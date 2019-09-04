Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) CEO Mike Hsu Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference Call September 4, 2019 9:45 AM ET

[Call Starts Abruptly] and we're pleased to welcome Kimberly-Clark. While dramatic pulp deflation has surely dominated the investor dialog on Kimberly-Clark over the past several months, the company posted much better than expected revenue growth for first half of the year. Positive pricing has been a big part of the story, but also a more stable macro environment has helped mitigate elasticity. While the company continues to execute its multiyear restructuring program, we're curious to hear more about plans to drive improved in-market execution and market share performance.

We're excited to have, both the company's CEO, Mike Hsu and CFO, Maria Henry at the conference again this year, and of course Investor Relations, Paul Alexander as well.

Mike Hsu

Okay. Thank you, Laura. It's good to be back here in Boston again this year. Thank you all for your interest in Kimberly-Clark. I'll start by providing a quick overview of our company and recap our current year and our outlook. And then most of the time this morning, I'd like to spend unpacking our medium term strategic plan, K-C Strategy 2022.

The standard reminders apply about forward-looking statements and any reference to non-GAAP measures. I'll refer you our latest 10-K and our Web site for further information. Our four key messages for today; we're delivering improved results, both in the top and bottom line; we're investing more in our brands and building capability to drive long-term success; we're executing K-C Strategy 2022 to create balanced and sustainable growth, while also returning significant cash to shareholders; and we're confident in our ability to improve long-term shareholder value.

For those of you not familiar with us, here are few highlights about K-C. We're an $18 billion company, founded in 1872. We've got a portfolio of iconic global brands with leading market position. We're distributed in 175 countries and used by one quarter of the world's population. And we have a very strong legacy of innovation. In fact, we created five of the eight categories in which we compete.

We're strongly committed to sustainability and are really proud of our track record. We've been focused on sustainability for quite some time now. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities and ensure that our business can remain healthy for decades to come. We have programs like Toilets Change Lives and No Baby Unhugged that address critical social issues. So our sustainability 2022 program reflects our plans to drive impact in five key areas; Social Impact, Forests & Fiber, Waste & Recycling, Energy & Climate and Supply Chain. As highlighted in our 16th Annual Sustainability Report, we're making excellent progress.

We're also making strong progress on our operating results. Organic sales are up 3% and 5% in the first two quarters of '19, and that's been driven by higher selling prices and also strong market execution. Adjusted gross margins are ahead of 2018 levels and up a 120 basis points in Q2. Adjusted operating profit returned to growth in Q2 after a tough 2018. So while we're pleased with this improvement, we're not satisfied.

Our strong progress in the first half allowed us to increase our overall full year outlook. Pricing plans are on track, and as Laurie mentioned, volumes are ahead of expectations, aided by strong execution. Commodities are still expected to be a headwind for the year, but the impact has indeed moderated a bit. We're delivering strong cost savings and we're also increasing investments to enhance growth and strengthen our market shares.

So I'd now like to highlight our K-C 2022 Strategy. Shortly after becoming CEO, we introduced K-C Strategy 2022, and these reflect our priorities as we approach our company's 150th anniversary. The plan will enable us to deliver balanced and sustainable growth, and create shareholder value in what we think will continue to be a challenging environment. The three strategies accelerate growth of our portfolio of iconic brands, leverage cost and financial discipline to fund growth and improve margins, and allocate capital in value creating ways. And I'll unpack these on subsequent slides.

K-C 2022 will enable us to achieve the medium term financial objectives we set forth in January. Our top line objective is the gross sales and organic 1% to 3% annually, and that assumes category growth of 1% to 2%. And of course, we're striving to be in the upper half of that range. On the bottom line, our objective is to increase EPS mid single-digits annually. We expect to grow operating profit 3% to 5% and we plan to increase gross profit somewhat faster than that. And we'll reinvest in marketing to fuel the top line, just like we're doing this year.

And from the capital efficiency, our objective is to at least maintain our top tier ROIC. Over the last 15 years, we've doubled ROIC to 26% and that's among the highest in our industry. Lastly, we're targeting dividend increases in line with EPS growth. And we continue to believe a strong dividend is a key part of our overall investment proposition.

