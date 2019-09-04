General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Presents at 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:34 AM ET

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 04, 2019, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathon Nudi - Group President, North America Retail

William Bishop - Group President, Pet Segment

Jeff Harmening - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Lazar

Welcome General Mills to our conference once again. General Mills fiscal '20 has kicked off and the company’s focus is on accelerating organic net sales growth through improved performance in North America retail and continued strong growth in the Pet segment, as Blue Buffalo enters the base.

In North America retail, General Mills looks to maintain momentum in U.S. Cereal while improving trends in both U.S. Snacks and Yogurt, while in the Pet segment the company looks to continue its strong push into the FDM channel.

Here to fill us on these efforts are President, North America Retail, Jonathon Nudi; and President, Pet Segment, Billy Bishop, who joined the company a little over a year ago with the acquisition of Blue Buffalo and is set to assume the role of Founder and Brand Advisor next calendar year.

Thanks very much to both of you for being here and thank you Jeff for helping us through it all. Over to you, Jon.

Jonathon Nudi

All right. Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. I’m happy to be here today to share a brief overview of General Mills and our fiscal 2020 plans in North America Retail. Then, Billy will offer an update on the Pet segment. We’ll keep today’s discussion centered on our plans for the full year and we’ll come back in two weeks to report our first quarter earnings on September 18th.

Before I begin, I’ll remind you that our remarks today include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions. The slide behind me was factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our estimates.

I’d like to start with an overview of General Mills. Our company’s purpose is to serve the world by making food people love and our goal is to create growth that translates into top tier shareholder returns over the long term.

We work to achieve that goal by maintaining a relentless focus on our consumer-first strategy, which is critical as we build our brands to be relevant in our consumers’ lives. Since the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, we’ve expanded our definition of the consumer-first to meet the needs of all members of the family, including the furry ones.

In fiscal '19, General Mills reported nearly 17 billion in net sales across five operating segments. Over the years we’ve continued to adapt and evolve our portfolio to serve our consumers and drive growth. The portfolio today expands multiple product platforms.

We see the fastest growth opportunities in our Pet Food business and our four Accelerate Platforms; Snack Bars, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Old El Paso Mexican food and our natural and organic brands. We also have two large platforms, Cereal and Yogurt, where we have differential capabilities that position us to win.

18 months ago we laid out a global framework to generate sustainable growth, competing effectively across all of our brands and geographies, accelerating our differential growth platforms and reshaping our portfolio for growth. We’re making progress in each of these areas and this framework is serving us well as we advance towards our long-term goals.

Shifting gears to North America Retail, let me begin with a quick overview of our segment. In fiscal '19, we generated $10 billion in net sales. We have a diverse portfolio of leading brands across more than 25 categories that are enjoyed by more than 95% of households in the U.S. and Canada each year.

One of our company’s top priorities in fiscal '20 is to improve our organic sales growth in North America Retail. To do that, we’ll invest in innovation, modern brand building and global capabilities such as strategic revenue management and e-commerce.

From a platform standpoint, we’re working to maintain momentum on U.S. Cereal while improving our performance on U.S. Snacks and U.S. Yogurt and we’re focused on competing effectively across the segment, including our large and profitable meals and baking businesses.

We expect this work to build on the significant improvement we’ve driven over the past two years in our in-market competitiveness. As you can see on this chart, we’ve achieved a steady improvement in our two-year retail sales trend since fiscal '17.

First quarter to-date through mid-August, our U.S. Nielsen-measured retail sales were roughly flat versus the year ago. And as we mentioned in July, we continue to expect a bit of a gap between our net sales and Nielsen’s during the fiscal year.

Innovation and brand building are the center of our plans to continue to improve our organic sales growth. Innovation plays a key role in driving growth across our categories. We stepped up contribution from innovation over the last two years and we expect to continue that strong performance in fiscal '20.

Our consumer-first design process is the backbone of our innovation. The process favors speed over perfection by getting products into test markets quickly, gathering consumer feedback and iterating to improve the offering before we broaden the launch.

