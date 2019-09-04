American Airlines Group's (AAL) Management on Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference - Transcript

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference September 4, 2019 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Isom – President

Conference Call Participants

Helane Becker – Cowen

Helane Becker

We’re going to get started since it’s 9:10. So for the webcast, good morning, and thank you very much for being here. I’m Helane Becker, the Cowen airline and aircraft leasing analyst. I’m joined in the audience by my Cowen colleagues in sales and my associate, Conor Cunningham, who many of you also know.

And today, the next presentation will be from the President of American Airlines, Robert Isom. With Robert today in the audience is Dan Cravens, Don Casey, Derek Kerr. Am I missing anybody? That’s the team?

Robert Isom

That’s it.

Helane Becker

That’s it. Okay. So Robert, go ahead. Why don’t you take it over?

Robert Isom

Great. Thanks, Helane. And before we get into some questions, I just want to take a few minutes to give an update on American and we’ll go from there. So first off, everybody can read our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information. But where I want to start is this. Second quarter pretax, excluding net special items were $1.1 billion. We returned $690 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends through June 30. Through the second quarter – or second quarter, we had record revenues, and we saw a return to expansion of margins, which is good news. But the point that I want to make is that 2019 should have been much better for American.

There are two primary issues that have disrupted us: one, an illegal labor union action that has had a significant impact on the operation, really going all the way back to the beginning of the year, but especially impacting our summer operations; and then the grounding of the MAX has slowed our progress on implementing margin improvement initiatives, many of those initiatives that I talked about last year, Helane, when I was here. So we’re behind. We’re not as far along as we had wanted. We certainly haven’t produced the kind of margins and earnings that we had hoped. But the point I want to make is there are no excuses. It is our job to get our arms around this. We are taking decisive action. And we will strengthen the business. And we are confident in delivering value for our shareholders long into the future.

So let’s go through a few pieces. Operations, one of the things that we committed to last year was returning American to operations excellence. And that was really founded on a program that we talked about, which was ensuring that we have resiliency in the operation. Obviously, that hasn’t happened this year. We haven’t run the best airline in our history. But it’s not due to either a lack of trying or certainly having the right plan in place. In fact, the parts of our operation that have not been impacted by the illegal labor action have improved at the rate that we had hoped.

So about 50% of our departures, 35% of our passengers fly on a regional operation, which had, had similar issues in terms of reliability dating all the way back to the merger. But regional operation this year is performing at its best in our history. So we know that we’re on the right track in terms of building resiliency into the airline. But we have to get past an illegal work action and also the grounding of the MAX. And the way that the MAX was grounded in subsequent moves to the anticipated return-to-service date, it’s had an impact.

It has put us in a position where we have not been able to pursue our fleet harmonization, are adding seats to the aircraft program. And it has also been frustrating for our team. The good news on all this is that these are temporary headwinds and that we will get to a labor contract that will end any type of labor action. We are also confident that the MAX will be flying certainly in 2020 and beyond. Doing those things alone will get us back to improving shareholder value.

So other points that I’d like to bring up again referencing last year and also the game plan that we have in place. We have been able to protect those aspects of our plan that were designed to really drive the most value. You’ve heard us talk about DFW 900, DFW being one of our most profitable hubs. We anticipated adding 100 additional departures this summer, and we have done that. And that’s due to gaining additional real estate. That’s coming online as we anticipated.

As we take a look forward into 2020, we anticipate growing Charlotte, also one of our highest-producing hubs, by adding about 75 additional departures and accessing additional gates. And then as we go into 2021, an airport that we really have no capacity to grow in today in terms of additional gates or flights, we will gain the ability through the new regional concourse in DCA that will open up in 2021. 14 of our gates – or 14 of our really ramp departure spots are confined to 50-seaters. And those 50-seaters can grow to 65 or 76-seaters when the new regional terminal opens up in 2021.

So the results on our efficient growth plan in DFW and what we anticipate in Charlotte and then also in DCA, it’s very promising. With just two months in the second quarter of having the increased operations, we have seen passenger unit revenue improve on a really aggressive addition of ASMs. And as we look into the third quarter, that same trend holds true. We are seeing the ability to grow our operation and also improve unit revenues at the same time. We anticipated that, that will continue, not just for DFW, but are highly confident in that happening in Charlotte and DCA, again measures that will improve shareholder value.

