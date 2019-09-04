eBay: Don't Be Blinded By The Share Price Increases

Comparable actions have so far only hurt eBay and its investors. It is also very likely that this will be the case again.

But all this is torn down again in my opinion because the activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value are demanding eBay to divest its non-core activities.

After the share price has slumped, it is now back on the upswing. The increases are backed by good half year numbers. eBay even pays a dividend now.

After the eBay (EBAY) share price has slumped sharply, it is now back on the upswing. The share price is only ten percent away from the all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Given that, it seems that the company is back on course. The share price increases are backed by good half year numbers. In the second quarter, eBay grew active buyers by 4 percent across its platforms, for a total of 182 million global active buyers. The Marketplace platforms delivered USD 2.2 billion of revenue and USD 21.5 billion of Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV"). Marketplace revenue growth was 1 percent on an as-reported basis and 3 percent on a FX-Neutral basis. StubHub, eBay's online ticket exchange company platforms drove revenue of USD 264 million, up 7 percent. GMV was USD 1.1 billion, up 5 percent. Classifieds platforms delivered revenue of USD 271 million, up 5 percent (up 12 percent on a FX-Neutral basis). Furthermore, based on these results, eBay raised EPS guidance for the full year. This was the second quarter in a row. Investors could speculate that the share prices will exceed the all time high in the near future. This might be true as the forward P/E ratio of 14.58 indicates that the company is slightly undervalued.

One problem that I want to highlight with this article is the relationship between eBay and its retailers.

eBay is dependent on its retailers

To understand what I mean, lets do a role backwards to some economic basics.

The success of platform markets is mainly built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on a platform, the greater the incentive for other retailers to also use eBay as a platform. This attracts even more customers. This gives the platform provider the power to establish new services etc. and the circle continues:

(Source: Indirect Network Effects)

Over time, this effect becomes like an avalanche that gets bigger and bigger. In essence, however, the driving force behind this growth remains the same: a high number of returning users. However, as always, in every lever lies a risk. I strongly believe that the lack of retailers will lead to a drop in user numbers and buyers. But with fewer buyers on the platform, the platform will become less attractive for the retail side. The same effects that led to a platform's growth would therefore be reversed.

For a long time, the company has not been able to offer its retailers more value. This was where the first negative impacts of the network effects took effect. eBay suddenly found it difficult to match new buyers and retailers on its platforms. This was due solely to the poor management of eBay and not to more general circumstances. This can be seen especially at Amazon. Amazon was able to gain a huge advantage because it not only presents itself to the retailers as a platform, but also as a logistics partner. Accordingly, regarding the retailer platform, Amazon (AMZN) has more customers, handles more sales and also grows faster than eBay. In particular, Amazon has grown vertically along the value chain in online distribution. The company has been able to provide incentives for both retailers and customers to use the Amazon Platform through free shipping with Amazon Prime and alternative delivery options in some countries.

eBay tries hard

In view of this development, it was absolutely clear that eBay had to invest. Taking Amazon's development as a benchmark, eBay needs to drive vertical growth along the online retail value chain. An important step was taken here last year. eBay's logistics subsidiary Shutl launched the beta phase for two new multi channel logistics solutions designed to make 24-hour shipping easier for eBay sellers. A service is particularly promising. This will allow merchants to ship not only orders from eBay customers, but also goods sold through other channels. Theoretically, in the long run it would even be possible to send Amazon orders from the eBay fulfillment warehouse of a multi-marketplace retailer.

Likewise, eBay tries to keep investors happy elsewhere. Since this year, eBay pays a quarterly dividend to its shareholders. Over the year the payout amounts to USD 0.56. In addition, the company buys back its own shares. The share buybacks indicated that management believes the company is undervalued. However, it may also be a sign that management has no other use for the money. The relatively low P/E ratio speaks for the former.

Singer's entry is not sustainable

But all this is torn down again in my opinion because the activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value are demanding eBay to divest its non-core activities and focus on its core business. Ebay Classifieds Group, (including the car brokerage platform mobile.de), is available for disposal.

However, I find this pointless, as it only offers short-term added value through special payouts or one-time share buybacks. In the long run, however, the vertical deepening will be lost. Such a measure would therefore only create added value for shareholders in the short term, but would be extremely detrimental to the company in the long term.

Comparable actions have so far only hurt eBay and its investors. In 2015, it was Carl Icahn who pushed through the PayPal (PYPL) spin-off. But that was only a blessing for PayPal. PayPal market capitalization is now USD 123 billion. In contrast, eBay's market capitalization today is only USD 37 billion. The same applies to MercadoLibre (MELI). eBay sold its shares in 2016 for USD 1.05 billion in 2016. Today, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of USD 49 billion. Furthermore, today, the shares in MercadoLibre would be worth almost USD 5 billion.

Conclusion

(Source: eBay webpage)

I really appreciate it when companies keep investors happy with dividends and share repurchases. However, I doubt whether this is the right way for eBay. I would have preferred to see investments in vertical growth so that eBay could build a lever of network effects. When it comes to spin offs, I am extremely sceptical. It will bring maximum short-term success, but it will undermine the foundation on which the success of any platform is built. As a long-term investor, a purchase is therefore out of question for me.

