Dividend Of Helmerich & Payne Is Safe Despite LTM Loss

HP is exposed to certain risks that stem from oil volatility, but its balance sheet is not distressed and is safe enough to withstand onerous swings.

The Tulsa-based onshore and offshore drilling company Helmerich & Payne (HP), which published its Form 10-Q on July 31, continues to underperform, as headwinds and volatility that stem from a trade war and oil demand concerns mount and hinder WTI from recovering. As the oil benchmark trades close to its 52-week lows, evaporation of confidence of the OFS industry investors is not surprising. Because of mixed financial results, the stock underperformed the S&P 500 and the oilfield services industry benchmark (OIH) as well as such peers as Nabors Industries (NBR) and Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN). However, it has fared much better than Precision Drilling (PDS).

Data by YCharts

One of the leading causes was that, according to data presented by CNN Money, a few institutional investors (e.g., Capital Research & Management Co. (International Investors), Citadel Advisors LLC and Columbia Management Investment Advisors LLC) turned bearish on the stock and trimmed their positions. At the same time, there have been no insider transactions since late 2018, and we can't judge if executives are bullish on the stock or bearish. So, as institutions own 93.41% of the total shares outstanding, the estimates and prospects they factor in while gauging the value of the stock (impacted by oil & gas prices, E&P industry momentum) will remain the essential drivers of the stock performance.

Yet, despite lackluster returns this year, I am fairly confident such a great company deserves much better than EV/EBITDA of ~5.3x (which is significantly below the five-year average of 9.9x), especially considering it has a cutting-edge FlexRig® fleet and is expanding its international footprint (thanks to a shale revolution in Argentina).

The silver lining is that while stock dips and tests its 52-week low after being pummelled by a new round of the US-China trade confrontation, its dividend yield has surged--it has already surpassed 7.7%.

Data by YCharts

Now let's take a more in-depth look at profits, cash flows, and dividend.

Dividend and LTM GAAP loss

Investors (especially long-term) who perhaps have considered HP as a generous dividend payer are now likely concerned with the sustainability of the firm's DPS amid LTM GAAP loss (negative $74.6 million) and somber outlook for the OFS industry. I should clarify that, in many cases, negative net income is irrelevant for dividend coverage, as it is an accounting matter distorted by accruals and it does not reflect whether a company's cash flows are resilient or not. Instead, it is better to take a look at OCF (which reflects opex and taxes) and factor in working capital, capex, and debt level (also taking a look at maturities).

At the moment, investors could enjoy ~7.7% yield mainly because in 2013-2014 HP hiked dividend ~9.8x; DPS was propelled by outstanding revenue, which, in turn, was spurred by oil cycle. A company that operates in a cyclical industry (the oilfield service industry is heavily dependent on the commodity prices and petroleum firms' capital spending) might easily roil its growth story burdened by generous dividend, which was introduced during the peak of a cycle, precisely before the great slump. This is the case of HP. The firm locked itself in a quite tough situation when dividend cuts amid macroeconomic headwinds could provoke investor backlash and, as a consequence, distress valuation.

Data by YCharts

Amid the abruptly plummeting oil prices, E&P players curtailed their drilling activities while struggling to remain OCF-positive. And oilfield services companies immediately felt the pain. In 2016 and 2017, HP switched to a loss. But, still, even with negative net income, HP continued to pay a generous dividend. And here is the explanation:

Since 2014, the company's cash flow has shrunk because onerous oil market swings led to lower revenue (and subsequent pressure on margins). But, because of low capex, its FCFE was positive in 2014-2015 and 2018. LTM in 2017 it turned negative (net CFFO equaled $361.6 million, while capex was $397.6 million). Capex was quite burdensome in FY15 (the capex/sales ratio wof 0.45), but then normalized and shrank to 0.25 in 2017. Sales of the property also helped to provide additional cash flows. Apart from that, its earnings quality has always been acceptable, but not perfect, as in 2017 and 2018 GAAP net income was above net operating cash flow. So, I can't say that the dividend is entirely safe, but, yet, the firm's cash flows remained quite resilient to cover shareholder rewards and not boost leverage (the total debt barely increased in 2015-2019). Also, in 2019, the firm reduced budgeted capex by more than 20% (see p. 25 of the presentation) to secure FCF.