On top of that, many of the revenue initiatives that we have talked about for the last couple of years. Cabin standardization, the program in which taking our current, existing Boeing 737 fleet from a 160-seat up to 172-seat, that has been delayed. We’re only about a third of the way through. We thought that we would be much further along. But our modification program, as a result of the operations difficulties, we had to put that on hiatus. We will be getting back to that shortly.

We’ve seen good progress in terms of our load factor initiatives. We’re closing the load factor gap versus over other airlines in off-peak periods, which I’m very pleased with. Some of the merchandising capabilities as well that we’ve talked about, instant up-sell being one, where we are able to offer customers post booking the opportunity to buy up into a different cabin. It’s something that we have not had the capability of doing. We are now offering that both on mobile and web throughout the domestic U.S. And we anticipate a further expansion to that program.

Things like prepaid bags as well are now online. We’re seeing a very – a quickening of the pace in terms of our ability to produce technology enhancements now that the integration work is largely behind us. And as well there is an opportunity again impacted this year by the difficult operations just in terms of handling oversales and deploying automation that will improve our capability of handling oversales and also improve our ability to drive higher yields.

Next point I’d like to bring up that is important to note for American. And that is that we are ending the era of extraordinary capital expenditures. For integration reasons, for fleet renewal reasons, we have spent an incredible amount on the airline, probably more than has been spent in commercial aviation history, almost $30 billion over the last six years. And we are fortunate to be in a position now where we can put these assets to use.

So that investment has been made in aircraft. It has been made in new facilities. It has been made in strengthening our capability to deliver our product. And as we look to the future, capital expenditures decline as we look into 2020 by almost $800 million, $900 million. And beyond that, it will decline further. This will put American in a position where we will be able to produce much stronger free cash flow. And that is something that we are committed to.

So as you take a look at American Airlines, despite the near-term challenges, our underlying fundamentals are strong. We have a plan that will allow us to pursue very cost-efficient growth in our most – in the most profitable aspects of the airline. We’re taking decisive action to continue to improve where we need to, namely getting a contract in place. We do these things and improve the operation, put back the ASMs that we weren’t able to fly, we are confident that we’re going to achieving the earnings expectations and also deliver value to shareholders as we go forward. So with that, Helane?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Helane Becker

All right. Let’s go, go to questions. So join me in my living room here.

Robert Isom

Yes.

Helane Becker

Okay. Well, where did I sit before, here? Here, right? Okay. Sorry, there’s three chairs up here, I have to figure out where I’m going. First of all, a shout-out to Dan, who’s having a birthday in a couple of days, so [indiscernible], so I want to make sure we acknowledge that. Okay. So I’m going to start with a tough question and then we’ll go into some easier questions. Your margins were lower than the industry. And part is due to the labor issues, the ops issues and so on. But do you think you have underperforming hubs? Do you think – and one of things I hear from investors is you should close a hub. You have nine hubs. That’s one or two too many. What do you say to people when they come to your offices and ask you that question?

Robert Isom

Yes. What I would tell you is that our underperformance is really related to not being able to execute in a timely fashion on those things that we’ve set out to do. Our performance this year, I’m confident with the MAX and without a labor disruption, would have been much, much stronger. And we wouldn’t be talking about underperformance. We’d be talking about American on a successful plan forward.

Helane Becker

So the other tough question I’m going to ask is about culture. Because in your Investor Day, I think it was, what, two years ago now, you guys talked about making culture a competitive advantage. And then you had this huge issue – I mean there are two issues as I see it, not that people care about it. So one issue is this mechanics issue and the fact that you would start some days with many aircraft out of service. And the other issue is the fact that your pilots, whenever there are issues, they seem to think going to the press is the right way to manage their communication as opposed to coming to you. So how do you get back on that path of making culture a competitive advantage? And how do you get these guys and gals on the same page with you?

Robert Isom

Well, if nothing else, this summer has certainly underscored the necessity to have everybody on the same page pulling in the same direction. Running an airline on the easiest of days is hard. And it’s made incredibly difficult when everybody is not pulling in the same direction. So first, in terms of where we stand with negotiations and the situation with the association. It’s been a long period of time, no doubt. But we have not yet reached our first joint collective bargaining agreement with the association.

