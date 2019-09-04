Trulieve: Firing On All Cylinders And Too Cheap To Ignore

The company is on pace to reach 44 stores in Florida by the end of 2019 and is also actively building out presence in three other states.

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) is a unique company in the cannabis sector as it has already consistently delivered high growth while maintaining high profitability. Management is first-class and has done a terrific job of controlling cost while pursuing high growth. We believe the current stock price is highly attractive as the Florida operation has matured and the company is looking to expand into additional states which could present additional upside.

2019 Q2 Review

Trulieve reported yet another strong quarter of high-growth and superior profitability. The company generated $58 million of sales which grew 30% from the prior quarter, the strongest among the last four quarters. The increased sales were driven by more stores opened, state-wide home delivery, and favorable product mix. Gross margin also stayed strong at 65%, resulting in total gross profits of $38 million. Trulieve operated 29 stores during Q2 including 3 opened during the quarter. Smokeable flowers accounted for 50% of product sales which grew from 30% in Q1 as this product form was only made legal and became available to Trulieve customers in March. Same-store-sales also increased by 48% which is very impressive.

EBITDA jumped to $32 million in the quarter which improved substantially from Q1 as margins expanded aggressively. Part of the increase was due to an adjustment for grow cost expensed for biological assets and inventory. On the Q2 conference call, management said that EBITDA margin should stabilize around 44% excluding the grow cost adjustment. Trulieve has consistently improved its financial performance while maintaining high margins which are very impressive among cannabis companies globally. We think the key to Trulieve's superior margin is its ability to control cost while maintaining a high growth rate. Management did a fantastic job of maintaining SG&A while pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy within Florida and several new markets. We expect the company to continue its recent success as it pursues further consolidation within Florida and establish new markets such as Massachusetts. The consistent profitability should give investors every reason to believe in the cannabis industry and its business model.

Growth Outlook

Florida remains a high-potential market for U.S. cannabis companies. The registered patient count reached 238,000 in Florida and is growing fast. Trulieve is trying to open 44 stores in Florida by the end of 2019 (its total licensed store count is 49) and management indicated that it is ready to continue its penetration if the cap is lifted in Florida in the future. We think Trulieve has ample room for growth within Florida during the next 12-18 months which should support continued growth into its previously announced guidance. We think 2019 guidance is largely derisked and within reach based on Trulieve's Q2 YTD results. 2019 guidance also included contributions from the California and Connecticut store. The 2020 guidance also included the Massachusetts operation which is being built out at the moment.

2019 : $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA

: $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA 2020: $380-$400 million of revenue; $140-$160 million of EBITDA

Trulieve has total cultivation space of 1.6 million sq ft and output capacity of 55,000 kg per year. The company is adding additional cultivation assets at the moment to support its continued expansion within Florida. However, the company is also pursuing growth outside Florida aggressively. Trulieve plans to be in six states by the end of 2019 and it currently operates in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California. So it seems like Trulieve is looking to get into two additional states through M&A by the end of 2019.

Valuation

Trulieve is currently trading at 5.0x EV/Sales and has a market cap of $1.1 billion. Based on its 2019 EBITDA guidance of $100 million, the company is trading at EV/EBITDA of 11x. Frankly, it is almost impossible to identify another company that shares a similar profitability profile within the cannabis space. Trulieve is ahead of its peers by a large margin when it comes to cost control, operational efficiency, capital allocation, and shareholder value creation. The company raised $70 million from senior secured debt issuances in June which is an efficient capital markets solution for Trulieve's near-term capital needs. The company has been very prudent with its capital and did not raise too much dilutive capital, unlike many of its peers. We really appreciate the success of Trulieve and believe that the company is being penalized by the sector downturn. The valuation multiples are looking very attractive now and should serve as a floor to its share price in the long term.

Looking Ahead

Trulieve remains one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S. and a unique player that has consistently delivered profitability. Our view on Trulieve has gradually improved over the last year as it executes on its Florida strategy and begins to expand into other states. We believe Trulieve's Florida operation alone can support its current valuation at 11x EV/EBITDA, with other states presenting further upside. We believe the current downturn in the cannabis sector presents an excellent entry point for Trulieve and patient investors should use this opportunity to establish or expand positions in this highly profitable cannabis sector leader.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.