Halliburton Company (HAL) CEO Jeff Miller Presents at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference

September 4, 2019

Jeff Miller - Chief Executive Officer

David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC

David Anderson

We’d like to introduce our next guest, our next speaker, Jeff Miller, he is the Chairman, President and CEO of Halliburton. Jeff has been with the company since 1997 and served in a number of leadership roles including COO until 2014 when he was named President later becoming CEO in 2017 during his career as CPA at Arthur Anderson. I probably don’t need to go through this, but I will anyway, as Halliburton is of course often most associated with being the biggest oil tube service company in North America with the largest pressure pumping fleet in the industry. But it really is a truly diversified global company providing parts and service to the upstream oil and gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir.

Jeff is going to provide some opening remarks and then we are going to conduct a Q&A session with him over in the chair. So, Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Miller

Well, good morning, everyone, ladies and gentlemen. It’s a real pleasure to present today to this audience. The key take away from my presentation really is, why invest in Halliburton for the long-term. Long-term growth fundamentals for our sector is strong as U.S. shale industrializes and eventually matures. International spending has returned and in my view will continue to grow.

Halliburton has global scale. We have a full range of markets and services across all basins and all markets. We have the unique competitive advantages to differentiate our businesses and ultimately the management team is committed to grow free cash flow, generate industry-leading returns, and consistently return cash back to our shareholders.

Halliburton has seen a lot of change over the last 100 years and we know how to rapidly adapt to any unique industry challenges.

So as a reminder, today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements representing Halliburton’s views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements. I refer you to our 10-K, most recent 10-Q and other SEC filings.

So as I look at the macro set up, near-term, lots of transitory issues are weighing on both supply and demand today. U.S. China trade tensions and economic data coming out of China and Europe cause near-term uncertainty. While at the same time, Iran sanctions, Venezuela production declines and political instability in Libya and Sudan are creating supply disruptions.

The OPEC-Plus agreement extended until March 2020 continues managing production to support oil prices. If we look further out over the next five years, demand growth for both oil and gas will continue, driven by sizable economies in India, China, and the industrial and petrochemical expansions, particularly throughout the Middle East.

We see international drilling and completion spend increasing across all regions as the international markets enter a multi-year growth phase. We see near-term spend growing in the mature fields, both land and offshore, as well as in the unconventional areas.

Longer term, offshore projects will continue to see increased levels of FIDs, which will eventually move to developments. Combined, these will result in a faster percentage growth internationally versus North America.

The US shale plays, responsible for the US becoming the world’s largest producer will continue to industrialize and mature. This has specific implications for the oil field service sector which I will describe shortly.

Halliburton is uniquely positioned globally to capture these opportunities. Our value proposition is centered around collaboration and in doing so we engineer solutions that maximize asset value for our customers. This means delivering efficiency, drilling and completing their wells faster and with minimal non-productive time.

This also means helping our customers get an edge by applying innovative approaches that impact well productivity like controlling frac equipment with machine-learning algorithms and eliminating the revenue – the reservoir ahead of the bit while drilling.

Internationally, we grew 6% last year. We’ve grown 12% throughout the first half and are on track to deliver high-single-digit growth this year. Halliburton is coming into this international recovery a much stronger competitor. We’ve made substantial investments to grow our international footprint in the years prior to the downturn and we – our present where it matters and compete and win in all of these markets.

And let me tell you, we are prioritizing our actions, strategically and financially to compete successfully in all of these key markets. We’ve closed technology gaps in the product lines that are critical to our success in the international markets. Testing organically – testing, for example, we have organically grown to be the number two service provider globally.

Open hole wireline has closed the gaps to compete with our largest competitor. Our ongoing Sperry drilling rollouts at both iCruise and EarthStar have surpassed existing technical offerings in the markets and we’ve remained leaders in high-end offshore completions.

We continue to build out our Production Chemicals and Artificial Lift businesses internationally, which address large mature field assets. In fact, completion in products – completion in production, product lines have been steadily growing their contribution to international revenue. This is driven by mature field growth internationally where our C&P product lines like cementing and production solutions are key.

Additionally, unconventional activity has increased in Argentina and in Saudi Arabia. We continue to advance our digital automation solutions collaborating with customers like Aker BP to compress well planning from months to weeks and to drill wells remotely.