So this, to me, is the last element of integration that really needs to happen. And it is different than the – than what is upcoming with our other labor negotiations as we take a look going forward. So where we stand today, the association is composed of two different unions and it’s taken some time to get set up to negotiate. We’re finally at the point though where I do believe that we have everything that we need to get a deal.

And so a couple of things that I would say. Labor action has really been with us the entire year. We took the appropriate steps because it’s illegal. It’s not allowed under the Railway Labor Act. And having this type of work action that we’ve had has been intended to bring pressure to the airline. We’ve pursued a preliminary injunction, got it. We have a permanent injunction in place now. And the good news with that is that we are seeing improvements in our operation.

Permanent injunction was gained on August 12. And improvements have been considerable in terms of aircraft out of service at the beginning of the morning, in terms of controllable completion factor and then overall airline operating performance in terms of arrival performance. And with that permanent injunction in place and improving operations, the good news is that we are going to be going back to the table. The NMB, after really no negotiations for months now, has called us back. We’ll be going back to the table on August – or on September 16, which is good news from that perspective.

And as to your other question about other labor negotiations that come up, the way I look at those is in terms of a different fashion. The joint collective bargaining agreements have been in place. We’ve been able to operate with those agreements. Those agreements, as we look forward to the future, are renewals of existing agreements and I do believe will be quite a bit different in terms of negotiations.

Helane Becker

Okay. And then the other thing I saw you guys did recently was you created some more jobs in your Tulsa maintenance facility. So is that a necessity to do ahead of the contract negotiation? Or because that has been used more as a carrot for your mechanics to say, "Hey, if you guys sign this contract finally, we’re going to hire more people." Or is this a good see thing?

Robert Isom

No, it’s – I don’t look at it that way. It’s the right thing to do for the business. And so in Tulsa, which is the world’s largest commercial overhaul base, we have almost 6,000 people that do fantastic work. And as we take look forward, there’s opportunities for them to do different type of work. And so we anticipate some of the newer technology aircraft being – like the 787 is being something that we may be able to place there over the long run. It’s a smart decision for the company. And it’s not something that we would hold out in negotiations.

And also in Tulsa, we’ll have the capacity as well with the retirement today of the Super 80s, which is bittersweet. It’s sweet from the perspective of operations that it’s an aircraft that it’s time for it to retire and bitter because of the fact that the Super 80 has been such a part of American’s history and really helped it grow during a critical period of time back in the 1980s.

Helane Becker

That’s right. For those of you who might not know, today’s the last day for the MD-80 to fly at American. I think you guys at the peak had 260? 300?

Robert Isom

No, no. Over, 360 after the TWA merger. And I’ll tell you an interesting aside. I was able to fly over the weekend. And the captain on our flight was flying on an aircraft that he picked up from McDonnell Douglas and so was able to talk about that with our customers. Very cool.

Helane Becker

That is very cool. And it’s kind of interesting because you talked about spending $30 billion on aircraft over the last five or six years, which I think to your point, nobody else has ever really done that, a and b, the other thing is that now you have one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. So maybe you can talk a little bit about how that impacts your fuel cost, how it impacts your efficiency from an employee perspective, operations, a? And b, the other thing, too, is I think from a sustainability perspective, I would suspect that you’re on the leading edge of kind of getting to, what, 50% reduction in carbon by 2050. Is that even achievable?

Robert Isom

Yes. Well, it benefits all of those fronts. But what I will go back to is that the aircraft deliveries have allowed us to certainly improve our usage of the real estate on an aircraft. So when – whether it’s our existing fleet or new aircraft, when those aircraft come in, we are configuring them to make best use of the floor space that we have. And so as we take a look into the future, I do see both our modification programs and also the new aircraft that we’re bringing in as really essential to being able to facilitate the growth that we see in DFW and in Charlotte and ultimately in DCA and beyond.

As we pursue the aircraft, you’re right as well. We’re looking for efficiencies. And so as we bring on aircraft, it allows us to retire things like the Super 80s. As we take a look forward retiring the 767s and beyond that, even the 757s, every time that we’re able to do that, we’re able to become more efficient as an airline in terms of staffing pilots and flight attendants and also ultimately in maintenance and aircraft rotations as well.

Helane Becker

So when you think about – I don’t – and the market – people in the market have been talking about a recession for next year. When you think about that, what flexibility do you have in your fleet now with making adjustments if – I mean I guess it might be the 75s or 6s, given the fact that the Super 80s are gone?

