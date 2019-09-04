5 Things You May Have Missed On The Eagle Point Credit Company Q2 Earnings Call

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) held their quarterly earnings call last week which coincided with the release of their Semi-Annual Report results for the first half of 2019. Most people will tend to focus on the cash flow numbers; and while those remain strong, there are other details that are important to the whole picture. Here are five key things that you may have missed.

Quarterly resets

First, the company announced they will be evaluating their CLO Equity positions quarterly and “recasting” the effective yields. Per Tom Majewski, CEO of Eagle Point Credit Company:

“During the quarter, we made a decision to begin recasting all of our CLO equity positions' effective yields on a quarterly basis. Previously, each position was recast either annual or upon a specific event, such as a reset add-on purchase or partial sale. Now, moving forward, we will be recalibrating the entire portfolio's effective yield each quarter. We believe this evolution to a more frequent effective yield recasting will provide investors with even greater information about our portfolio.”

To understand this fully you have to understand the way US GAAP requires CLO Equity to be recorded using the effective interest method. This method entails the company using projected cash flows (less certain allowances for credit losses, rebates, etc.) to arrive at an effective yield over the remaining life for each position. Because the underlying facts can change very quickly, there were often times the cash yield did not match the previous determination of the effective yield.

This move should be viewed very positively as management will now undertake additional work each quarter to try to provide better information to investors. In theory, the differences between GAAP yield and the recurring cash flows should now be tighter as the delay in annual recasting was exacerbating the problem. There are still a lot of variables in play for why GAAP yield and cash flows will be different, but at least now one of the variables has been removed (or at least reduced).

Benefit to an active manager – ‘Average Remaining Years to Reinvest’ remains steady

One of the benefits to active management is they are constantly churning the portfolio, seeking to maximize the benefits in each position. This can be evidenced in the fact that the metric, “weighted average remaining reinvestment period” remained flat at 3.2 years quarter over quarter. This may not sound like a big deal but the closer a CLO equity holding is to ending its reinvestment period, the terminal value of that holding goes down quickly. With each passing quarter a CLO equity holding loses another ¼ of it’s life, and part of its value going forward. If the company is able to maintain a metric even close to the 3+yrs it currently has it shows the true benefit to an active manager.

Analysts are asking about NAV decay, are you?

One thing I like to do is pay attention to what sort of things the analysts are focusing on in their questions. A common question each quarter is around the GAAP Income vs. Taxable Income vs. Cash flows debate (it’s almost become somewhat of a joke as to who’s going to ask about it first, management seems to have a good humor about it).

During the question session at the end of this call however, one of the analysts (Chris Kotowski) who regularly covers the stock, asked a question regarding the NAV decay seen from March 31 to June 30th. He deduced the NAV had decreased period-over-period, even when factoring the benefit of the ATM share issuance (more on that later) in a quarter where broad loan prices had remained relatively flat. The Company’s CEO provided his answer, explaining the broader market is now demanding wider spreads to hold CLO equity, implying that for the same set of cash flows buyers are now willing to pay even less to get them (for example, saying that previously they would have paid $20 to get $30 of cash flows in the future, now they’re only willing to pay $18 to get that same $30 in the future.) One would deduce this is due to the risk associated with holding the positions, as recognized by the expansive market. This invariably causes all their holdings to be marked lower on a market value basis, thus, causing their NAV to go down.

On a broader note it is important to keep an eye on the NAV of the fund as that is the metric that management can “control”, per se. In contrast to the market price, whereby management has no say if the fund trades at a discount or a premium, and so you shouldn’t judge them on total return on price. When looking at NAV however, you can see that since launching in October 2015 at $19.93, the NAV has steadily fallen to its current mark of $13.45. A lot of that can be explained by different methodologies in pricing the positions, the increased spreads demanded, etc. but at some point investors need to keep an eye on a NAV that appears to be trending downward. My gut reaction is that the Company is paying out too much in its common distribution and is eroding their NAV in the process. In an ideal situation the NAV remains flat and the common shareholders get whatever amount is earned above their NAV. This would entail fluctuating distributions, which most investors do not like, but would ensure the base NAV is maintained in the process.

It’s also important to realize the Company has benefited immensely in recent years by issuing shares through their “at the market” offerings (or “ATM”). These ATM’s allow the company, while trading at a premium, to issue new shares to investors at market prices. This means the difference between the market price paid and the NAV is recorded as a “benefit” to the fund’s NAV (US GAAP doesn’t allow that difference to be treated as income, rather just an increase to equity). In the last three-and-a-half years the company has recorded $0.78 of NAV increase because of these ATM share issuances, meaning the NAV would be even lower right now without those. Trust me, the Company LOVES seeing their shares trade at a premium.

Who benefits in de-levering?

The Company announced they had called (or “paid-down”) half of the series-A preferred notes (ticker: ECCA) during the first half of the year, redeeming ~$23.0mm of their preferred stock leverage. As a common shareholder this is not viewed kindly and here’s why: it benefits management to the detriment of the common shareholders.

The first point to realize is that the Company was able to raise funds to pay for the de-levering by issuing additional common shares. To put it simply, they just paid-down a fixed-rate liability of 7.75% and did so by issuing common shares that require a distribution yield of ~17%. In a period where they are struggling to meet their current distribution rate with income and are issuing it partly from a return-of-capital, this does not help. One can only surmise this year’s distribution will be even more difficult to cover with income after these actions.

Second, they just increased their earning ability on their incentive fee calculation. As previously discussed, the incentive fee is calculated based on the fund’s Net Investment Income (“NII”) which is directly impacted by the interest expense from the preferred shares. However, the common share distributions do not impact NII; with that in mind the Company was able to reduce their expenses, thereby increasing NII and allowing themselves to earn more incentive fees.

With these two facts in mind the de-levering should be viewed negatively from a common shareholders perspective.

Taxable Income – “in the zip code”

Another question asked of the Company after the earnings call was whether they would be able to “earn” their distribution on a taxable income basis. Tom Majewski, ECC CEO, answered that while they believe the taxable income will be “in the zip code” of $2.40 per share they do not forecast meeting that mark this year. They remain optimistic that they will be able to earn that rate in future years but once again, something to keep an eye on. He pointed towards a few strategic restructures that would shift income into the next taxable year so hopefully the fund returns to earning their distribution on a taxable income basis in 2020.

He also referenced that taxable income provides a “floor” for the distribution rate. In case people aren’t aware, the fund is setup as a Registered Investment Company (or “RIC” for short) which allows the income to “pass-through” to investors so long as they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income each year. This is what he means when he says taxable income provides the “floor” as they must distribute 90% to keep that status. However, in recent years they have been distributing much more than that in an effort to keep the distribution rate consistent. In 2018 the percentage was closer to ~140%, far surpassing the 90% minimum. To put that in perspective, if they merely distributed 100% of their taxable income they would have distributed approximately $1.50 per share, not the $2.40 they distributed. I’m sure investors would have loved that.

Final Thoughts

As I’ve said many times before, ultimately I would prefer the manager to lower the distribution rate to something that’s more attainable but still generous (something in the 10-13% range); but I’ll be clear, I do not see that happening. Managers are often scared to cut the distribution rates and would rather distribute ROC as most investors either don’t notice or simply don’t care. It’s that decision that allows the funds to remain trading at such premium-levels and consequently, allows the fund to continue with ‘at-the-market’ offerings that we’ve seen can be very good for the manager. When investors stop looking at real fund performance indicators and only focus on the distributed yield, that’s when valuations (read: trading premiums) can get out-of-balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC. Business relationship disclosure: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago.