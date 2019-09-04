Uber/Lyft: A California Bill May Be A Roadblock To Profitability

Regardless of the outcome, driver costs are set to increase. This is bad news for the two companies which are still struggling to gain profitability.

The bill is not yet law as it is still with the state senate however given the political climate there is a good chance of it passing.

Introduction

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) stocks have been on a free-fall post-IPO. Questions regarding the growth potential of the business model have been raised and investors wonder whether or not ride-sharing has a pathway to profitability. Given Uber's disastrous Q2 earnings and Lyft's continued losses these questions are more pertinent. Given the current profitability struggles of both companies, the potential of increases in costs could send the stock lower still. There are ongoing developments in California that could do just that.

California’s AB 5, if passed, would significantly raise costs

In May, the AB 5 bill passed California’s state assembly. If enacted into law, AB 5 would radically change the rules of the ride-sharing industry as the bill makes it harder for companies to label workers as “independent contractors” instead of normal employees. This mislabeling of employees is a practice that Uber and Lyft have used to avoid paying its workers benefits such as unemployment insurance, health care subsidies, paid parental leave, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, and a minimum hourly wage.

The proposed bill instructs businesses to use the “ABC test” to figure out whether a worker is an employee. To hire an independent contractor, businesses must prove that the worker a) is free from the company’s control, b) is doing work that isn’t central to the company’s business, and c) has an independent business in that industry. Given how strict these guidelines are Uber and Lyft drivers are sure to be classified as “employees” especially since “driving people around” is work that’s central to Uber and Lyft’s business.

The bill is now at the state senate and since the democrats have a veto-proof supermajority, there’s a good chance AB 5 will become law. This could be the first domino to fall as the bill could encourage other states to follow suit. The way this would work is that Uber and Lyft drivers in other states take notice of the benefits and wages of their peers in California and start organizing and campaigning in a similar manner to make changes in their state.

Uber and Lyft are doing everything they can to stop AB 5

The reclassification of drivers from independent contractors to employees is a significant risk to Uber and Lyft’s business model as it will increase costs substantially. Both companies are involved numerous other legal proceedings challenging this classification however, in my opinion, AB 5 is uniquely dangerous for a couple of reasons 1) it has support from the state, 2) it is happening in a major market and 3) once it becomes law, it removes any “grey” areas of interpretation.

If, as a result of legislation or judicial decisions, we are required to classify Drivers as employees (or as workers or quasi-employees where those statuses exist), we would incur significant additional expenses for compensating Drivers, potentially including expenses associated with the application of wage and hour laws (including minimum wage, overtime, and meal and rest period requirements), employee benefits, social security contributions, taxes, and penalties. Further, any such reclassification would require us to fundamentally change our business model, and consequently have an adverse effect on our business and financial condition

Source: Uber 2018 S1

a determination in, or settlement of, any legal proceeding that classifies a driver on a ridesharing platform as an employee may require us to significantly alter our existing business model and operations and impact our ability to add qualified drivers to our platform and grow our business, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations

Source: Lyft 2018 S1

Both companies are aware of the risk they faced by the re-classification and have fought successfully in the past to maintain the status quo. Both companies are now currently fighting the passage of AB 5 and have deployed some creative tactics in order to do so. Uber and Lyft have both sent in-app messages urging drivers to contact their legislators to oppose the bill. Uber and Lyft, along with other gig-based companies, also allegedly paid drivers $25 to $100 to attend a rally in Sacramento to “fight for independence”. The payment was made by the “I’m Independent Coalition” to cover “travel, parking, and time”.

Fearing the passage of the bill, Uber and Lyft have also begun to bargain with lawmakers by first publishing a rare joint opinion letter, a first for the typically fierce competitors. The companies offered a more transparent pay standard, access to benefits paid for in part by the companies and the creation of a driver association. They have recently upped their offer by proposing a $21 per hour minimum wage but only when drivers have a rider on their car. It’s not exactly full-employee status though and we have yet to see whether lawmakers bite. As a worst-case scenario, even if the bill were to pass, Uber, Lyft, and Doordash pledged $90 million to a California ballot initiative for the 2020 election to negate AB 5.

How much would costs increase?

Regardless of the outcome of the legislative battle in California, one thing is for certain, the costs for both Uber and Lyft are sure to increase. This is bad news for both companies as both have valuations that in order to be justified would require massive growth or a reduction in costs. I’ve attempted to model how much total costs would increase due to California for both Uber and Lyft. I am assuming a range of 20% - 40% COGS increase, with the lower end of 20% representing some form of settlement between the drivers and the companies.

So how big of a market is California for Uber and Lyft? A study by Quartz and Second Measure analyzed billions of anonymized credit and debit purchases, to see how exposed certain gig economy companies are to California’s potential new law, based on the share of their US sales in the state.

Source: These companies are most exposed to California's gig economy bill

In ride-hailing, Lyft does a bigger share of its business in California than Uber does, with 24% of US sales in the state in May. Lyft has also slightly reduced that share over the past year (it was 26% in June 2018). It’s worth remembering, when looking at this data, that California makes up an even smaller share of Uber’s global sales, since the company operates its rides service in 63 countries. Lyft, by contrast, only operates in the US

Source: These companies are most exposed to California's gig economy bill

So we know based on the Quartz study that 24% of Lyft’s revenue (and COGS) are related to California. It’s worth noting that in the case of Uber, 17% of revenue is too high of an estimate as it doesn’t take into account Uber’s global business. However, we know that based on Uber’s 2018 S-1, that in 2018, Uber derived 24% of its Ridesharing Gross Bookings from five metropolitan areas namely Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, London and Sao Paulo. Assuming an equal split of 5% in each of the areas, California would represent roughly 10% of Uber’s revenue.

For Uber, in order to calculate the COGS exclusive to ride-sharing, I took the Total Cost/ Total Revenue and multiplied this number to the Ridesharing revenue. As mentioned, I am assuming that 10% of Uber’s ridesharing COGS is related to California and that COGS will increase by 20% to 40%. Based on my calculations the company is looking at an increase in costs of $103 million to $206 million. A $206 million increase in costs roughly represents a 5% decrease in gross profit which is pretty significant for a company with negative net income.

Source: Author’s calculations from company financials (Financials)

I’ve used the same methodology to calculate the figures for Lyft and they look even worse as California represents 24% of the company’s revenues (and by extension its COGS). Based on my calculations the company is looking at an increase in costs of $105 million to $210 million. Lyft will be the harder hit of the two companies as a $210 million increase in costs will bring down gross profit by roughly 20%.

Source: Author’s calculations from company financials (SEC Filings | Lyft, Inc.)

Conclusions

My calculations of potential increases in costs only take into account California. There is a risk that once drivers get better pay or benefits (whether though a compromise or legislation) that drivers in other states would demand the same. The only way the company can maintain the same level of profitability on a gross margin level is if they would be able to pass on these costs to the consumer via price increases which I'm not so sure that they can do. The current battle between drivers and Uber / Lyft is only adding to the problems these two companies are currently facing. I am struggling to see how these two companies would ever be profitable given that costs are potentially going to rise in the near future. I don’t recommend shorting as an investment strategy but from the looks of it, both Uber and Lyft are investments to stay clear from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.