We’re also leveraging our 301 Inc. venture capital arm to see trends earlier and address external innovation by partnering with emerging brands. We’re also focused on modern brand building to meet our consumers where they are and to make sure our brands stay relevant in culture.

For example, we recently shifted our Box Tops for Education program to a digital platform. This modern approach makes it easy for consumers to buy, scan and earn and it increases our connection points with these consumers.

In addition, we’re making advancements in our growth-driving capabilities like strategic revenue management or SRM, which helped our segment generate 1 point of positive organic price mix in fiscal '19, a 2 point improvement over fiscal '18 levels. We plan to drive positive price mix again in fiscal '20, leveraging all of the elements of the SRM toolkit.

And while winning on grocery shelves remains critical, we must also win wherever consumers shop and they’re increasingly shopping online. In fiscal '19, our U.S. e-commerce net sales decreased by more than 50% delivering roughly 1 full point of top line growth for the segment. We’re accelerating our investment in this space in fiscal '20 and continue to strengthen our retailer partnerships to optimize how our categories and brands are shopped online.

Now let’s dig into some category-specific details beginning with our plans to maintain our momentum in Cereal. Fiscal '19 was a successful year for U.S. Cereal. We drove our U.S. Cereal retail sales and expanded our share leadership position in the category, and we’re continuing this momentum into the early part of fiscal '20.

Our brand building efforts are tailored to reach consumers across many demographic groups with a particular focus on those who over index on cereal consumption, including boomers and households of kids.

For example, we’re introducing refresh heart healthy messaging on Honey Nut Cheerios to communicate to boomers and we’re continuing our terrific partnership with Ellen DeGeneres to drive another One Million Acts of Good across the country reaching Five Million Acts of Good to date.

On Reese's Puffs, we’ll feature our It’s What You Really Want campaign. We also recently unveiled a one-of-a-kind influence or a collaboration with musician, artist and fashion icon Travis Scott who designed an exclusive Reese's Puffs box which sold out online in under 1 minute. We also have in-store events planned throughout the year including our most recent partnership with The Lion King.

We have another strong line of innovation including Blueberry Cheerios, Peanut Butter Chex and Morning Summit, a new premium, hearty cereal with flakes, fruits and nuts, including almonds as the first ingredient. With plans build on growth ideas and strong fundamentals, I’m optimistic about our cereal outlook for the year ahead.

Moving to U.S. Yogurt, our goal for fiscal '20 is to continue to improve our performance building on significant progress we’ve made in the last two years, strengthening our core and launching compelling innovation in the growing segments of the Yogurt category.

Our plans for fiscal '20 build on those efforts. On our core, we have momentum coming out of fiscal '19 when we stabilized original-style Yoplait and grew retail sales for Go-Gurt by mid-single digits.

In fiscal '20, we’ll invest in equity news on Go-Gurt innovation including our new Yoplait smoothies and increased media spending to remind mom that Yoplait is her go to all-family snack. We continue to lead in the fast growing simply better yogurt space.

In fiscal '20, we’ll expand on this segment by introducing new flavors of our highly successful Oui by Yoplait line and by renovating YQ Protein. We’ve improved the taste of this high protein, low sugar, simple ingredient product and redesigned the packaging to more prominently communicate YQ’s high protein benefit.

Beyond the core and simply better, we’re focused on entering new growth spaces within the Yogurt category. For example, we’re excited about the new GoodBelly Probiotics yogurt that launched this summer. GoodBelly offers a modern approach to the digestive health and meets rising consumer interest in Probiotics leveraging our venture capital arm 301 Inc. who license the GoodBelly brand and created a high protein, lactose-free yogurt with a clean ingredient list.

We launched six flavors this summer with digital, social and in-store support to build awareness and drive trial. We also expanded into desserts with the launch of the new Oui Creme Dessert line featuring flavors such as lemon tart and vanilla bean.

In total, we like the new and innovation we’re bringing to the U.S. yogurt category this year and we expect these initiatives to drive a third consecutive year of improvement in our U.S. Yogurt net sales trends.

