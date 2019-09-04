ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Call September 4, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Terry Spencer - CEO

Kevin Burdick - COO

Walt Hulse - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christine Cho - Barclays

Christine Cho

My name is Christine Cho, and I lead the midstream equity research team hear at Barclays. We’re going to switch it up for our next company. We’re going to do a little Q&A up here. And so, let me introduce ONEOK. To my left here is Terry Spencer, CEO; next to him is Kevin Burdick, COO; and then, all the way to the left is Walt Hulse, CFO.

So, I’m going to ask a couple of questions up here before taking it to the audience to see if there is any out there. But, to start, we’ve talked about this -- your slate of projects for a while now. We have Elk Creek, Arbuckle II, West Texas expansion, all the new fracs. And now, we’re finally at the point where it should all start to come on line in the next couple of months. How should we think about the ramp and utilization of these assets and the EBITDA over the next 12 to 24 months?

Kevin Burdick

Well, the easy answer is it’s exciting. I mean, we’ve been talking about these projects for a couple of years now, and now have line of sight to them coming on line. It started really a couple of months ago with the southern section of Elk Creek coming up and seeing more than 30,000 barrels a day flowing on it, and now having line of sight to Demicks I, the full Elk Creek by the end of the year, and then Demicks II, and MB-4 and Arbuckle II all coming up in the first quarter of 2020. So, that’s exciting for both us and then the producers in the Bakken. Clearly, that will help with the flares out up there and which everybody wants to see. And that gets us to where we get that 100,000 barrels a day flowing on Elk Creek we expect by the first quarter of ‘20.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christine Cho

What about EBITDA, how should we see ramp in EBITDA?

Kevin Burdick

Ramp in EBITDA, we’ve communicated that we expect ‘20 to be greater than 20%, above ‘19 with the emphasis on ‘greater than’. And we get there again, the flare gas a 100,000 barrels a day that we expect. That will ramp. The rest of those assets will then ramp over a year, one to two years, as we think about. We got 225,000 barrels a day contracted on Elk Creek. So, we’ll see the ramp from 100,000 to 225,000 over one to two years. And then, Arbuckle II with the contracted around 350,000 barrels a day. So, we’ll see that ramp from the original 220 to -- to that over time. So, it’s a good ramp. And that’s not even counting barrels we see coming out of Permian with the two expansion projects, one coming on line at the end of 20 and the other one coming on -- or at the end of ‘19 and the other one end of ‘20, so.

Christine Cho

And speaking of Elk Creek, you are almost fully contracted there. Other than just continued ramping of production growth in the Bakken, what else could push it towards expansion? Do you think anything from Canada or ethane extraction, just a better way to think about what could drive the growth there?

Kevin Burdick

Yes. I think, first, you just go to just kind of the organic expansions that we’ve seen, we don’t think we’re done in the Bakken. You’ve got with -- especially as we think about the Dunn County area that we believe Bear Creek II will kind of unlock some additional growth down there. The lateral we’re building from the Bakken line over to Tioga that’s going by some other facilities that already are flowing liquids, and that’s an underserved area. So, I think, we expect we’ll have some growth there as well. Over time, the powder is another area that we don’t spend a lot of time talking about. But with 20 rigs running and more than 1 million acres of the play dedicated to our NGL system, if you continue that run rate, you’re seeing additional capital be deployed from the E&P companies and some of the big ones are moving more into just development mode. We see that. We expect growth there. And then, clearly, so that pushes to the -- up to the near -- we’re already near the 240. So, we’re already thinking about what we need to do to expand, because there’s always the ethane option that as we think about all the residue -- there is like 850 million cubic feet a day of processing capacity coming on line between now and the first quarter of ‘20. And all that residue gas will flow into northern border. And it’s going to have a high BTU content. And that’s going to continue to displace the low BTU content gas coming from Canada. So, clearly, we believe you’re going to be in a situation where we may have to recover a little ethane, so. And then, the sensitivity we look at is every 25,000 barrels a day of ethane is about $100 million of EBITDA. So, both from a physical standpoint we’re looking at it, but then also thinking about it -- the impact it may have to us financially as well.

Christine Cho

So, you get the docks question a lot, and I’m going to ask it a little differently today. Over the years, you’ve been very successful in converting most of your POP exposure in the Bakken to fee. As a result, you don’t have a big equity position in the barrels that you transport, whereas maybe some of your peers do have bigger equity positions. And maybe that’s part of the reason as to why they have the export docks. They’d like the best pricing for their own barrels and they’ll do it for their customers on the site. How do you think about this? Is getting into the export business just something you need to get into to stay competitive with service offerings comparable to your peers?

