Craft Brew Alliance Plummets: What Happens Next?

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW), for those unfamiliar, is the maker of various craft beer brands. Its flagship is the Kona line of brews – Kona makes up about 60% of its total beer volumes. It is also notable for the Widmer and Redhook craft brands, along with its Omission gluten-free beer. Interestingly, the company actually went public as Redhook back in the 90s, and has changed and added to its brands line-up over the years, with Kona gradually surpassing Redhook as the main attraction.

After months of intrigue, BREW stock plummeted recently. That's because the company's biggest backer faced a hard deadline on August 23, 2019. Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) "ABI" already owned 31% of Craft Brew Alliance and had the option to acquire the rest of the company that it didn't already own for a minimum of $24.50 per share. BREW stock traded around $14-$16 per share for most of 2019 as investors speculated on the odds of a potential buyout against the downside if no deal came through. In any case, the deadline passed and ABI didn't make a move for the rest of Craft Brew:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, a $24.50 takeout price would have been a substantial premium to anywhere BREW stock has traded over the past three years. That makes the market's violent reaction to the deal falling through somewhat surprising.

Why Anheuser-Busch Didn't Buy Craft Brew Alliance

There are three reasons why ABI didn't exercise its option to acquire Craft Brew. The first is that the acquisition wouldn't have done a ton for them.

Given that they already own 31% of Craft Brew, they have leverage to a great deal of the upside should Kona keep growing or one of its other struggling brands turn things around. It also gives ABI substantial influence in how Craft Brew operates going forward. Any potential buyer for Craft Brew would have to get ABI's blessing and/or make a really attractive offer to the other shareholders to get a majority of folks to approve the deal. You see some people arguing that ABI should buy Craft Brew to keep Kona out of the hands of competitors. But given their 31% ownership stake, I'd say they already have good positioning for that.

Second, ABI pretty much put its M&A plans on ice in 2017. The company had been snapping up small craft players before that point, making eight acquisitions since 2014. However, the company has retrenched in craft, laying off staff in that area and not making further deals (until this past month).

Remember that ABI slashed its dividend and has been having some issues managing its debtload. ABI already has an absurdly large portion of the beer market, both craft and macro, both domestic and international. I don't see them needing to do a deal, even a relatively small one, particularly with their current focus on shoring up the balance sheet. ABI also could have purchased Craft Brew back in 2014-16 when it was busy snapping up so many other players. But it passed. Notably, ABI snapped its no-deal streak finally buying another craft player, Platform, in August. However, it appears Platform was a young fast-growing brand rather than an old low-growth operation like Craft Brew Alliance.

Finally, there was the matter of the options market. As of July 3rd, when I was covering Craft Brew's future for Ian's Insider Corner members, I noted that options premiums were insanely cheap if people thought the deal could actually go through. $15 calls were paying 10x your money if ABI offered $24.50, and $20 calls would have gone from 30 cents to $4.50:

Options pricing, July 3rd, 2019. Data: Nasdaq.com.

This suggests that a deal, while not impossible, was highly unlikely. Not just less than 50% odds, but extremely unlikely. Option market makers aren't stupid. If there was a reasonable chance of the stock going to $24.50 before expiry, you wouldn't be getting $15 calls for a buck when they would soon be worth $9.50. And this wasn't some mis-priced options market due to low volume - look at the massive open interest on the calls here, 5,485 on the $20 calls alone - plenty of people were participating in the market, and yet the ABI makes a bid calls were priced as near lottery tickets.

To those who might suggest that the August options table isn't complete information since ABI theoretically could have bid after August expiry, Vince Martin pulled the BREW options data for September expiry in early August:

Source

As you can see, the options market continued to price BREW calls really cheap, suggesting no deal was coming. Take a look at the put side of the equation, however. These were cheap as well. The options market didn't smell any sort of serious downside if ABI didn't take action, suggesting that the stock was priced roughly correctly around $15.

The $15 Sept. puts were going for just $1.20. Those are worth more than $5 now. The $12.50 Sept. puts selling for 40 cents are now worth nearly $3. This raises the question, did the value of BREW stock truly plunge following ABI passing on a deal, or are people simply overreacting now?

