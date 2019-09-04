International Paper: Current Volatility Makes This 5.2%-Yielder A 'Buy'

I'm extending my position in paper and timber following a potential market stabilization - and I think you should as well.

International Paper is a strong holding in my dividend portfolio and, going by forward metrics, suffers from significant undervaluation.

International Paper (IP) is one of two holdings in my NA dividend portfolio related to paper, packaging, and timber. Ever since my first article, titled "Fill Your Portfolio With Paper - International Paper", the stock has dropped along with the entire sector and now trades at around ~8.5 times forward P/E. The timber and paper industry represents one of the industrial sectors I like investing in, and as such, I want to update my thesis to show you why the company may justify an investment - provided we get some market stabilization and an end to this quick drop we've been experiencing.

Let's check back on International Paper, which recently came out with a new quarterly report!

The International Paper company delivers good quarterly results

Despite what you see in the share price of the company - and other companies in the same sector - the share price drop represents expectations and fears more than it does actual results. Quarterly results for International Paper were very good.

Despite a more challenging environment with increased feedstock prices in certain areas (though a small normalization in the softwood inventory was recorded), tariffs, and trade war fears, the company reported:

$0.04 increase in Adj. EPS.

Solid earnings and free cash flow, despite headwinds and challenges.

Strong operational performance across all business units, including improved cost management.

Maintenance execution finished on time, on budget and to 75% during 1H19.

Lower input and distribution costs.

$231M worth of share repurchases.

So, all in all, it was an excellent quarter considering the industry headwinds companies like IP are facing. While sales were lower than during 2018, EBIT dropped (again, compared to 2018) and margins dropped to 16.7%, this needs to be put into context. A context where many other cyclical sectors are suffering.

On a Q-Q comparison, both equity earnings and FCF improved compared to 2018.

Highlighting specific operating segments, we can look at printing papers which improved on a quarterly comparison and completed 60% of planned maintenance during the quarter. Other company segments, including Industrial packaging, suffered somewhat from export headwinds but, nonetheless, beat 1Q19 results and came in strong due to optimizations and controlled spending.

The company's ILIM JV, representing IP's Russia exposure, came in at comparatively strong results of $806M for the quarter, which despite headwinds maintained sales and improved EBITDA on a comparison to 2Q18. IP also received over $200M in dividends from the JV. Earnings from the JV during 2Q19 came in at $10M higher than the same period during last year. The EBITDA margins for the JV was 40%.

In addition, the company is guiding towards seasonal improvements and export recoveries, or at the very least stability in the market in the company's 3 reporting segments.

The year is clearly not going to be as good as 2018 - much the same we're seeing in other similar companies in the same sector. Nonetheless, International Paper navigates the market and environment with the high skill, leading to only very small drops in earnings compared to the record year of 2018.

So, wrapping up the company's 2Q19, we can see that:

None of the positives in my initial article have changed.

The company continues its trend of positive results despite a challenging environment, and despite certain lower numbers, my stance is that this quarter was positive.

Thanks to extensive share repurchases and low P/E ratio, this company may be a stronger buy than in a very long time.

The performance was very good, despite the maintenance-heavy second quarter, with only 25% of planned maintenance remaining.

So, with that report, let's move on to valuation.

Valuation

The valuation, according to certain metrics, is looking favorable.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For the past ~10 years, the company has managed to grow operating earnings at an average of ~6.3% annually. The market, as we can see, has a tendency to assign a somewhat discounted valuation to the company next to the F.A.S.T Graphs-standard GDF-formula which uses an intrinsic valuation assignment of 15. Given the company's tendency to track the market's assigned valuation, I tend to use this one when valuing the company. However, even from this perspective, the current valuation of 8 times earnings is extremely pressed.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Using the company's market-assigned valuation of ~13 times earnings, we can see that an investment in the company would yield market-beating returns of ~20% annually if a return to the norm were to happen until 2021.

It bears mentioning, however, that analysts tracking the company are expecting negative earnings growth for International Paper not only in 2019 but also for every year going forward. These expectations are tied to macro, market, tariffs, and other variables. Most importantly, they don't line up with the company's own guidance.

However, when the question comes up who to trust, the F.A.S.T Graphs tool gives us an excellent indicator of who's more trustworthy - and the company misses guidance by more than 10% on a 1Y/2Y basis more than 50-60% of the time. This makes the answer obvious - the analysts are more trustworthy than positive company guidance. Even if the company manages to beat negative expectations, we would do well to moderate our expectations and demand a high discount in order to buy the company.

It is my stance that, at 8 times earnings, this discount is something we have. Not since 2011 has International Paper traded at valuations close to this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Had you invested $10,000 the last time the company traded at this valuation and compared to the company's peak during 2017, you'd have made excellent returns of almost 20% per annum including dividends. If you're a long-term investor, there's (I argue) little reason to believe similar development is out of the question again.

And this forms the basis of my continued bull thesis on International Paper.

Thesis

The cyclical paper and timber/fiber industry has risks - of that, there is no question. I am currently taking some time to delve deeper not only into American companies in the space but also European ones as well. What I find is that the market seems to depress the valuations in these companies, ascribing risks to macro headwinds, trade, and risks for lower demand.

My own stance towards the industry is positive, as there are multiple catalysts for future growth, and the downsides/risks all are things I consider temporary. The key seems to be not to pick companies which continue to place a majority emphasis on the currently pressured field of printing/commercial paper, as society seems to be taking steps toward an increasingly paper-free world (in that respect). Nonetheless, all of my paper/timber companies have some exposure here because this revolution will not come overnight, despite what some people will want to have you believe.

International Paper is a fundamentally undervalued company in the space. This does not mean there isn't future downside - there could be if we experience a true heating up of the trade war - but valuations, at this time, are nonetheless at their lowest level since 2011.

Because I consider the company to appreciate in valuation long term, and it has a well-covered dividend, good growth opportunities, and an active share-buyback-program and is lowering its own debt, I consider this an excellent opportunity to add to my position and purchase more of this excellent company.

It is my stance that if you share this opinion of the company and believe in the space long term, you should do so as well.

Recommendation

As of the valuation of ~8x earnings, International Paper is fundamentally undervalued, and I consider the company's common share a "BUY" at this time. Due to current macro conditions, I recommend careful position sizing and spreading out purchases - if another drop materializes, prices will, of course, be even better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.