So to accelerate growth, we're really sharpening our focus on the consumer. We're driving hard on two consumer centric growth pillars; elevate the core and accelerate growth in D&E markets. And to execute, we're deploying a disciplined approach to building commercial capability. So what's different, it's got a greater focus, more enterprise scale and improved execution. We're applying a more disciplined approach globally similar to how we've attack costs. And its early days, but we're making progress. We're managing growth as an overall program and we're bringing in fresh perspectives, tiered by our new Chief Growth Officer, Alison Louis.

We have significant opportunity to premiumize our categories by elevating our core. Now, if you consider the price per unit spread of our categories compared to others in personal care. In some that's spread between the lowest price product and the highest price product can be 50 times or more on a per unit basis. Now, if you take a look at the U.S. diaper category, the average price per diaper is about $0.20 and the spread is only about 3x. So we will deliver premium innovation that solves bigger problems for our consumers and makes our brands worth more.

Huggies Special Delivery is an example of how we intend to elevate our categories in our big core markets like the U.S. Special deliveries are new super premium diaper we launched it in the U.S. this summer. It's comprised of our best technology from around the world. It's made with plant based material. It's our softest diaper and provides ultimate skin comfort. Design is also key. We're breaking some new ground with some striking black packaging as you can see. And Special Delivery is definitely premium priced, 40% higher than our current premium Huggies. So let's take a look at one of our introductory spots.

Okay, pretty cute babies. It's a great category to be in.

Okay. We're also elevating North American adult care, with innovation and category expanding marketing. With over 50% share, our role is to lead category development, and the category is very attractive. Like it or not, we're all getting older and so the more than 80 million Americans are suffering from urinary incontinence in some form. And the category is only about a third penetrated. We recently launched innovations that enhance fit and comfort for our users, Poise Active and Depend FIT-FLEX, and those innovations have strong marketing to highlight premium features. In addition, we're focused on growing category penetration by reducing the stigma of the condition, and showing how Poise and Depend can help our users continue to live active lifestyles. So let's take a look at one of our new Poise spots.

We're increasing brand investment this year and that's helping drive our 8% volume growth this year in North America. These innovations, coupled with strong pricing execution, have enabled a strong start for our North American consumer business this year. Growth is accelerating. Year-to-date, organic sales are up 3% and up 5% in Q2. We're making progress on revenue growth management, and have achieved 3% net selling price realization year-to-date. Improved marketing and improved in-store execution has also yielded stronger than planned volume. So North American consumer is a good example of our, elevate the core strategy, in action.

South Korea is also an important core business and a leader in premium innovation. We have a long history in Korea and terrific market position. Category conditions have been tough. Family formation, that means marriages have been declining, and that's caused significant birth rate declines. So despite these conditions, we're driving growth with premium innovation. The Korean consumer is among the most sophisticated in the world. And they're seeking, better for you, natural product and products that are free from harsh chemicals. And so our team has launched a very wide variety of super premium offering, feature ingredients, such as organic cotton and bamboo and they're becoming a significant part of our Personal Care business.

KCP is our global B2B business, and it will also elevate its categories through value-added innovation. It represents about 20% of our overall business today, and has a very attractive margin profile. Disciplined pricing execution has been a key driver of growth this year. But overall, we're focused on providing branded innovation that creates better value for our end users. For example, we have initiative called, elevate the washroom that delivers a suite of premium bath products, and introduces Internet connected technology to help our end-users deliver a better washroom experience for their tenants, while also reducing cost and use. Beyond the washroom, we offer a strong lineup of advanced wipers, safety and scientific products for precision industrial applications.

All right. So let me now turn to our biggest long-term growth opportunity, and that's building out D&E markets. Today, D&E accounts for 30% of our sales, and that's double over the past 15 years. So while we're pleased with our progress in '19 it's up 8%, it's a good step up from recent years. We've had some historical success but we're still only in the early innings of D&E development. Penetration and frequency of our categories is still fairly low, and that’s because our products which are used multiple times a day every day, require at least moderate household incomes for consumers to be able to participate in the category.

So our sector focus is on Personal Care and Professional, and the priority markets for us are Latin America, China, Eastern Europe and ASEAN. We're also going to invest to early stage markets, including India and Africa, which are relatively small today but have huge long-term potential. Here's why these markets have huge long-term potential.

