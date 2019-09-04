Oxford BioMedica plc (OXBDF) CEO John Dawson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Catherine Isted - Head-Corporate Development and Investor Relations

John Dawson - Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter - Chief Financial Officer

Kyriacos Mitrophanous - Chief Scientific Officer

Stefan Hamill - Numis Securities

Charles Weston - RBC

Brian White - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Oxford BioMedica Interim Results for the Six Months Ended June 2019

Catherine Isted

Good afternoon, and welcome to Oxford BioMedica's interim results for the six months ending the 30th of June 2019. I like to thank everybody in the room for joining us today, as well as those on the line.

The first half of the year has been a very busy year for Oxford Biomedica. We signed collaborations with Microsoft and Santen and expansion of our manufacturing facilities is continuing very well and is progressing as planned, to be completed by the end of the year.

Financially, our balance sheet is around [indiscernible]. We have paid down our £43 million loan and we have a new investor Novo Holdings that invested £53 million. Through the growth in our capacity and our staff, we look to take full advantage of the opportunity that we see ahead.

With that, I like to hand over to our CEO, John Dawson; our CFO, Stuart Paynter; and our Chief Scientific Officer, Kyriacos Mitrophanous to go through the presentation.

John Dawson

Thank you, Catherine. So, it’s great to see you all today. Thank you for coming and we would appreciate the turnout we get at these meetings. During the presentation today, I’ll be making forward-looking statements, which cannot be relied upon. So, if we move to the meat of the presentation, first of all the half one highlights, and Catherine mentioned several of the deals we’ve done.

I need to [indiscernible] very exciting for us to get these two in the books. First of all, with R&D collaboration with Santen around an undisclosed [inherited retinal] disorder, which is moving forward quite nicely this point in time, and here we are going to be replaced by an option & license agreement, which could pertain to much bigger things like [H1].

Our collaboration with Microsoft, which we announced in the period as well has been very exciting for us, using machine learning and artificial intelligence to actually get better yield in quality for the next generation of vectors we’re working on. Again, with our partners, great progress there as well. We say Axovant reported three-month based on cohort 1 or AXO-Lenti-PD, and then treat the first patient cohort 2, which sort of triggered the first payment to us a milestone of $15 million, which is a great place to be there as well. Very happy where that program is going.

Again, Novartis, roll out of Kymriah, very exciting there, now 19 countries in at least one of the indications pediatric leukemia, or DLBCL in each of those territories and reimbursement of that as well. So, that continues to grow nicely. We work hard with Novartis and it's a great bond to have.

Kyriacos Mitrophanous mentioned about Novo Holdings, a great investment happened in the books, we were very pleased to get them on board and that was a big investment to come as well of £53.5 million, leaving with 10.1% of the company after that raise. Again, this [indiscernible] down the entry debt, something we've had in our books, but a very long time in various forms and we're very happy now to be a company, which has scientific risk, but no financial risk. So, very pleased to be in that position.

Okay, looking forward, we talked about these things before, OxBox. OxBox is now motioned towards its conclusion of build. So, by the end of 2019, we expect that to have fully built and be ready to start validating it. And probably run batches there, validate the batches by the middle of 2020.

Unlike our [factories], our GMP suites were constrained by capacity. We were getting that way with other product as well. So, we've now bought or at least I should say, Windrush Innovation Centre next door to Windrush Court, which gives us more flexibility around non-GMP laboratories, which is a great place to be, because this was beginning to limit our business.

Next slide talks about our strategy. And again, this is built around the backbone of our company, the LentiVector delivery platform. Four main posts hold that one up: IP patents and know-how, know-how so important to us get worked its way beyond [expire] for patents facility as a separate slot in that. I talked about what we're building already and we're working on doubling our space, we're working within at this point in time.

People, now people are going so quickly. I think we were, beginning of 2018, about 300, end of 2018 about 430, today about 480. And by December this year 600, and that's what we need to keep up the business we’re currently running with the business we see coming at us and just doing what we already do. So, really important place to be. And the quality systems, again, fantastic quality systems back Oxford BioMedica.

