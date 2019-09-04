Tesla: The Growing Nickel Problem

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) continues to ramp up production of the Model 3 this year, not only expanding its presence in Fremont, California, but with the launch of a new Gigafactory in China very soon. Production volumes are expected to climb greatly in the next few years as the company also launches its Model Y, Tesla semi, new Roadster, and perhaps a pickup truck. Unfortunately for the company, a key battery metal has seen an unfortunate turn of events that could hurt future plans.

The country of Indonesia, which reportedly accounts for 27% of the world's nickel supply, announced last week that it was accelerating its export ban for the metal. The original plan was to stop exporting nickel after 2021, but there were thoughts recently that the timeline would be moved up perhaps a year or so. Last week's shocking news was that the ban would start after December 2019, partly an effort to stop the country's rising government deficit.

Just like everything else, when supply of an item goes down, or is expected to in this case, prices go up. There has been a sharp rally in nickel prices after the news, with the metal going for $8.45 a pound as of Monday, Sept. 2. As the chart below shows, that means the price of nickel has basically doubled since the summer of 2017, when Tesla launched the Model 3.

(Source: infomine.com, seen here)

A dollar or two a pound in the rise of the cost of nickel doesn't seem like much, but when we start to see moves of $4 or perhaps more the situation gets a bit more interesting. One resources company executive stated earlier this year that there are 50 kilograms of nickel in "that Tesla battery," and I'm guessing that he was referring to the Model 3 since that was the model everyone was talking about.

If you convert that number, you'd be looking at 110 pounds of nickel in each Tesla battery, but you can expect that larger battery Model S/X vehicles add to the overall average. While the company has changed its battery chemistry somewhat over time, nickel is the most important of the three metals used, outside of lithium, of course. As the graphic below shows, nickel also goes into Tesla's energy products like the Powerwall, which itself may be more impacted by news of a huge cobalt mine closing by the end of the year.

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

To figure out the true financial impact on Tesla, let's assume that for each vehicle produced, the company needs 125 pounds of nickel. The actual amount could be even higher when you account for waste, as well as the metal used in Tesla energy products. A $4 rise in nickel prices would mean an extra $500 cost per vehicle, which at 100,000 vehicles per quarter is a $50 million impact every three months. When you already are losing $400 million per quarter, this really hurts in the quest for profitability.

It certainly will be interesting to see what happens once the nickel ban goes into effect in a couple of months. LME warehouse levels of nickel are about a third of what they were just four years ago, which certainly has contributed to the sharp rise in the price of the metal. As Tesla was gearing up for the Model 3 launch, prices of cobalt went from $10 a pound to almost $45. A similar rise in percentage terms for nickel would mean double digits easily, maybe $15 or even $20 as supply concerns rise.

With Indonesia moving up its export ban on nickel to the end of this year, electric vehicle makers like Tesla are going to feel the impact. Supplies of this key metal will now be closely watched, with prices soaring in recent weeks to multi-year highs. As the company gets ready to start production of the Shanghai Gigafactory and launch new vehicles in the coming years, it will be even more dependent on this battery metal. A further rise in nickel prices could end up adding hundreds of millions of dollars in costs per year, hurting the company's efforts to be profitable. As seen in the chart below, analyst hopes for non-GAAP profits this year have eroded, with the current consensus being at the lowest point I've seen. We've seen this trend occur in a number of recent years for Tesla, and news like this nickel ban could result in it happening more moving forward.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