Pricing power is returning in selected markets. I just came back from visiting customers in the Eastern Hemisphere. The pipeline of tenders is growing and equipment spare capacity is tight in Exploration and in Drilling segments and we are moving equipment to better priced markets.

Barring a global economic slowdown, broader offshore recovery, although not imminently deepwater, should add more rigs to the international growth in 2020 and beyond. Positive signs are, for example, monthly offshore rig count has increased year-on-year for 13 consecutive months in July.

Customers are moving forward with project FIDs, a 20% year-on-year increase in FID volumes in the first half of 2019. We’ve announced new offshore project wins in Brazil, Kuwait and Senegal this year. Some of this work is ongoing and some will start in 2020. Important point is that the pipeline of projects is strong.

Improved activity across markets and our fitness to compete for a larger share of work should lead to improved international margins, as we look out past this year.

North America, as I said earlier, the maturation of shale is underway. The shareholder expectations have changed for our industry. Capital discipline, focus on free cash flow generation and returns have replaced growth agendas of the past.

The operators’ objectives of lowering well cost per AUR is much aligned with our value proposition collaborating engineering solutions that maximize asset value for our customers and in a capital disciplined environment, I expect to get harder for our customers to offset declines from a maturing production base.

That’s why E&Ps are laser-focused on efficiency and well productivity. This is their challenge. Multi-well pad penetration continues, lateral lengths are growing, proppant loading keeps increasing, all in a bit to produce productivity – to increase productivity for wells. These gains vary across basins and have different impacts depending on the geology of the basin.

Operators continue to attempt to push service prices down in a bid to lower costs where productivity gains are slowing down or efficiencies are getting harder to achieve. Our view remains as sustainable execution will be a differentiator. That looks like peak efficiency, day in and day out performing appropriate maintenance, people and equipment ready to go.

As those differences become clearer, I expect we will see a combination of both consolidation and rationalization in pressure pumping, both of which will improve the industry structure. Halliburton is better positioned than any other company to adjust and thrive in this new environment.

We proved it in 2018, when we were the – when we were one of less than a handful of oil service firms and the only diversified service company to earn more than our cost of capital and we intend to keep delivering on our financial promise to our shareholders.

Halliburton introduced a new playbook for our North America business. We believe in North America. We believe in the long-term viability of customer spending in one of the most stable economies in the world. We are not just counting on growth and pricing however, but controlling what we can control to run a business that has sufficient earnings power and ability to contribute strong free cash flow.

Let me emphasize some of these actions. For example, strategically growing our share of services per well by investing in non-fracked service lines; cementing, wireline, artificial lift, for example. Since Q1 of 2017, non-frac revenue per rig has increased 40%. This year alone, it has grown 13% year-on-year in the first half.

Cost reductions, while we have restructured our business in North America, we continue to look for additional opportunities including efficiencies and continuous improvement opportunities, stacking equipment if it doesn’t meet our return threshold. We won’t burn up our fleet chasing market shares. We may lose some top-line in the process, but we will adjust to ensure our decisions are accretive to returns.

Size and scale of our business allows us to drive a sustainable model in the United States without sacrificing our leadership position and I expect we will only invest in the business commensurate with appropriate returns.

Technical advances aimed at improving efficiency and well productivity for our customers, such as automated fracturing and intelligent completions – integrated completions will continue to provide sources of competitive advantage and help us sustain the margin premium we currently command in frac.

As we do all of this, how we price for our services remains within our control and we will make the right decisions for Halliburton.

And now for an update on what we see playing out this quarter. As I said on the call in July, we believe that our North American customers will focus on remaining within their announced CapEx budgets and generating free cash flow for the rest of the year. As expected, our customers are altering their rate of activity and their demand for both completions and drilling as necessary to achieve their financial goals.

This is a dynamic market and we are managing it better than anyone else. Internationally, political and fiscal headwinds in Argentina, shifting drilling schedules in Norway and activity delays in the Middle East are impacting what is otherwise a positive quarter. As we see the market today, we still expect to be within the range of outcomes that we provided in July, albeit at the lower-end of the range.

In closing, momentum is building internationally and activity improvement should continue into 2020. Leading edge pricing is trending upward as equipment supply and demand balance tightens in various geographies. Halliburton has the footprint and the expanded technology portfolio to capitalize on this international growth.