We have the only FDA-approved commercial quality licensed production plant for LentiVector, great accolade to have in books and maybe the second one to with them Orchard in 2020. This breaks into our partner programs and our proprietary programs.

First of all, the partner programs, here we can get process development fees, incentives, bioprocessing revenues there, and of course, the all-important royalties. You see on the screen the name of the guys we are working there, we talked about them a lot before, but all very important to us, a new addition there will be Santen.

To change the strategy over the last 12 months has been looking at more ideas around doing our own pipeline. We saw with Axovant this great huge value in the business by having our own drugs. We intend now to move forward. We’ve chosen the right candidate into Phase 1 to ourselves and take these trucks forward and create more value for shareholders.

It still means though, we will actually be out-licensing other assets sometimes as well. This gives us development funding, upfront and milestones, and also readymade manufacturing customers. So, both sides that part of the product pipeline can be extremely exciting for us.

Slide 7 shows the current capacity we’re working as far as square feet are concerned, about 110,000. We have Windrush Court, the original labs bursting at those labs there, Harrow House, the original GMP suite, the cell factory process that will be [mothballed] later in the year. We have [texture], I should say when we have OxBox and Yarnton converted in the first quarter this year from a factory process suite to a buy-after suite. And again, that played a little bit in the part of our capacity constraints for the first-half of the year.

If we go to 226,000 square feet from 110,000 to these two new buildings. Firstly, the Windrush Innovation Center and non-GMP QC laboratories, of course, at the end of the year, the completed build of OxBox 84,000 square feet there, four GMP suites and two filling suites. We’re only using half capacity currently, we are fitting out with services to put it more GMP suites later, but this is where we'll go so far and we'll build out further GMPs, which as we need them.

Slide 9 shows you the partner programs we're working with currently. Again, two with Novartis, Kymriah we all know about, second one we can’t talk about, which would indicate this year later on. The deal with Axovant, of course, around AXO-Lenti-PD that is much as the product there, but, of course, we didn't have the manufacturing with that as well.

So, no fear of hemophilia AMB Factor VIII and Factor IX. Again, people working hard to have the clinical timetables ready in about 12-months’ time. Orchard, rates will come [emerging for] what they're doing extremely well. ADA [indiscernible] we're having BLA filed in 2020 and don't from MPS-IIIA [indiscernible] as well. And the third [block] with them, which we can’t talk about at this point in time.

Other deals from last year was the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium with Boehringer working in our Cystic Fibrosis. We’re working that type of material [indiscernible] as quick as we can. This is a very interesting approach to cystic fibrosis with inhaled lengthy, something new to us. So, risk is high, but the returns could be very significant. Of course, the inherited retinal disease, the Santen is coming through the books now as well. And effectively, they're having the manufacturing partner as well.

At that point, I’ll pass to Kyri to talk about innovation.

Kyriacos Mitrophanous

Thank you, John. At Oxford BioMedica, we continue to innovate the platform. So, there are three main aspects to this. One is improving the capabilities of the vector technology. The others are to improve the – increase the quantity vectors manufactured and also to improve the quality of that vector made.

In terms of improving the capabilities of the vectors, we are looking at modifying the envelope proteins to allow us to target specific cell types with lentiviral vectors, and also to use technologies such as regulated switches to be able to fine tune the expression of the therapeutic protein in the target cells in order to obtain a better effect.

In terms of improving the yield, we've seen great benefits from transferring from an adherent process to a suspension process from going from an into 200-liter bioreactors. We're continuing to develop and optimize that particular technology. We're adding in packaging and producer cell lines are called LentiStable cell lines were – and these are in great demand by other organizations are asking to evaluate these particular cell lines.