Terry Spencer

Well, I think that the export project certainly is a wonderful feature that we could add to our skill set. It’s a business that -- it’s a great fee based business, one that’s not necessarily driven by the contractual structures of the supply upstream. So, that’s not really a key factor for us. But, I think, the ability to serve your customer, to take barrels into the international markets certainly is a nice capability to have. And certainly that’s why we continue to work extensively on the project. Is it a have-to-have? No. It’s not a have-to-have for us because our strength certainly is in the infrastructure -- extensive infrastructure that we have, our supply network that we have upstream, and the access to supply. But, really, it is something that I think would be a wonderful complement. And certainly, we continue to develop that opportunity. We have been in the export business with our supply. We serve export markets today. Yes, our barrels go across third-party docks. That’s not necessarily a bad thing in our minds. But, we think that our customers would appreciate that additional capability -- service capability, and so we continue to work it.

Christine Cho

When I think about market expectations on where we’d be today a year or two ago, I think, Bakken has probably outperformed almost everyone’s expectations and even continuing to be still resilient with the Permian growing the way it has.

Recently, you’ve had two legacy lines propose extensions and new build pipeline move forward in the Bakken on the crude side. And that’s all collectively going to add maybe over 1 million barrels per day of incremental capacity. What are operators seeing up there that maybe the financial Street is not seeing? Do we really need all this capacity? When do you think Bakken…

Kevin Burdick

I think part of the -- we say Bakken’s outperformed. Yes, the volumes may have come a little quicker. But, we’ve seen great results going back years, heavy crude play obviously. And when the rigs came back in the ‘16, ‘17 timeframe, the producers brought back with it new technology, efficient drilling rigs, they were in the core, and we just saw productivity for each individual wells just go crazy, and that’s continued.

So, I think the quality of the play, at this point, it is in just pure manufacturing mode, right? And when the producers do that, their efficiencies just continue to grow. The anecdote we provide right now is one rig today in the Bakken can produce as much gas as three rigs could, say in 2014 and ‘15. And that’s just staggering, when you think about from a capital efficiency standpoint how good the producers can be.

So, the other thing that’s done is as the wells have gotten better, and the completion techniques have improved, it’s extended the geographical extend of the play. So, Tier 2 -- what used to be Tier 2 is now Tier 1, what used to be Tier 3 is now Tier 2, in some cases Tier 1. So, the runway, the drilling locations, there’s still thousands, if not tens of thousands of drilling locations left. So, we believe you’ve got decades of drilling inventory left, as we talk to the producers. And when you look at the various zones, and again, the geographical extent, couple of producers have drilled kind of what we would call step-out wells and have had phenomenal results. And so, it literally has caused us to completely change our way of thinking about where the play could go long term, which is all positive for us when you’re looking at putting these long-term assets in place that we expect to drive growth years to come.

Christine Cho

CapEx is peaking this year, at least for now. And it looks like it’ll fall down next year. With all of the new build that you’ve put in, is it safe to say that going forward, your spending will primarily be focused on processing plants and frac facilities, maybe a pump here or two to expand these new pipelines that you’re putting into service? And what’s the right run-rate CapEx that we should be assuming?

Walt Hulse

Well, this is definitely going to be our peak year for CapEx. And we’ll be finishing quite a few projects next year. We’ve had some announcements here in the last several months of about another $700 million of projects. So, we’ll still have a good amount of CapEx in 2021, but it’ll be significantly less than 2019. And then, we’ll take another step down in 2021. So, what I think will be more in line with our run rate going forward, I think you’re correct in that, it’ll be smaller bite size types of investments, whether it be a processing plant, another frac, maybe a dock, if we did that, and things that we can do out of reinvestment into the company through our cash flow available after dividends. We always will have that routine growth of connecting wells, connecting new plants to our NGL system, and that core CapEx. So, I think that I’m not going to give you an exact number moving forward. But, you can see two steps in 2020 and then 2021 down, and probably the 2021 run-rate will be pretty much consistent with what we see going forward.

Christine Cho

And so, as we think about growth in cash flow, we should continue to think the run rate CapEx of ‘21 moving forward to still be that 4 to 6 times?

