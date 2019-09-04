Hidden Gems That Pay More Than Bonds

The art is not in making money, but in keeping it." - Proverb

With the 10-year Treasury yielding 1.47% and the inflation rate at 1.8% in July, if you invest in bonds, you will fall behind the rate of inflation and would be better off putting your money under your mattress. As noted numerous times in the Lead-Lag report, Treasury yields have inverted many times over the past few weeks. This means the government will pay you more to borrow your money for a 2-year period, than 10 years. Usually, it is the other way around. This inversion traditionally signals problems ahead for the economy and the stock market. Currently, the 2-yr and 10-yr Treasuries have the same yield. Thankfully, the S&P 500 dividend yield is slightly higher than inflation, 1.92% and offers a handful of hidden gems to help you earn some dividend income.

Altria (MO) has made headlines recently because after splitting itself up more than 10 years ago, it is going to try to put itself back together with its international partner, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Altria currently yields about 7.3%. Since the end of March when its price peaked, the stock has fallen 23%. This gives investors, that don't mind investing in tobacco, a good entry point on the stock. Both MO and PMI are venturing away from just the traditional cigarettes. They have business lines in life insurance, wine distribution, and cannabis.

Another member of the S&P 500 Index that yields more than 2% and gives you some potential for growth is Dover Corporation (DOV). Most Americans cannot name a single product or business line of Dover because they make and sell extensively to other business. They are involved in digital printing, labeling for food and beverages, commercial refrigerators, and fluid pumps. Last year, they spun off their energy-related business into Apergy, Inc. (APY) and brought in a new CEO. I believe there will be less volatility to the stock without the energy exposure yet have a stable core business that should be able to provide consistent returns. With a more consistent basket of products, I believe Dover can give you some dividend income and growth potential.

As with any investment, there are always many forces at play and the potential to lose principal while collecting income is possible. Treasury bonds still offer you the principal protection of the US government printing presses whereas stocks don't have that guarantee. The added risk of these gems is worth it if you can stand some ups and downs over the next couple of years.

Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award-winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two-week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.