To improve the quality of the vector, we are improving the downstream of purification technology. We're adding in capabilities such as a TRiP System, and that's accreted nucleus to SecNuc that leads to a better purity profile. Analytics is a key part of what we do. It is – allows us to identify the key steps during the manufacturing process and to allow us to release material for clinical trial.

We are bringing an automation to be able to release batches in a much faster way. In addition, we are carrying out a lot of analysis of the protein and RNA profile of the – during the manufacturing process, but also the final vector products. This generates a lot of data. And for us to be able to analyze that efficiently, we have entered a collaboration with Synthace and Microsoft, and we're taking advantage of AI and machine learning to be able to understand better manufacturing processes so that we can modify them to make them more efficient.

In terms of the products, Oxford BioMedica has been developing gene therapy product season lentiviral vectors for a number of years. Three of these products have been partnered, the first of the – the latest one of these three partners, as John mentioned, was AXO-Lenti-PD. This is partnered with Axovant. This is a product for Parkinson's disease. The lentiviral vector is injected into part of the brain that is missing dopamine for neurotransmitter that is important in movement in Parkinson's disease.

The lentiviral vector genetically modifies themselves to make their own dopamine and thereby enabling the patients to move better. The clinical trial has started, as John mentioned, the cohort 1 data has been announced by Axovant. They’re seeing 29% improvement in the EPRS Part two of score and a 65% improvement in the PDQ-39, quality of life scope. They have now initiated a cohorts 2 part of that study.

With auto pilot 2 programs with Sanofi, Stargardt and Usher type 1B, these are inherited retinal disorders, where we are seeking to pull back a correct version of a mutated protein in these patients. The idea is to prevent the photoreceptors degenerating in these patients.

Sanofi have decided to develop these programs further by partnering and we expect in due course that we may be involved in the CDMA part of that – those programs. In addition, Oxford BioMedica is developing our own product. The OXB-302 is a CAR-T therapy, targeting a particular protein called 5T4, that is expressed in cancer cells both hematological and solid.

The high [indiscernible] of the 5T4 protein the worse prognosis for these patients, 5T4 protein marks offered what we believe cancer stem cells. So, this makes a very attractive target. It is not found on normal tissue and where it is founded it is at very low levels. And we are also developing. We are completing the preclinical studies for OXB-302 to be able to initiate the clinical trial in the future.

We are also developing ocular products for corneal graft rejection, Wet AMD, and two inherited retinal disorders LCA10 RP1 and we’re also developing a product for ALS [indiscernible]. So, in terms of the products that Oxford BioMedica has developed, as I mentioned, we have developed therapies based on gene modified cells, ocular diseases and also CNS disorders. These typically require high-quality vector, but a reasonable amount of these.

In the future, we believe that lentiviral vectors because of the improvement in capabilities, their improvement in ability to manufacture greater amounts and of higher quality will be able to address diseases where you need larger amounts of vector or when we try to modify large organs such as the liver or the lung. And these developments, we believe we can use to enable upon us to developing product, as well as enabling biomedicine to develop its own.

I’ll hand over to Stuart now.

Stuart Paynter

Thank you, Kyri. And so, after hearing the interesting science stuff now we are now going to see the boring number stuff. So, let me just take you quickly through the half one 2019 highlights. So, and I’ll give you a bit of a briefing on just a reminder on how we are running our business in terms of profitability and cash. So, when you look at the underlying business, the predictability of Oxford BioMedica’s revenue streams, we see that the underlying business has grown by 23% from half one 2018, that’s the commercial development and bioprocessing revenues.

That’s a really, really good performance by the operations team given that we converted one of the suites, the Yarnton facility to suspension process from an adherent process in the first half of this year. That, what we look at when we look at the underlying business, you will see the overall revenues decrease by 9% because of the licensing revenues and some of the milestones that came in, in half one 2018.