Turning to U.S. Snacks, we have a long track record of growth on this business including a 3% comp on annual net sales growth on the five years through fiscal '18. Fiscal '19 was a more challenging year and we’re focused on improving in fiscal '20 beyond innovation, renovation, brand building support and in-store execution.

The biggest driver of improvement in fiscal '20 will be on Snack Bars and specifically Nature Valley and Fiber One. Nature Valley is the leading brand of the Snack Bars category and the number one granola bar with families and boomers.

We fell short of our expectations in fiscal '19 due to less impactful innovation and lower levels of merchandizing. In fiscal '20, we’re taking clear steps to address these issues. We’re getting back to innovation on the core bar in fiscal '20 with the new line of Nature Valley Wafer Bars which are off to a promising start after launching earlier this summer.

We’re also focused on securing quality merchandizing in key windows like back to school that will gain extra traction by partnering with Big G cereals to offer a high value Box Tops promotion. And we’re increasing our consumer media and sampling support on our crunchy and sweet and salty varieties.

On Fiber One, our focus in fiscal '20 is renovation. Over the last few years, Fiber One fell out of step with modern weight managers and lost relevance with many weight management programs. This summer, we’ve improved Fiber One’s weight management credentials by renovating 75% on the line to reduce the calorie count, sugar and net carbs. It’s still very early but we think the renovation is off to a good start and we’re encouraged to see an improvement in retail sales trends.

At our Investor Day in July, we said we expect to see improvement in the U.S. Snacks net sales throughout the year with a step change in the second half. While there’s hard work ahead of us, I feel good about our plans and early execution in fiscal '20.

We’re focused on competing effectively everywhere we play including our large and profitable $4 billion U.S. meals and baking operating unit. Let me provide a few highlights of our plans for these businesses this year.

General Mills is the leader in the U.S.-Mexican food category with the Old El Paso brand. Innovation, consumer messaging and in-store activation have helped drive 5% compound retail sales growth for the brand over the last three years, more than double the growth rate of the category.

Our plans for fiscal '20 start with winning in-store, leveraging our OEP taco stands to drive incremental display. We’re refreshing the package to improve the shopper ability at shelf and we’re increasing variety with new bowls and kits.

On soup, we’re bringing taste news to a substantial portion of our progressive line this soup season. We’re launching three new varieties of our Rich & Hearty line. We have more innovation coming in the second half of fiscal '20 that we’ll share with you later in the year.

We had a great year on refrigerated dough in fiscal '19. We drove retail sales growth and market share gains through strong innovation, meaningful product renovation and improved in-store execution. We’ll continue these efforts in fiscal '20.

We’re introducing new Place and Bake Brownies in three flavors and we have product news on Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits now with the crispy outside and fluffier inside. We’re also continuing our Made at Home media campaign with TV, print and digital support.

I’m pleased to say we’re off to a good start on these businesses this fiscal year with all three posting low to mid-single digit retail sales growth through mid-August. And we think we’re set up for a successful year for the U.S. meals and baking business in fiscal '20.

In summary, we’re driving innovation, brand building and advantaged capabilities in North America Retail to improve our growth. We expect to see stronger performance in fiscal '20 in U.S. Snacks and U.S. Yogurt while we maintain our trends in U.S. Cereal.

We’re set up to compete effectively across the entire portfolio. I believe we have the right investments, capabilities and plans to drive improved organic sales growth in fiscal '20, and I look forward to sharing our progress throughout the year.

With that, I’ll turn the podium over to Billy.

William Bishop

Thanks, Jon, and hello, everybody. It’s great to be here today to share an update on Blue Buffalo’s plans for growth in FY '20 and beyond. Before I begin, I want to acknowledge our recent announcement about the upcoming leadership change for the Pet Segment.

Starting in January, I’ll be assuming a Founder and Brand Advisory role with Blue. Bethany Quam who currently leads our Europe and Australia segment will take over day-to-day management as President of the Pet Segment and I will maintain an ongoing role with the business providing input on brand, strategy and innovation.

When General Mills first welcomed Blue into its family, my primary interests were ensuring a successful business transition and setting up Blue for long-term success. I’ve been extremely pleased with how the transition has gone over the past 18 months and I’m excited about Blue’s opportunity for growth going forward.