We recognize the changing behavior of our North American customers and are executing a new playbook to maximize returns and free cash flow.

Lastly, I would like to remind you that we have cut our overall CapEx in 2019 and planned to do so again in 2020. This is driving the right capital allocation decisions internally and the right pricing and returns discussions with our customers.

It is also consistent with our commitment to our shareholders. We remain focused on delivering consistent execution generating superior financial performance and providing industry-leading shareholder returns.

Thank you for your time.

Question-and-Answer Session

David Anderson

So, a few questions here for you Jeff. So, maybe we’ll just start with your update here on the third quarter. Liberty was out here this morning saying that the customers were going back a little bit earlier than expected in the third quarter. Is that what you are seeing right now? Or E&Ps are clearly seeing somewhat of a repeat of last year? Is this just happening a little bit sooner? Maybe compare this year to last year?

Jeff Miller

I think we were very thoughtful about our guidance last quarter and this is within that range, but at the lower-end. I think that, what we thought what happened which is a slowdown based on capital spend and other things is happening. It’s – and we are just seeing is this is faster than we thought. I mean, we thought we would see this. But it is in fact occurring.

David Anderson

You’ve told me in the past that you have a bit of a target on your back being the largest pressure pumper out there, so everybody is trying to go after your customers. What’s your sense these days in terms of that dynamic out there? Are you still a bit more disciplined in the marketplace? Is there just as many arrows being shot as it was in the past?

Jeff Miller

Yes, you know what? I like our position in North America and we have a fantastic business that earns leading margins. Now I think that, I wouldn’t say it’s better behaved, but I think there is actually a view that this sustainable execution, it’s like the quality is valuable. And so, while we see some of that, it’s our choice whether we respond to that and to what degree we respond to that and in our view there is handful of things we absolutely control. We control our CapEx and we control what we work for. And so, I wouldn’t get into too much more detail from a competitive perspective. But we are, I think, making the right decisions based on that playbook that I described.

David Anderson

Yes, let’s dig into that playbook a little bit more. When you talked about it in the last call, I think you’ve been talked about it internally for a little bit longer than that. But help me understand that how you came to that conclusion or that we need a new playbook. Historically, you’ve often invested counter-cyclically with the idea to gain share in a downturn. So that when the upturn happens, you can gain more pricing. So, is it just the market dynamics have shifted and therefore you need to shift? Maybe kind of help us understand that.

Jeff Miller

Well, look, I think that one of the things we do well at Halliburton is we honestly assess where we are and we’ve got open minds about what we need to do and then we are absolutely willing to take whatever that appropriate next step is. And in this case, what we are fantastic in the past had a very different sort of market structure, ten years ago than what we see today. And so, we’ve got all the capacities that we need. But when we see a market that cycles as quickly as it has or if let’s go back in time, a much more consolidated marketplace from a frac standpoint and much longer cycles and so, we were – actually what we were able to see in 2010, 2011 was a long runway of increasing activity. When we saw that, we invested quickly counter cyclically and took great advantage of that.

And it was important for Halliburton and we made a lot of return and a lot of cash doing that. If we look the market today, it looks different, there are more competitors and at the same time, when we look at what our customers are doing, we see some of these shorter cycles which means, we don’t see necessarily the runway today.

We see it well in the future, but we don’t see it today around taking share at the bottom and writing it up for a long enough period of time. So, when we see a market that looks like that, we invest and behave differently. And I absolutely believe in what we are doing.

David Anderson

Obviously, part of that is, your customer spending patterns have changed quite a bit and I guess one of the things that we are seeing, in particular the E&P budgets they are very front-half loaded and I think we are seeing kind of the frac holiday or the budget exhaust whatever you want to call it that seems to be a pattern.

Jeff Miller

Yes.

David Anderson

We are hearing that same thing is likely going to happen in 2020. How do you manage your business around something like that? It just seems to be a much different market when it’s going to bounce and run like this and each year. How do you have to act differently?

Jeff Miller

Well, I’ll tell you what, I’ve got a – that’s a short-term view and then I look much longer. And so, what I see is doing is exactly what we are doing, managing cost aggressively through the down – through these cycles. We want absolutely the lowest overheads and we want to make sure we are working with the clients that we think will work the most.