D&E is where 90% of the world babies are born. It's where the middle class is expanding and where penetration and frequency are still growing. This chart shows annual birth, the current category size for diapers, and the potential category size at U.S. spending levels. So if and when China, India and Africa reach U.S. spending levels, theoretically, the categories would be over $100 billion larger. We may not live to see that $100 billion in our lifetimes, but these markets are developing and they're developing quickly, just as China has done over the over the last 30 years.

So we're investing to build these markets and to accelerate our growth. We're investing in innovation, production and commercial capability and we're placing strong emphasis on category marketing and building our route to market. These investments are for diapers, fem care, adult care and baby wipes. And I'll provide some color on some of our key D&E markets on the next two slides.

We're accelerating development in Brazil and as a result, realizing double-digit growth. We implemented pricing in response to currency devaluation and commodity inflation this year. But beyond pricing, we're launching innovation on both the premium and value end of our portfolio, which has been important to our consumers in Brazil that are living in a challenging economic environment. Our focus on route to market has also been a major contributor to growth. We're expanding distribution, especially beyond the major cities, and we're leveraging advanced tools to enhance our operational discipline.

We're also developing underpenetrated categories. In adult care, we're leading the market conversion from brief or open diapers to pants and in baby wipes, we're increasing points of interruption in store and driving usage through advertising. Both categories are up strong double digits in Q2.

After a challenging two years, our China business returned to growth in Q2. Diaper pricing has stabilized and we've refined our promotion strategy to improve net revenue realization. Our focus is on providing premium innovation to the sophisticated Chinese consumer. So our Huggies 5D diaper offers the best combination of fit, comfort and protection and softness. It's driven our growth in premium diapers and it's highly rated by consumers. So we're rolling out this technology to our mid-tiers through the balance of this year.

Our Kotex fem care business has great momentum. Organic sales were up over 20% year-to-date, and we're on track to deliver 20% plus growth for the third consecutive year. We're going to continue to focus on premium innovation, targeted at the young category entrant, backed by strong and relevant digital marketing. Kotex marketing is all-digital and leverages our She Can global brand idea. So let's take a look at one of our spots.

Okay. Eastern Europe is on track for another year of robust growth. We're up over 20% this year and we'll deliver double-digit growth for the fourth time in the last five years. Our momentum on Huggies and Kotex reflects winning product innovation, strong pricing and sales execution. It's a great example of all of our commercial capabilities working well together. Now, the linchpin of our performance, however, has been winning product performance and a steady stream of innovation in our premium tiers. This includes 2019 upgrades on Huggies Elite Soft diaper pants and the introduction of Kotex Active.

In addition, our route to market improvement has been a key growth driver. We're strengthening our distribution in Ukraine and the CIS, and we're achieving record shares, which has been a key growth contributor. ASEAN continues to be a strong double-digit performer, and is becoming an important growth platform for us. Our business is up double-digits. Huggies in Vietnam is leading with innovation across the value spectrum, in both open diapers and diaper pants. Our team is doing a great job, taking the best innovations from around, from lead markets like China and Korea, and rapidly rolling them out across the region. Huggies Platinum from China is a great example. This year it's launched in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines this year.

Now, I'll change gears a bit and highlight our strategies to leverage financial discipline and capital allocations. And as many of you know, this is an area where we have a strong legacy to build upon.

Okay. We're delivering sustainable cost reduction through our FORCE cost savings program. FORCE has generated over $4 billion in savings over the last 15 years. And that program is focused on improving our end-to-end supply chain and leverages our global supply chain organization, which was created just four years ago. The key focus areas for us include manufacturing productivity to reduce waste and improve efficiencies, product design for value, strategic sourcing and network flow optimization. For 2019, we're targeting $300 million to $325 million in savings. And we continue to work toward an ambitious four year target and beyond that, expect us to deliver strong savings for years to come.

Beyond FORCE, we're implementing the largest restructuring in our history. The global restructuring program is designed to structurally lower our cost base. It's making us simpler, leaner and faster. We're getting more comment on systems and process, and we're standardizing manufacturing platforms to enable global product technologies that will speed the rollout of innovation. The program will generate annual savings of $500 million to $550 million by 2021, and will provide us increased flexibility to drive top and bottom-line growth.

