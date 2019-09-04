Buyer Beware Of The Mega-Cap Trap

To avoid the underperformance of the largest companies, one should choose a different weighting method.

Most of the top 10 companies underperform the average S&P 500 constituent most of the time.

U.S. mega-caps are one of the biggest and most successful companies in the world. Since the beginning of the decade, one part of these mega-caps have significantly outperformed the overall market. These top performers represent the largest allocation in market cap-weighted indices.

Usually, the 10 largest constituents represent between 20% and 25% of the S&P 500 index. Consequently, these companies are responsible for the significant part of the S&P 500's returns. However, when companies enter the top 10 list, the statistics get ugly.

History shows that the largest companies achieve bleak future returns. Thus, if an investor does not want to repeat history, he should consider switching to a strategy with a different weighting method.

Robert D. Arnott presented the following research in his book, "The Fundamental Index." This research was performed on 81 years of S&P 500 data, and it clearly shows that, collectively, the top 10 companies are a significant drag (the Mega-cap trap) on the long-term index performance.

According to this research, over the subsequent ten years, on average, only 3 out of the 10 largest companies outperformed the average S&P 500 constituent. In other words, 7 of the top 10 companies underperformed.

Additionally, from 1926-2006, the average equal-weighted ten-year return for the top ten companies was almost 30% below the equal-weighted S&P 500 index. Since 1964, the underperformance is even more significant.

In essence, most of the top 10 companies underperform the average S&P 500 constituent most of the time.

The reality is that some companies are in the top 10 solely because their stock is overpriced. As the S&P 500 index is capitalization-weighted, this means that companies with bigger market caps have a larger allocation. In a nutshell, the higher the overvaluation, the higher the allocation.

Over time, overvaluation and undervaluation even out. However, as the top 10 stocks usually represent almost a quarter of the total allocation, this convergence to the fair value generates a significant drag on the overall performance.

The Current List of the Top 10 Mega-Caps

The present companies that form the top 10 list (Alphabet is represented by Class C and Class A with a total weight of 2.96%) have a total allocation of approximately 23%. This list is overrepresented by the technology companies that hold the top 5 positions.

Presently, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Facebook Inc. (FB), and Alphabet Inc. with Class C (GOOG) and Class A (GOOGL) have a total weight of almost 16%.

Historically, many top 10 companies had such a large allocation only because their shares were overvalued. Statistically, for a lot of mega-cap companies, investors have too high expectations, and they bid-up share prices to unsustainable sky-high valuations. As a result of the overvaluation, they have a disproportionate share in cap-weighted indices. Thus, in the following years, investors in the cap-weighted strategies, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), bear the negative consequences of the return to the fair value.

The Current Top 10 Companies Significantly Outperformed the S&P 500 Index

From January 2013 until July 2019, an equal-weighted portfolio of the current top 10 companies achieved the compound annual growth rate of 24.12% (Portfolio 1). During the same period, the compound annual growth rate for SPY (Portfolio 2) was 14.04%.

In the long-run, such outperformance is not sustainable because when companies become so massive, their ability for growth declines. Also, as we now see with the big-tech, the attention of regulators is significant, which adds additional pressure on innovation and growth.

During 79 months, $10,000 invested in the current top 10 S&P constituents would increase to $41,473. The $31,473 difference is 288% higher than $13,751 earned by SPY. Even more impressive is that this outperformance was generated by almost the same maximum drawdown and slightly higher standard deviation.

Since 2013, the equal-weighted portfolio of the current top 10 S&P companies outperformed SPY seven years in a row. During 2019, these companies are on the way to beat one more time. Additionally, during the whole period, these companies haven't had a negative year.

Currently, the trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio for Amazon is 73; for Facebook, it is 31; for Alphabet, it is 27; for Google, it is 24; and for Apple, it is 17. Only Apple has its P/E ratio around the market's average. If these technology companies do not live up to the current above-average expectations, history will one more time repeat itself.

How to Avoid the Mega-Cap Trap

If an investor would like to avoid the Mega-cap trap, the fundamental or equal-weighted investment would be a much better long-term solution. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is an alternative to cap-weighted SPY and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

RSP has an individual company allocation of 0.2% and is rebalanced quarterly. Thus, the 10 biggest S&P 500 companies have an approximate allocation of 2%, which is about 21% lower than for the cap-weighted S&P ETFs. Because of this, the biggest companies will not have an above-average influence and will not be able to exercise a significant drag.

Below is a comparison of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (Portfolio 1) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal-Weight ETF (Portfolio 2). For this test, I have opted for SPY instead of VOO because VOO started in 2010. Due to this, it does not have a long enough history to compare it with RSP, which was launched in 2003.

Due to the different weighting methods, RSP's return is not influenced by the Mega-cap trap. Consequently, since June 2003, RSP has, on average, returned 1.06% more than SPY. However, during the Great recession, it experienced a deeper maximum drawdown, and during the whole period, it had a slightly higher standard deviation.

If we count 2019 as well, since 2003, RSP has outperformed SPY in 10 out of 17 years. In 2008, RSP lost 40.07% vs. a loss of 36.81 for SPY. However, in 2009, RSP returned outstanding 44.64% vs. "only" 26.36% returned by SPY.

Historically, SPY generated higher dividends than RSP. However, during the last two and a half years, SPY is falling short by this metric. The reason is that technology companies now represent a significant percentage of the S&P 500. As most technology companies do not pay dividends but distribute their profits via stock repurchases, the dividend income for the cap-weighted S&P 500 is lower than for the equal-weighted version.

Conclusion

The equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 index shows clear long-term outperformance. Since 2003, on average, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal-Weight ETF outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 1.06% per year. However, by using this weighting method, the investor has a higher exposure to companies with a lower market cap. During the 2008 meltdown, this led to the bigger maximum drawdown. In the case of a similar market crash, the cap-weighted version could outperform one more time.

In the end, as with all the things in life, investors have a tradeoff. In this case, the first option is the equal-weighting method that avoids the Mega-cap trap and delivers higher long-term returns. In the second option, the cap-weighted method overexposes in overvalued and underexposes in undervalued stocks. However, at the same time, the second option is more exposed to bigger and more established companies, which perform better during market crashes.