Robert Isom

Right. Well, so flexibility, first off, in terms of a recession, the good news is that from a – certainly from a domestic perspective, we’re encouraged by what we see in the marketplace and demand today. So that’s good, although I would contend that our stock price just looks like as if it has a recession built into it, which is not appropriate in my view. But as we take a look forward in terms of aircraft and where we’re headed, we’re really confident in that fleet plan.

And in terms of flexibility, whether it’s from a regional perspective, we have well over 100 aircraft of 50-seaters that we could do something with if we needed to. And on a mainline perspective, it’s about the same number that we could make changes to in a very short period of time. So that’s probably one of the unknown things about American Airlines. And in my career going back to the early 1990s, honestly, we’ve never had this kind of flexibility in terms of being able to adjust if need be.

Helane Becker

And then when you think about like Philadelphia versus JFK, and you’re going to do some interesting flying next summer, so here’s two questions. One, I guess back to do you have – does it make sense to have Philadelphia and JFK, other than maybe JFK for some of your codeshare agreements, like with BA, a? And b, some of the other flying that you’re doing, like Philadelphia to, I think, Casablanca next summer, what do you do with the aircraft in the wintertime offpeak? Because you have to staff obviously the aircraft for that route. And then where do you – is it too much people, too much aircraft? And is that the next best thing for that aircraft to do? There’s a lot of questions.

Robert Isom

Okay. So a lot of questions there. Let me start with New York. New York is an incredibly important business market for us. And so when you take a look at our operations, which total less than 100 departures, so we’re less than 100 departures, more than that in LaGuardia. The way we look at New York is it’s essential from a business perspective to have in our network. The great news is that the position that we have in New York with BA and running between New York and the other largest financial center in the world, London, is incredible. We’ve run it almost as a shuttle. And so that’s incredibly profitable. It’s important for us to be able to also feed other business markets from New York for corporate and – from a corporate and sales perspective. And we do that very well.

So I’m confident in what we have. We don’t try to do more than what we can with New York. It’s a boutique-type operation for us in which we run it to serve the corporate clients and high-yielding customers that demand access to New York. Philadelphia is a different story. It is a gateway for us to Europe. And it’s one that, as we look forward, that as you mentioned, it offers us the opportunity to do some interesting things in matching our capacity to demand at different times of the year. And when that demand wanes into shoulder seasons, we take that capacity and we’re able to deploy it really effectively in places like Miami and Phoenix, which have really a different profile in terms of demand.

Helane Becker

And then when you think about customer loyalty, can you maybe talk a little bit about that? After what happened this summer, I saw some articles about how you’re reaching out to your customers. Can you just talk about how that’s resonating with them and where – kind of where that process is and how you’re thinking about winning them back?

Robert Isom

Sure. We’ve disappointed a lot of customers this summer. And I think our competitors have unduly benefited from our disruptions. And so I do think that we sent quite a bit of revenue to our customers – or to our competitors this summer. That’s something that we are going to put a halt to. But for our customers, the good news is that because of the strong proposition that we have in terms of network, in terms of the product investment that we’ve made, Flagship Lounges and our loyalty programs, it is something that we have the capability of winning back. But it depends on execution. There’s a tremendous, very, very high correlation between just core operating reliability and likelihood to recommend our Net Promoter Scores.

That is where we start in getting the operation back on track, our commitment to ensuring that we are running a better airline than we ever had for next year. But then on top of that, for the situations that do come up, we have moved out to offer different types of compensation, new tools to help in irregular operation situations. All of that is in place. And running a better airline will only make those tools even more effective as we take a look into next year. So I view it as a real opportunity for us and something that we are going to take advantage of.

Helane Becker

So if we think about the MAX coming back, let’s just say January 1. We’ll just use that as our date.

Robert Isom

Well, let’s use our date, which is…

Helane Becker

December 3.

Robert Isom

December 3. And the game plan for American right now is that we have the aircraft built into our schedule and we are metering them in, the aircraft that we have today, so it’s the 24 aircraft. And we are not making any assumptions about new deliveries at this point.

Helane Becker

Okay. So that’s really going to be my question. The 24 that are on the ground, when you talk about metering them in, how long does it take to get them back? The ones, I think, you’re supposed to get another…

Robert Isom

16.