We're making excellent progress. We're 18 months into this program. We have about 70% of the charges behind us. We've realized about 40% of the savings. And our workforce reductions are more than 50% complete. So the program is working. And in fact, it's enabled us to structurally lower our SG&A expense. We have a strong track record on SG&A. Total spending is below 17% of sales. And if you exclude advertising and R&D, it's less than 12% and down a 100 basis points over the last two years. So at the same time, we remain committed to investing on our brands, and advertising is up nicely this year.

Our financial discipline extends to the balance sheet. We're making outstanding progress reducing working capital. Since 2014, we've taken 23 days out of our cash conversion cycle. And this was driven by strong progress on payables and efficient inventory management. We expect more progress going forward, but we will see a modest increase in 2019 due to restructuring activity.

Improving working capital has also been a key part of how we've increased our return on invested capital, which is a key component of our long-term incentive plan. We've made strong progress and increased our ROIC by 700 basis points over the past five years. Improving return on capital and generating strong cash flow are key elements of our shareholder friendly approach to capital allocation.

Dividends are also a key feature of our investment proposition. We've paid a dividend 85 years in a row and have increased that dividend for 47 consecutive years. And over the past 10 years, we've paid out more than $12 billion in cash dividends. And since '09, we've increased our dividend per share by more than 70%. This has enabled us to achieve a top tiered dividend payout of about 60%.

We also have an excellent history returning cash through share repurchases. Over the past 10 years, we repurchased nearly $10 billion of KMB stock, and this has reduced our share count by 17%. We expect to reduce -- repurchase additional KMB shares this year, and our full year target being $600 million and $900 million.

Despite operating in a challenging environment over the past few years, our TSR track record remained strong. Over last 10 years, KMB delivered solid TSR, slightly ahead of the Consumer Staples Index. This year, we're ahead of the market and ahead of our peer set. And we're going to continue to focus on improving our overall business performance.

So in closing, we're making excellent progress and delivering improved performance this year. We're investing to position K-C for long-term success. We're driving balanced and sustainable growth through K-C strategy 2022. And we're confident in our ability to create long-term shareholder value. So with that, maybe we'll pause and we'd be happy to take and address any questions you might have. So Lauren, go ahead.

Q - Lauren Lieberman

Perfect. Thank you. I was curious, I guess, this is both a near-term and longer term question. So with the outperformance you've had year-to-date, you just -- and then also the benefits of cost deflation. You've talked about upping your spending in the second half of the year. And one of the things I thought was interesting in your discussion about it was having confidence to increase that spend level because things you're putting in the market are working. But I was wondering if we can maybe look back a little bit, knowing how much inflation has been a problem for several years. Do you think spending has been somewhat constrained in the last several years? Are there things that looking back as you've had a great deal of responsibility to the company for quite a long time now, that maybe things could have, should have been done in the past, or maybe things were tight because of inflation. And as we look forward over the next several years, that it may be a different landscape?

Mike Hsu

Well, maybe I will start. Maria, you can jump in. She's the wise financial sage here. But I would say, hey, our approach is to be balanced, right? And we're shooting for a balanced and sustainable growth. I think definitely over the last couple of years, we had tougher market conditions, whether that's competitive. Last year was huge commodity driven. And so naturally, I think when we had some of that inflation, we did -- we didn't -- probably didn't spend as much as we might have hoped.

The other thing I would say though is the competitive conditions made it tough to spend. And meaning, one of the things I think I may have said on a prior call, Lauren, was, it's tough to spend advertising when the competitor is doing BOGO, or in some cases, buy one get two free, right, because the marketing doesn't work that well there. So I think a big change this year is, I think the markets are very constructive. I think the competitive environment is much more focused on marketing and innovation. And I think that makes the conditions much more conducive to growth.

