Groupon: Avoid

While many IPOs like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have enjoyed outstanding returns since their IPOs, Groupon (GRPN) has consistently stayed in the laggard bin, with other names like Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO). Despite many of these names growing earnings per share (EPS) during their very brief glory days post-IPO, a lack of revenue growth has eventually put an end to their earnings growth. Groupon (GRPN) has managed to grow annual EPS in nearly every year since its IPO, but the complete erosion in revenue growth suggests that this is unsustainable. Annual earnings per share growth that is` generated by cost-cutting measures and non-existent sales growth rarely ever has staying power. For this reason, I believe Groupon's FY-2020 EPS estimates of $0.22 are attainable, but will likely taper off shortly after. I do not believe the company's recent initiative to add a membership program will be able to turn this ship around, and I see the stock as an Avoid for this reason. While bounces are possible, I expect the stock to remain a serial laggard and believe 20%-plus rallies will get sold into. Ultimately, I do not see the potential reward of a possible turnaround as worth the risk of a move to more all-time lows, assuming it doesn't materialize.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Groupon has had a very tough year so far, with the stock shedding over 22% of its value, despite the S&P-500 (SPY) putting up a 15%-plus return so far year-to-date. This performance should not be surprising, especially after the most recent Q2 results saw a 14% drop in revenue growth year-over-year. This is the largest year-over-year drop in revenue growth over the past three years, and we continue to see a trend of acceleration to the downside. Another eyesore in the company's Q2 results was the erosion of active global customers. As we can see from the below slide, active global customers are down over 3 million since Q2 2018, now totaling 46.2 million from 49.3 million a year ago. The trailing-twelve-month gross profit per active customer growing at 1% year-over-year has hardly made up for this erosion. There is no way to sugarcoat these results. A loss in active customers with more or less flat growth in gross profit per customer is not a trend any company wants to see.

The only real positive in the Q2 report came from the news that the company has officially rolled out a membership program called Select. The membership program provides members with better discounts and free shipping vs. non-paid members on the site. This has increased order frequency and higher average order value, and the company already has 150,000 members or about 0.3% of their total customer base. While the early adoption of this is encouraging, it is not surprising given the low price of $4.99/month for a membership.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In the recent earnings call, the company discussed that down the road they might be able to raise prices on Select as more partners on the program could command higher membership fees. While my opinion does not matter, I do not believe that the company is going to be able to command much higher prices than they are currently asking. Most customers are willing to pay $10.00 a month for Netflix (NFLX), Apple Music (AAPL), Audible (AMZN), and or Amazon Prime (AMZN), but I don't see Groupon's Select Service as nearly as sticky or necessary. The $5 a month option is doable and might be able to attract 1% - 2% of the total customer base, but I am doubtful a price hike will work. I simply do not see consumers having the same desire and need for a service like this at a price tag of $10 vs. Netflix (NFLX), which has significant purchasing power. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below.

Looking at Groupon's earnings trend below, we can see that the company has managed to grow earnings per share at a reasonable rate since its IPO. Outside of a significant drop-off in 2016, annual EPS continues to make new highs. Based on current estimates for FY-2019 of $0.22, Groupon is expected to see 16% growth in annual EPS from last year's $0.19. However, the market is most interested in the next 12-18 months, and FY-2019 is already in the rearview mirror. With this in mind, the flat growth expected for FY-2020 based on current estimates of $0.22 explains why the stock does not care about this year's 16% annual EPS growth. In summary, while the earnings trend for Groupon is not by any means as it's making new highs, we are expecting to see no growth year-over-year in FY-2020.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving to revenue growth, there's little to like here as an investor. Revenue growth has declined on a year-over-year basis for all of the past eight quarters, and saw its worst quarter yet in Q2 2019, with a 14% decline in year-over-year revenue. This suggests that revenue growth is accelerating to the downside, and the two-quarter average revenue growth rate clearly shows us how things are trending. In the below chart, I have shown revenue growth rates in blue, and the two-quarter average revenue growth rate in white. The reason for the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is to smooth out any lumpy quarters and to define the actual trend better. As we can see, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate has gone from (-) 6% in Q3 2017 to (-) 11% in the most recent quarter. Essentially, this means that the company is seeing weaker growth year-over-year, and it's only getting worse each quarter. Based on Q3 2019 estimates, the company is expected to see revenues of $557.1 million, which will translate to another quarter of negative year-over-year growth to the tune of 6%. This is a significant red flag as growth is not sustainable when sales are contracting year-over-year.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the above growth metrics, I don't see any way that Groupon's double-digit earnings growth can continue long-term. The company has mostly padded earnings per share growth through buybacks and cost savings during a two-year period when sales are declining year-over-year. Groupon recently bought back 4.2 million shares recently for $15 million at an average cost of $3.57. However, reducing the share count and cost-cutting are not sustainable ways to grow annual earnings per share. Eventually, the top-line weakness will leak onto the bottom line, and we see a glimpse of this with the flat year-over-year growth expected in FY-2020. Based on revenue growth trends, I believe the $0.22 estimates for FY-2020 are ambitious.