I feel now is the right time for me to step back from day-to-day management and I’m pleased to say that I’ll remain engaged with the business in this new role. I’m proud that we’ll continue to grow this terrific brand for years to come.

Getting back to the business, let’s start with an overview on the category. Pet Food is one of the biggest food categories in the U.S. with retail sales of roughly $30 billion and consistent low-single digit growth in recent years.

Within Pet Food, there are two primary segments; wholesome natural and mainstream. As the trend of pet immunization continues and pet parents become more aware of what they’re feeding their pets is causing a shift away from mainstream to wholesome natural.

In fact, retail sales for the wholesome natural segment were up high single digits in fiscal '19 and accounted for most of the growth in the category. Because Blue Buffalo is by far the leader in the wholesome natural segment and nearly 3x the size of the next largest competitor, we’ll be the biggest beneficiary if the category transformation continues.

I believe the biggest driver of Blue’s success and what it set up apart from our competitors in this space is the powerful combination of our True Blue Promise and our unique go-to-market model. We care deeply about the quality of food we feed our pets and our True Blue Promise guarantees that our products are formulated with only the finest natural ingredients. We then leverage our unique go-to-market model to drive awareness with pet parents and influencers.

Since we launched the brand in 2003, we’ve invested over $1 billion on brand building with a three-pronged approach. First, we build the brand through educational compared to side [ph] TV advertising focusing on the quality of ingredients in Blue versus other large brands.

Second, we increased awareness through in-store displays and education at the point of sale. This includes our in-store pet detectives who educate pet parents about the quality of ingredients in Blue and help them find the right Blue recipe that meets their pet’s specific needs.

Third, we invest in digital marketing with content creation, premium brand presence and advantage placements online. Blue’s premium product offering and thoughtful approach to brand building has secured the leading position in the wholesome natural segment of the Pet Food category.

The awareness we’ve built with our go-to-market model has resulted in tremendous sales and market share growth. Across all outlets, the latest household penetration for Blue is more than 10% and we now have more than a 70% ACV distribution in FDM. In fact, in the last 12 weeks, Blue was the market share leader for total Pet Food in several FDM accounts.

What’s even the benefit of our expansion into FDM is that millions of households in the U.S. have become new Blue pet parents. Our research indicates that more than 70% of pet parents who purchase Blue in FDM over the past year are new to the brand. As a result, we continue to see our household penetration grow. And with continued strong awareness and broadened availability, we see future upside in fiscal '20 and beyond.

I’m incredibly excited about the growth prospects that lie ahead for Blue as we move the transformation of the Pet Food category. We’ll continue to do this in fiscal '20 by driving growth in FDM and e-commerce and by executing exclusive pet specialty initiatives. Looking beyond F '20, we’ll focus on optimizing our assortment, broadening distribution and innovating in growth segments and pursuing select geographic expansion.

We have solid F '20 plans to drive continued growth in FDM. We’ll build our presence across our current FDM customers, expanding and optimizing the assortment of Life Protection Formula and Wilderness product lines available in their stores.

We’ll execute national merchandizing events like Blue Year’s Resolution to drive secondary display and generate excitement for Blue. We’ll continue to focus on securing in-store signage and displays to engage pet parents at the shelf that will amplify Blue’s visibility in FDM by leveraging our pet detectives. Finally, we’ll reach new FDM customers this year by expanding Blue into club and drug stores.

We’ve driven tremendous growth in FDM since we first launched Blue into the channel two years ago and you can see another step change in our FDM business in recent quarters as we’ve expanded into new customers and launched the Wilderness product line across FDM.

E-commerce remains an important channel for Blue representing roughly 25% of our segment’s net sales. Pet Food sets up incredibly well for e-commerce since the pet’s predictable diet creates a subscription-like buying pattern which continues to grow and gain share in this channel including 21% retail sales growth in fiscal '19.

Blue is the number one Pet Food brand sold online and in a recent reported that Blue is the highest selling brand online among all consumer packaged goods in the U.S. In F '20, we’re coveting another year of strong growth in e-commerce and our plans are focused on driving availability, assortment and brand presence online.