Data by YCharts

In 1H19, while LTM revenue (contract drilling and other) continued to rise from 2016 depths, thanks to strong momentum in Argentina and Bahrain, and reached $2.82 billion, the net margin remained pronouncedly weak and even turned negative. The main culprit was impairment (caused by rearrangement of rig fleet), which hindered the company from showing positive EBIT. Thankfully, the charge was a one-off in nature, and should not be regarded as a long-lasting concern. It has no impact on net operating cash flow, as non-cash items were added back. So, even with negative LTM net income, Helmerich & Payne could easily cover its dividend.

What also surely should be regarded as a positive sign is that leverage of the company is safe; it has not drastically increased in recent years and even has been lowered since 2015. Because of a low debt burden, interest expenses do not weigh on net income and operating cash flow. Also, cash on the balance sheet nearly entirely covers the total debt ($380.5 million vs. $491.65 million). And, importantly, HP has no debt maturities until fiscal 2025 (see p. 23 of the presentation).

With FY19 (it will end in September 2019) revenue of $2.79 billion forecasted by analysts, and assuming unchanged net CFFO margin (~29%, with no cost overruns, and SG&A on LTM or lower level), I estimate FY19 net CFFO to equal ~$809 million before asset disposals and acquisitions. This is enough to fund necessary investments and reward shareholders. As, according to consensus estimates, FY20 revenue will dip to $2.7 billion, the 2020 dividend is less safe. But, thanks to a hefty cash pile on HP's balance sheet, it could be covered.

Valuation

In my opinion, HP's closest peers are Precision Drilling (PDS), Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN), and Nabors Industries (NBR). Despite a few similarities, there are apparent differences between these selected peers. First and foremost, their capital structures are not akin. H&P uses fewer borrowed funds and its ROE and P/E better reflect the use of shareholder equity rather than capital contributed by bondholders and other lenders. Apart from that, the companies above are far less attractive regarding shareholder returns, except Nabors.

Data by YCharts

However, regarding dividend growth and sustainability, Helmerich & Payne is also way ahead.

Data by YCharts

PDS has hefty leverage combined with negative net earnings, which turned red in 2015 and have not recovered since then. Another peer, PTEN, is also loss-making, but its debt level looks much better; nevertheless, the portion of borrowed money in its capital structure is higher compared to HP. Nabors Industrials has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.23. So, I reckon DD&A and debt-adjusted earnings yield (or EV/EBITDA) will be an appropriate metric to compare the market valuation of the firms and uncover if HP is imperfectly priced.

According to the data presented by Seeking Alpha Essential, the peers have the following EV/EBITDA ratios:

PDS - 5.2x, HP - 5.3x, PTEN - 3.56x, NBR - 5.38x.

So all the comparable companies have a similar valuation, while PTEN is underappreciated. Also, Return on Total Capital of the peers amounted to 3.29% (in case of HP), negative 1.43% (Patterson-UTI Energy), negative 0.61% (Nabors Industries),\0.73% (Precision Drilling). Returns are not stellar, indeed, but HP is ahead here.

In sum, Helmerich & Payne is overweight in a portfolio (or part of the portfolio) of the OFS companies' stock, because of lower leverage and higher ROTC, while its peers are underweight.

Conclusion

Helmerich & Payne's share price was extremely volatile in the past. After a vertiginous rally in late-2013 and 2014, the stock literally plummeted and has not returned to previous heights since.

Data by YCharts

The main culprit was oil prices, and readers should bear in mind that WTI volatility amid protracted trade confrontation (which provokes a dour outlook for the global economy) will continue to hammer the market value of equity.

Despite the dropped valuation, which reflects the market's skepticism regarding drilling programs of E&P players, H&P remains an attractive dividend stock. The company's sure strength is a powerful drilling software business (FlexApps) and its expanding footprint in South America--in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. The fly in the ointment is that Argentina now faces default and even imposed currency control, and the crisis could impact the oil industry.

Speaking about the market's sentiment, the Fear and Greed Index provided by CNN Money shows "Fear," which is better than "Extreme Fear" a week ago. So, investors should carefully ponder all risks that arise from this vertiginous volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.