So, at this point, it’s just worth mentioning that the constraining fact for Oxford BioMedica to be able to achieve some of the goals, which Kyri just laid out in terms of innovation is cash. And we are running our business based on self-sufficient cash model, and so we are essentially living within our means of cash. So, necessarily playout in the EBITDA line. So, you will see that we’ve gone from 11.9 million in H1 2018 to a small loss of 1.4 million in H1 2019. That profitability should not be a constraint for us at the moment in what we are building in an embryonic business, it would be suboptimal to be constrained by cash and profit.

So, we consider ourselves not to be constrained by EBITDA. And the cash is king. So, where do we get our cash from? Well, it’s worth mentioning as John did, the accident milestone which came in in half one that’s part of the lumpiness of the business. So, that was recognized as revenue in half one, but was outstanding as a trade receivable at the end of the half year, so that’s to be received in the second half of 2019.

To know their holdings investment, as well as bringing a fantastic strategic healthcare investor on board has enabled us to do two things. It has enabled us to keep planning forward with the OxBox investment and has enabled us to payoff the Oaktree debt. In that way, we are very happy and very proud to be able to clear some of those legacy issues that Oxford BioMedica was carrying from a time when we weren’t strong and now, we consider our balance sheet to be fairly [the Novo type] balance sheet type, the warrants are gone, the loan is gone.

So, now we start on a much firmer financial footing as John was mentioning. We still generated cash from the operations, you see 1.3 million there, wasn’t the high as the previous year, but again the key for us is building this business out to be as optimal as it can be in the marketplace we see ourselves in and we are market leaders in lentiviral vector space and these investments are key for us to maintain and fortify that position.

And then lastly, you will see that a huge capital investment of 14.9 million on OxBox, that’s I think by far the biggest amount of money we spent in a half year. That basically is the skin and construct of the building itself. As John mentioned, it is being run in a very collaborative and organized way between ourselves and WHP, our contractors and we think we are going to have that ready – key hand at the end of this year for validation with EMA and MHRA and FDA towards the end of Q2 2020. So, that’s a lot of work, we are taking on essentially in terms of managing that business and building.

So, rotate to Slide 16, really, we are highlighting here the predictable revenue streams in the top half of the revenue. So, the blue is what we consider to be the predictable revenue streams, you will see there are two sort of macro levels factors that play here. Firstly, you will see that the business is slightly seasonal because of clean downs and other things. And we tend to have a higher second half than a first half, which we are confident we can achieve again this year.

And secondly, you see the growth in that blue bar, from H1 2018 to H1 2019 at 23% growth in the underlying business. The purple stuff, our licenses milestones, incentives, grants, they come along when they come along and we will make sure we execute to achieve as many of the milestones as we can and we will make sure that we – our BD team signed as many deals as they can in order that we keep that purple momentum going, but it is not something that is reliable. Hence, it’s not a static or growing profit story.

At this point, we are not in a position to leverage the profitability this company quite yet. And you will see that sort of illustrated in the bottom half of Page 16 where you will see the big spike of H1 2018, which was the accident licensing fee and apart from that we consider ourselves to be running around breakeven. Cash positive or cash self-sufficient should I say in order to position ourselves in the way we need to, to look for the future business.

So, on Slide 17, we look at the segmental analysis and we segment our business basically in two-ways, platform and product. Platform is anything to do with our partners programs, including licenses and milestones coming in and product is anything we generate from our own genomes and our own envelops. So, we are in the product IP essentially. And you can see that from H1 2018 to H1 2019 on the platform segment, even though the underlying business has grown there were milestones that came-in in 2018, first half of 2018, which have not been replicated, but we still have plenty of milestones to go for.

So, even that is fairly lumpy in its nature. On the product side, again, we are profitable because of the Axovant. The Axovant milestone. There are many more Axovant milestones to shoot for and we are working very hard in collaboration with Axovant to be able to achieve those. So, it is, we are not CDMO, we are much more than a CDMO with their own product generation business, which you can see is adding value and to do that we really have to make those investments, which we will see us feature proved and see us be able to take our places market leaders in the lentiviral vector space.