Maria Henry

I would echo Mike's comments that we really do follow a balanced model, given the commodity exposure that we have. Some years are going to be tough and some years are going to be better. While we all hope for a consistent environment, we rarely seem to get that. And we've got very disciplined controls around our spending, where we need to tighten our belts, we know where to go to do that where we have some more flexibility to invest behind the growth agenda. We certainly have those opportunities lined up. So lot easier this year after Mike has taken over as CEO, and taken the company though the growth agenda for the next several years with K-C 2022 and the medium-term guidance. It's a lot easier to invest behind those initiatives since we have the whole organization aligned for how it is we plan to grow the top line for the next several years.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you update us on your view of the competitive dynamics relative to private label, particularly in tissue and then also in diapers? And it seem like there has been a push from several retailers to expand the private label exposure in many categories. And I was wondering if you see that being a larger piece of the market, going forward? Or we've reached sort of the point that retailers are hoping to get to?

Mike Hsu

Yes, I think -- and my answer will probably vary market-to-market, maybe I will start with the U.S. Overall, I would say, the U.S. market across private label on our categories is similar to how it's been for the last several years. Although, the caveat is it's up a little bit in the tissue businesses and down a little bit in the personal care businesses. I think there's been a lot of press and discussion around private label. I think in our discussions with retailers, I think they view it as an important part of their margin mix. However, I think they also recognize to compete and win, they generally compete with brands. And that’s where we come in, which is our brands typically tend to be important traffic drivers to the store. And so, we feel very good about our brand position. But we're still cognizant of what private label can do and what they're trying to do.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just as a follow-up, it seems like brand manufacturers took price several quarters ago and private label manufacturers appear to be taking price more recently. Should that -- I mean, typically, I would expect that to -- it'd be beneficial to the branded guys. I mean am I right in the way I'm viewing the pricing dynamics?

Mike Hsu

Yes, I don't understand why there's a lag there. I think I'm guessing their costs hit us, the branded manufacturers at about the same time. But there does seem to be a lag. But, I was puzzled to see how they could hold off on pricing given what hit us all last year.

Lauren Lieberman

And just follow -- continue on private label, because one thing I've thought that's interesting is some of the private label -- from launches that we've seen have been at the more premium that sort of been looking to bring to the consumer benefits that startup or disruptor brands have done in other categories, and you've seen some of that in diapers, but the private label players have been doing it too. So I guess commentary perhaps on innovation cycles in the industry. Whether you think it's the beginning of a trends and drove change, as the private label almost act as a premium innovation engine, but at affordable price points, because -- how does that fit with the idea that you're going to launch Special Delivery, right, this offering is premium benefits, but after premium price points?

Mike Hsu

Yes, I think, Lauren, we've seen that trend. Maybe private label is trying to premiumize, like in other categories earlier, right? And maybe a little bit in our categories, I will say, it can be tougher, because we believe technology matters a lot and our products are highly engineered products, in general, and fairly not that easy to make, right? So I think we feel good about our technology advantages. But I think that therein lies the whole strategy, which is if private label is growing or trying to grow, or if retailers are trying to grow private label. The best thing the manufacturer can do is continue to innovate and bring more premium innovation to create more value added in the category. And also, to bring marketing that's going to expand the category. And so that's what we're focused on. That's really what the -- elevate the core strategy is about. And we're seeing more of that certainly from our team and perhaps a little more broadly in the competitive marketplace too. And I think, overall, I think that's a good thing for the category.

Lauren Lieberman

Chief Growth Officer, so really interesting hire, I would love to know what new --- and Alison's got the great background, a lot of us have seen her presented at various times. So I'd love to hear a little bit about her remit, why now for Chief Growth Officer and what you hope she kind of -- she brings to the conversation?

Mike Hsu

Great, I can't wait till she presents here instead of me sometime. She's going to be great. She -- as you say, we're really excited to have her. We're very fortunate to have her. She's got a great experience from her days at J&J, Coca Cola, at Kraft. We worked on some of the same brands, not at the same time but when we were at Kraft. But she's got a lot of skills around innovation, a lot of passion around marketing, digital and so she's going to bring a lot to us.

And so really the agenda for us is, we've got a couple of these core strategies, elevate the core of the D&E. But the way we're really going to access them, we're saying we're building out our commercial capability. And really the capability covers marketing, especially digital, innovation, sales execution and then revenue growth management. Those are the typical CPG capabilities. But I think we're really focusing hard on building them up market-by-market. And so she's got ownership, which is why she's called the Chief Growth Officer over all those things, and our sector strategies. And we're really excited to have her drive this.

