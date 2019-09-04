Akamai Technologies: Don't Forget This Elliot's Pick

We believe that the activist could help the company a lot. Elliot thinks that the company could undertake different strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

The company appears to be offering better CDN services than competitors but does not seem to be controlling a significant market share.

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.74x and marketable securities and cash worth $1.329 billion, the balance sheet is quite strong.

We believe that an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16x-17x is fair. MSFT trades at 17x and does not report much larger EBITDA margin than Akamai.

With Cloudflare (NET) organizing its IPO soon, investors should take a look at other competitors like Akamai Technologies (AKAM). With many investors checking the CDN space, AKAM's valuation may increase. There is more. Recently, several hedge funds acquired shares, and Elliot has a stake. Finally, with the company expecting an increase in its EBITDA margin and other competitors trading at more than 16x, Akamai Technologies could trade at 16x-17x.

Business

Founded in 1998, Akamai Technologies, Inc. offers solutions for optimizing and securing content and business applications in the cloud.

The company's list of products includes cloud and enterprise security solutions, development and operation services ("DevOps"), and media delivery among other solutions. The image below offers further information on the matter:

With that, the company is well-known among IT professionals because of its content delivery network. IDC Market notes that Akamai is the leader among CDN vendors. There appears to exist a clear difference between the Akami's services and that of Fastly (FSLY), CenturyLink (CTL), Cloudflare (NET), and all the others. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Investors may not be knowing Akamai. However, it appears a sure thing that market participants will be knowing Akamai's clients. IBM (IBM), the NBA league, the NASDAQ or the Mtv trust the company.

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company made 59% of its revenue from the United States. In the same period in 2018, Akamai reported that 62% of its revenue came from the U.S. Investor will most likely appreciate this fact. It means that the company is making efforts to sell its know-how abroad.

According to Zion Market Research, the CDN Market could reach $24.9 billion by 2025. Also, the market is expected to grow at 12.5% between 2019 and 2025. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Akamai's revenue growth is lower than the growth pace at which the target market is growing. Besides, the company controls a small stake in the market. It is the leader in the CDN space. We wonder why the company does not control a significant market share. With this in mind, it is not rare that an activist investor identified significant operational opportunities.

6% Revenue Growth And 128% Net Income Growth

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, Akamai Technologies reported 6% revenue growth amounting to $1.41 billion. It is favorable that the company increased its sales and marketing expenses by 2.7%. Akamai does not need a lot of investment in marketing to report revenue growth.

Value investors will most likely appreciate knowing that in the six months ended June 30, 2019, Akamai reported restructuring charges of $7 million.

With that, what matters the most on this name is the company's net income increase of 128%. With other competitors reporting net income losses, the fact that Akamai has become even more profitable in 2019 is very beneficial. See more on the income statement in the image below:

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, Akamai reported FCF of $320 million, 2.2% more than that in the same period in 2019.

The FCF growth noted above may not impress value investors in 2019. Market participants will most likely appreciate the chart below. Notice how the FCF grew from the year 2010 and 2000. In our view, the market did not react, in 2015 and 2016, to the favorable FCF upward trend. This information will not hurt private equity analysts.

Balance Sheet

The company's financial situation is quite stable. With an asset/liability ratio of 2.74x and marketable securities and cash worth $1.329 billion, the balance sheet is quite strong. Notice that the company reports goodwill worth $1.58 billion, 29% of the total amount of assets. Some investors may be worried about the impairment risk from the company's intangible assets. With that, goodwill could also represent an opportunity. If the company can integrate well the company acquired, shareholders will benefit. See more details on the company's assets in the image below:

On the liability side, investors will need to review the total amount of debt. Akamai Technologies reports convertible notes worth $893 million, which is below the total amount of cash. Thus, value investors will not worry a lot about the company's debt obligations. Besides, Akamai Technologies is not paying a lot of interest. As shown in the image below, the company is paying an interest rate of 3.2% to 4.26%. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

See more on the list of liabilities in the table below:

The Acquisition Of Janrain And Valuation

In January 2019, Akamai Technologies, Inc. acquired Janrain for $123.6 million in cash. In 2014, Janrain reported $14.3 million in revenue and 3-year growth of 294%.

With the public information that we have and assuming that revenue declined a bit from 2014, we get forward revenue of $24.3 million. It means that Akamai Technologies paid approximately 5x Janrain's revenue. The table above offers further details on the matter:

With 164.98 million shares outstanding and a share price of $89, the Akamai's market capitalization is equal to $14.6 billion. With a debt of $893 million and cash and marketable securities of $1.329 billion, the enterprise value would be equal to $14.16 billion. The market capitalization figure is close to that of the enterprise value. Thus, we can use any of them to compare the company with Janrain. With annual revenue of $2.79 million and revenue growth of 6.89%, forward revenue of $2.98 million appears reasonable. Using 5x sales, the company should have an enterprise value of more than $14.6 billion.

Owler offers a list of competitors, which includes public companies like Fastly (FSLY), and Amazon (AMZN):

Let's compare the EV/FCF of the cited companies and other software companies. Akamai appears to be a bit undervalued as compared to larger competitors like AMZN or Google (GOOG). Its EV/FCF is close to 24x with other competitors trading at 25x and 38x. Akamai Technologies is also cheap if we use the EV/EBITDA ratio.

With that, notice that Akamai's EBITDA margin is larger than that of competitors. Besides, the market does not appear to be taking into account the recent margins increase of Akamai. See Akamai's EBITDA margin of 34.95% in the image below:

Also, investors don't seem to be reacting to the guidance given by Akamai. As shown in the image below, the company expects to increase its non-GAAP operating margin to 30% in 2020. Also, notice that the company's EBITDA margin in Q2 was close to 42%.

With the restructuring charges and the increase in the operating margins, we believe that an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16x-17x is fair. MSFT trades at 17x and does not report much larger EBITDA margin than Akamai. With forward EBITDA of $1.180 billion, the enterprise value should be equal to $18.8 to $20 billion. It means that a share price of $116 may be reasonable. See the expected figures in the table below:

Shareholders - There Is An Activist Investor

It appears clear that the company will interest hedge funds and money managers. AQR Capital Management, BlackRock and even Elliott Associates, L.P. disclosed positions on the stock. As shown in the table below, the first two funds have acquired shares recently:

Elliot decided to reduce its stake in the company in 2019. However, the well-known activist holds shares of the company. Value investors will appreciate this fact. Elliot thinks that the company could undertake different strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

The IPO Of Cloudflare - Akamai Did Not React

There is an excellent reason to study Akamai right now. Cloudflare, which is a competitor of the company, is organizing its IPO. The event is expected to create a significant liquidity, which should push the valuation of competitors up. As a result, several peers, like Fastly, are seeing an impressive increase in their E.V./Sales ratio. In our view, the market is forgetting Akamai Technologies. See the image below for further details on the matter:

Conclusion

With growing operating margins and Elliot being a shareholder, Akamai Technologies is a must-follow for value investors. Also, the company appears to be offering better CDN services than competitors but does not seem to be controlling a significant market share. Besides, the CDN market is growing at more considerable pace than Akamai's revenue. With this in mind, we believe that the activist could help the company a lot. In terms of valuation, an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16x-17x is reasonable. Other competitors with almost similar EBITDA margin are trading at that ratio.