And with that, I’ll hand back to John.

John Dawson

Thank you, Stuart. New slide, made in two parts here, platform and partner and product. I will start with platform and partner into 2019 first. We expect further contacts to come through into the business, both with new partners and expansion of current partners context as well. Kymriah is increasing, sales are increasing that have – all the test I should say, and we also have seen more tests coming on to serve us best. So, we expect not just to keep increasing.

In the second half of this year, we expect to see the second Novartis CAR program moving to clinic as well. And by the end of this year or so, the build on OxBox will be complete. So, 2020 after that, again further contracts around the manufacturing side of things with the [growth] of course and its long-term interest in partners’ products completion of the validation of OxBox we have made batches and have started to commercialize with those. And also, then onto Orchard, a big step of when the BLA filed for ADA-SCID during 2020, and in the next 12 months we should have commercially – sorry, clinically prepare materials for trials for haemophilia A & B with Sanofi.

On the product side, we're expecting 2019 to see the data from cohort 2, the three-month data coming through in Q4 this year, and spin-out our licensing deals around assets, we're working on within the pipeline currently. We also want to progress two of our own candidates forward to be in the clinic in 18 to 24 months’ time.

So, on to final slide. It’s clear in the past, we've always had a better second-half of the year and the first-half of the year with constraints we've talked about before the cleaning the translation of the suites and whatever, we expect the same to happen again this year.

We are in multiple discussions about our platform, the ocean feasibility too, and we have a good vision on what we can do in the future by the feasibility we're working on. Now to remind you, these can take anywhere between six months and two years. We can never turn down close to the net, but they tend to be quicker than two years in general. And we do when we tend to get the deal after that. There is only one example I can think of that we didn't get the deal off, we had successful visibility to expect further deals in 2019 and in 2020.

Also, thinking very hard and talked to lot of partners potentially about our own assets, bring them out to other partners to take those forward such as the likes of Axovant deal, but also working hard as well to bring things to our own portfolio and move it to our go-to into Phase 1/2, as I said, in the coming two years.

CapEx, the second-half of the year will remain high with our question to finish off OxBox and some work on done Windrush Innovation Center there. And a higher rate in the second-half of 2018 without question, but at least we'll finish OxBox by the end of 2019. Also, expect to see higher operating expenses as we move towards this head count number of 600. That does increase the cost without question. That's what we need to caveat the business we're currently doing.

I think in some way, I think, the business as a group here, we are so excited about the future, going to see dynamic growth and strong growth in cell and gene therapy sector. And we are very confident now that we can deliver our shareholders significant shareholder value. Thank you.

So, any questions in the room, please? Any?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, team. It was announced early in September that Medicare has agreed to grant national coverage now for CAR-T therapies. Do you think that's meaningful? Is that going to make a needle moving impact on demand for therapies and therefore on the pull for lentiviral vector? What's your view?

John Dawson

It has to help with good reimbursement levels in that country, then obviously, it's going to help first of all sales and reimbursement and therefore, the pull forward should be stronger. There are other limitations in the market, of course, but we see that a very good example of how to go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Is it likely to change the planning in terms of the quantum of off-take that Novartis needs from you guys, or is that all stationed for the next 12 weeks?

John Dawson

For 2019, when capacity anyway. So, for 2020? Yes, it can do. We're still discussing at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I know that the release mentioned that batch revenues for Novartis and Orchard were down slightly year-over-year. So, can you just help us understand what the driver of the 23% increase overall was? Is that batch off-take for Sanofi already or what was the main driver?

John Dawson

There are other patches we’re making, of course, notably for our partner with OXB with AXO-Lenti-PD now, but the main driver was the commercial development piece. So, the commercial development line is our process development people being charged out, very nice charge outrights to our partners and doing work on preclinical assets essentially. So, it was the Bioverativ CF and two very small parts Santen that drove the increase there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, so putting those two answers together thinking about the next 12 months, should we expect that this further ramp up on those parts of the – into the demand that's driving a 23%, in addition to further step-up in the demand from Novartis? And just in terms of thinking about where you're constrained this year, where do you start hitting a constraint, again, with respect to what you're investing in for the moment?

