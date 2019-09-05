The Policy Market - Figuring Out Brexit

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Brexit - This stuff is chess, not checkers

After expelling 21 Conservative MPs, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells what's left of his party that he wants to hold a snap election in mid-October. Johnson believes opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn doesn't want a fresh poll, and that the Tories would win a majority in the House of Commons. Johnson's election thinking assumes the House is going to vote to block his plan of a no-deal Brexit on October 31. If memory serves, the U.K. voted more than three years ago to exit the EU. Anyone care to handicap the current action?

Google pays $170M to make FTC probe go away

At issue were charges that Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube had knowingly and illegally collected personal data from children which was then used to go after the tykes with targeted ads. Along with the fine (some of which will go to also satisfy a NY AG probe), YouTube agreed to make changes to protect kids' privacy.

Trump - Somebody had to take on China

The Dow would be 10K points higher if he hadn't imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, the president told reporters yesterday. "But somebody had to do this." The move against China, he says, is about more than economics. "It was out of control and they were out of control." Meanwhile, with the rhetoric calmed down on the tariff front, stocks notched more big gains in yesterday's trading action. There's been a lot of hand-wringing, but the S&P 500 is less than 3% off of its all-time high.