To illustrate my point about SG&A, the company reduced SG&A costs 4% year-over-year. They also reduced their share count by another 1% this year with their buybacks. This all contributes to pumping up the bottom line. Unfortunately, for investors, there is a limit to how much savings can be realized among SG&A expenses, and it's unlikely the 4% drop in SG&A expenses will continue.

(Source: Company Presentation)

To summarize, Groupon is growing annual EPS through reduced SG&A spend and reduction of their share count, at a time when quarterly revenues are contracting materially. This type of earnings growth is not sustainable and is often a value trap for less experienced investors. While companies can get away with this for a few years, eventually earnings growth will roll over or flatline, as we're expected to see in FY-2020.

So how are funds treating this recent 40% dip in the stock? Let's take a look:

(Source: Reuters.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart of fund data, we can see that new funds continued to enter Groupon up until Q2 2018. Since that quarter, however, which was the third quarter in a row of negative year-over-year revenue growth, the trend has been down. Despite Groupon being down over 40% since Q2 2018, no new funds are entering the stock, and prior funds continue to leave. This is evidenced by the total amount of funds holding Groupon dropping by nearly 15% from 324 to 281. This decline in fund ownership suggests that funds are not buying this dip, and are uninterested in going bottom-fishing during this decline. This is a divergence from 2016 through 2017 period, when fund ownership was increasing on the 50% decline from August 2016 to June 2017. If not for the aggressive buyback program with $260 million remaining on it currently, Groupon would likely have already made new all-time lows.

Finally, looking at the technical picture, the company continues to be a significant laggard to the market. While the S&P-500 and major indices are above their 40-week moving averages, Groupon is down 20% for the year and below its 40-week moving average. The stock has built what looks to be a topping pattern with its second test now of the $2.50 area. While bounces are possible after what's been a violent drop since earnings, I would expect them to stall out at $3.00 or lower.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Groupon has vital support at the $2.40 level, and a weekly close below $2.35 would remove all support levels for the stock. With resistance levels stacked overhead at $2.90 and $3.85, I would expect the stock to fail into any 15-25% rallies. For the bulls, the only real hope here is a strong reversal at $2.40 and significant volume coming into the stock to suggest funds are buying the dip. Based on recent fund disclosures, they had no interest at $3.00, so I'm skeptical they are going to step up to the plate at $2.50 suddenly. As mentioned, bounces are possible for Groupon, but I believe they are opportunities for investors to lighten up their positions. Any rallies that cannot get through $3.85 on a weekly close are just oversold bounces within a long-term bear market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While some analysts continue to try to find a bottom in Groupon in hopes of a turnaround, I am skeptical that it's going to happen. The recent membership initiative is a valiant effort by management to add recurring revenue and increase average revenue per user, but I would be shocked if we will see mass adoption by members. The company's negative year-over-year revenue growth rates are a red flag to sustainable earnings growth, and I do not believe that earnings per share can be propped up much longer unless this changes. Until Groupon can put in two consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, I see the stock as an avoid. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $550 million in revenues for Q3 2019; any miss on this number and the stock is likely heading to new all-time lows below $2.30. I see Groupon as an avoid and would be using 20%-plus rallies to liquidate positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.