Walt Hulse

Yes. I think, what we’re seeing on the horizon, it’s 4 to 6 times or better. Some of these -- remember, the projects that we brought on here in the beginning of ‘18, were 4 to 6 times on those original volumes that we had contracted. Elk Creek, for example, was 100,000 barrels and now is over 200,000. So, we expect those multiples to even come in better. So, we definitely see growth opportunities. And we’re going to naturally deleverage here. We’ve said that we expect our leverage on a run rate basis to be at 4 times by Q4 of 2020, or Q1 of 2021. And it’ll keep naturally delevering as the CapEx comes down, and our free cash flow after dividends continues to grow at a pretty good clip.

Christine Cho

And speaking of excess cash flow that you might generate, when you closed your acquisition of the MLP, you gave a three-year dividend guidance that runs through next year. And as leverage continues to decline with the EBITDA ramp and lower spending, and assuming you kind of reach the run-rate leverage levels that you’d like to be at, how do we think about stock buybacks versus dividend increases against the backdrop where your stock doesn’t actually necessarily scream [ph] cheap? And it looks like the 10-year is on its way back down versus up several months ago? So, how do we think about that, or you would just want to keep dry powder on the balance sheet for a rainy day?

Walt Hulse

Well, we actually gave five-year guidance at the time of the acquisition. So, it was ‘17 and we guided through 2021. But, it was our expectation that if the business hung in there that we would be in that 9% to 11% growth range. The business has done nothing but get stronger throughout that period. So, our expectation is to continue to meet that guidance unless something changes dramatic in the marketplace.

We’ve had leverage that’s come up a little bit above what we would typically like here in the end of ‘19. But, well, it was definitely worth it with the slug of EBITDA that we can see up in the Bakken burning today that’s going to come to the bottom line in the first quarter. And that will naturally delever us. And I gave the target for the end of 2020, early 2021, but we’re not going to stop delevering there. We expect to continue to delever into the 3s. If Kevin doesn’t come up with more projects, we’ll go straight down to a 3 level. But my expectation is that he’s going to find plenty of growth opportunities in a scene. So, we’ll probably hover more around that 3.5 times debt to EBITDA on a going forward basis. And to the extent that we cannot find good growth projects, then sure we’ll think about share buybacks, if that’s the only option we have. But, as we look out going forward today, we expect to have plenty of growth opportunities that will be within the range of returns that we’ve been able to achieve.

Christine Cho

Okay. And then, Terry, you took over the CEO position right around the time oil put nosedive about five years ago.

Terry Spencer

Everything.

Christine Cho

Stock went below $20 at the trough…

Terry Spencer

Don’t remind me.

Christine Cho

And here we are today, stock just recently hit all-time highs, which is pretty counter to probably most of the other energy companies. Why do you think that is?

Terry Spencer

Well, so, when you think about ONEOK, the uniqueness of ONEOK is integrated NGL focused footprint that we have is certainly huge asset for us, and I think it’s a difference maker. I think this strength, competitive strength that we have in the basins that we serve, we’re in some really good basins, but I think, in particular the fact that we’ve built a really nice fortress around our business, particularly in the NGL space, I think that’s what the market recognizes. I think that -- and so not many of our peers have that. And I think that also fact that we’ve got so much visibility, and in particular as Kevin is indicating talking about this flared gas inventory, I mean we have EBITDA out there waiting for us to grab. It’s not dependent upon a drilling rig or in the near term. So, even if we were to see a downturn or extended downturn, we’ve got huge supply growth coming. So, I think that visibility is a difference maker as well, I think investors appreciate it.

I think, the Company has always ever since I’ve been 18 years, and the Company has always been very return focused [technical difficulty] of us, on a return on invested capital basis as well as on DCF per share basis. So, I think having the management team on a same footing, great connection to the investor, to the shareholder, I think also is appreciated in the marketplace.

Christine Cho

We’ll take it over to the audience to see if there is any question.

Terry Spencer

Great. Oh! There is one.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got a question that’s about I guess sort of counterparty risk, looking back to how you guys kind were in ‘14, ‘15 and so much more exposed to commodity and exposed to the counterparties, whatnot. How do you think your business structure sort of changed and what ‘14, ‘15 kind of suggests if we have a downturn here in kind of ‘19, ‘20, how do you think you guys are going to fare compared to how you did back then?