We’ll increase our e-commerce exposure with large FDM customers ensuring we have the right products available for their quick and collect and delivery models. We’ll also explore different pack sizes that are more ideal for our online partners.

In addition to FDM and e-commerce, our F '20 plans include exclusive initiatives and unique innovation with our pet specialty partners. Our new Carnivora product line launched last month in pet specialty. This super premium offering maintains our True Blue Promise and features more protein for the growing number of pet parents seeking optimal prey nutrition for their pet.

We’re also introducing differentiated recipe assortments for pet specialty such as our chicken-free rocky mountain recipe within our Wilderness product line. And we’re executing exclusive programs that leverage the unique aspects of the pet specialty channel.

An example of this is our Baby Blue program which will be launching later this year which will focus on bringing solutions to pet parents at their pet’s early life stage and keeping them in the Blue family throughout the duration of their pet’s life.

I feel good about the prospects for growth for Blue in fiscal '20, and as I look beyond this year I see significant growth opportunities in several areas. First, we’ll continue to focus on expanding Blue’s availability and increasing and optimizing assortment within existing stores that already carry the brand. This is part of the relentless pursuit to have the best of Blue everywhere the pet parent shop for pet food.

Second, we’re working through to increase our share of wet foods and treats, which are part to the category we are under indexed today. For these two segments representing roughly 45% of total category sales, they’re growing ahead of the category average. We’re building an innovation pipeline to reach pet parents looking for wholesome natural options in these segments.

Finally, Pet Food outside the U.S. is roughly a $50 billion category and we think there are opportunities for Blue to play in markets where we see similar pet immunization trends developing.

To close, I’m proud of where we are and excited about where we’re going. I continue to be incredibly energized by the growth prospects that lie ahead for Blue. We are leading the transformation of the Pet Food category.

From day one we have been a mission-driven company of passionate pet parents whose goal has been to provide our furry family members with the healthiest food and that mission is alive and well today. The future of Blue and partnership with General Mills is truly unlimited.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jeff and we’ll start our Q&A.

Jeff Harmening

All right. Let’s kick things off. We got 10 or so minutes to go, so Andrew why don’t you start things off and bring the microphone up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Andrew Lazar

I’ll kick it off with a couple of questions to start us off. First, Billy, just more recently one of your large competitors in premium pet in FDM has talked about very aggressive price points from one or more competitors in specifically some of the trial size dog food ranges and has even called these price points sort of unsustainable. This might not be the case but I think the general assumption by investors is that it’s Blue leading this process and it may not be the case, but would love your thoughts on what you’re seeing there? Whether Blue is part of this? If not, where you’re seeing that come from? If you are, it doesn’t seem to be impacting Blue’s performance certainly. But that competitive environment I think would be helpful to have your commentary and to start?

William Bishop

Sure, Andrew. It’s not coming from Blue and we’re not really seeing that same type of pressure I guess on pricing from a small pack size standpoint. What we see actually is our price per pound go up really based on the mix and how we’re selling the Blue product lines. But again, over the years we know it’s an ultracompetitive space and Blue really competes with a whole host of brands, primarily trading people up from the widely distributor brands into more super premium wholesome natural foods like Blue. So for us it’s about executing our go to market, educational marketing and making sure that we have the best of Blue everywhere pet food is sold. So that’s going to be our focus moving forward.

Andrew Lazar

Thanks for that. And then just sticking with Pet for a minute, in some of the initial four sort of retailers in FDM that Blue went into, you’ve now obviously lapped the one-year mark and I know the performance has remained incredibly strong in those where you’ve been more than a year. Maybe you can just address some of the recent trends that you’re seeing that if that momentum has sort of continued again in those initial FDM launches?

William Bishop

Yes, I think we’re very excited about how we’re performing in FDM. It’s definitely a new channel for us, so we’re still learning every day. But we know that the consumer that wants wholesome natural food is shopping those aisles, so we want to continue to execute I think high-quality point of sale merchandizing that’s something that’s important to us to make sure that we continue to again represent the Blue brand properly. We are actually bringing in pet detectives with some accounts and putting those guys to work there which has been successful as well. And again, it’s exciting to be able to expand now the product line, Wilderness in particular into these accounts and think that parents look for that product as well. So right now – still a lot to learn, Andrew, but we’re very happy with the way things have been moving.