We also want to continue to be super flexible around equipment and that means that we can manage our capital budget, because we don’t need to overbuild equipment when we see a competitor that wants to work at a substantially lower price, we let them, because we know that the life of this equipment is not infinite.

And so when I think about every revolution on our equipment, thinking every turn of that driveshaft better we making a return or else is wearing itself out for no good ends. And so we will be very thoughtful about where we go and what we do in that kind of market. And it’s a very good business when it’s managed that way. And actually, that’s sort of the next year or so kind of outlook.

I also believe that we reach inflection points around production and other things over a longer period of time that is the sustainable execution company that Halliburton is really when time is on our side in that environment, because it does take a lot of technology both from a reservoir perspective, but equally just from an operating standpoint to withstand kind of these blows of ups and downs in a very tight capital market and I think that we will manage that very well.

David Anderson

So, it would seem the, kind of the second derivative of the E&P capital discipline is on the services side. You just talked about your CapEx program being and you’re saying it is going to be smaller again next year. So, are we seeing a market? And you’ve also talked about attrition quite a bit in the past and attrition never sleeps as we are well aware. So, is there – do you see this kind of supply side actually getting a little bit tighter as we head into next year? Because it doesn't look like anybody's building equipment, we are seeing maintenance CapEx where a lot of your competitors are well below kind of when we think what’s sustainable level. So, are we seeing a tightening market going into next year or it might further reaching here or what?

Jeff Miller

Now you are not, but I think that I am not going to bake it into 2020 yet. But what I would tell you is that, the tightness you really don’t see it until there is a call on the equipment and we saw that in 2017. And at that point, people’s view is different and the idea that, oh we are back on the ramp for a long time, attracted a lot of different kind of money into the market to build the equipment.

You are not seeing that repeat. And so, I do believe, attrition is happening if capital – if new capital is not being invested, equipment is working hard, it is not being replaced. You know, one of the things we do at Halliburton is we do expense the maintenance on our equipment. So we don’t have a sort of problem building on our balance sheet called over replacing things that have a shorter life.

So that, once it’s built, it’s going to the market and we know what it cost to operate it, which is really helpful. And so, I think that from a sustainable standpoint of executing day in and day out, that will get progressively harder for companies. And when I talk about consolidation, core rationalization, I think we’ll both of those.

And when there is a call on equipment and we see it from time-to-time. But it’s too early to sort of make big plans around Oh, it's going to get banjo type and they are going to get the raises in 2020 as I’ve said. And time is on our side. It doesn’t move as quickly as I would like with that attrition. If you don’t see new builds coming into the market, it’s happening.

David Anderson

You talked about consolidation to market it’s going to get pretty messy over the next twelve months. Pretty clearly a lot of players out there have the credit issues. We are going to see a lot of lot of fleet things right down.

Jeff Miller

Dave, I mean, if you are not investing capital, there is no capital availability the only currency is their equity. So, you will see, I suspect some consolidation which is required to replace capital that’s wearing out. I mean, that’s in one way to get more equipment gathered up. And the other is just from a rationalization standpoint it’s just capitulation, just run it down and solid open spreads.

David Anderson

Now, Halliburton has always been rather not fully vertically integrated, but more vertically integrated than most. You manufacture your own equipment. Your Q10 pumps and what you’ve been doing there for a long, long time. Would you be a participant in the consolidation market? Could you oversee yourself being involved in that? You would seem to be out of character for Halliburton but, you need to ask.

Jeff Miller

Yes, I get that question a lot, Dave and the reason I don’t see Halliburton as a consolidator is because, when we compare builds to buy, building is deeper for us, but more importantly, it’s kind of like Southwest Airlines only operates a 737. I mean, we like all of our equipment to be the same. This is the scale then we get better utilization on inventory. We get better training on our people. Our mechanics say that when I say this, but we don’t have great mechanics at Halliburton. We’ve got mechanics that are great at working on our stuff.

David Anderson

Okay.

Jeff Miller

And so, if I brought other people’s stuff in, all of a sudden, I got multiple spares, I got maintenance people. All that stuff is, the E-maintenance and IntelliScan, all of that stuff is hard wired into how we work. And so, it’s disruptive actually to bring even at a – you could reach a point that where it’s like that’s so cheap. How do you turn it down with the fact is, it would be disruptive to our operation.