Terry Spencer

I’ll make a comment and then I’ll let Walt finish to that. But, I think, one of the things that you have to remember in 2014, 2015 timeframe when we had that commodity price collapse, ONEOK chose to restructure its contracts and take a huge piece of commodity sensitivity. And we did so, we had the contractual right to do so, it was a challenging time for us. And by doing so, by restructuring much of our commodity exposure, primarily which was in our gathering and processing segments, by restructuring those contracts and moving away from a heavily commodity sensitive structure to primarily fee based, we didn’t only remove that exposure but we also stepped up the margin. So, we also -- when crude prices went from $100 a barrel down to literally 28 -- I think it touched $28 at one time, we were able to restructure those contracts where that loss in margins came back to us is in subsequent time period. That increase in margin was about $150 million, if my memory serves me.

So, we were able to, in a huge way, take out the commodity sensitivity in our business. And as you can see, if you look today and look at the commodity exposure we have, it’s very small. It’s not really that meaningful anymore. We still talk about it. And because I think investors appreciate the fact that we still hedge and we still manage what little commodity exposure that we have, but we still think it resonates with investors. But that was a huge step back then how we brought back value as well as mitigated commodity exposure going forward. As far as counterparty risk, Walt can talk to you about that.

Walt Hulse

So, we actually had very little counterparty risk in ‘14 and ‘15 and we don’t -- and nothing’s really changed from that standpoint today. If you think about the structure of G&P businesses, such as the interface with the counterparties, we -- in the vast majority of the cases, we buy the commodity at the wellhead, and then we process it and sell it into the market, and remit our -- remit the proceeds less our fees. So, we’re not taking direct counterparty risk, they’re actually taking ours through that process.

On the other side of the equation where we are actually selling into the market, the vast majority of our customers are really the large petchems. So, if you look at our biggest -- our biggest customers are large petchems and very, very strong credit. I think, that the other mitigating factor to that is really, if you look at our customer base, the Bakken for example, we have the who’s who of customers up there with ConocoPhillips, Marathon, EOG. If you go right down the list, you’ve got very strong producers of strong credit quality. So, while we’re not taking direct counterparty risk from them, we also have the benefits that they don’t react immediately to commodity prices. There are definitely the folks that take a longer range view and are in those basins to stay. So, what we feel is we’re in a very strong position when you look at the business from a counterparty and resilience standpoint in the basins we serve.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you share with us your thoughts on growth through M&A as a challenge, how do you think about the current opportunities set for you guide?

Terry Spencer

Well, we -- so, we think about M&A all the time. We think about what we’d like to do. It seems like most of the time we’re thinking about what we don’t want to do. The M&A space, M&A activity certainly are challenging. Fortunately for us, we’re not dependent upon M&A to grow. We’ve got tremendous amount of organic growth opportunity in front of us for extended period of time for years to come. So, we’re really well-positioned, don’t feel like we have to force M&A transaction.

Candidly, while the Company is well-positioned in terms of the strength of its currency, it is not in a position to have to do M&A -- the transactability as even potential partners or potential targets not are really translatable. There are some parties out there in duress. The bottom line is yes, they may be in duress, you might be able to work a transaction, but do they fit? And in many cases, and in most cases, those asset collections don’t make sense or don’t have a strategic fit with our core business. And that’s probably the bottom-line criteria really. Not to mention the transaction risk associated with those -- those deals. Do those businesses have a strong and compelling strategic fit with the existing assets? And in most cases, as we peruse potential M&A targets, they really don’t have a good fit. That’s how we think of it.

Christine Cho

Piggybacking off that question, can you give us an example of what kind of assets do have a strategic fit?

Terry Spencer

Well, I can, I can give you. Certainly from an asset perspective, there may be assets that could -- selective assets that could make some sense for us. A good example is our West Texas LPG pipeline system that we bought from Chevron several years ago. That was a wonderful bolt-on asset for us; it’s worked out really well. It’s positioned us to have a meaningful liquids position in the Permian, huge basin. And while the competitive landscape for us in the basin is pretty significant, there is a lot of supply to go around. And we knew that going into West Texas, we knew it was going to be very competitive, but we could not afford to let that opportunity with Chevron pass us by. We’re glad we got it. And now, we’ve -- we’re expanding it rapidly and really like how well it’s positioned us in the Permian. So, that’s a great example. Those are the kind of assets that we’re looking for. Granted, there are not a lot of those assets up for sale. If they have come up for sale, they’ve been partial, non-ownership or not -- excuse me, partial, non-operatorship positions. We’re not really that interested in those. Certainly, we want operatorship, and as many those circumstances or scenarios as we can. So, that’s kind of how we think about the assets, bolt-on opportunities.

