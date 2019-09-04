Lululemon: A Winner To Bet On, Despite Rich Valuations

Men's will likely continue to grow strongly, and so should digital sales in North America. The less encouraging news could come from China.

In the world of apparel retail, I believe the space is very clearly split between winners and losers. Riding the trends in active-casual wear and direct-to-consumer sales, players like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE) seem positioned to do substantially better than department and specialty stores, including Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS) and Foot Locker (FL).

Lululemon will have a chance to confirm (or refute) my optimism when it reports 2Q19 earnings on September 5 after the closing bell.

Credit: The Crimson

The Street is expecting to see revenues of $846.8 million that would be 17% better YOY, effectively maintaining strong top-line momentum - growth has hovered between the high teens and low 20s for the past six quarters. EPS is projected to land at $0.88, growing at an even faster pace than sales, probably as a result of expanded margins and share repurchase.

Considering the health of consumer spending, particularly in Lululemon's largest and most significant geographic region, I have no reason to believe that comps will deteriorate much in the quarter - other than relative to a very strong 2Q18 benchmark (see chart below). Driving strength is the still underpenetrated men's business, which last quarter grew at a dizzying 33% pace. It will be interesting to see if China, one of Lululemon's main growth engines but recently suffering from issues like the trade war with the U.S., will continue to contribute strongly to international sales growth of more than 30%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L, Lululemon's trademark pricing strength will probably help to support gross margin expansion - although I wait to see if cost of goods will dodge tariff-related pressures and cause the positive, double-whammy impact to profitability that it did in the first quarter. SG&A is likely to come in on the richer side again, as Lululemon continues to invest in marketing and digital capabilities to support growth, partially offset by operating leverage.

On the stock

Looking beyond the results of the second quarter, I believe LULU is still a stock to bet on, despite the 32.8x next-year P/E and 2.1x long-term PEG (i.e., current-year earnings multiple divided by multi-year EPS growth expectations times 100) that look rich. This is the case because athleisure brands with a healthy DTC channel and growth opportunities in different verticals (e.g. men's) and regions (e.g. China) will likely be long-term winners in this space.

Data by YCharts

Risks exist in the form of (1) valuation multiples that could compress, especially in the case of consumer spending deterioration and a slowdown in economic activity in North America, and (2) macroeconomic softness in international markets, one of Lululemon's main sources of growth opportunities. But for now, particularly relative to other apparel vendors in the retail sector, I believe LULU is a compelling play worth considering ahead of its earnings day.

I do not yet own LULU because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU, NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.