Jeff Harmening

I’d just add from a number standpoint. We’re seeing about 30% growth year-over-year in those first customers where we’ve been almost two years now that we’re at the two-year mark, so very strong growth continues. We’ve reached double-digit market share in a couple of those customers. As Billy said in his prepared remarks, we’re the number one pet food brand in a number of customers, so feel really good about the strength of the brand at customers where we’ve been for two years as well as customers that have launched here more recently.

Andrew Lazar

It’s a remarkable performance for sure. And then one last one on Pet is the incrementality has been pretty remarkable as you’ve gone into FDM. Similarly, as you take Wilderness now into FDM, the biggest sub brand, maybe you could talk a little bit about while early what you see around the incrementality of Wilderness to the core Life Protection Formula from both purchasing habits and incremental merchandizing opportunity on the shelf as well?

William Bishop

Yes, still incremental to the overall Blue brand that we’re seeing today. Again, it’s a different product type, so it fills a different need that parents are looking for and it’s priced at a premium versus LPF. So again, early days but we’re happy with the way the Wilderness line has been moving and we still got to continue to obviously educate that parent in this new channel. But early days and we’re very happy with it.

Andrew Lazar

And then, Jon, in U.S. Cereal, certainly your largest competitor is talking about really just trying to get its cereal business back to somewhat flat over time and it seems to us Mills is still obviously expecting some growth in its cereal business. So I guess is your expectation that the category itself can ultimately return to a little bit of modest growth and more so what gives General Mills the confidence that it can grow its business in the current operating environment? Also a number of players have spoken about lower retail inventories across various categories. Is this something that General Mills sees as a potential headwind going forward or for the cereal category specifically and then more broadly?

Jonathon Nudi

Yes, for sure. So first of all, I’d say on cereal there’s a lot of noise in the category right now. If you remember last year at this time we were executing a pack price initiative across 70% of our line. This summer, a major competitor was doing the same thing. So again, if you look at Nielsen, it gets a bit muddy. What I can tell you is we feel really good about our cereal business. We grew our cereal business in fiscal '19 and we continue from a Nielsen standpoint through our Q1 to grow at about 1%. And it’s really behind strong fundamentals where marketing I think is stronger than ever. We’re very clear on who our consumers are for each of our brands and have relevant marketing and that ranges from heart healthy messaging on Honey Nut Cheerios to Travis Scott promotions on Reese’s Puffs and again really many of the consumers where they are. And then finally our innovation is really strong as well. In fiscal '19, we had five of the top six new products launched in the category and our innovation this year is quite strong as well. So the category has strengthened through our fiscal '19. In Q1, it did take a bit of a dip and as I mentioned there’s a lot of noise in the category and Nielsen. As we move forward, we think the category can grow. We don’t think it’s going to be mid-single digits but just grow a little bit and we feel confident about our plans to be able to perform well and can drive the category as well. In terms of inventory, we’ve been pretty clear over the last year for sure and we’ve seen – as our retailers focus on reducing working capital, they have drawn down their inventories and for us in fiscal '19 it was about 1 point gap between Nielsen and what we reported from a net sales standpoint. We expect that to continue into the coming year. We hope it’s not quite as big of a gap, but clearly our retailers are still focused on working capital as well.

Andrew Lazar

Before I get one or two more in just want to check in the audience here to see if there’s any questions out here, just raise your hand. No need to be shy. Okay. I’ll keep going. There’s a couple of minutes. In Snacks, Jon, bar category has been quite active of late. We’ve seen some acquisitions from Mondelez, Hershey, Simply Good Foods. Mostly these assets are in sort of nutritional sort of bar space, high protein, low sugar attributes. And I think the consumers are willing to certainly heavily engage with products that have the right attributes in a convenient format. General Mills has done very well with LÄRABAR. You’ve noted it’s looking for improved performance in Nature Valley, Fiber One. So both products which underlying health centered sort of brand equities, I guess what’s the unlock for General Mills to see robust growth again in these brands? And again akin to what we’re seeing in this broader active nutrition bar space.

