A Storm May Be Brewing For Seanergy Maritime

A Brief Overview of Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels, with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 DWT and an average fleet age of approximately ~10.3 years.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP,” and its Class A warrants under “SHIPW,” and the Class B warrant warrants under “SHIPZ.”

When the Landscape Changes, So Must Our Course

To begin, this article serves as a critical update to my previous one a week-and-a-half ago. I want to outline to those who are looking for guidance on Seanergy that the very near-term will likely present a very high-risk, high-reward opportunity to make money, however I encourage ALL investors to exercise immense caution. I will break down my reasons for each perspective and the concerns I have in-depth, as well my hypothesis for the "perfect storm," should such play out.

Fundamentally, Seanergy Can Thrive in the Current Environment

Capesize 5TC rates continued their rally last week reaching a yearly high of $34,583, up $4,146 week-over-week as of Friday's close. The Baltic Capesize Index also continued it's record-breaking run last week and into this week, hitting new highs not seen in nearly 9 years, closing at $4,862 (+4.4% d-o-d,) this Tuesday afternoon. The Baltic Dry Index also closed at $2,501 on Tuesday, marking another multi-year high not seen since November 2010.

Chinese Demand for Iron Ore is Very Strong

Not only have the shipping rates gone up with many vessels out-of-service in order to prepare for IMO 2020 regulations, but so has China's demand for iron ore it appears. They are also expected to implement more economic stimulus, which is another factor that will drive higher demand for iron ore through infrastructure expansion. Thus further increasing the demand for Capesize ships, which is likely to further increase shipping rates given the aforementioned factors.

Chinese iron ore futures rose more than 4% on Tuesday, now on it's 4th day of consecutive session gains.

The Causes for Concern with the Recent 6-K Filings

Seanergy will hold their Annual Shareholder Meeting to vote on several things, one of them being a reverse-split. Of the two other planned votes, the first is to approve two Class A directors to serve until 2022's Annual Shareholders Meeting, and the second to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors-Accounts S.A. whom will serve as independent auditors for the Seanergy's 2019 fiscal year financials.

The initiatives to allocate two new Class A directors and also an indepedent FY19 auditor company for Seanergy will come at a cost, and likely a small yet significant one comparatively to their current market cap. Average Class A Director salary pay is six-figures, and that will likely be paid in a combination of cash and equity plus bonuses. The auditors should be paid out in cash from their cash-on-hand. That said, these two factors are things to now budget for when projecting Q3, Q4, H2, and overall 2019 FY reports.

I believe the amendment to the articles of incorporation as seen above is most crucial concern for long-term investors and current shareholders of Seanergy. As seen above, the amendment allows for the company to dilute up to 500,000,000 more shares of common stock, up to 25,000,000 more shares of preferred stock, and serves exhibit 3.1 as a registration of securities form F-3 per the SEC filing.

Outlook Summary of Seanergy and "The Perfect Storm"

The company has strong fundamental support for the price point of the current shares, however is now plagued by concern for future dilution and increases in capital spending for the auditors and directors which will most likely be approved in the annual shareholder meeting. The reverse-split is a minor concern, as it doesn't adjust the intrinsic value of the company on its own. However, in lieu of the F-3 filing registering up to 525,000,000 shares of stock, it must be taken into consideration given the reverse-split allows for up-to a 20-to-1 reverse-split ratio. When factoring in the amount of shares currently available, that is a twenty-fold dilution in current shareholder value. The lining up of these numbers is likely not coincidence, but rather planning. Only time will tell.

If this does go the way of many other penny stocks and repeats the past regarding values seen of Seanergy's historical market capitalization, this could lead to a sell the news scenario for shareholders. My personal assumption based on historical patterns would be the price is slowly edged up, followed by a major spike in share price and inflow of cash, then dilution occurring during the spike and announced afterwards. I would expect to see the reverse-split occur shortly before or afterwards, which theoretically should put it above the $1.00 share price requirement for it's NASDAQ listing and back in good-standing. If share price is still too low afterwards to allow for a 20-to-1 reverse split and put it above $1.00, I would expect Seanergy to further amend the Annual Shareholder Meeting addendum to permit an even higher reverse-split ratio.

I find the current target sell area to be between 70-80¢, and see much more risk to hold shares above that price. Should it become a momentum-runner and break above 80¢, I would sell into such and not risk holding it as I would expect news of further dilution to follow. In closing, this bears repeating, this is a very risky trade and is definitely not to be considered a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My price target is 70-80¢ prior to dilution, and see a momentum-run above 80¢ as a very opportune moment to sell into what should be good liquidity.