Christine Cho

Would it be fair to say that, it’s mostly pipelines that you think about strategic assets versus G&P?

Terry Spencer

Yes. Obviously, NGLs would be extremely important to us. We’ve got a nice G&P position. Certainly, it carries with it a bit more direct wellhead risk that we have to consider and factor in. We’ve spent many years conditioning our business to weather commodity sensitivity, would hate to come back in with perhaps a large G&P acquisition, which tends to be much more commodity sensitive. We’re going to be hesitant to bring more commodity exposure to this business. But, we do think about G&P, G&P assets, perhaps to the extent that they can bolt-on or fit real well with our existing G&P footprint that could make sense. But, we think more about from an asset acquisition of NGL, long haul NGL transmissions, long haul natural gas transmission, be good, potentially some crude, some long haul, not as much crude gathering, but long haul crude oil transportation could make sense. Fact of the matter is, nobody is selling those assets right now. Potentially refined products could make some sense. But, again, nobody is selling their great assets. So, they’re hard to get your hands on. But those are the kinds of things we think. Terminalling and storage could make sense. Obviously, infrastructure in the Gulf Coast around export facilities would certainly be great as well.

Christine Cho

From the audience? There is no breakout. So, this is your only shot.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I’ve got a question on the NGL market. So, it seems, we kind of talked before that global demand seems to be tremendous for LPG, obviously supply coming in just -- coming of waves, but thanks to you guys. It seems like the bottleneck is -- to me at least, seems to be export market or export capacity from the U.S. Do you guys see that as something that could slow down your growth, coming 2021-‘22 sort of timeframe, or you think there is enough capacity to go around? And I’m also sort of thinking like how LPG dock space competes with crude oil exports dock space, and do we have enough to do both?

Terry Spencer

So, I’ll make a comment and then I’ll turn it over to Kevin. I mean, there is some export capacity that’s going to be coming on line here pretty soon, just in the next handful of months. So, I think, as far as the tightness in export capacity, a lot of it’s going to be resolved for the foreseeable future for the next year or two. So, that’s going to be some relief, surely needed relief, Kevin?

Kevin Burdick

Yes, I think, I agree with that. There is -- I think it’s nearly 1 million barrels a day of additional dock expansions that are coming on over the next couple of years. So, that’s going to give you a lot of runway for growth. We don’t see that as inhibiting factor to our growth. And a very important point to just reiterate is when you think about our contract structure on the NGL side, we’re buying barrels on an OPIS average and we’re selling barrels on an OPIS average. So, even if you see a depressed NGL price market, that’s not impacting the fees that we’re receiving from our -- in our NGL business. So from that aspect, it’s really not an issue. So, that’s kind of the LPG market.

On the ethane market, you are seeing -- you’ve got a lot of demand, petchem demand coming on line over the next six months. Some of those have been delayed. The industry thought they may have been more second quarter, early third quarter, and now they been pushed a little bit. But, there’s 300,000 barrels a day of demand to see they are in start up or it’s coming here very quickly. So, that will help clean up kind of the ethane side of the demand as well. But, we don’t -- in either one of those we don’t anticipate that any downstream or dock constraints are going to inhibit our growth.

Christine Cho

Actually touching upon the ethane side, in the Permian, before Gulf Coast expressed this [indiscernible] now, but before that was up, Waha prices were negative at times. And so, obviously, it made a lot of sense to extract as much ethane as you could. With now that coming up, my guess is maybe rejection looks like it might be a better option depending on ethane prices are. What are you seeing out there, and how much ethane were you extracting back for your Texas pipeline? How do you think about that basin and sort of the dynamics about that?

Kevin Burdick

Clearly, I think as you’ve moved through the last three or four months, obviously if you just look at what’s going on with ethane and EP prices, yes, there’s something weird going on. And that’s been part of it. With the residue takeaway challenges out of the Permian, absolutely everybody’s been recovering as much ethane is possible, in some cases even when it -- clearly, when it was uneconomic because that was the only way they could physically get the crude to move. Right? So. that aspect -- with GCX coming up, that’s clearly going to help. At the same time, you had some of this demand get pushed out. And so, yes, the market got -- the market got long when you think about what was going on in Belvieu. But with GCX, with the new demand coming on line, I think you will see our point of view as you will see the ethane markets clean up a little bit and strengthen as we move through the back half of the year.

Christine Cho

Probably, we have time for one more. Great. Thank you very much.

Terry Spencer

Thank you, all.