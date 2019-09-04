Hands Off Renminbi

Financial reports are full of news about the depreciation of the Chinese currency. There is much less news about how China has expanded its money supply, although many commentators note the increase in debt in the Middle Kingdom. The trade war may become a permanent conflict, and it is probable that the PBoC has mapped out a route to follow.

The Renminbi Has Depreciated

The Chinese currency has fallen in value in the course of the current trade war.

The PBoC (People's Bank of China) had been keeping the renminbi fairly stable and high against the US dollar until the beginning of the trade war. Amid fears of serious consequences that could result from the trade war, the renminbi weakened in the course of 2017 only to strengthen when it seemed that an end to the trade war was imminent. There was renewed weakness when the climate of the talks changed for the worse, and the recent intensification of retaliatory actions has resulted in a clearly weaker positioning of the renminbi.

Dollar Yuan Exchange Rate

One has to go back to 2008 to find the renminbi over seven to a US dollar. While the competitive devaluation in 1994 was not due to market forces, one could argue that the current valuation to a large extent is due to what the market is doing, even though the PBoC closely follows the exchange rate. In any case, the present trend is indicating renminbi weakness, and the PBoC is letting its currency slip little by little.

The Money Supply

The M2 money supply has been growing rapidly and reached CNY 191.94 trillion in July 2019.

This is an extraordinarily large amount of money creation. See the recent Zero Hedge article on this subject.

Zero Hedge Article

The article notes that

“It equals the size of broad money supply in the US and the eurozone put together, yet China’s nominal GDP is only two-thirds that of the US.”

What is particularly striking about the growth of the money supply is that it is constant over a long period, more than five years. This will not be an accident. It is well-known that the Chinese plan far in advance. If the PBoC has increased the money supply in such a way, then it probably has a long-term plan, namely, making the renminbi the most important currency globally both in Forex markets and as a central bank reserve currency. In order to do this, there has to be a sufficient supply of renminbi in circulation.

Chinese Debt Levels

The level of debt in China has increased enormously in recent years. In an article in the South China Morning Post, Amanda Lee reported that Chinese debt was over 300% of GDP, more than US$40 trillion, and that Beijing had loosened restrictions on borrowing in order to stimulate the economy.

Chinese Debt

Chinese government debt in relation to GDP has also increased significantly.

Debt to GDP

Chinese GDP was US$13.6 trillion in 2018.

China GDP

Planning Ahead

This great expansion in debt no doubt helped to stimulate the economy, but one may ask why there has been such a massive increase in the amount of debt. One answer is that the PBoC is also here thinking ahead with the purpose of making the renminbi a leading global currency. It should be noted that the US has also accumulated a huge amount of debt. “The more, the merrier” might be the adage that accounts for the great leap forward of Chinese debt. The people in the PBoC may have thought that if the Americans can dominate global finance and still pile up debt, why could they not do it as well. Increasing the money supply and creating huge debts are two steps on the way to making the renminbi a main player in global finance. At the same time, the PBoC strives to maintain control over all developments, which is very much in line with the totalitarian mode of thought presently prevalent in China. Letting the renminbi weaken in Forex markets will have been taken into consideration while working out the strategy to be followed. The Art of War by the military genius Sun Tzu will have been carefully studied by the people at the PBoC. They will have prepared far in advance for the trade war with the US. If this analysis is valid, then investors should reckon that renminbi weakness is part of the strategy to help propel the Chinese currency to a leading role in global finance. The PBoC will be careful to limit depreciation in the course of the process, but investors should avoid yuan for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.