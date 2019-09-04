Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing

At the same time, the downside potential should be limited, given that the prices are already near historical lows.

The Weather

Last week, the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) plunged by 19.0% w-o-w (from 94 to 76), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Heating demand has increased but remains too weak to have any significant impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 15% below last year’s level, but mostly within the norm (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up again. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will rise by 10.0% w-o-w in the week ending September 6. Total average daily demand for natural gas for that week should be somewhere between 85 and 90 bcf/d, which is approximately 19% above 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 1.0% below last year’s level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get cooler, but in absolute terms, the temperatures are expected to remain above the norm. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 11.0% w-o-w for the week ending September 13. At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) is projected to more than double (from 1.4 to 4.7). In annual terms, total energy demand is expected to remain elevated (around 24% above last year’s level), while the deviation from the norm would rise to +20.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (short-range 00z runs) are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (September 4 - September 19). Total demand is expected to average 86.9 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 21.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 8.4 bcf/d (2.1 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as rising nuclear outages and relatively weak wind generation, are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 200 MMcf/d compared to the previous year.

While total demand remains relatively strong (in relative terms), it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage surplus, which has built up over the past months. Indeed, total supply (dry gas production + imports) will probably reach 100.0 bcf/d in the week ending September 6. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 2.2 bcf/d looser in September 2019 (vs. September 2018) and 5.0 bcf/d looser in October 2019 (vs October 2018). We think that a looser SD Balance in September and October should exert a downward pressure on prices or, at least, it should make the rallies very hard to sustain. At the same time, the downside potential should be limited, given that the prices are already near historical lows.

Storage Report

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 81 bcf (1 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 17 bcf larger than a year ago and 15 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

The "deficit" (relative to 5-year average) is projected to narrow by +143 bcf (in total) over the next 7 weeks (8 EIA reports) and turn into surplus in the week ending October 11.

The "surplus" (relative to previous year) is projected to expand at a rate of +3.08 bcf/d over the next 45 days and reach +486 bcf in the week ending October 11.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.