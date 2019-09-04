HDV: Energy Exposure Continues To Be A Mixed Bag

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) as an investment option at its current market price. HDV has been a fund I have fluctuated on over the past few years, primarily because of its out-sized Energy exposure. While I generally like dividend funds, I take a very critical view of the underlying holdings and sector exposure. With so many options to choose from, I look past the "high yield" or "dividend growth" in the names of the funds, and drill down to ensure they truly have the exposure I am looking for under each unique market condition.

With this in mind, my outlook on HDV remains mixed. On a positive note, I believe dividend funds in general will perform well going forward. With the market having retreated a little bit and interest rates looking to move lower, I find dividend stocks/funds to be a risk-adjusted way to play any potential volatility that is forthcoming. Furthermore, HDV's energy holdings are trading at attractive multiples, and offer yields well above the market average.

On this note, however, I find some negatives. The Energy sector has struggled in 2019, so the reason for the above-average yields is not growing dividends, but rather weakness in share prices. While this reality offers investors a reasonable entry point in to the sector, this has been the story for most of the year, so it is difficult to say when a turnaround will happen. Oil prices remain under pressure, and rising U.S. supply seems unlikely to change in the short-term. This reality will likely continue to cap gains to HDV going forward.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $92.66/share and yields 3.32%, based on the last four distributions. I recommended HDV back in June, and the fund has registered a positive return since then. However, HDV has lagged the broader market over that time period, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, coupled with the recent market volatility, I wanted to reassess HDV to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, while I believe the Energy sector is going to continue to come under pressure over the next few months, exposure to this area could make sense for an investor with a more long-term time horizon. Furthermore, HDV's holdings in Health Care and Consumer Staples are positives if the U.S. economy fails to product meaningful growth going forward. As such, I believe a "neutral" rating is appropriate for this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Energy Has Been A Laggard

To start, I want to discuss the Energy sector, as it has a heavy impact on HDV as a whole. Back in June, HDV had just under 20% exposure to this sector. Currently, that figure has increased to over 22%, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this is an important sector for HDV and, unfortunately, it has not been beneficial in 2019. In fact, Energy is vastly under-performing many other sectors, as measured by the year-to-date return of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) against other sector-specific ETFs, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see from the graph, heavy inclusion of the Energy sector within HDV has not been a net-positive for the fund in the short-term. This is a sector showing a negative return this year, while the majority of sectors are not only in the green, but by double digits. Looking ahead, investors need to consider whether they expect this divergence to continue or correct, before deciding to add HDV to their portfolio. For me, I expect continued weakness in the Energy sector going forward, but I will discuss how its current valuation does appear to be offering some value in the following paragraph.

Opportunity May Exist

As I mentioned above, the Energy sector has been an extreme laggard throughout this year. While this was a negative for investors, one of the results of this performance divergence has been a widening spread between the yields offered. Due to the S&P 500's strong performance, its current dividend yield sits at under 2%, even with dividend growth in the first half of the year. By comparison, dividends within the Energy sector have increased modestly, yet the weakness in share prices have pushed up the Energy sector's comparative yield with the S&P 500's yield to a level not seen in decades:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this graph illustrates the reality that Energy's under-performance is pretty high on a historical basis. A contrarian could view this simple metric as a buy signal, for the theory that this yield disparity could even out in the short-term is certainly plausible. However, as the graph also shows, the trend has been accelerating so far this year. This tells me we may not be at the top (in terms of yield spread) yet, for further under-performance within the Energy sector is also very plausible.