Helane Becker

16 aircraft, right, by the end of this year? Do you know how many of them have been built or if they’ve all been built? And then how long – I don’t – I think if they’ve been built, they have to go through the American customization program, which takes about a month, right? So…

Robert Isom

Well, there’s an acceptance process. For when we take a delivery from Boeing, it generally involves going to their delivery center, doing test flights and making sure that it meets our specifications and then taking delivery. So for those aircraft that are built, certainly they’ve been in storage. They’ll have to be brought up to spec, tested and then we should be in good shape to take those, depending on Boeing’s capacity to deliver.

Helane Becker

Okay. So how should we think about bringing those aircraft into the fold when you talk about metering them in? I’m assuming that you’re going to want to make sure nothing happens to them, right? So you’re going to fly them between maintenance centers or hubs. How should we think about the flying of those aircraft as they come back?

Robert Isom

Well, I think the dates to look out for, we – American will always make decisions to protect our customers well in advance of travel dates. And so the things that we will be looking at is whether or not the ungrounding happens as expected. Once the ungrounding happens, it’s going to take 30 to 40 days for us to have training and also taking aircraft out of longer-term storage. During the period of time in which we have ungrounded aircraft but not flying in scheduled service anticipate that we will be using them for our own test flights and then potentially to do things like running shuttles for our employees so that we will have really strong experience among our team members before we ever get out and fly them commercially.

Helane Becker

Okay, got you. And then let’s see, what else should we ask you? When you talk about costs, I think your guidance for CASMx was 1% to 2%. And I know you’re not updating guidance. But when you think about your labor deal, how do you make sure your guidance, your CASMx fuel guidance, comes within the range that you already provided after your deals are done?

Robert Isom

Okay. Well, first, I’ll start with there has been no change to our second quarter guidance. It is what we had – that’s to our third quarter, I’m sorry.

Helane Becker

Third quarter – right?

Robert Isom

No, there’s been no change to our third quarter guidance, which we issued at second quarter, when we reported second quarter earnings. And as we take a look at all future labor contracts, we are working on those and negotiating those with the mindset that we have an idea of how our networks should perform, what our revenue-producing capability should be and then what kind of costs might be layered into that. Those are all things that we take into consideration as we’re negotiating and ensuring that American is sustainable for the long run and capable of delivering the value that we’ve outlined.

Helane Becker

And then the other big question I thought I’d get on American is your leverage, which you kind of touched on, right? You have significant debt on the balance sheet and [indiscernible] things like balance sheet, right? So really two things about that. How do you think about paying down that debt and getting the leverage back to some level that’s sustainable, a? And b, what do you think about the – what do you think investors don’t understand about American right now?

Robert Isom

Right. Okay. Well, first off, American keeps a very, very high liquidity balance, $7 billion, that we really have for the purpose of weathering any downturn and also for the purpose of taking care of the debt load that we have and any potential issues that may come economically. So this – what I tell people about American is, first off, our debt will decline naturally as financings roll off. Over this next year, we’re looking at reducing debt by $1 billion.

And as we take a look into the future, that is a trend that I see moving into the future. It has – in terms of that leverage that we carry though, it has not hindered us at all in terms of achieving really cost-efficient financing for the aircraft that we have in place today. And so the vast majority of that debt is related to aircraft. And it’s for us been a smart move and one in which we will evaluate the marketplace. And when financing opportunities for aircraft come up in the future, if the conditions are such that they warrant additional financing, fantastic. And if at such point that, that kind of attractive financing isn’t there, we will look at alternatives such as paying in cash.

Helane Becker

Great. Okay, team, I think that’s about that. You have some one-on-ones to get to.

Robert Isom

Yes, some one-on-ones. And what I’d like to do is just thank everybody for the time. It’s been – one of the labor leaders promised me at the beginning of summer that it was going to be a long, hot summer. And he was right. They delivered on that. The good news is that American has a game plan to really produce margin growth, revenue improvement. And as we look forward into the future, I’m really encouraged by where – what I see in initial results and then furthermore, take – getting past these temporary headwinds, the MAX and also our labor action. It does bode well – bode very well for American and especially our shareholders.

Helane Becker

Great. Okay. Well, thanks everybody for coming. We really appreciate it. And team, thank you very much for being here. I appreciate your time.

Robert Isom

All right. Thank you.