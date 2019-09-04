Micron And The Chip Stocks Are Breaking Out

Micron's (MU) stock is breaking out, and the technical charts suggest that the stock may continue to rise, perhaps to as high as $54, a gain of about 15%. The equity is approaching a level of technical resistance at roughly $48.75. If the stock rises above that resistance level, it's set up to move higher.

The last time I wrote on Micron was on July 22. At the time, I had thought the stock was breaking out as well. Unfortunately, rising tension surrounding the US-China trade war sank the stock sending it from $46.90 to around $42, a decline of about 10.5%. Since February, I have written on Micron 7 times. Of those times, I have been proven correct four times. You can track all of my articles on Micron and my free Seeking Alpha website on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Technical Take

The chart below shows the stock is approaching a level of resistance at $48.75. Additionally, it shows that volume level between $48.75 and $54 are relatively light, and would suggest there may not be many sellers waiting for the stock until it gets to $54.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been gradually rising, along with the stock. It indicates that bullish momentum is entering the shares.

It would also appear that the entire sector may be breaking out. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is rising above a critical level of resistance at $114.60 on September 4. Micron has a nearly 6% weighting in that ETF.

Options Indicate Volatility Is Coming

Options are implying a lot of volatility down the road for Micron. The implied volatility for the options at the $47 strike price for expiration on October 18 is at 47%. That's triple the implied volatility of the S&P 500 for expiration on October 17 at the 2,535 strike price, which is at 15.7%.

The long straddle options strategy suggests the stock rises or falls by as much as 13.2% by the October expiration date from the $47 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $40.80 to $53.20. The number of calls outweighs the puts by around 9 to 1, with roughly 4,200 open calls to approximately 600 open puts. Even at the $48 strike price, the calls outweigh the puts, this time with around 6,800 open calls to about 850 open puts. It would suggest that more bets are being placed that the stock rises in the future, than bets the stock falls.

Rising Prices?

One reason to be bullish on Micron is that DRAM and NAND prices are expected to rebound over the next few months, according to a report in the Taipei Times. The article notes positive comments from Adata Technology Co., the world's second-largest supplier of DRAM modules. The article suggests that seasonal trends in September and October should help to lift prices due to the release of new smartphones. Also, the article cites the potential for an uptick in memory demand for the Datacenter in October and November.

Risks To Bull Story

Micron and the entire sector have been tied to the US/China trade war. Should tensions escalate further, the sector and Micron could be battered. It may even result in the stock falling back to the August lows of around $42.

Additionally, the company will report results towards the end of September. Micron's stock performance has always been closely tied to its gross margin. The margins have been falling since last year. It is unclear if those margins will continue to drop or if they are about to trough and turn higher.

Data by YCharts

For now, momentum is favoring Micron rising based on the charts and the SMH ETF breakout. If the two continue to rise, it may even be a leading indicator for the rest of the stock market.