David Anderson

Now, we are starting to see a lot of programs really scaling up in the Permian, obviously the majors are out there, the Exxon, of course and Chevron, what they are doing. Are we getting to a point where longer term contracts start to make sense of kind of creating kind of longer term partnerships? Is that’s something that’s being discussed?

Jeff Miller

Yes, I mean, there is a slice of our business that it could look like that. I don’t see sort of commitment to go very long-term by anybody and any operators at this point in time. It’s something we would discuss, but it have to have the right return in it. It would have to – I mean, it would have to fit our model as well. Could it be attractive? Of course, it could be attractive.

But at the same time, in the current environment with oversupply, until there is a recognition and in some cases, I am seeing a recognition that says, this is not working. This is madness. I want some order to chaos that I like the way Halliburton has order to chaos. And we see that actually internationally, which used to be, let me go this way for a second.

I mean, if you think about our business internationally, particularly in the North Sea, that was the most the debundled intermediated business that we had, North Sea. Mature, every little widget got bought separately. Today, 90% of our business in the North Sea is under some form of integrated bundle, call it what you’ll – I’ll call it a collaborative environment and collaborative agreement.

It’s one that really fits well with Halliburton and our customers really like it. But what it does is it starts to bring that clarity around how we are going to build a learning curve. How we keep the learning curve. How we manage not 50 – 3,000 vendors but a couple of vendors and things that work quite well. This is sort of the next evolution of what efficiency looks like and I have no reason to believe we don’t see that evolve at some point in the Permian Basin. But it’s pretty big fire needs to burn down little bit.

David Anderson

Well, I actually like to shift to the international markets and talk about some – maybe could we just talk about, because I am just curious and I don’t know how much you can talk about on what’s going on in the kingdom, but unconventional programs seem to be – hit another level of success over there, in particular the natural gas story. Could you just comment a little bit about maybe kind of what’s been driving that success? Is it just experience and just kind of time in the rock and kind of how it’s going to match how much you….

Jeff Miller

Yes, I don’t want to talk about any of it and that’s fairly the details of that. But I think it’s a lot of the same learning curve that we’ve seen in all markets is gaining success obviously have fantastic reserves in the kingdom, the rocks in the kingdom and I think you are seeing the manifestation of that.

David Anderson

Or just kind of, you’ve gone up the learning curve.

Jeff Miller

I would say, collectively at the learning curve.

David Anderson

Great. Now one of the things we’ve seen is the shift of kind of a lot of the NOCs are kind of pushing some of the contracting risk more onto the service companies. We talk about LSTK projects. Your man in the Eastern Hemi, Joe Rainey is pretty experienced and as we’ve talked about how he kind of steep in that rack and all that and you have a big program. Can you just talk about some of the risks and how you manage this business. It’s a very different business than we’ve seen in the past.

Jeff Miller

That is a very, very different business, LSTK, for those who don’t know, Lump sum turnkey. So in effect turnkey drilling of wells, delivering a delivered for fee. Like, I think that, the key to that business is risk management and pricing is for the risk, managing the risk. We’ve got really good muscles at Halliburton doing that and that’s been a good business for us.

But we also know when to say no and there is a place where that becomes not a good business for us and we just have to manage what is that because all of the risk – not all, they are very careful how it’s contracted to protect themselves from geological risk and other things that could occur and we are willing to bet on our performance.

That’s one of the reasons that our service quality is terrific. It’s very best service quality I've ever seen. So I am comfortable betting on our service quality, managing that as a risk. But there are lot of other risks that occur that we are not comfortable with and what you see happen over time, the first contract is usually the best in a sense that, let’s say it’s a 60 day well initially and we take it over and do it on turnkey basis.

Let’s say that first three year project we go from 60 days to 30 days, all of a sudden we’ve reaped the lot of value out of that journey. The next time it gets tendered, it starts to 30 days and let’s say it goes down to 15. The third turn starts at 15 and goes to 12.

And that’s not enough value in there for us. So we look at those, compete for those, but we are also pretty, pretty pragmatic, I think at Halliburton about where we win and lose around those things and it’s not a perfect science. So I would tell you we get them all right. But we get a lot of them right, most of them right and typically, when we see numbers where we’ve been doing this a while.