It's my contention that Craft Brew Alliance is a mediocre business through and through - but that it didn't get a third worse overnight. As I demonstrated, there was little reason to believe ABI was going to buy BREW out in the first place. So them doing what was expected (nothing) shouldn't have changed the valuation here so drastically overnight:

Data by YCharts

Is BREW Stock Worth Buying As A Standalone Entity? No. As A Short-Term Trade? Maybe.

One chart should make my first point pretty clearly:

Data by YCharts

Even if you ignore the disastrous IPO and 10-year hangover thereafter, BREW stock has accomplished relatively little in its years as a publicly-traded company. There's a reason for that - aside from the tax-cut induced boon last year, the company has almost never generated more than 25 cents a share of earnings or any consistent EPS growth:

Slap a 30x PE ratio on BREW stock - fairly aggressive, but defensible in the alcohol industry, and you get a $7.50 price target. And it's a stretch to think BREW can even generate 25 cents of earnings consistently. Since 2016, the company has nearly run at break-even once you back out 2018.

One of the reasons that alcohol companies are such a lucrative investment historically - the second best to cigarettes dating back to the 1930s - is that the beer and liquor companies have huge economies of scale. ABI alone pulls in half of all the profits in the global beer industry, for example. Somebody like Molson Coors (TAP) may not be quite as much a global empire, but they have #1 or #2 beer brands in a number of countries.

Something like Craft Brew Alliance doesn't even have any #1 craft beer brands, let alone much mainstream presence. Yet BREW stock actually traded at a (slight) premium to Molson Coors on a price to sales basis until last week, though few would argue that brands like Redhook or Widmer are worth more than Molson or Coors.

Data by YCharts

You can make the argument that BREW will be able to acquire more struggling craft beer brands in the upcoming shakeout as the industry in general deflates from a period of rapid over-investment earlier this decade. But Craft Brew Alliance is making very little net income heading into this craft beer downturn. I'd much rather own something like Molson Coors or ABI that is earning fat profits and can pick up bargains in the craft space if and when they appear.

In July, I wrote that:

Sure, Anheuser-Busch could surprise everyone and bid for Craft Brew later this summer. If they do, congratulations to the shareholders here. Otherwise, this stock will probably keep floundering at or under $15/share for quite awhile longer.

BREW stock is almost certain to keep floundering under $15/share now. The question is, will it bounce from the single digits in the short-run. I thought this was an underwhelming business at $15/share, but the price isn't ridiculous if they can stabilize earnings close to 25 cents annually. That said, Kona's growth dropped sharply this latest quarter and the other brands are shrinking at concerning rates.

Still, the fact that ABI didn't buy doesn't preclude all M&A offers altogether. In fact, M&A is probably the best alternative for shareholders here. A better capitalized owner could make Kona's economics work in a way that just haven't for Craft Brew Alliance. Castle Brands (ROX) and its Jefferson's bourbon is a great example; overhead was consuming all its income, but that didn't stop the brand from being a strong addition to Pernod Ricard's (OTCPK:PDRDF) portfolio causing shareholders to enjoy a huge takeover premium last week:

Data by YCharts

There is no guarantee Craft Brew Alliance will be able to get a similar ending to their story. They really need to get Kona growing faster to improve their appeal to other suitors. And ABI's large ownership position could make a deal with a third party tricky.

However, the farther the share price drops, the more likely it will be that a takeover offer will arrive. In the meantime, BREW stock is now down a third from where it was prior to ABI passing, even though the options market had clearly priced in no deal already. Also, of note, Craft Brew Alliance gets $20 million ($1/share) in cash from ABI as a result of them not finishing the deal.

As a result of these factors, I wouldn't be shocked if BREW stock trades back toward $12-$13/share as the initial reaction wears off - and particularly if an activist investor arrives to try to sell the firm. As for me, however, I already own a ton of higher-quality beer and liquor stocks as investments, so I'll stay on the sidelines unless the price drops further.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report covering the beer, wine, and liquor industry. It's been updated to reflect ABI's decision and subsequent change in Craft Brew's outlook. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.