John Dawson

Well, Novartis – we don't really get constrained in commercial development by Novartis at the moment. They're very much focused on Kymriah. So Kymriah’s potential constraint would be capacity. But in the U.S. now, they are licensed for the suspension process, which has 10 times more efficiency old cell factory process. So – and it was necessary for them to do that to satisfy the demand in the U.S.

So, there are many that we have to make fewer batches to satisfy large demand for a larger royalty stream in the U.S. in Novartis. It's almost a question for Novartis, how they're going to play the Medicare game. But we're confident that with a new facility online, we can satisfy any demand from our current partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, one more before I hand it over to somebody else. Just on Bioverativ deal, I think, there was a 5 million upfront, but up to 100 million of milestones. And if I've understood the results today correctly, by far, the biggest part of the milestone payment was actually Axovant milestone that came in. So that 100 million is still waiting in the wings. I know you can't be discreet about what's happening when, but on a 12 to 18-month view, would that be a realistic timeframe for maybe one of those milestones to start coming through?

John Dawson

Yes, yes, yes.

Catherine Isted

Can you just say, can you please state your name and where you come from, as well, just for the people on the line? And also, we will go to the phones after we've asked questions in the room.

John Dawson

Who you work for rather than where you were born.

Catherine Isted

Obviously.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. Firstly, just slightly leading on from the question on the sort of commercial development contracts, how's that going to affect margins, because clearly, you've got the milestone payments max event in the first-half, but also the bar processing facility not functioning. So, what happens to margins in the second-half and going forward?

Stuart Paynter

Well, margins can really be looked at and desegregated revenues. So, we always say that the margins we make on bioprocessing is second quarter between 25% and 50%, depending on the product and the contract essentially. We make very good margins on commercial development.

So, the commercial development margins, typically, our third quarter between 50% and 75%, depending on the, again, the work that we're doing. So, there's a mix element going on between those two predictable lines. The more commercial development we do, theoretically, the higher the margin gets pushed up.

So, yes, it doesn't – it's not a hindrance. But yes, I mean, the other thing to mention is, we – a good example, being Novartis there as we move our existing customers and bring on new customers into the latest innovations. So, the suspension process, process B, as we call it, and then there's some other things that Kyri and the team are working on for the next generation of vector production.

That means that for less of our capacity, we can generate more patient doses. And it's the royalty per batch essentially, a royalty per capacity goes up. So, we can become a lot more efficient in terms of the overall margins as we move forward and some of these things hit commerciality.

Unidentified Analyst

So, margins in the second-half should look better than margins in the first-half?

Stuart Paynter

I would say, they would. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just secondly, on continuing on Novartis. Clearly, the last contract you signed with them was 2017 to 2020. Where have you got to in terms of renegotiations, because I'm guessing that must be in progress now?

John Dawson

At this point in time, probably all we can say. But we are very confident about the deal.

Stefan Hamill

Good afternoon. Stefan Hamill from Numis Securities, born in Glasgow. Two questions. So, you mentioned that you're constrained on commercial batch manufacturing. And then it looks like the 23% growth has been particularly driven by process development work. There has been a big step up on headcount Are you constrained at all in process development, that does sound like there's a lot going on there?

John Dawson

Hence having the Windrush Innovation Centre coming on Board with new labs as well. So, of the work we're doing is actually in process development alongside, the manufacturing, the bioprocessing. So, we are expanding to make sure we can keep up with all of the needs of our current customers, plus those we are talking to currently as well.

Stefan Hamill

So, there's no constraint in terms of taking on work there, but it might take a bit longer. Is that …?

Stuart Paynter

It has to do with that move we've made in the last six to eight months, yes.