On a related note, I want to point out that Energy's yield is not just high relative to the broader market, but to historically higher-yielding sectors as well. Historically, the Utilities sector has been one of the market's higher-yielding sectors, due to the fact that the companies within the sector have steady revenue streams, stable earnings, and lack the excessive investor demand of more flashy sectors like Information Technology. However, over the past few years, and last 12 months especially, investors have been flocking to this sector for the dividends, but also as a way to hide from the trade-induced volatility. With the majority of the revenue utility companies earn coming domestically, this sector is seen as a safe haven, which has kept demand soaring even as the sector's yield has fallen. In fact, demand has been so strong, the dividend yield for the Utilities sector has been trending lower than the yield for the Energy sector, reversing a decade-long trend, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point again here is that contrarians may view this graph and conclude that now is a great time to begin to rotate assets in the other direction, as this looks like a story that could revert back to norms. But similar to my earlier point, the reasons behind this trend - declining interest rates and low reliance on foreign revenue - remain intact for now. I do not see either of these trends reversing until next year at the earliest. Interest rates are set to continue declining through 2019, and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is not even close to being resolved. Therefore, while investors with a long view may find attractive entry points in the Energy sector here, my personal take is a better opportunity will probably present itself over the next few months.

Oil Prices Stuck in Neutral

As I mentioned, I believe the Energy sector will continue to be pressured through the end of the year. My primary reason for this expectation has been weakness in oil prices. After a strong start to the year, oil prices have leveled off considerably, which is hurting profitability in the sector. For example, during my June review, crude prices were sitting around $53.50. Current figures show that WTI crude is at roughly the same level, as shown below (prices are pre-market on 9/3):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, oil prices have not done much for investors in Energy in the short term. Furthermore, there are a couple reasons why this neutral price action will probably continue. One, U.S. export capacity is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years, as more pipelines are built that will allow for shipping to overseas markets. According to research by Bank of America (BAC), and reported by CNBC, based on the current construction and existing proposals of infrastructure in the works, the U.S. could have the capacity to export almost four times as much crude as it does now, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Clearly, this is weighing on the oil market. With the world market already adequately supplied, the potential of all this excess oil hitting the market will surely keep a lid on prices for the foreseeable future.

Two, despite an OPEC+ agreement to cap oil production and exports, recent estimates indicate that members may be back-peddling on their previous commitments. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Nigeria has not actually made any of the cuts it promised, and has actually increased production to its highest level since 2016. Similarly, Russia has been producing more than 100,000 barrels a day over its agreed quota, and has signaled it will likely continue to exceed daily quotas. The net result here has been more crude flooding the market from OPEC+, with August showing the first monthly gain since the cuts began at the start of the year, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway from all this is that oil prices will continue to see price pressure due to rising supply and a lack of commitment from OPEC+. With the Energy sector lagging in 2019 largely because of stagnant prices, I expect more of the same as we approach 2020. Considering HDV's large exposure to this sector, I do not view this as a positive, especially in the short term.

Other Top Sectors Offer Defense

My final point on HDV has a more positive twist, and focuses on the other top holdings within the fund. While the Energy market is cyclical, and adds to the inherent risk within HDV, the fund has over 38% exposure to two defensive sectors, Consumer Staples and Healthcare. These are two sectors I view as fundamental long-term holds in any investor's portfolio. This is because both tend to have fairly reliable revenue streams and also because both are fairly recession-proof. During recessions, people still need to eat, drink, do laundry, clean their houses, etc., all of which helps stabilize revenues within Consumer Staples. Furthermore, people cannot prevent getting older or being sick, even during recessionary time periods, so I view Healthcare as a permanent hold, regardless of economic conditions. The inclusion of these sectors at the top of HDV's exposure helps balance out the more cyclical nature of the Energy sector, and will (hopefully) keep the fund's yield at a competitive level in all markets. My takeaway here is that even if investors view the Energy sector as risky, the fund offers a nice balance given the other top areas of exposure.

Bottom line

HDV presents a mixed bag for me at this time. While its above-average dividend should help draw inflows if interest rates continue to decline, the fund's heavy weighting towards the Energy sector makes me cautious. This is an area I am personally avoiding, at least until we see meaningful progress on trade, or renewed commitment from OPEC+ on production cuts. However, for investors who have the nerve to buy in to a fund with this amount of Energy exposure, they can find some comfort in the defensive nature of other top holdings. With the next two sectors by weighting being Consumer Staples and Healthcare, HDV offers a reasonable balance between risk and safety for the right investor. Therefore, while not right for me personally, there are scenarios where HDV could perform well going forward, making me believe a "neutral" rating is most appropriate at this time.

