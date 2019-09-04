Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Most Of The Funds Have Increased Their Net Asset Values

The last week of the month was positive for the sector and the benchmark almost reached its highest levels for the year.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

We saw a positive start of the week as the investors found optimism in the fact that the U.S. and China could restart talks. Although the inversion of the yield curve continued to be a worrying factor, the past week was not very volatile and we saw a positive performance from the high-yield bonds. The main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) increased its price by $0.61 per share and finished the last session at $87.16 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.08 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.78 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.95 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their dividends:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we saw, the high-yield bonds reported a very positive week and are traded near to their highest level for the year. Respectively, the closed-end funds which invest in such products increased their net asset values. It is interesting to notice that we did not see the same buying impulse in the prices of the closed-end funds from this sector. This situation was a reason to see a widening of the spread between the net asset values and the prices and lower Z-scores in the sector.

The Z-score is a statistical tool which we use to measure the relative discounts/premiums of the closed-end funds. A negative Z-score indicates that the current discount is lower than its average. In our opinion, a Z-score of less than -2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively inexpensive, and a Z-score greater than 2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively expensive. Of course, the above is true if there is no fundamental change. If you follow our weekly articles or the performance of the sector, you will not be surprised to see that most of the CEFs from the area are traded at positive Z-scores. Therefore, we remain cautious when we select our long positions at this moment.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector. Currently, you can include it into your portfolio at -0.20 points Z-score and 8.71% discount. The yield on price at this price level is 8.49%, and I am very happy to see that its earning/coverage ratio is above 100%. The price of the fund fell over the past months due to the latest dividend cut which was announced in April. Over the past decade, DHF was traded at a premium compared to the rest of the funds from the sector. Currently, it is undervalued compared to the same group.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close this long positions and reallocate your funds. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters.

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) is the only fund which has statistical parameter above 2.00 points. It is very difficult to suggest what is the actual net asset value of the fund because it is not announced on a daily basis, and we cannot be sure that the previous value is the same. However, at these price levels and such high premium, I see MPV as a risky investment.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.55 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.29 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is close to 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. The current market environment provides us with many opportunities in the sector. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund (ISD) is the fund with the biggest spread between its price and net asset value. My opinion is that ISD has the quality to be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. I see several interesting characteristics which can catch your attention. The management team has increased the dividend in March and will increase it again in September. We do have a yield on the price of 8.73% and yield on the net asset value of 7.57%. Also, I could highlight the good levels of the earning coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.12%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.37%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential "Short" trades based on their premiums. Although the funds have positive Z-score, it is difficult to label the sector as "overpriced" because most of the CEFs are still traded at discounts.

I believe MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a very good "Sell" candidate if we see turbulence in the sector. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.93% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) continues to be the leader of the ranking with its current yield of 10.22%. Actually, I really like this fund and its portfolio characteristics. Its dividend is very stable and protected by positive earnings/coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. Also, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area. My concern here is related only to the fact that its price has increased significantly, and I will wait for a better time to enter into a new long position.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.39%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.77%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.69%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful because the situation on the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

