Curaleaf: Bigger Might Not Be Better For Shareholders

Introduction

There's no question that Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is trying to become the largest and most dominant cannabis company in the U.S. The company already has the largest market value and will add billions once pending acquisitions are completed. We think there's no denying that Curaleaf is shaping to become the leader of the U.S. market, however, it remains to be seen whether shareholders will benefit from this process.

2019 Q2 Review

Curaleaf reported 2019 Q2 results which showed continued revenue growth and large potential revenue from announced but not yet closed acquisitions. The company reported total revenue of $49 million which is up 38% from Q1 driven by new store openings. It's unclear whether same-store-sales grew based on the limited disclosures. Gross margin was stable at 54% and EBITDA came in positive for the first time at $3.4 million for a margin of 7%. Curaleaf also said that pro forma revenue for Q2 was $111 million after including pending acquisitions. Curaleaf's Q2 revenue was the second-largest among U.S. cannabis companies in our coverage universe and only behind Trulieve, which reported sales of $58 million. Green Thumb and MedMen also were very close at $45 million and $42 million, respectively.

Curaleaf made several transformational acquisitions in the last few months that will add significant scale and diversification to its business model. The acquisition of Select, a large wholesaler of cannabis oils, will add substantial lower-margin revenue to Curaleaf (Select made $117 million in sales with a gross margin below 20% in 2018). Additionally, Curaleaf acquired Grassroots for $875 million in an all-stock deal to add significant presence in the Midwest. The company claimed Grassroots to be the largest private MSO in the U.S. with 20 operating stores and 41 additional licenses. The acquisition will add several new states to Curaleaf's footprint including Illinois and Pennsylvania. However, there also will be overlap in Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, and Ohio. We have seen that the U.S. regulatory is taking their time on cannabis mergers and we expect this acquisition to face similar scrutiny.

Bigger the Better?

There's no denying that Curaleaf is the most aggressive MSO out there with several large acquisitions in the past several months. However, one has to wonder if shareholders will ultimately benefit from this aggressive M&A approach or whether management is simply fulfilling their ego and going for the big prize of being the largest. We have seen too many examples in the cannabis industry where companies got larger while shareholders saw share price declines during the process. In our view, Curaleaf already has amassed a huge amount of capital and a lofty valuation which could limit future upside.

Last October, Curaleaf completed its RTO in Canada and raised C$520 million, then the largest capital raising in the history of the cannabis industry, at a price of C$11.45 per share. The stock closed at C$9.41 last Friday which means that RTO investors are sitting at a paper loss of 18%. We discussed the situation in our initiating report "A Disastrous Public Debut That Was Priced Expensive" and analyzed the perils of buying into pricey stocks despite them appearing to have solid growth and fundamentals.

Another case for reference is Aurora Cannabis (ACB), the second-largest cannabis company in the world with a market cap of C$8 billion. As we have said numerous times, the company has not created value for shareholders while management embarked on an aggressive M&A spree funded largely by equity. Shareholders were diluted to the point where any operational and strategic benefits from the acquisitions were inadequate to offset the ballooning share count. Aurora has more than 1 billion shares outstanding but shareholders found their shares to be worth the same as they were in November 2017, when the company launched its hostile bid for CanniMed and began its journey of rampant acquisitions and expansions.

Looking Ahead

Curaleaf certainly is on pace to become one of the largest, if not the largest, cannabis operator in the U.S., assuming the pending deals will eventually be completed. However, the bigger question that investors should ask themselves is whether the stock is a good investment. We have seen the likes of Aurora where a bigger scale brought little to no benefits to shareholders. Curaleaf already has a market cap of $3.5 billion and will add another ~$2 billion from announced acquisitions. However, the stock trades at 18x EV/sales which is very expensive and it could take years for the company to grow into its valuation based on recent growth rates. As of late, Curaleaf remains the most expensive MSO stock compared to peers such as Cresco Labs at 18x, Green Thumb at 9x, Harvest Health at 13x, and MedMen at 8x.

Curaleaf and all other MSOs are facing the same big question of whether they could find consistent growth after the initial round of expansion built around initial store openings. Curaleaf expects to have 69 stores opened by the end of 2019 but it only projected two more stores in 2020 because that's all the licenses it has. The recent acquisitions will bring additional revenue but they also were bought with millions of additional shares that will dilute existing shareholders meaningfully. This question always will serve as an overhang for the entire U.S. cannabis sector, but Curaleaf will be closely watched due to its size and scale. We believe that the best way to invest in the U.S. cannabis sector is through a basket approach and investors could consider the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF as an option (Curaleaf is 10% of the ETF holdings).