I think it fits sort of with our collaborative environment, but it’s not exactly the same. But those muscles are there to assess that risk and there is plenty of times where we look at the pricing and go, Man!! we just, we don't have it.

David Anderson

Got to walk away, yes. Are there more tenders for LSTK out there, going on right now?

Jeff Miller

No, I see less of them actually. We see some, but there is a – what I am seeing more of is what I described is our value proposition.

David Anderson

Okay.

Jeff Miller

It’s really good for Halliburton, because, the collaborative environment is not one where all the risk is shifted and it becomes like turnkey building a house. That’s not a pleasant relationship usually. A collaborative relationship was really in our DNA at Halliburton and now it’s hard to define, but it looks like fitting in with the flow of a client in such a way that it truly is a collaborative environment.

Fairly clear, transparent sort of pricing in terms, so that we are working together to deliver a more efficient well. And from our standpoint, in our DNA, also is to have an open mind around technologies. Much of it is ours, some of it is not ours. But it makes us a very non-threatening and very productive partner to our clients.

And that has, really in my view, carried the day in Brazil, Senegal, Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, India to a degree. And so, but when we see those – when it morphs into LSTK, all of a sudden, our view of it changes. And it goes from a very collaborative relationship where we are both aligned around something to something where we are not so aligned.

I can tell you, man I am perfectly comfortable saying no. And I would say the current sort of shareholder view around returns, and cash returns, only validates and sort of empowers me actually as CEO to clearly say no to those things.

So, it may not – once we look at growth from a growth and cash flow perspective, it gets a lot easier. I’d say, Halliburton is always focused on returns, but as we focus more on cash returns and I look at projects like that and I am super comfortable when I tell a client, look it just doesn’t work. So I assume Halliburton will feel the same way do.

David Anderson

And let’s finish with one last topic, which has obviously been a pretty big topic over the last, call it last six to nine months is e-frac, electric frac. You had a unit in the DJ Basin going on for quite sometimes, so you probably had more experience than people realize. This isn’t a new thing to you. But it seems to be a pretty big push. Investors are concerned about another kind of recapitalization cycle.

Can you give us kind of your take on e-frac where Halliburton fits in that and some of the challenges I think we’ve talked before about the power being kind of one of the challenges of trying to figure that out. But maybe just kind of your overall exposure to it?

Jeff Miller

I think, about e-frac, I have sort of three categories that I think about. First is power. The second is the pump itself that delivers the frac. And the third is, making a return and all three of those matter. And right now, the power piece is what causes all of that to cost more for a service company, just the capital required for the power.

It does not make sense to me that long-term service companies will be lugging power around and underutilizing power. It just doesn’t square for me that we would go buy something that should work 100% of the time, 99% of the time and go use it 40% of the time and lug it around hoping that what we have bought matches up somehow with the way a client wants to work.

Now we get into a more detailed conversation with the customer and it becomes very nuanced around, well my field, I only need X, Y or Z and I could optimize the power around my saltwater disposal three or four other things. I had this conversation very recently and I said you are exactly right. You should own and optimize all of that.

That is not my business, optimizing that for you for a three year contract. That’s a 20 year asset. You could go use it for 20 years. And so, I am going to be really slow around, Halliburton will be really slow around frac – we know a lot about it. We’ve got a fleet running. We’ve made the mistakes and learned a lot – what, a lot of what works and doesn't work.

It was an R&D project. It's in the field working today. It has a contract. But I really don’t think that if there is 500 fleets in the market, they are not all working, but let's call it 500 fleets, that’d be $30 billion of capital required to recapitalize that with electric fleets. I don’t see that happening. When I think about electric, we don’t know where it’s going to go over time.

I feel pretty confident that the configuration today isn’t sustainable. But we have enough equipment that rolls off every year that we have to do something with that I feel like just our replacement schedule will keep us as competitive as we want to be in that part of the market.

But I am as sharp with customers as I am with this group just did it yesterday afternoon on the trip up here where the customer to explain just what I said to you that look, until the economics works, they work for you, they don't for us. And it's almost the same is taking $25 million and buying a turbine, it turns into diesel and giving $25 million to a customer under the current configuration. That doesn’t make sense to me.

David Anderson

Okay. Please join me in thanking Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton.

Jeff Miller

Pleasure, Dave.