Kyriacos Mitrophanous

From a human point of view, because space and the only constraint is actually the people to do the work. We – this is part of the increase that John was talking about. First, we've got the increase on bringing people into OxBox towards the end of the year to actually start producing the validation batches getting trained up. Secondly, we are – we continue to hire in the commercial development space.

Stefan Hamill

Thank you. And then, the Santen deal is very interesting, I guess find almost immediately after the Novo deal, where the balance sheet was much, much stronger. Looks like the structuring is different. It always seems like a product type economics with a – seemingly a very low upfront. So, are we starting to see you guys sort of optimize for NPV rather than going to rate cash?

John Dawson

We’re kind of looking at far more closely. I think the for Santen deal does reflect a different approach. We've actually gone for co-development and co-marketing potentially rights in the future in Europe and the U.S., which is something I haven't done before. But also, we've looked at Santen lower fund, but having a better return as we go through the deal, because the need – desperately the cash we had is now lost.

Stuart Paynter

It's the optionality that's critical, because depending on who your customer is and their needs, if you're with a small startup, and they've got a great scientific idea. They're not going to want to give you a big upfront. They're going to want to point you to share the bets. And if you – if our scientists believe in that, we can do that now. We've got the flexibility to be able to do that. There's a big pharma guy comes to you, typically, they want, he's done what you really sharing too much downstream benefit they – they've got the money to pay you upfront. So, it just enables us to work with both and to really adapt the customer needs, which is sort of critical in getting some of these deals across the line.

Stefan Hamill

Just to sort of follow on. I guess, the cost of capital, when you're looking at the NPV on such deals is a lot higher than the potential cost of capital of a new debt facility. So, there seems to be – the balance sheet still isn't hugely strong, but would you just consider using cheaper debt to facilitate higher NPV deals from now on?

Stuart Paynter

Not something we're thinking [indiscernible].

John Dawson

Okay. So, there's a clear statement that….

Stefan Hamill

If you're going to use the tax-free loans to….

Stuart Paynter

Yes, the government might do that.

John Dawson

No, I mean, it's true that, as a business, because we do have revenue streams, royalty streams and assets, we can take on some debt. I think that it's something that bears thinking about in the future. For the time being, I think, we're just going to enjoy being debt-free. But if there was a fantastic deal to be done, that needed fast funding that we wouldn't, we certainly wouldn't rule it out. Again, the balance sheet could be better optimized, I agree with you.

But for the time being, it takes a breath after being encumbered by an all-encompassing debt for the last three, four years, expensive one, and then take a breath and then we'll move forward balance sheet restructuring as we listen to the next year.

Stuart Paynter

And importantly, I think it's in line with what our major shareholders like at this point in time. So, I think that's quite important too.

Stefan Hamill

Thank you.

Charles Weston

Hi, Charles Weston from RBC. And if we’re sharing personal data, Sagittarius. Question for Kyri, please. We've gone from process A to process B, you're talking about, we've got TRiP, you're talking about the Microsoft deal to or to do further analytics on that. Thinking about sort of a three to five-year timeframe, how low can you go? How cheap can you make this process that will then enable larger indications to be sort of commercially viable for healthcare systems?

Kyriacos Mitrophanous

So, going from process A to process B, we saw a ten-fold increase in productivity. For our process C, we're targeting a further ten-fold improvement in productivity. So, the cost of a dose will go down considerably. But as you're able to manufacture more vector more cheaply, you can then begin to address conditions such as for the liver or the lung, and then the cost to those, because you needed so much of vector is climbing up. So, we will continue to innovate beyond that even for the current therapies, the cost might be quite cheap. For other bigger conditions, we still need to bring the cost further down.

Charles Weston

So, you would say, there's a lot more to play for after processing.

Kyriacos Mitrophanous

Yes.

Charles Weston

And specifically, on the Microsoft deal, what sort of insights are you hoping to gain from that?