Maria Henry

And I would add that it's interesting to know, Mike, took over as Chief Operating Officer in the beginning of 2016. And if you look at the team at Kimberly-Clark, he's placed out of the five operators who own the P&L, he's first placed four out of five. He's now brought in Alison on the growth and innovation side of the house, and so really built out the team. And we're currently looking for someone to come in and head our global supply chain operations. So that'll be another key higher on Mike's watch. So really build out the team and have a set of people who have a common understanding of the strategies and the growth platforms, and can work seamlessly together to deliver what we've outlined for K-C 2022?

Mike Hsu

Yes, it was 2017. But I know, it feels like dog years to you.

Maria Henry

Oh, was it?

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to ask about Special Delivery, and the price premium there. I mean, you've highlighted some of the other categories, like shampoo or toothpaste. But I mean, I would just push backed a little bit and just to get to those categories-to-categories, that you used your whole life, it sounds like you go into the category and you graduate from it at some point like you do with diapers, for example.

Mike Hsu

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any markets where you've seen like 10 or 50x premiums as you've highlighted there? Like are there examples to suggest that approach is -- it has potential?

Mike Hsu

Yes. Interestingly, China is probably one of the markets that's premiumized the most, right, and there's still coming up the curve. The average household income is about $9,700 this year. So, still a long ways away. But in fact we've already got products. I said the U.S. -- the average price per diaper in the U.S. is about $0.20. In China, it's a little bit higher, about -- almost about $0.30. We've got diapers that sell for about $0.50 and then we have even $1 diaper there as well. So I think that that's -- I think there's opportunity still exists. You raised a fair point though, that some of it is graduation as you get older. But we believe there's certainly plenty of consumer needs that are going to work our products, being worth consumers paying more for our products. And I think we can build better products like that.

Maria Henry

And I think if you look at diapers, parents are willing to spend a lot of money on their children just in general, as a category, sometimes even more so than what they're willing to spend for themselves.

Unidentified Analyst

So you open the presentation, what effectively was an ESG slide, what kind of corporate responsibility. And I was wondering if you can kind of work through how that's a competitive advantage for you in some markets? How some markets are different than others in terms of how you're marketing it and focusing on products? And then specifically diapers are one of the ones that come in sort of with a negative tape, in some cases, in terms of how people think about landfill use and how you're maybe differentiating yourself from competitors there?

Mike Hsu

Yes. I will say, with all candor, I think, we've probably got into sustainability more in the -- more through the window of this is the right thing to do than thinking about the marketing aspects of it. I mean, because we're in the -- in some ways, you can consider us part of -- partially a natural resource company. We impact a lot of force, right? We have big facilities. We use a lot of water. And so I think we got into it, because the company felt like it was the right thing to do. So we've made a lot of progress in things like reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Very little of our production waste goes to landfill. We use almost all of it. Our products are almost -- we have the highest percentage of FSC certified fiber content in our products. And so we've made a ton of progress.

I think the next frontier for us is diapers, right, because there is a lot of resin. We're certainly aware of some of the concerns about that. And those are some things we're looking at and working on. So the next opportunity for us is also probably where you were starting at -- your starting point, which is, we probably could communicate the benefits of our sustainability program more effectively with the consumers in the world.

Unidentified Analyst

I think you start -- obviously, you started with the right thing to do, but it kind of becomes a virtuous cycle, right, because it can be consumer attributes that some people want to purchase maybe at a premium and then also it can have a benefit for investors that are looking for ESG compliant companies, and actually can drive higher multiples. I was just wondering how you kind of -- when you guys sit in the board and how you kind of put that all together, if it's a major factor, or minor, or more out of curiosity from the outside.

Mike Hsu

Yes. Overall, well, it's a pretty significant program for us, so I'd say it's a major factor. I think we could probably do a better job communicating it.

Lauren Lieberman

Great. We need to stop there despite how much time you left us for Q&A. But thank you so much. We'll go to the breakout. So thanks again for being with us.

Mike Hsu

Okay. Thank you.