Jonathon Nudi

Yes, for sure. So as I mentioned in my remarks, we’ve performed quite well for a long period of time. Fiscal '19, our performance was not where we wanted to be and again it was very clear. It was Nature Valley and Fiber One that drove our declines and for very different reasons. The great thing about the bar category and we are the share leader in bars by a large amount and there’s lots of jobs to be done and there’s room for many different brands and many different benefits that you’re offering consumers. Nature Valley is really all about innovation and again we didn’t innovate the way we needed to in fiscal '19. We launched a crispy crème wafer bar this past spring and it’s off to a really good start. Again, this is the type of innovation that drives Nature Valley. It’s pace driven. The whole family likes it and that’s going to work hard for us. We also didn’t execute very well from a merchandizing standpoint in fiscal '19 and there’s some key windows, primarily back to school and clearly we’re in that back to school window right now. And if you looked at our Nielsen in August, our displays of double digits for our merchandizing are quite strong. So again, we feel like we’re going to be back in the game on Nature Valley from an innovation and merchandizing standpoint. Fiber One’s a very different story. And Andrew as you mentioned, you have to be on trend in terms of where consumers are from a weight management standpoint and Fiber One fell out of lack with modern weight managers. I mentioned before, it was interesting. Weight watchers a few years ago Fiber One bars were 2 points. Weight watchers changed the formula and they went to 5 points and 5 points is the same number of points that the consumer would give to have a glass a wine. So they would choose between a glass of wine or a Fiber One bar and they chose the glass of wine every time and I think that was probably the right choice. So we re-formulated the product. We took it to 70 calories, 5 grams in net carbs, 2 grams of sugar. It’s back down to 2 weight watchers points. And while we’ve lost distribution and we’re still down, our rate of decline is significantly better. Our trends per point are actually up double digits. And as we look online at the weight management community and particularly weight watchers, there’s a lot of excitement about Fiber One. So we believe that we’re back on track on Fiber One. That will be one to watch throughout the year, but we believe that we can drive the category and be very successful with our brands and grain snacks.

Andrew Lazar

Maybe one last one before we take it over to the breakout. Regarding brand building, General Mills among others in this space have talked about shifting some investment spend, some brand building equity driving brand building spend really more to closer to the point of sale, if you will. And it’s still consumer oriented but maybe active point of sale. I guess how does General Mills think about the different types of spend that’s shifting and obviously has impacts with respect to net revenue and gross margin as well?

Jeff Harmening

So maybe I’ll take a crack at it and say Blue does point of sale better than everyone, so maybe Billy can comment on that. Over the last couple of years we’ve been really looking at brand by brand to understand where we’re going to get the biggest return. And at some businesses, traditional media is still the best return for us and we’ll continue to invest and get behind that. But in other cases, things like packaging can play a big role and the success of our products. So Oui by Yoplait glass jar was an investment and that investment actually hit the [indiscernible] line. It obviously doesn’t hit media and that’s worked really, really well for us. In other cases there are some retail specific programs that we really like for some of our businesses and we want to invest there. So we’ve become agnostic in terms of where we invest and where it hits the P&L and really looking brand by brand to see where we get the best returns.

William Bishop

For Blue it’s really kind of a synergistic piece of our go-to-market strategy. So again, big into traditional advertising I think for the TV standpoint in particular because we can really get our compare and decide message out I think in the most effective way. We can then combine that with digital and make sure that we’re going a little bit deeper from a product content standpoint there and have it show up what’s the point of sale again in a meaningful way. We have a master brand strategy. I’ve talked about that in the past that I think again when you execute all those three things together, it really makes for the most powerful impact and translates obviously down to the point of shelf where pet parents can find it easily. So for us, again, we want to make sure that we’re continuing to optimize that but still do it in a way that we think works synergistically and ultimately shows up best in store.

Andrew Lazar