Kyriacos Mitrophanous

So, if we look at the vector particles that we're generating, there are thousands of different proteins in there. The cell lines themselves have the seasons of different proteins or the different RNA molecules. Some of those, for example, increase tightening all of them are detrimental. You want to get rid of them in terms of purity and also increase yield.

There are things – these are the kind of things that we can identify and then engineer to remove. Other aspects include understanding how the manufacturing process happens. What is the optimal timings for certain things that the medias that you can add documents and what should we be adding more of and adding less of? And those things are being, I expect to come out of this kind of analysis.

Charles Weston

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Just have a couple of questions surrounding Axovant, are you expecting any more development milestones this year, particularly with the data you're expecting from the second cohort in SUNRISE-PD?

John Dawson

Well, I can tell you in detail. What I can tell you is, we signed a deal with them within 24 months. We see another $55 million, we just had $15 million, so that’s probably as much we can say.

Unidentified Analyst

And then second question is, with them agreeing a new CDMO with a [indiscernible] AAV-based gene therapies initially? How do you see the manufacturing partnership evolve in hopefully AXO-Lenti-PD reaches the market?

John Dawson

We'd like to think we'll be doing all the way through to commercialization. So, that's what we would expect at this point in time.

Brian White

Hi, there. Brian White from Cantor Fitzgerald. A couple of questions on the propriety pipeline. I was thinking about the commentary you made on prioritization. And against the – I was wondering whether or not that prioritization is based on the clinical success, or commentary from perhaps from partnering discussions defined already? And then your second thoughts are, how far would you prepare – be prepared to take proprietary products to development?

John Dawson

A very good question. As far as what we sought out to be the whitelist take forward, there are a whole range of criteria. We look at scientific risk, obviously, path to marketing and translated customer market, sales competition, we think will be around at that point in time pricing. All of those will come into play what we want to take for ourselves, and all of that we're currently working on. I couldn't give you the answer – the exact answer today.

What I would say is doing the Phase 1/2 is the first step. And if we had great data, let's say, for example, we've had AXO-Lenti-PD is our drug with great Phase 1/2 data. You cited, you had a drug, which is going to go to market, potentially based on Phase 2 trial, you don't know that, on the medical need [you might give it]. If you could do that, would you then push forward. Well, obviously, I talked to shareholders, talked to the Board, the Board recommend what we try and do to put cash to shareholders and think about the best way forward to that point in time. I've never without going further, but I wouldn't commit to either. That makes sense.

Catherine Isted

Any more questions from the room? No. Let's go to the phones. We can always come back to the room at the end.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Joe Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. Please ask your question.

Joe Pantginis

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking the question. Most of my questions have been answered. So, thanks for that. I wanted to take forward all the discussion about capacity, you really addressed a lot of the underlying questions that are there and you're taking forward, what I would call, your established track record and being able to deliver capacity when needed. So, I’ll go off of your comment, John, when you said you currently have the ability to address all of your partner's needs. So, I'll translate that also into saying that you have the ability to address the commercial needs for Orchard following their filing next year. So, what I'll do right now then is with your upcoming capacity with Windrush and OxBox, what kind of discussions do you have with potential partners at this point to say, this is the capacity, we can address your needs now or we need to do XYZ? I guess. it's more of the forward-looking type of question how you portray your current than expected capacity to future partners?

John Dawson

In most cases of doing deals, we find we will do six to nine months of work on post development before we start going to our GMP suites. So, by the very nature of having OxBox with us and up and running by the middle of 2020, we’ll have that capacity by the time we need it for new partners we sign as of now. For the current partners, we have the ability to meet their needs until such time OxBox online – is online. So, I think we are covered with covenants and new ones to play the process only works. We’ll be in time with our new capacity to suite those as needed.

Joe Pantginis

Great. No, that's very helpful. Thanks, John.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further audio questions. Please continue.

Catherine Isted

Is there any final questions from the room? No.

John Dawson

Thank you very much. Great to see you. Thank you.