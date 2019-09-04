Pinterest's Stock Is Overvalued

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) is a rapidly growing company, with a highly compelling narrative - the investment community craves nothing else.

When I first came across Pinterest, I too found it compelling, that this new platform already had 300 million monthly active users. But ultimately, its valuation remains prohibitively expensive and its shares are best avoided, for now.

Very Fast And Stable Growth

Source: author's calculations

The graph above reflects a story better than words. It shows a remarkably stable top line growth rate, easily clearing 45% revenue growth rates. This sort of growth rate is rare to come by. Even if throughout fiscal 2020 Pinterest's top line were to slow down, they would be highly unlikely to drop below 30% revenue growth year over year.

Also, as Pinterest continues to make users' experience increasingly personal, with more monetizable avenues, such as shopping, Pinterest's growth rates are more likely than not to stay close to 40% over the coming one to two years.

Digging Further Into Pinterest Growth

Pinterest's ARPU (average revenue per user) drivers are coming from both an increase in prices as well as an increase in the number of brands coming onto its platform. Although in Q2 2019, Pinterest highlights that the increase in ARPU is being predominantly driven by the number of advertisements rather than price increases. Consequently, in time, investors can expect price increases to be a potential driver of revenue growth. All in all, thus far, Pinterest's growth opportunities have a long runway ahead.

New Revenue Streams

What's more is that Pinterest's opportunity continues to broaden and diversify into new verticals. For example, previously, Pinterest declared that its strength revolved around users coming onto its platform to discover and learn. However, in this most recent quarter, we are now seeing auto companies, namely Toyota (TM), taking the plunge and adopting Pinterest's advertising platform.

Other areas in which users are coming to the platform for inspiration include recipes, exercise, do-it-yourself. To this end, Pinterest has recognized that video could be a very sticky engagement offering for users if executed properly.

In fact, Pinterest reveals that users re-pin videos at a rate of 40% greater than static content. The trouble for Pinterest is that video content requires huge investments. However, given that Pinterest carries $1.85 billion of cash and equivalents and no debt, for now, bottom line investments won't be the focus for any shareholder.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety (Risks)

Finding a great company, with strong growth potential is the easy part. Everyone can identify companies with strong potential. The problem for investors is to find investments which are not being priced to perfection. Finding an investment where there is a discrepancy between their valuation and their fundamental potential. Wherein lies the problem with PINS.

Source: author's calculations

How can any rational investor look at the above table and unemotionally argue that the stock is not already pricing in very high expectations?

In actuality, thus far, despite many promises, investors have little evidence as to where Pinterest's future profit margins could end up?

Are they likely to be as high as Facebook's (FB)? That's highly doubtful, Facebook is one of the best-managed companies on the planet.

Or will Pinterest's profit margins line up closer to those of Twitter (TWTR)? Or will they be even lower than those of Twitter? Thus far, it is challenging to say with certainty and investors are ultimately speculating on Pinterest's future cash-generating capabilities.

However, one thing is clear from my perspective: paying up close to 20x trailing revenues rarely makes for a compelling investment.

The Bottom Line

Since its IPO at $19, Pinterest has continued to rally despite the turbulence in the overall market. Investor sentiment towards Pinterest is showing no signs of slowing.

In summary, there is no question that Pinterest makes for a great investment story. The only question which remains is if there is any upside potential left on its shares? I stubbornly propose that there is not.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.