC) (AVT)

Source: Market Data, Author

Financial Analysis

Clear path to sustainable revenue growth

SNX is well positioned to sustain solid revenue growth. Contributing factors include: a.) healthy end-user demand b.) geographical footprint allowing SNX to widen its revenue streams c.) strong tenured relationships with partners and d.) a trusted brand and proven distribution channels leading to new partnership deals (i.e Recent distribution deals with Blackberry, Sophos and Arista Networks for the Technology Solutions segment/Westcon-Comstor business). The Concentrix segment will maintain its lucrativeness due largely in part by: a.) the Convergys acquisition b.) market expansion opportunities and c.) demand across key industry verticals.

Figure 17: Financial Ratios

Source: SNX's Financial Statements, Author

Figure 18: Strong Brand With Long Trusted Partnerships

Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

Healthy debt leverage and solid liquid position support expansion

SNX has a history of disciplined acquisition integration with efficient post-acquisition de-leveraging efforts (Figure 18). Management has maintained a historical debt leverage ratio (Total Debt/EBITDA) level of 2.5x, with a strong commitment to keeping at or below this level by the end of this year. Additionally, SNX holds a $2B+ liquid position (cash and credit facility) that is readily available to fund growth if deemed necessary. With strong FCFF growth, SNX is in a comfortable position to capitalize on expansion opportunities.

Figure 19: Proven Integration Methods and Reliable Debt Control

Source: SNX's Investor Presentation

SNX keeping shareholder returns a top priority

I am estimating SNX’s EPS to grow at an 11.28% three year (19’E-22’E) CAGR and net margin to increase 101 bps by 2020E, undeterred by the potential tax concerns regarding the on-going trade war. Secondly, SNX’s return on invested capital “ROIC” of (10.35%) is well above its WACC (7.64%). Management has also increased its dividends five consecutive years and with management's cost-reducing initiative driving future margin expansion, ROE is expected to see a robust 3-yr (19’E-21’E) average of 13%.

Figure 20: ROE and EPS Growth

Source: Author

Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis

Figure 21: Blue/Gray Sky Scenario

Source: Author

Blue Sky Scenario

My blue sky scenario assumes SNX continues to expand in its current market and successfully penetrates new ones, increasing its market-share position. This includes a 10.43% CAGR (2019E-2025E) in the Technology Solution segment and an 11.42% CAGR (2019E-2025E) for the Concentrix segment. SNX will also be able to maintain CORS at 88.50% and 88% for 2019 and 2020, respectively, while holding FCFF at a compounded annual growth rate of 22% (19’E-25’).

Gray Sky Scenario

My gray sky scenario assumes SNX will face increases in industry competition as well as distribution agreement pressures from OEMs. SNX will also be unsuccessful in their cost-containment efforts with CORS being held at 90.6% (19’E-25’), a 2 bps increase from their 2018 level.

Figure 22: Valuation Snapshot (Target Price)

Source: Author

Investment Risks

Figure 23: Investment Risk Matrix

Source: Author

Business Risk/Potential Slowdown in End-User Demand (BR 1)

General economic conditions affecting the level of demand/spending in IT and consumer electronics (NYSE:CE) can materially harm the business as SNX is highly dependent on end-user demand.

Business Risk | Unfavorable terms negotiated with OEMs (BR 2)

Because contracts with OEMs are non-binding, SNX can face pressures with pricing, margins and or other terms with OEM suppliers. SNX must comply with strict requirements or face a termination of agreement.

Country Risk | Negative International Economic, Political and or Social Events (CR 1)

28% of SNX’s revenue come from international operations, with a substantial portion coming from China. Any extensive government regulations; uncertain legal systems or economic and social reform can affect SNX’s IT system operation. A significant portion of the company’s workforce is located in the Philippines and India. Any socio-economic situations, natural calamities and political unrest in those areas, can impact personnel resources.

Market Risk | Foreign Exchange “FX” Risk (MR 1)

SNX deals with a wide array of currency exposure. Any change in exchange rates between foreign currencies and the U.S dollar can potentially harm operating margins. Inventories can be subjected to higher costs due to a weaker dollar. SNX may also face unfavorable FX rates and convertibility limitations in government controlled currencies like the Chinese Renminbi.

Taxation Risk | Increased tax liabilities and loss of tax incentives (TR 1)

Any changes in income before taxes in multiple jurisdictions where SNX operates that have differing statutory tax rates, as well as changes affecting the tax rates arising from acquisitions and dispositions can harm the business. Any governmental policy changes regarding tax benefits available to foreign-owned businesses can have a direct impact on SNX.

Strategic Risk | Acquisition/Investment Risk (SR 1)

SNX’s key strategy is to penetrate new markets or expand in current ones through acquisition tactics. However, failure to integrate acquired assets/liabilities can adversely affect operations. Unforeseen increases in expenses and working capital requirements can cause ripples in SNX’s operational results.

Operational Risk | Customer Concentration Risk (OR 1)

In 2018, one customer accounted for 17% of SNX’s revenue. Although the loss of any single customer won't have an adverse effect on the company as a whole, the loss of a customer with significant size or a reduction in order volumes could heavily impact the company’s revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.